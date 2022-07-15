Nydig Now Official Bitcoin Payroll Platform For New York Yankees

- The New York Yankees, founded in 1903, have won 27 titles.
- BSP enables employees to transfer a percentage of their wages into bitcoin.
Leading bitcoin business NYDIG today announced a multi-year relationship with the New York Yankees to become the team’s official platform for bitcoin payrolls. By granting access to NYDIG’s Bitcoin Savings Plan to Yankees personnel, the agreement unites the most storied sports club in the world with the most renowned firm in the industry.
The New York Yankees, founded in 1903, have won 27 titles and appeared in 40 World Series. One of New York City’s most-visited tourist attractions, Yankee Stadium, is also host to various non-baseball events.
Aryn Sobo, Yankees Vice President of Human Resources, Employment & Labor Law, stated:
“We are always looking for innovative ways to expand and improve our employee experience. NYDIG made it easy to add Bitcoin to our roster of benefits, and we look forward to leveraging the NYDIG platform to offer this opportunity to our employees.”
Preferred Option For Employees
Using the NYDIG platform, BSP enables employees to transfer a percentage of their wages into bitcoin. There are no transaction fees or costs for safe bitcoin storage as part of an NYDIG Bitcoin Savings Plan. Many significant organizations in various sectors now provide employees with a Bitcoin Savings Plan incentive to attract and retain the finest personnel.
According to NYDIG’s study, 36% of workers under 30 stated they’d be open to putting some of their paychecks toward bitcoin. About one in three of those workers answered that they would instead work for a company that allowed them to be paid in bitcoin if they had to pick.
The Bitcoin platform of NYDIG is designed in accordance with the most stringent regulatory, operational, and governance requirements. From sole proprietorships to the Fortune 500, businesses of all kinds have adopted it.
Recommended For You:
Bitcoin of America Plans to Accelerate the Growth of Crypto Market