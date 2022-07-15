News
UPSC IFS Pre Result 2022 Name Wise Cut Off Marks, Merit List
UPSC IFS Pre Result 2022 Out: Union Public Service Commission has issued the UPSC IFS Prelims Result 2022 pdf Name Wise notification for the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination 2022. Qualified candidates can download the Indian forest service exam 2022 Result through the UPSC official website upsc gov in result 2022 prelims. We have provided […]
The observer’s perspective on the dangers of assuming vaping is a safe alternative to smoking | Observer Editorial
Vaping has grown exponentially over the past decade. Vape shops have proliferated along Britain’s high streets, the global market for vapes has grown 8,000 times since 2016 and vape makers are sponsoring football and Formula 1 teams. But it sharply divides opinion.
On the one hand, the tobacco industry – and, to some extent, Public Health England – argues that vaping is a much safer alternative to smoking and helps smokers quit. On the other, public health experts, including the World Health Organization, point to its dangers, for children and young people in particular, and call for much more caution than the liberal approach that the United Kingdom decided to adopt.
Although the proportion of smokers has declined significantly over the past decades, it remains the leading cause of preventable disease in the UK. Cigarettes are the only legal consumer product that, if used according to the manufacturer’s recommendations, will kill most of its users. So anything that helps reduce smoking levels and overall levels of harm is to be welcomed.
Despite tobacco industry claims, the evidence on whether vaping helps smokers quit is mixed. The WHO concludes: “To date, the evidence on the use of e-cigarettes as a quitting aid is inconclusive.” It is therefore worrying to see Public Health England overstating the evidence on vaping and smoking cessation.
There is also growing evidence that e-cigarettes carry significant health risks. Although they don’t contain the dangerous tar of conventional cigarettes, they do contain nicotine, a highly addictive chemical with health risks. Some studies suggest it is associated with heart and neurological diseases and negative impacts on brain development in children and young people. E-cigarettes may be associated with acute lung injury; there are rare but terrible stories of young people using vapes suffering from collapsed lungs.
Public health experts worry that, compared to using gummies and patches designed to wean people off, vaping encourages long-term nicotine addiction. There is also evidence that it can act as a gateway to smoking for young people who have never smoked. The WHO concludes that e-cigarettes are harmful to health and unsafe and that it is too early to understand the long-term risks. Public Health England’s claim that vaping is 95% safer than smoking has been the subject of much criticism.
In the UK, unlike some other countries, e-cigarettes are largely unregulated, although research suggests vaping liquid can contain many times the amount of nicotine stated on the pack, as well as other harmful chemicals. . Advertising is commonplace, with manufacturers finding ways to circumvent rules designed to limit direct marketing to children on social media platforms such as TikTok, using bright colors and offering a slew of kid-friendly flavors. Although it is illegal to sell e-cigarettes to those under 18, vaping levels among 11-18 year olds have nearly doubled in the past three years as smoking levels have remained constant.
As long as the long-term risks are unknown, the UK is wrong to take such a permissive approach to vaping. Vapes should be available through smoking cessation programs, but outside of these programs sales should be strictly regulated, with no advertising, plain packaging, health warnings, and bans in public spaces. And ministers should invest far more in smoking cessation programs which evidence shows are more effective in helping people quit.
John Fetterman’s wife says there should have been consequences for the ‘capable’ NBC reporter
The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman has slammed the NBC reporter who spoke about the Democratic lieutenant governor’s health issues in a recent interview, calling the NBC reporter “capable.”
Gisele Barreto Fetterman has said Dasha Burns did the disability community a disservice by dealing with her husband’s condition after he recently suffered a stroke.
“I don’t know how there were no consequences. I mean, there are consequences for people in those positions that are one of the -isms. I mean, she was slick, and that’s who she was in her interview,” Ms. Fetterman told Fast Politics host Molly Jong-Fast.
Ms Fetterman also demanded an apology for the debacle, calling for better journalism training to deal with sensitive health and disability issues.
“It just shows that there is so much work to do. These networks must assume their responsibilities. Like, where’s your training? It was appalling to see, and it shows in the schools. You see this with young children. You don’t expect to see it at this level. You know, I haven’t heard any excuses. He did not come. I hope they will reflect and see that they have done all Americans a disservice,” Ms. Fetterman said.
Ms Burns has come under attack from some liberal pundits for focusing on Mr Fetterman’s health during her interview, which comes less than a month before mid-term reviews.
Mr Fetterman suffered a stroke earlier this year and has been recovering while on the campaign trail.
The candidate currently has impaired auditory processing due to the stroke and had requested closed captioning for the interview so he could read the questions before answering.
In comments to NBC Nightly News host Lester Holt, Ms Burns said she thought Mr Fetterman didn’t understand her clearly when she spoke to him before putting on the captioning.
“In a small chat before the interview without subtitles, it was not clear that he understood our conversation,” Ms Burns said.
His comments were criticized by other reporters who also shared their experience interviewing the Democrat.
“Sorry to say but I spoke to [John Fetterman] for over an hour without stopping or help and it’s just nonsense,” said Kara Swisher of The New York Times.
Ms Burns defended her critics by saying it is “possible for two different journalists to have two different experiences with a candidate”, adding that they were happy to accommodate the captioning requested.
NBC News also defended their reporter, calling her a “widely respected beat reporter” during the Pennsylvania Senate race.
“We support his extensive coverage of all important dimensions of this year’s Senate campaigns,” the network said in a statement.
Mr. Fetterman will face Republican Mehmet Oz in November. Recent pollsters have called the race a statistical tie for the candidates.
What will Xi Jinping’s third term mean for India?
China’s crucial two-decade Community Party conference began on Sunday. At the end of the meeting, Xi Jinping is expected to get a third five-year term. With this, the head of state and commander of the armed forces, Xi, will break the ten-year term rule set for decades for party general secretaries, establishing him as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao. Zedong.
What does Xi Jinping’s possible third term mean for India? How does the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) elect its leaders? Why will Xi’s third term be unprecedented? We explain.
Xi and India
Under Xi Jinping’s leadership, China’s ‘aggressive’ international stance is set to continue, says Indian Express.
Tensions between India and China escalated after clashes in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June 2020 left 20 Indian soldiers dead. At least 40 Chinese servicemen were also killed in the military clash, according to the Russian news agency CASS.
Earlier in 2017, Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a confrontation in the disputed area of Doklam for two months.
The 69-year-old Xi’s “confrontational” approach comes from the belief that it is time “for a stronger China” to take a “greater role in international affairs and resist external pressures”, said Associated Press (AP).
READ ALSO: Explained: The Importance of Hot Springs Disengagement, Gogra Post in the India-China Conflict
Tensions can rise
India’s eventual progress on the economic front and ‘strategic patience’ can counter the challenge posed by China, says Indian Express report.
The report also said that India and China have different “core values” and therefore New Delhi’s interests “will conflict” with those of Beijing.
Thus, tensions are likely to rise in the future for the two countries, writes Gautam Bambawale, India’s former ambassador to China, Pakistan and Bhutan. Indian Express.
According The Hinduwith Xi Jinping at the helm, “continuity rather than significant change” is expected on the bilateral front.
Xi and the United States
Relations between China and the United States have also reached their lowest level since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1979.
China is the second largest economy in the world and wants to replace the United States to claim the top spot.
In its competition with the United States, China must show the world that it is the “great power or hegemony” in Asia, according to Indian Express.
“Xi Jinping is certainly a polarizing individual,” said Joseph Torigian, an expert on China politics at American University in Washington, DC. PA.
What’s going on in Congress?
Nearly 2,300 delegates will gather at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square to select 200 members of the party’s Central Committee and 170 other alternate members, in line with BBC.
This central committee will then elect 25 people to the Politburo of the Communist Party.
The Politburo will choose the members of the Politburo Standing Committee.
Currently, this standing committee has seven members, including General Secretary Xi Jinping.
According BBCthe central committee should meet one day after the end of the main congress.
READ ALSO: What is the Chinese Communist Party Congress and why is it important?
An “unprecedented” third term for Xi?
Xi’s third term will be a huge departure from what former leader Deng Xiaoping decided for the party.
Deng had established the unwritten rule for CCP general secretaries who had to step down after serving two five-year terms. Former general secretaries Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao had followed that directive, but Xi would have to defy that to win a third term.
Earlier in 2018, Xi introduced a constitutional reform to remove term limits on the presidency.
Another five-year term will put Xi in the same league as Mao Zedong, who ruled “virtually unchallenged” from the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949 until his death in 1976, notes Atlantic Council.
Deng had opposed the one-man rule in China. “It is not good to have excessive concentration of power,” he said in a 1980 speech.
“It hampers the practice of socialist democracy and Party democratic centralism, hinders the progress of socialist construction, and prevents us from making full use of the collective wisdom,” the leader said, according to Atlantic Council.
Alfred Wu, who covered Xi for Chinese state media in Fujian, said PA that he considers Xi a “follower of Mao in rebellion against Deng”.
Xi is “recentralizing” economic and political decision-making in China, which was decentralized under Deng. Xi’s concentration of power takes the country back to the Mao era, says Indian Express.
“China under Xi is moving in a totalitarian direction,” said Professor Steve Tsang of the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS). BBC.
“It’s arguable that Xi’s reluctance to empower a younger successor and moves to breach collective leadership standards have also made China less resilient as the country navigates an increasingly uncertain future,” he said. Ashley Esarey, political scientist at the University of Alberta. Reuters.
The world will watch carefully the decisions made at the Communist Party Congress which will take place once every five years, which will give a glimpse of how the Asian giant will go forward.
Harrison Bader shining in postseason despite initial skepticism
Harrison Bader’s trade to the Yankees was met with skepticism. Why did the Yankees trade a very effective and reliable starter in Jordan Montgomery for an injured outfielder?
Bader has made his presence known this week in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians with two home runs, including one Saturday night in Game 3 that gave the Yankees a 5-3 lead. We know what happened next: The Guardians walked it off in the ninth inning with former Mets shortstop Amed Rosario scoring the winning run. The Yankees are now on the ropes, facing a must-win Game 4 at Progressive Field on Sunday.
Bader’s 2-for-4 performance was not the main story but it was still a bright spot before a finish that manager Aaron Boone called “gut-wrenching.” Home runs are more important than ever in the postseason and there is evidence to support the fact that teams who hit more home runs typically have more success in the postseason and the Yankees got two big ones in Game 3, one from Bader and a monster, 449-foot home run from Aaron Judge, snapping his 0-for-8 streak.
“And then Judgy hit the homer, it does settle us a little bit and inject some life into us,” Boone said. “I felt we played a really good game from that point on.”
Cleveland’s comeback was somewhat unusual in that the rally consisted completely of singles. The Yankees probably made the right play in shifting on third baseman Jose Ramirez but he put the ball right where they didn’t want it to go, loading the bases with one out. Sometimes the right plays fail at the wrong time.
So, the key for the Yankees in Game 4 is to play to their strengths, which is the long ball. They hit more than any other team in the regular season with 254, 62 of which came from Judge. Bader wasn’t expected to contribute much when it comes to power, but he’s proven to have a knack for timely blasts this week.
The Bronxville native was acquired to help the defense more than the offense, with general manager Brian Cashman saying, at the time, he viewed Bader as outfield help in the postseason. Aaron Hicks struggled at the plate and had some major defensive miscues in center field as well, but Bader was still in a walking boot at the trade deadline, dealing with plantar fasciitis. He only played 14 games in the regular season in pinstripes and he hit just .217 with no home runs.
Bader has never been much of a home run hitter, with his career-high total of 16 coming last season. Yet he homered at Yankee Stadium in Game 2 in front of friends and family and snapped the Cleveland bullpen’s streak of 19 scoreless playoff innings with his blast off of left-hander Sam Hentges.
Cashman might be facing some scrutiny right now but Bader briefly made him look smart. It was a short-lived feeling as the Guardians stunned the Yankees, but if this team manages to push this series to five games then they’ll need all of the homer help they can get.
“It stings right now, and it’s raw,” Boone said. “You know, you’re frustrated because you’re so close to the end there, but we got to turn the page. It’s not allowed to be the case. We got to come out here. We got Gerrit going tomorrow. We expect to come out here and win.”
“Con Man:” Electric Truck Company Founder Nikola Found Guilty of Fraud
Trevor Milton, the founder of electric truck maker Nikola, has been convicted of fraud after being accused of bragging about non-existent technology in a bid to inflate his company’s stock price. “Trevor Milton is a crook,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Estes. “He lied to investors to get their money, plain and simple.”
A federal jury in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan on Friday found Milton guilty of defrauding investors by lying about Nikola’s alleged technical achievements, according to a report by the New York Times.
Milton was found guilty of one count of securities fraud and two counts of wire fraud. The most serious of the charges carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.
The jury reportedly returned the verdict after about six hours of deliberation, after four weeks of testimony. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos allowed Milton to remain free on $100 million bond until sentencing in January.
After hearing the verdict, Milton was seen shaking his head in apparent disbelief as his wife, Chelsey Milton, sobbed, her head leaning against the back of a bench in the courtroom.
During the trial, prosecutors described Milton as a “crook”, who lied to investors, claiming that Nikola was on the verge of producing long-haul trucks capable of running emissions-free on cheap hydrogen.
“Trevor Milton is a crook,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Estes said Thursday. “He lied to investors to get their money, plain and simple.”
Defense attorneys for Milton argued that the Nikola founder never intended to defraud anyone.
“He loved Nikola,” one of Milton’s defense attorneys, Marc Mukasey, told the jury Thursday.
Mukasey also allegedly claimed that Milton sometimes spoke in the present tense of the accomplishments he hoped Nikola would achieve in the future. The lawyer also compared his client to “an over-enthusiastic parent who brags about his child”, the New York Times Noted.
Nikola would have been able to avoid the regulatory scrutiny typically applied to initial public offerings by striking a deal with a so-called “blank check” company, the report adds.
Milton, who owned 25% of Nikola shares, then embarked on a luxury shopping spree after the stock market made him rich. Among his purchases were a Gulfstream jet and a multi-million dollar home in the Turks and Caicos Islands.
The Nikola founder spent more than $80 million in just six months in 2020. After that, investment firm Hindenburg Research accused Milton of making false claims about Nikola’s technology.
The case provides a lesson in the dangers of investing in “pre-revenue” electric vehicle makers, which proved to be in trouble initially.
Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive, for example, said last week that it was recalling almost all of its vehicles because the company installed fasteners incorrectly, which could potentially lead to loss of steering control. . Additionally, this is Rivian’s third recall since the vehicle began production late last year.
You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangeloand on Instagram.
A student suffers from a possible drug overdose Friday at Bernstein High School
A 17-year-old student was hospitalized with a possible drug overdose at Helen Bernstein High School on Friday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
A male student was found by school staff unresponsive to a possible overdose, according to LAPD officer Norma Eisenman. High school staff administered Narcan, an anti-overdose drug, she said.
The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the school in the 1300 block of Wilton Place and transported the victim to a local hospital where he is in stable condition, Eisenman said.
Police did not release details about the type of substance the student had ingested.
Friday’s incident marks the second time a Bernstein student has overdosed in just over a month. In September, officials said nine students had overdosed in the district in the previous month, including seven linked to the Bernstein campus and Hollywood High School.
Melanie Ramos, a 15-year-old student at Bernstein, died Sept. 13 of a suspected fentanyl overdose after she and another student bought what they believed to be Percocet pills from a 15-year-old boy on campus, police said.
Ramos was found unresponsive in a bathroom by her friend’s stepfather and a school employee around 9 p.m., when the campus was open for volleyball and soccer games, officials said. of the LAPD. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene. Her friend also overdosed and was hospitalized.
School officials said they were aware of drug problems among some students and were actively tackling the problem. And last month they said they would do much more to raise awareness among students and parents and to strengthen safety.
After Ramos’ death in September, Los Angeles Unified School District officials said they would stockpile the overdose reversal drug naloxone on campus, putting the nation’s second-largest school system at the forefront of a strategy to increasingly favored by public health experts.
The move, which will affect some 1,400 elementary, middle and high schools, is part of the district’s recently expanded drug strategy, quickly put in place in response to student overdoses.
Naloxone is very effective in reversing opioid overdoses if given quickly by nasal spray or injection. LA Unified will use the nasal version, which is as easy to use as any other nasal spray. Naloxone won’t harm someone if that person overdoses on drugs other than opioids, so it’s always best to use it in the event of a suspected overdose, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
