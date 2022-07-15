‘If that ain’t match-fixing…’ – Watch the most horrific penalty ever taken during the cup final as fans yell foul play

Warburg Nature Reserve is one of the jewels of the Chiltern Hills. In the fall, its beech, birch and oak trees turn into a flamboyant canopy of red, yellow, brown and golden leaves. Buzzards and red kites fly overhead as a startling array of mushrooms – from milkcaps to collared earthstars – grow through the wooded floor of the 100-hectare site.

This curtain of multicolored delights, however, hides a sinister secret. A walk through the reserve, which is owned by the Wildlife Trusts, reveals recently appeared gaps in the foliage.

Stark, white, leafless trunks stand on the paths, all victims of a pernicious plague that will denude our forests and rob wildlife charity budgets of millions of pounds: ash dieback.

The disease – caused by the fungus Hymenoscyphus fraxineus – first appeared in the UK a decade ago. At the time, experts warned that ash dieback would have a disastrous impact, although some hoped resilience would spare some trees and leave parts of forests relatively untouched. Now, 10 years later, that prospect seems hopeless.

“He thinks we’ll be lucky if 5% of the country’s ash trees survive this disaster,” said Debbie Lewis, ecology manager for Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust (BBOWT), which manages the Warburg reserve.

Debbie Lewis, left, chief conservation officer, and Steve Proud, director of land management, at Berks, Bucks & Oxon Wildlife Trust. Photography: Robin McKie/The Observer

“The loss of our ash trees in itself is a tragedy, but it also has all kinds of ripple effects. Warburg is a popular reserve visited by thousands of people, raising costly health and safety issues,” she added.

The key problem for Warburg – and for all the reserves managed by the other 45 Wildlife Trusts in the UK – is that more and more ash trees are dying and their huge rotting trunks loom over paths and clearings. Many are at risk of falling and becoming a threat to visitors and workers.

“These dead trees grow on slopes and near rights-of-way and pose a hazard. So clearing them has become a priority,” said Steve Proud, who is BBOWT’s director of land management. “But it’s a complex and expensive job that requires specialized intervention.

“Our trust has already had to spend £400,000 to pay for the clearing, and we expect to have to pay another £800,000 over the next few years. That’s a lot of money for a local wildlife trust and means we have a lot less to spend on restoring wildlife habitats – which is our main focus.

Ensuring that humans are not harmed is not the only difficulty facing the Warburg reserve, however. Many of its ash trees are home to bats – such as brown-eared bats and barbs – and as these animals are protected by law, the trees should be carefully checked to ensure they are not nesting there. not. “Identifying the tiny markings of a nest atop a 40-foot-tall tree isn’t easy, but it has to be done,” Lewis added. “And it all adds up to the work we now need to do to deal with the ash dieback.”

This point was supported by Rob Stoneman, Director of Landscape Recovery for the Wildlife Trusts. “The impact of ash dieback is going to be even greater than that of Dutch elm disease, which has killed millions of trees since it emerged in the 1970s. England, are dominated by ash trees, so they will change very rapidly over the next decade.

The brown long-eared bat depends on ash trees to build nests. Photography: blickwinkel/Alamy

The consequences for some small trusts could be severe, Proud said. “We are a relatively large trust, but the smaller ones have to sell assets and reduce training sessions to provide cash to deal with ash dieback.

“We are facing massive outlays over the next three to five years, thanks to ash dieback, and this will happen against a backdrop of reduced revenues as inflation rates affect our members’ incomes.

“There is a limit to which we can count on their generosity. So it threatens to become a perfect storm for us.

Ash dieback is only part of a larger pattern of changes in our forests, Stoneman added. “In mainland Europe, we are seeing an increase in a range of diseases, such as oak processionary moth and pine blight. And that’s probably because the trees are stressed by climate change.

“We have hotter, drier summers and wetter winters, which makes the trees more susceptible to disease. Climate change is already having really significant effects.