Who is Grimes dating? | The US sun
GRIMES is best known as the Canadian musician who made headlines in 2020 after giving birth to her first child X Æ A-Xii with Tesla founder Elon Musk.
In March 2022, Grimes was back in the headlines after it was revealed she was in a new relationship.
Who is Grimes dating?
On March 11, 2022, it was revealed that Grimes was in a relationship with WikiLeaks whistleblower Chelsea Manning.
“You’re getting serious. They U-Hauled it,” a source told Page Six at the time. “They lived together in Austin.”
The news came just days after Grimes welcomed her second child with Elon Musk.
However, after four months together, it was announced on July 14 that they had split, with a source telling The Daily Mail they had “been off for a while”.
Who is Chelsea Manning?
Manning, 34, born December 17, 1987, is known as an American activist and whistleblower.
She made headlines in July 2013 when she was convicted of violating the Espionage Act after leaking hundreds of thousands of documents to WikiLeaks.
The former Army soldier was sentenced to 35 years in prison, but her sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama in 2017.
By this time, Manning had served seven years and had reportedly attempted suicide on several occasions.
Despite her beliefs, Manning has won a number of awards, including the 2013 Seán MacBride Peace Prize, the 2014 Sam Adams Award, and the 2017 EFF Pioneer Award.
Why did Grimes and Elon Musk split?
Since the beginning of their relationship in 2018, Musk and Grimes have had their ups and downs.
However, the couple officially split in September 2021, just a year after the birth of their son X Æ A-Xii.
Musk told Page Six at the time, “We’re semi-broken up but still love each other, see each other often and get along well.
“It’s basically that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be mostly in Texas or traveling abroad, and their work is mostly in LA.
“She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the next room.”
Grimes later called the billionaire “immature.”
Despite the split, the former couple welcomed their second child via surrogacy in December 2021.
Grimes revealed the birth of their daughter in her Vanity Fair cover story.
US President Joe Biden blames the rest of the world for global inflation
New Delhi: US President Joe Biden dismissed the risks of a strong dollar on Saturday and instead blamed the rest of the world for dragging down the global economy.
“I’m not concerned about the strength of the dollar, I’m concerned about the rest of the world,” Biden told reporters during a campaign stop in Portland, Oregon.
When asked if he could explain what he was suggesting, the president replied: “Our economy is strong as hell – the innards of it. Inflation is global. It’s worse anywhere else than the United States.
“So the problem is the lack of economic growth and sound politics in other countries, not so much ours. And that’s having – that’s global inflation, and that’s consequential,” he said. -he adds.
He also criticized British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ tax cut plans for causing market turmoil, calling them a “mistake”.
“It’s predictable. I mean, I wasn’t the only one who thought it was a mistake,” Biden said in Portland.
“I think the idea of cutting taxes for the super rich at a time when – anyway, I just think – I didn’t agree with the policy, but it’s up to Britain to carry this judgment, not mine,” he added.
Truss’ policies, including a controversial tax cut for the wealthy which she has since reversed, caused the pound to fall and forced the Bank of England to step in to support the gilts.
The turmoil spread across global markets as traders worried about heightened volatility sought refuge in tax havens, further boosting the dollar.
But beyond the UK, the strong dollar continues to weigh on the global economy, especially poorer countries that depend on food imports.
Biden’s comments come at a time when key leaders from other countries have increasingly expressed concerns about how the greenback’s rise is fueling inflation in their own economies.
The dollar has climbed about 15 percent this year as the Federal Reserve launched an aggressive campaign to raise interest rates to curb rising prices in the United States.
With contributions from agencies
Abigail Breslin opens up about past abusive relationship
Abigail Breslin marked Domestic Violence Awareness Month by speaking about her own experience.
In a candid Instagram post, which began with a triggering warning for her followers, the Little Miss Sun The star shared that she “was in a very abusive relationship for almost two years.”
“As a DV survivor, I felt compelled to write a little about my story,” she began her post on Oct. 14. “It all started perfectly, I was so in love. Unfortunately, my abuser took advantage of my innocence and naivety and the relationship then turned violent.”
She continued, “I was beaten regularly, locked in rooms and forced to pretend everything was fine and normal while dealing with intense injuries…injuries most people couldn’t even see.”
Abigail wrote that she often used makeup to conceal bruises on her skin, adding “because somehow I still cared about that person.”
‘A tragedy for the trees’: Ash dieback ravages UK’s fragile forests | Ash wither
Warburg Nature Reserve is one of the jewels of the Chiltern Hills. In the fall, its beech, birch and oak trees turn into a flamboyant canopy of red, yellow, brown and golden leaves. Buzzards and red kites fly overhead as a startling array of mushrooms – from milkcaps to collared earthstars – grow through the wooded floor of the 100-hectare site.
This curtain of multicolored delights, however, hides a sinister secret. A walk through the reserve, which is owned by the Wildlife Trusts, reveals recently appeared gaps in the foliage.
Stark, white, leafless trunks stand on the paths, all victims of a pernicious plague that will denude our forests and rob wildlife charity budgets of millions of pounds: ash dieback.
The disease – caused by the fungus Hymenoscyphus fraxineus – first appeared in the UK a decade ago. At the time, experts warned that ash dieback would have a disastrous impact, although some hoped resilience would spare some trees and leave parts of forests relatively untouched. Now, 10 years later, that prospect seems hopeless.
“He thinks we’ll be lucky if 5% of the country’s ash trees survive this disaster,” said Debbie Lewis, ecology manager for Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust (BBOWT), which manages the Warburg reserve.
“The loss of our ash trees in itself is a tragedy, but it also has all kinds of ripple effects. Warburg is a popular reserve visited by thousands of people, raising costly health and safety issues,” she added.
The key problem for Warburg – and for all the reserves managed by the other 45 Wildlife Trusts in the UK – is that more and more ash trees are dying and their huge rotting trunks loom over paths and clearings. Many are at risk of falling and becoming a threat to visitors and workers.
“These dead trees grow on slopes and near rights-of-way and pose a hazard. So clearing them has become a priority,” said Steve Proud, who is BBOWT’s director of land management. “But it’s a complex and expensive job that requires specialized intervention.
“Our trust has already had to spend £400,000 to pay for the clearing, and we expect to have to pay another £800,000 over the next few years. That’s a lot of money for a local wildlife trust and means we have a lot less to spend on restoring wildlife habitats – which is our main focus.
Ensuring that humans are not harmed is not the only difficulty facing the Warburg reserve, however. Many of its ash trees are home to bats – such as brown-eared bats and barbs – and as these animals are protected by law, the trees should be carefully checked to ensure they are not nesting there. not. “Identifying the tiny markings of a nest atop a 40-foot-tall tree isn’t easy, but it has to be done,” Lewis added. “And it all adds up to the work we now need to do to deal with the ash dieback.”
This point was supported by Rob Stoneman, Director of Landscape Recovery for the Wildlife Trusts. “The impact of ash dieback is going to be even greater than that of Dutch elm disease, which has killed millions of trees since it emerged in the 1970s. England, are dominated by ash trees, so they will change very rapidly over the next decade.
The consequences for some small trusts could be severe, Proud said. “We are a relatively large trust, but the smaller ones have to sell assets and reduce training sessions to provide cash to deal with ash dieback.
“We are facing massive outlays over the next three to five years, thanks to ash dieback, and this will happen against a backdrop of reduced revenues as inflation rates affect our members’ incomes.
“There is a limit to which we can count on their generosity. So it threatens to become a perfect storm for us.
Ash dieback is only part of a larger pattern of changes in our forests, Stoneman added. “In mainland Europe, we are seeing an increase in a range of diseases, such as oak processionary moth and pine blight. And that’s probably because the trees are stressed by climate change.
“We have hotter, drier summers and wetter winters, which makes the trees more susceptible to disease. Climate change is already having really significant effects.
Woman dresses her cat in a ‘Chucky’ costume, the internet reacts
There are many things on the internet that leave you speechless and horrified at the same time. Proof of this right, a woman posted a video on Instagram showing her pet cat dressed as a haunted doll character “Chucky” on Halloween.
People who love watching horror movies might remember “Chucky” from the movie “Child’s Play,” in which he was portrayed as a villainous serial killer. It is an American horror media franchise created by Don Mancini.
The video was shared by a user named Don’t Stop Meowing on Instagram on October 3. The caption reads: “I can’t stop laughing”.
The pet cat’s name is Chase and its owner is Ms. Kareem, according to the Instagram bio. Fifi’s Instagram account contains several videos and images. Ms Kareem is shown in the now-viral video holding her beloved cat and dressing it in a Chucky character costume she bought at the market.
“We’re going to try it,” Mrs. Kareem told the animal as she dressed it. As soon as she gets dressed, she asks that she pass in front of the camera. “I think you look cool. Show everyone what you look like,” she adds. Mrs. Kareem laughs out loud after dressing Fifi.
The video attracted 2.9 million viewers and received over 2.5 lakh likes. Instagram users flooded the post’s comments section with amusing remarks.
One user wrote, “Poor Chase was knocked out for a minute while in costume.”
“Hilarious how Chase looks. Happy Halloween to you Kareem and the cats,” wrote another, while a third simply said, “I’m laughing too much.”
China, NATO tussle over Ukraine conflict – Bloomberg
After being criticized for failing to condemn Moscow, Beijing envoy reportedly urged West to look at ‘root cause’ of crisis
A senior NATO official has clashed with a Chinese envoy over Beijing’s reluctance to follow the lead of Western countries and speak out against Russia over the Ukraine conflict, Bloomberg reported on Saturday.
Speaking at the annual Arctic Circle Assembly, Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of NATO’s Military Committee, reportedly accused China of “undermine the rules-based international orderadding that Beijing does not share Western values.
He Rulong, the Chinese ambassador to Iceland, challenged Bauer. “Admiral, with all due respect, your speech and remarks are full of arrogance.“, he replied, quoted by Bloomberg.
The NATO official replied that China had insisted that it supported “the principle of sovereignty and the importance of internationally recognized borders in the world… So why is it possible that China still does not condemn Russia’s attack on Ukraine?”
According to Bloomberg, the Chinese envoy said Beijing viewed the Ukraine crisis from a historical perspective and urged the West to “understand the root causeof the conflict between Moscow and kyiv.
Later, in an apparent attempt to smooth things over, He Rulong posted photos from the conference on Twitter, including one of him and the NATO admiral shaking hands.
Commenting on the exchange, he said that “it’s really good to express yourself and talk when you have different ideas“, adding that”increased understanding will make our world a more peaceful place.”
Unlike many Western countries, China has refused to condemn and sanction Russia for its military operation in Ukraine, which began in late February. He has repeatedly stated that Western countries and Ukraine have failed to respond to the “legitimate security concerns“, while accusing NATO of having pushed the tensions between Moscow and kyiv to the “breaking point.”
Nikola NKLA Founder Trevor Milton Found Guilty of Fraud
Trevor Milton CEO of Nikola
Massimo Pinca | Reuters
Trevor Milton, founder and former chairman and CEO of electric truck maker Nikola, was found guilty in federal court on Friday of three of four counts of fraud related to false statements he made to drive up the value of Nikola’s shares.
Milton has been charged with two counts of securities fraud and two counts of wire fraud, all related to statements he made about Nikola’s activities while he was the company’s chairman and CEO. Jurors found him guilty of one count of securities fraud and two counts of wire fraud.
Milton will be sentenced on January 27. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted on all four counts.
“Trevor Milton lied to Nikola investors – over and over and over again. This is fraud, plain and simple,” said Damien Williams, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Williams said the case against Milton should “serve as a warning” to others who misrepresent investors.
“It’s not going to end well,” he said.
Williams’ Manhattan office had alleged that Milton lied about “virtually every aspect of the business” he founded in 2014 while running the business. These lies, prosecutors said, were intended to induce investors to drive up Nikola’s stock price.
“On the back of those innocent investors duped by his lies, he became a billionaire virtually overnight,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos said in his opening statement in September.
Nikola’s stock price briefly jumped to over $90 per share in June 2020, just days after it went public via a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company. For a short time, Nikola – a company with no revenue – was more valuable than century-old Ford Motor.
This ambitious assessment did not last. Shares of Nikola fell sharply once Milton was kicked out of the company in September 2020, after the company’s board found some of the fraud allegations made by short seller Hindenburg Research to be true.
Both the US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission opened investigations in the months after Milton’s departure. In July 2021, a grand jury indicted Milton on three counts of fraud; a fourth chef was added in June 2022.
Nikola himself was not facing charges in this case. The SEC had filed related civil charges against the company last year. Those charges were settled in December after Nikola agreed to pay a $125 million fine. Although Milton still owns Nikola stock, the company had otherwise cut ties with him.
