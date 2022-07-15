Nba Free Agents: An Update On Where The Market Stands Two Weeks In

Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead is out for the team’s 1 p.m. kickoff against the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium.

Armstead will be inactive for the first time with the Dolphins. He just missed another full week of practice dealing with his toe injury that has lingered since the opener against the New England Patriots.

Mostly playing through the ailment, he made an early exit in last week at the New York Jets, after eight offensive plays. He didn’t travel back with the team on Oct. 9 to see a foot specialist in the New York/New Jersey area before returning to South Florida.

Miami, on Saturday, elevated two offensive tackles from the practice squad, Brandon Shell and Kion Smith, to prepare for Armstead’s absence.

The Dolphins also still don’t have right tackle Austin Jackson, who will miss a fifth consecutive game on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Without Armstead or Jackson at New York, Miami used Greg Little at right tackle and Shell at left tackle.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is also among the Dolphins’ seven pregame inactives, which was expected after he was ruled out by coach Mike McDaniel early in the week through his recovery from a concussion on Sept. 29.

He and fellow quarterback Teddy Bridgewater cleared concussion protocol on Saturday. Bridgewater, after having limited practice reps throughout the week, is available as a backup to rookie starter Skylar Thompson. Bridgewater was in the protocol despite not being diagnosed with a concussion but being forced to exit due to ataxia witnessed by a spotter, an emphasis under the NFL’s Oct. 8 revision to concussion protocol.

Tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) is out Sunday against the Vikings, but running back Raheem Mostert, who also entered questionable with a knee injury, is available.

Cornerback Kader Kohou, who was already doubtful with an oblique ailment is inactive. While Miami is minus Kohou, the undrafted rookie that has seen significant playing time and three starts thus far, it gets back All-Pro Xavien Howard after he missed the loss to the Jets. With Byron Jones still on the physically-unable-to-perform list, the Dolphins may use Howard and Nik Needham to start and either Noah Igbinoghene or Keion Crossen when the team plays the nickel defense.

Healthy Dolphins inactives are running back Myles Gaskin, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma and defensive tackle John Jenkins. Miami defensive back Elijah Campbell, who was questionable with a foot injury, is available.

For the Vikings, outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum was among pregame inactives after entering Sunday questionable with an illness. The other Minnesota player that went in questionable, running back Alexander Mattison, is available.

This story will be updated.

