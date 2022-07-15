Finance
Job Interview Dress Code for a Rainy Day
What to wear to a job interview can be a complicated decision. You want to make a great first impression at the interview and you have painstakingly planned what to wear. Problem is, mother nature didn’t get the memo that your perfect job interview outfit did not take into consideration a rainy day.
So what do you do?
Well, you still want to show up dressed for a job interview, looking sharp and ready for success. Even though the interviewers may not remember what you are wearing, they should remember that your appearance was polished and professional. In the job interview, you will be evaluated on what you are wearing as much as what you are saying.
Here is a quick “job interview clothes” guide for a rainy day:
Clothes – The default job interview dress code is conservative or business attire. Wear a pant suit or dress pants on a rainy day. You will protect your legs from getting wet and it won’t be as noticeable. Stick to darker neutral colors like navy and black because you will still look sharp even if you get a little wet. I usually recommend a dress shirt or blouse in white or a light pastel color like pink, blue and green. But for a rainy day, I recommend staying away from white because you will end up with a see-through shirt if you do get soaked.
Shoes – You should never wear open shoes or sandals to an interview and a rainy day is no exception. Wear conservative pumps and make sure you select a pair of heels that isn’t too high since you will be navigating through wet and slippery terrain. Trust me, there will be puddles everywhere and your goal will be to do everything possible not to trip and fall in the parking lot, at the entrance of the building or in the lobby.
Accessories – If it’s raining, your best accessories will be a nice umbrella and matching raincoat. It’s hard to look professional when you are holding a multicolored umbrella with polka dots and wearing a bright red raincoat. Stick to dark neutral colors like black and navy to match your job interview outfit.
Hair – Your job interview hairstyle is the first to go on a rainy day and the hardest to put back together when you have left the house. Pick a simple hairstyle that is easy to fix in the event that it’s also a windy day. It can make or break your entire look. Again, you want it to be polished, not messy and out of place when you arrive. Choose to pull your hair back in a ponytail instead letting it hang loose if you can.
Purse – You’ll have plenty to hold already with an umbrella and raincoat in your hands so keep your purse or handbag small. Stick to a leather bag or briefcase since it wipes dry easily and carries off a professional look regardless of the weather.
Your attire for job interviews even on a rainy day only needs a couple of adjustments to work. Sounds pretty simple right?
What is a Wrongful Death Case in California?
A wrongful death case is a case where a person dies due to the intentional or negligent act of another, or entity. The law allows relatives, domestic partners, and persons who depend upon the wrongful death victim for support to sue for wrongful death. The issue of who can sue for wrongful death is covered below.
Wrongful death cases are traditionally amongst the most emotionally charged cases in personal injury.
Wrongful death cases can take many forms. For instance; a loved one could be killed in a car or motorcycle accident that was not their fault; a loved one may have been killed due to excessive use of force by the police or a private security agency; a loved one may have been killed due to a dangerous condition on public or private property, including defective roads or improperly placed road signs; a loved one may have been killed due to the defective construction of a building on real property; an unborn child may have died due to the negligence of a doctor, or due to an assault and battery on the mother; a loved one may have been killed due to a defective product, or negligent repair.
A wrongful death case can arise when someone was injured in an accident, and then subsequently dies as a result of their injuries.
TIME LIMIT TO FILE A LAWSUIT FOR YOUR WRONGFUL DEATH (CALIFORNIA STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS)
The present Statute of Limitations for filing a lawsuit for wrongful death in the State of California is two (2) years from the date of the accident or incident causing the wrongful death. If you do not file a lawsuit within two (2) years, you lose your right to sue! CCP § 335.1
There are exceptions to the above rule if the wrongful death was caused by the negligence of a doctor or health care provider, or due to building defects.
If the defendant to the wrongful death action is a governmental entity, a claim must be filed with that governmental entity within 6 months from the date of the accident. If the entity rejects the claim, you must then file a lawsuit within six months from the date of the rejection.
WHO CAN SUE FOR WRONGFUL DEATH
A cause of action for the death of a person caused by the wrongful act or neglect of another may be asserted by any of the following persons or by the victims personal representative on their behalf:
(a) The victims surviving spouse, domestic partner, children, and offspring of deceased children, or, if there is no surviving children of the victim, the persons, including the surviving spouse or domestic partner, who would be entitled to the property of the victim by intestate succession (a person dying without a will).
(b) Whether or not qualified under (a) above, if they were dependent on the victim, the putative spouse, children of the putative spouse, stepchildren, or parents. ‘Putative spouse’ means the surviving spouse of a void or voidable marriage who is found by the court to have believed in good faith that the marriage to the victim was valid.
(c) A minor, if, at the time of the victims death, the minor resided for the previous 180 days in the victims household and was dependent on the victim for one-half or more of the minor’s support.
As you can see, there are many people that may qualify to sue for wrongful death. Our law firm handles wrongful death cases, and can tell you whether or not you have the right to sue for wrongful death.
Compensation That You Are Entitled To In a Wrongful Death Case WRONGFUL DEATH DAMAGES
Financial Support – The financial support, if any, that the person who was a victim of wrongful death would have contributed to the family during either the life expectancy that the victim had before [his/her] death or the life expectancy of the person who is suing, whichever is shorter.
The Loss of Gifts and Benefits – The loss of gifts or benefits that the person who is suing would have expected to receive from the victim of a wrongful death.
Funeral and Burial Expenses – The cost of funeral and burial expenses.
The Reasonable Value of Household Services – The reasonable value of household services that the victim would have provided
The loss of love, companionship, comfort, care, assistance, protection, affection, society, moral support that the victim would have provided.
The loss of the enjoyment of sexual relations with the victim.
The loss of training and guidance of the victim.
PUNITIVE DAMAGES
Punitive damages (punishment damages) are awardable to the victims estate in an action by the estate representative based on the cause of action the victim would have had if he or she had survived. an example of a case or the estate of a victim can sue for wrongful death with punitive damages would be intentional homicide.
Criminal Justice Process
Criminal justice refers to the system used by the government to maintain social control, enforce laws and administer justice. The criminal justice process varies from state to state and involves the following steps: investigation, search warrant, interrogation, arrest, complaint, information or indictment, arraignment, bail, plea negotiations, trial, verdict and appeal.
The first step is the investigation by the police on receipt of a complaint from a victim. The police officers then report the crime. Next step is the issue of search warrant to the investigating officers. For this the police must mention the evidences regarding crime to the judge.
Next come interrogation by the police, which involves questioning of the suspects and witnesses. After this, the police may arrest any suspect. This arrest can be made at any public place with or without an arrest warrant. Within a specified period, the law enforcement officials should either charge a crime on the suspect or release the suspect.
Law enforcement officers can file a written complaint, which starts the criminal justice process in motion. The next step is the arraignment process, when a preliminary hearing is done in an open court. The charges are read to the accused person by the judge and the defendant is asked to plea guilty or not guilty.
Bail is the next step. Bail refers to money or property that an accused person puts forth as security. Bail can be paid in the form of cash or as a bail bond or a pledge property if the court permits. This is followed by plea negotiation, which includes a plea bargain. It refers to the accused pleading guilty to lesser charges than those in the complaint or information or a guilty plea to any one of the numerous charges.
Then comes the trial, followed by the verdict. If a plea agreement is not reached, the proceedings move towards the trial step. When the jury reaches a verdict, their finding is read to the defendant in an open court.
The last step is the appeal made by the defendant. The defendant is entitled to an appeal to one level of appellate court.
Texas Flood Insurance – 8 Reasons Why
As a Houston, Texas Farmers insurance agent I frequently get questions about flood insurance. Here are eight reasons to consider getting flood insurance:
1) Your homeowner’s insurance policy does not cover flood damage. One of the main reasons people get homeowners insurance is for protection against a loss from fire. In Texas you are far more likely to have flood damage than fire damage. Flood insurance is valuable coverage for one of your most important assets.
2) Everyone lives in a flood zone. (According to the FEMA website.) In other words there is no such thing as a home that can not be flooded.
3) Even an inch or two of water can cause very costly damage to your property.
4) Federal disaster assistance is normally a loan that you must pay back with interest. This is not a good substitute for insurance.
5) It is easy to get flood insurance. You can get a quote and order a policy on the internet or by phone. This often takes less than 15 minutes.
6) In the event of a flood disaster it is far better to be one of the people with flood coverage!
7) With this insurance your family will have less to worry about when a big storm is in the news.
8) Flood insurance is generally inexpensive. Listed below is a chart for consumers that qualify for the preferred residential program:
Contents Only
$8,000 $61 per year
$20,000 $116 per year
$40,000 $146 per year
$60,000 $166 per year
$80,000 $181 per year
Home and Contents Combination
Building-Contents-Cost
$20,000 $8,000 $112 per year
$50,000 $20,000 $180 per year
$100,000 $40,000 $233 per year
$150,000 $60,000 $264 per year
$200,000 $100,000 $317 per year
Not everyone will qualify for the preferred rates. If you would like to get flood coverage consult with a good insurance company and get details and a quote. Customers in Texas can get more information at my Texas flood insurance site. Or you are welcome to call my office at 281-537-2700.
Personal Injury Lawyers for Boat Accident Compensation
Today, the world is overcrowded, and in the hustle and bustle of daily life, there is every chance of an accident. The number of accidents has increased a great deal and this can be observed with the increase in the number of personal injury law firms in Toronto. Accidents can happen anywhere, but according to the personal injury lawyers in Toronto, the legalities of accidents that occur on the ground are different from those that occur on water. The rules are more stringent for boating accidents as one is required to follow maritime laws and admiralty laws that govern the sea.
When there is an accident, it is difficult to ascertain the cause of the accident as sometimes the accident may occur as a result of your own carelessness or due to the negligence of others. There are many people who suffer in silence and fail to report the accident when it has been caused due to the negligence of others. It is important to protect your legal rights and seek a fair compensation if somebody has infringed upon your personal rights.
Legal help is available in the form of some of the best personal injury lawyers who specialize in dealing with various types of boating accidents. Some of the most common forms of boating accidents are boat collisions when the boats collide with each other on the open sea. It could be due to narrow passageways or any other reason. Object collisions usually occur due to the inefficiency of the boat operator. The collision can occur either due to an object that is placed on the dock or that is present in the water. Most loose buoys, inner tubes and boat parts are involved in the accident. In case of accidents involving water skiers, these occur when the sports equipment is defective or when the boat driver is at fault. The driver may be under the influence of alcohol while on duty or due to a lack of proper expertise required for maneuvering the boat.
In case of an accident, one is required to file a BAR that stands for Boat Accident Report. Most boaters are required to have knowledge of the various federal and state laws regarding boating when going through the safety training program. One can also file the report on the internet as an application form is available. Hiring a personal injury lawyer is also useful as he will give the best advice for dealing with the boating accident. The personal injury lawyer will represent your case in the court of law and provide a fair compensation for the boating accident. If a large number of passengers are involved then one is required to fulfill all the formalities and hire a good professional personal injury lawyer in order to deal with the case. Also the rules for boating may vary according to the geographic location and it is advisable to hire a good lawyer who is proficient in the state rules. This way, it would be easy to win the legal battle and get a fair compensation for the personal injury. Entire law firms are dedicated to boating accident and some of the best lawyers are also available.
Long Tail Keywords and Insurance SEO
Long tail keywords, whether they happen to be related to insurance or any other business, are typically a three to five word search phrase, though they can be a longer and highly specific search term. These phrases can be relatively broad or extremely narrow, as internet users seek relevant content when searching for information, products and services. Google and Bing search bots index website information including Meta and on page content, and when users enter search phrases, the engines subsequently display their search results allowing users to navigate to the relevant pages (SERP).
Engines offer both organic and paid results, allowing users to select those responses they deem most germane to their query. What does this mean to the average insurance agency, broker or carrier? Insurance agents and brokers need to determine the long tail keyword phrases applicable to their organization and optimize their website for those phrases. Some insurance SEO long tail keyword examples include:
- New Mexico Truck Insurance
- Arizona Machine Shop Insurance
- New York Restaurant Insurance
- Professional Liability Insurance
- Florida Property and Commercial Insurance
- New York Coastal Condominium Insurance
The more keywords included in a phrase and the more specific the term, the narrower the results, and the less frequently that term is searched. Conversely, the shorter the phrase (auto insurance for example), the broader the results, and the greater the competition for the phrase. It’s important to note that the on page insurance SEO optimization is only part of the job. For effective insurance SEO, off page optimization is extremely important including news releases, social media marketing and ePublishing. Effective long tail research and optimization can and will result in improved insurance website traffic, and when combined with an up to date website and advanced insurance website tools, should translate into an increased book of business.
How does the Google Penguin and other algorithm shifts impact your insurance SEO and long tail keyword initiatives? These types of algorithm shifts were directed at websites that violate Google’s Webmaster Guidelines. The algorithm shifts account for greater emphasis on original content and social media than back link popularity. Further, insurance organizations which were focused heavily on backlink building, link swapping and directory submissions, often in pursuit of broader keyword phrases were adversely impacted by this shift. These algorithm shifts actually favor long tails keywords, as the content surrounding those keywords should be very specific, and thus very relevant to both users and search bots (search engine indexing engines). As Google, Bing and other search engines continue efforts to deliver more relevant content, quality content and focus on long tail keywords should be the mantra for an effective insurance SEO initiative.
Though organic insurance SEO and social media marketing is an important aspect of insurance marketing, insurance organizations seeking to rapidly build their pipeline will find the fastest path to B2B insurance lead generation remains insurance eMarketing and appointment setting calls. B2B insurance marketing often requires targeting a very specific niche, carrying a specific value proposition to a predetermined title or titles. For example, an insurance agency might want to discuss restaurant insurance or business interruption policies with dining and entertainment establishments. Though effective use of insurance SEO for this target market is important, agents and brokers should remember that insurance SEO initiatives are only one tool for insurance agency lead generation. Insurance SEO initiatives should be complemented with insurance eMarketing and appointment setting campaigns to ensure optimum lead generation attainment.
Choose a Web Host That’s On Your Side: The Ethics of Green Web Hosting
Choose a Web Hosting Provider
A web hosting company, just like any other commercial business, is a for-profit enterprise. The company hooks web sites to the world wide web, but that’s just the start of your relationship with your provider. In fact, your provider (at least a good one) works with you as you build your on-line business.
And a good provider wants you to be successful as much as you do. Unfortunately, not all hosting companies share the same business values and some are downright unethical, placing your web-based business in danger and lessening your chances for on-line success.
So what should you expect from your web host? Honesty, integrity, concern, help and a corporate friend that puts your best interests first.
Green Hosting Technology
The air is getting dirtier. The seas are turning black. Clean drinking water is scarce in many places in the world and we all have a responsibility to use less energy. It’s the ethical thing to do.
So, to start, look for a provider company that shows concern for the environment today and in the future – a provider that employs green tech to deliver services to you. What to look for?
- more renewable energy sources like wind turbines and cold water cooling for web host servers
- Energy Star rated, highly efficient servers, which are nothing more than huge hard drives on which your web site resides on the server side
- responsible disposal of outdated equipment to prevent heavy, toxic metals from seeping into our water supplies
- an ethical, corporate value to employ the least amount of energy while delivering the highest quality of service
Green hosting services are the future. Only a few hosts employ green technology end-to-end. Choose one of these vanguard companies. That commitment to a cleaner future makes an ethical statement about what’s important to the web hosting company’s management team.
More Shared Access
A web hosting company is a collection of servers – huge hard drives that connect web sites to the world wide web.
Now servers cost money and energy efficient servers cost a LOT of money. So, there’s always the temptation to stuff as many web sites onto a server as possible. In fact, it’s not at all unusual for some web hosts to cram 3,000 web sites onto a single server to recoup the cost of that server as quickly as possible.
The problem with loading up a single server with a few thousand web sites is accessibility to server assets. For example, a server uses a common CPU – central processing unit. If the server is overloaded, you may not get instant access to your server’s CPU, and neither will site visitors.
Bandwidth is another shared asset – how quickly does your web site interact with site visitors. Studies show that 90% of web surfers will sit through a 10-second download while only 10% will sit through a 30-second download. In the space of 20 seconds, you can lose 80% of visitors trying to access you site because the web host has placed so many web sites on your server that adequate bandwidth isn’t always available.
And you lose site visitors. If you use a shared hosting account to store your web site, ask about the number of other websites that’ll be competing for access to shared, server side resources. You want your fair share and so do site visitors.
Take a Test Drive
An ethical provider doesn’t want a bunch of unhappy clients. It wants happy, satisfied buyers of the host’s services.
An ethical provider company will let you try out the back office while providing a money back guarantee. A 30-day, money back guarantee shows that the web host cares about client satisfaction more than making a few extra bucks.
If a provider you’re considering doesn’t offer a cash back refund, find an ethical provider that does the right thing – every time.
Locked In
Also, take a look at the terms of service (TOS) of any web host you consider. Most lock you into a 12- or 24-month contract with lots of boilerplate and fine print so tiny no one can read the real TOS.
If you’re locked in to a long-term contract, you continue to pay a monthly hosting fee even if you take your site down! Does that sound fair to you? Does it sound ethical?
An ethical provider doesn’t want to lock in customers. It wants customers who are happy with the delivery of services and stay because they get their money’s worth every month.
Also, watch out for teaser rates – a big come on to get you to sign up at $4.95 a month for six months, at which point the hosting fee jumps to $39.95 every 30 days. Does that sound like a company you want as your on-line partner? Sounds highly unethical but a lot of web hosts tease you in to signing up before hitting you with a whopping jump in your monthly hosting fee.
Surprise! You’ve been duped by an unethical provider that hides the truth. Look for total and complete transparency. And check out the terms of service. If the TOS are loaded with legal gibberish, that web host isn’t being transparent in its dealings with you. And that’s just not ethical.
Help When You Need It
When you choose a provider, look for one that delivers more than server space. Look for a host that wants to help you reach the highest levels of success in every way.
And one of those ways is a 24/7 toll-free hotline so you can get tech support or answer to a billing question at any time – even 2:00 AM if you have a question. The help desk should be available, totally knowledgeable, empowered to solve problems and 100% patient. If it takes a while to walk you through how to hook up a blog module, you want someone on the other end of the line who has the knowledge and endless patience to help you accomplish your on-line objective.
Reliability
An ethical provider is a reliable web host – one you can count on to deliver the highest levels of service, a full bag of web site building tools and applications and an uptime that makes the other web hosts jealous, because when your server is “down,” your business is off-line and your prospects can’t find you.
With today’s state-of-the-art technology, you should expect your web site to be “up” 100% of the time using redundant systems and procedures that kick in automatically, even if the power grid goes down in the city where your provider is located.
Longevity
Any one can become a web host. In fact, there are thousands of host resellers – small businesses that rent server space at wholesale prices and sell that space at retail. These small companies are in business to make money – period. They often lack customer support, some have only been in business for a few months and still don’t have all the “bugs” worked out and some disappear overnight.
You go to bed after checking your web site and wake up the next morning and get a 404 error message telling you that your web site isn’t available. Why? Because that low-ball web host you chose flipped the switch and walked away with thousands of customer profiles – personal data that’s now up for sale on hacker sites around the world.
Check the lineage of your web host’s management team before making any decision. An ethical provider will have a long track record of quality to assure that it’s here today, here tomorrow.
Your provider should be pulling for your success from day one. That’s how the web host grows its business – with an expanding base of happy customers who tell others about the ethics and quality of engagement they receive from their honest, involved and ethical web hosting company.
Think you got nothing to lose going with the cheapie hosts? Think again. Go with a web hosting company that lays it all out for you, provides the tools you need to build and manage a web site and a company that puts your needs first.
That’s a web host that values business ethics, and a web host you want to partner in your web success.
