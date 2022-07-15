Who is Grimes dating? | The US sun

GRIMES is best known as the Canadian musician who made headlines in 2020 after giving birth to her first child X Æ A-Xii with Tesla founder Elon Musk.

In March 2022, Grimes was back in the headlines after it was revealed she was in a new relationship.

Who is Grimes dating?

On March 11, 2022, it was revealed that Grimes was in a relationship with WikiLeaks whistleblower Chelsea Manning.

“You’re getting serious. They U-Hauled it,” a source told Page Six at the time. “They lived together in Austin.”

The news came just days after Grimes welcomed her second child with Elon Musk.

However, after four months together, it was announced on July 14 that they had split, with a source telling The Daily Mail they had “been off for a while”.

Who is Chelsea Manning?

Manning, 34, born December 17, 1987, is known as an American activist and whistleblower.

She made headlines in July 2013 when she was convicted of violating the Espionage Act after leaking hundreds of thousands of documents to WikiLeaks.

The former Army soldier was sentenced to 35 years in prison, but her sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama in 2017.

By this time, Manning had served seven years and had reportedly attempted suicide on several occasions.

Despite her beliefs, Manning has won a number of awards, including the 2013 Seán MacBride Peace Prize, the 2014 Sam Adams Award, and the 2017 EFF Pioneer Award.

Why did Grimes and Elon Musk split?

Since the beginning of their relationship in 2018, Musk and Grimes have had their ups and downs.

However, the couple officially split in September 2021, just a year after the birth of their son X Æ A-Xii.

Musk told Page Six at the time, “We’re semi-broken up but still love each other, see each other often and get along well.

“It’s basically that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be mostly in Texas or traveling abroad, and their work is mostly in LA.

“She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the next room.”

Grimes later called the billionaire “immature.”

Despite the split, the former couple welcomed their second child via surrogacy in December 2021.

Grimes revealed the birth of their daughter in her Vanity Fair cover story.