Inside Ivana Trump’s messy divorce from Donald and $14 million settlement — and the shocking way she discovered Marla Maples’ affair

IVANA Trump has been married four times throughout her life, but none has been more well-known than her years-long association with former President Donald Trump.

The couple’s high-profile marriage and messy divorce made headlines over the years, particularly after Ivana found out about her husband’s affair with model and actress Marla Maples.

4 Ivana and Donald Trump were married from 1977 to 1992, and their messy divorce made headlines for several years Photo credit: Getty

4 The couple’s high-profile connection ended after Trump’s affair with model Marla Maples went public Photo credit: Getty

Ivana was married to the then-real estate mogul from 1977 to 1992, but marital bliss exploded years later and became tabloid fodder.

Marla, then 26, showed up at the Trump family’s 1989 Christmas vacation in Aspen, Colorado.

Trump had taken Ivana and their three children Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr. for a week-long stay at a resort while hiding his young lover in a nearby penthouse.

A few days into the trip, the family and Marla crossed paths at a restaurant on the mountain, according to Mercury News.

The two women got into a screaming fight, with Marla shouting, “It’s out! It’s finally out!” while the children watched in silence.

Then Ivana thought the days of their marriage were numbered.

“This young blonde woman came up to me out of the blue and said, ‘I’m Marla and I love your husband. You do,’” Ivana wrote in her 2017 memoir Raising Trump: Family Values ​​from America’s First Mother.

“I said, ‘Get out. I love my husband.’ It wasn’t ladylike, but I was shocked.”

The Trump-Maples affair led to the infamous 1990 New York Post headline “Best Sex I’ve Ever Had.”

In her memoir, Ivana wrote that the public affair had a lasting impact on their children’s lives, as Don Jr. did not speak to his father for a year after the breakup.

“I can only shake my head at how crazy it was,” she wrote. “I couldn’t turn on the TV without hearing my name.”

Ivana and Trump would get into public fights and Trump is said to have even locked his wife out of her office at the Plaza Hotel, the New York Times reported.

A court eventually granted them a divorce in December 1990 due to Trump’s cruel and inhuman treatment, leading to a bitter feud over the settlement as Ivana believed her ex owed her half of his fortune.

The two would reach an agreement in 1992, largely coinciding with their last marriage contract.

Ivana was paid $14 million, her 45-room mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut, an apartment in Trump Plaza on New York City’s Upper East Side, and access to her Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida for one month a year .

She also received $650,000 to support the couple’s children.

The divorce made Ivana a public figure for wronged women around the world and earned her a cameo in the 1996 film The First Wives Club.

In her short scene, Ivana tells a group of angry divorced women, “Don’t get angry, get everything!”

Trump would marry Marla in 1993 and the two share a daughter, Tiffany, who was born that year.

Trump and Marla eventually divorced in 1999.

TRUMP TRAGEDY

The New York Fire Department told The US Sun that it responded at 12:39 p.m. Thursday at Ivana’s apartment in Manhattan on the Upper East Side after receiving an 911 call about a person in cardiac arrest.

Ivana was pronounced dead on arrival, the NYPD told The US Sun, adding that they do not consider her death suspicious and she appeared to have died of natural causes.

The Trump family released a statement confirming her death: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump.

“Our mother was an incredible woman – a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty and a caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor.

“She fled communism and embraced this country. She taught her children courage and tenacity, compassion and determination.

“She will be greatly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

“AWESOME AND INSPIRATIONAL”

Ex-President Trump called his ex-wife a “beautiful and amazing woman” who lived a “magnificent and inspiring life”.

“I am very saddened to announce to all those who loved her, of whom there are many, that Ivana Trump passed away at her home in New York City,” Trump wrote on his Truth platform.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful and amazing woman who lived an amazing and inspiring life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

“She was as proud of her as we were all so proud of her. Rest in peace, Ivana!”

Ivana’s daughter, Ivanka, released a statement Thursday night saying she was “heartbroken by the death of my mother.”

“Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and hilariously funny.

“She showed strength, tenacity and determination in her every action.

“She lived life to the fullest – never missing out on an opportunity to laugh or dance.

“I will miss her forever and will always keep her memory alive in our hearts.”

4 Trump later married Marla and had daughter Tiffany before divorcing in 1999 Photo credit: Getty