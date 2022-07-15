West Ham need to make big trophy-winning transfer signings to keep new captain Declan Rice away from the Prem giants

DECLAN RICE is about to start a new job that will take on significant additional responsibilities for not a penny more in wages.

With another feather in his already large cap, the midfielder officially takes over as West Ham captain.

7 Declan Rice is West Ham’s captain and most valuable asset – they can’t afford to lose him Photo credit: Getty

At 23 he is following in the footsteps of world champion Bobby Moore and one-club legends Billy Bonds and recently retired Mark Noble.

Additional responsibilities include negotiating with the board over player bonuses, providing a moral compass to his teammates, being a figurehead on the pitch and being the public face of West Ham.

Moore won the FA Cup in 1964 and the now-defunct European Cup Winners Cup the following year. ‘Bonzo’ won the FA Cup twice. Noble has two championship playoff medals.

Undoubtedly, clubs that don’t spend big or act quickly when the opportunity presents itself will find it increasingly difficult to win things.

No one is more aware of this than the man who appropriates the captain’s armband forever.

In that regard, the Hammers’ current manager David Moyes is nearing a juncture in the fate of a club that, from time to time, threatens to face an ongoing challenge to honor only to flinch as if it were a fire come too close.

A second straight season in European football, hard-earned and well-deserved for Rice and his cronies, suggests things are getting warmer again in London’s East End.

The squad contains talent, youth and ambition. Jarrod Bowen is now an England winger, the mature Rice is considered a future England captain.

Both young men watch their club’s transfer business with eagle eyes in the summer.

If West Ham have any hope of hanging on to players like the rock-steady Rice, they will have to make signings in this trophy-winning window until next June.

It’s a daunting task for Moyes: the biggest challenge of his managerial career since trying to follow in Sir Alex Ferguson’s footsteps at Manchester United.

The Scot is trying to change West Ham’s reputation from cult hero failures to series contenders.

But the son of a Glasgow docker has steadfastly refused to be robbed in the transfer market. Fair enough.

7 Bobby Moore (right) after West Ham’s 1964 FA Cup win Credit: PA:Press Association

There are three confirmed signings so far: the most recent being a £12m deal for Swansea midfielder Flynn Downes. Before that, £30m for Rennes-based Moroccan defender Nayef Aguerd.

The third converts the loan of last year’s No. 2 goalkeeper Alphonse Areola from PSG to a permanent deal for around £8million.

Two of these transfers say “next year”. A highly rated league player and a popular but untried centre-back from the side that finished fourth in the French Premier League.

Moyes doesn’t rush things, preferring players with promises for tomorrow rather than grabbing what’s available like a lockdown panic-buyer.

But Rice is focused on today. And that’s the crux of the matter.

There are teams out there that could offer a real shot at silverware within the next 12 months – including the one Rice ditched at the age of 14, Chelsea.

7 David Moyes needs serious support if he wants to keep Rice Photo credit: Rex

Moyes insists he wants to build a team around his new captain, which is exciting politics but one that will require patience.

There is no gentleman’s agreement between Rice and the club that he will stay one more year and then leave.

Rather, he’s too much of a gentleman to make a fuss for now about West Ham failing to live up to their wild desire to win shiny stuff – and soon. It’s also World Cup year and nothing will shake his focus on it.

If Moyes is to hold on to a dream of keeping Rice beyond next summer and shaping him into the next Bobby Moore, he needs serious backing to start making big deals right away.

MOUR IS AFRAID OF HIS WIFE

JOSE MOURINHO is back at his best and storms onto the pitch to face stunned Sunderland players in a pre-season friendly.

Everyone knows there’s no such thing as the saber-rattling former Chelsea manager.

7 Jose Mourinho on the pitch during Roma’s friendly against Sunderland Photo credit: Getty

7 Mourinho with his ‘war look’ – but he was afraid of what his wife would think Photo credit: Jamie McPhilimey – The Sun

Now that he is in charge of Roma, it is equally interesting to see that the Special One has reverted to the shaved head he first wore when he was in charge at Stamford Bridge a few years ago.

But don’t let the Hardman image fool you. Mourinho is a weed and I can prove it.

When he burst into a press conference at Chelsea’s training ground looking like the leader of the EDL rather than a high-end football club, we were horrified.

Mourinho is a weed and I can prove it… Andrew Dillon

When asked about his ‘war look’, Mourinho revealed the buzz cut was an act of impulse as he borrowed Fernando Torres’ clippers and just went for it in the dressing room.

He also admitted he didn’t dare go home before sending Ms M a picture of his new hairdo to solicit her approval.

Afraid of his wife? Mourinho isn’t all that different from us.

VAR FROM THE IDEAL

MIKE DEAN thinks fans should be able to overhear discussions between VARs and referees on the pitch. A cracking idea.

He goes on to reveal that he even discussed it with former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein, who wanted to charge fans up to a tenner for the privilege.

Dean claims clubs would be willing if they could make some bobs out of it.

7 Retired referee Mike Dean says fans should be able to hear discussions between officials and VAR Photo credit: Reuters

Dein is considered the architect of the modern Premier League we have today, with fabulous football, pleasant stadiums and excitement.

There are also ticket prices in excess of £100, plus extortionate prices for a hamburger and a pint.

Could the fans please have something for free?

HOLE NEW BALLGAME

THE OPEN was overshadowed by the bitter dispute over the renegade LIV tour.

For starters, it’s funny how a series of golf tournaments supported by the Saudi Arabians got such a name.

Wonder what murdered journalist Jamal Karshoggi’s family think of this?

In any case, the meeting of the world’s best players before a ball of anger was hit yesterday was dominated by disputes over money and morals.

This was quickly followed by an uproar over the disregard for tradition, history and the destruction of the game’s image.

Sounds like a normal day at the office in football.

7 Mo Farah has shown incredible strength after his nightmare childhood Credit: AP

BEAUTIFUL MO

MO FARAH’s stunning revelations about his true identity and nightmarish childhood should touch us all in so many ways.

Overcoming deep-seated emotions, family tragedies, politics, unbelievable adversity, living a lie for years.

It is impossible to summarize and describe all facets of the whole heartbreaking story in one piece.

But aside from the fact that Sir Mo has been able to win four Olympic gold medals and six World Championships and countless other titles while harboring a dark secret, it’s nothing short of amazing.

Likewise, he managed to make his story clear in every single television, radio, and written interview he has conducted over the years.

How a man who has lived in the searing media spotlight for more than a decade did not break down and face the sad reality of his early life must have taken every strength, as running fast does.