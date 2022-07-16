News
Americans can apply NOW for $200 monthly direct payments – see the exact deadline and when they will ship
A NEW application has opened allowing Americans to request monthly payments.
As part of the Local Sound Collaborative Artist Grants Program, eligible residents of Rochester, New York will receive $200 in direct payments every month for one year.
As the name suggests, the Universal Basic Income (UBI) program is aimed at artists.
Few industries have suffered as much as the arts and entertainment sector during the pandemic.
According to the New York State Department of Labor, unemployment claims for workers in the above industries increased 1,208 percent in New York alone compared to 2019.
“Guaranteed income programs build safety nets to ensure that no one falls below a defined income floor over time,” the UBI program details read.
“They enable people to survive crises and plan for the future.”
What are the admission requirements?
To be eligible, you must reside in the greater Rochester area.
And there are a few more requirements that need to be met.
- Be at least 18 years old
- Identify as a member, worker and/or get involved in the local music community
The following group of eligible artists includes, but is not limited to, production engineers, live and studio musicians, and audio engineers.
“We prioritize people who have financial needs but do not require income calculations or financial records,” read the program details.
In 2022, only five will be selected to participate in the UBI program.
Of these, three spots are prioritized for Artists of Color.
However, the Local Sound Collaborative hopes to expand to include more artists next year.
When is the deadline?
Applications that can be submitted online will remain open until September 1st.
An interview with all applicants will start from this point until October 1st.
If selected, you will be notified in November and will be required to sign a contract.
The first round of $200 monthly payments will run out on December 1st.
Applications were first opened on Friday.
A local UBI inspiration program
The opening of applications comes after a larger scale UBI program was launched in New York.
The Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) is paying thousands of artists across the state $1,000 a month for a year and a half.
Applications were accepted until Friday March 25th.
“CRNY’s Guaranteed Income for Artists program draws inspiration from past economic and racial justice movements, government actors, reparations-focused philanthropists, and recent pilots and programs around the world,” said the Local Sound Collaborative.
Also, San Francisco has made recurring monthly payments of $1,000 to approximately 130 artists.
Monthly payments went out to eligible artists for six months.
Separately, 155 families in Mountain View, California are eligible to apply for a $500 UBI program.
The maximum eligible annual income is $44,750 in 2021 for a family of three.
According to the city, applications are expected to be accepted in mid to late summer.
For more information on how you can make money, check out the 41 cities and states that offer UBI.
And here are the 12 states that are offering up to $1,000 in direct payments to parents.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Americans can apply NOW for $200 monthly direct payments – see the exact deadline and when they will ship
News
Ravens-Giants in review: Highlights, notables and quotables from a Week 6 loss
Each Ravens loss seems more agonizing than the last. They outplayed the New York Giants on both sides of the ball but threw away points with presnap penalties, errant throws from quarterback Lamar Jackson and poor execution on third down in a 24-20 loss. Jackson’s fourth-quarter interception was the final dagger, leaving the Giants just 13 yards to go for a game-winning touchdown.
Players of the game
RB Kenyan Drake: After he showed flashes the previous week, Drake broke out for his finest game as a Raven, gaining 119 yards on just 10 carries. He took advantage of excellent blocking to go 30 yards untouched for the team’s first score and broke four runs of 15 yards or more, making a case that he should have a role in the team’s backfield even when J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are fully healthy.
TE Mark Andrews: On a day when Jackson struggled to connect with any other pass catcher, Andrews produced his usual excellent game with seven catches on 11 targets for 106 yards and a touchdown. Defenders know he will be Jackson’s first option on third down and in the red zone, but he’s still lapping the rest of the team in every meaningful receiving statistic.
DT Calais Campbell: In his 15th season, Campbell is not the pass rusher he once was but still finds a way to be one of the Ravens’ top defenders most weeks. He picked up his second sack of the year against the Giants and finished with four tackles and two quarterback hits.
Snap-count analysis
Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh played just 57% of defensive snaps after he had played at least 81% in each of the previous five games. His workload seemed to plummet after he was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct in the third quarter. With safety Marcus Williams on injured reserve, Geno Stone started but did not play every snap as Williams generally did. First-round pick Kyle Hamilton played his largest role since Week 2 with 29 defensive snaps, and practice squad call-up Ar’Darius Washington saw his first action of the season with 12. The Ravens did not use either of their backup cornerbacks much, with Brandon Stephens playing 19 defensive snaps and rookie Damarion “Pepe” Williams 16. Rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones played a career-high 58% of defensive snaps. Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald also leaned more heavily on linebacker Malik Harrison, who played 55% of defensive snaps compared to 30% the week before.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley played all but eight of 59 offensive snaps, more than expected because his rotation partner, Patrick Mekari, moved to the right side to fill in for injured Morgan Moses. Stanley said his surgically repaired ankle held up well. Andrews has played at least 90% of offensive snaps four weeks in a row, a level he hit just once in 2021. Drake took most of the work at running back after Dobbins’ knee tightened up in the first half. Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely played a season-low 13 offensive snaps and has fallen below Josh Oliver on the depth chart. Even in the absence of No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman, James Proche has not convinced Ravens coaches he belongs on the field. He played four offensive snaps, his lowest total in the last three weeks.
Number crunch
117: How many seconds the Ravens have trailed in their three defeats.
7: Ravens’ yards per play, including a season-best 8.8 yards per rushing attempt.
3.8: Giants’ yards per play.
3: Jackson touchdown passes over the last three games after he threw 10 over the first three.
Quote of the day
Stanley on frustrations rising within the team: “I think the only frustrations I sense is that we know how good we can be, and we know that a lot of these issues are self-inflicted. When you are your own biggest enemy, I think that’s really something that can frustrate anyone.”
Next up
Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, 1 p.m.
As miserable a Sunday as the Ravens endured, the Browns experienced worse in a 38-15 blowout loss to the New England Patriots on their home field. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw two interceptions, and the Patriots held superstar running back Nick Chubb to 56 yards as Cleveland dropped its third straight game to fall to 2-4. The Browns have floundered on defense, allowing more points than all but three other teams and ranking 24th against the run.
Offensive snap counts
Ben Powers G 59
Kevin Zeitler G 59
Lamar Jackson QB 59
Tyler Linderbaum C 59
Mark Andrews TE 54
Ronnie Stanley T 51
Patrick Ricard FB 45
Demarcus Robinson WR 45
Devin Duvernay WR 40
Patrick Mekari T 37
Kenyan Drake RB 34
Morgan Moses T 30
Josh Oliver TE 21
J.K. Dobbins RB 16
Tylan Wallace WR 13
Isaiah Likely TE 13
Nick Boyle TE 5
Mike Davis RB 5
James Proche WR 4
Defensive snap counts
Chuck Clark SS 65
Marlon Humphrey CB 65
Marcus Peters CB 59
Patrick Queen LB 55
Geno Stone SS 49
Jason Pierre-Paul LB 47
Justin Madubuike DT 45
Calais Campbell DT 43
Josh Bynes LB 40
Travis Jones DT 38
Odafe Oweh LB 37
Malik Harrison LB 36
Kyle Hamilton FS 29
Broderick Washington DT 26
Brent Urban DE 24
Brandon Stephens CB 19
Damarion Williams DB 16
Ar’Darius Washington FS 12
Jeremiah Attaochu LB 8
A.J. Klein LB 3
()
News
Minnesota elections 2022: Oakdale City Council
OAKDALE CITY COUNCIL
Susan Olson (Candidate information not available)
Colleen Swedberg
- Age: 62
- What qualifies you to hold this position? 1) Experienced City Council Member
2) Navigated the city through 2 unprecedented events: COVID 19 & George Floyd crisis
3) Helped City obtain a better credit rating (Aa2 to Aa1, allowing a better interest rate)
4) Served on the Park & Rec Commission for 5+ yrs.
5) Passionate about our parks. (I got engaged & married at the Discovery Center)
- What would your top priorities be if elected? 1) Public Safety (ensure our Police, Fire & EMT Departments are properly staffed & funded
2) Keeping taxes low as possible while maintaining our quality of life
3) Getting the 1/2% sales tax approved to fund the much-needed Public Works Facility & Police Department Expansion
4) Continue to explore various affordable housing options
- What do you think is the primary role of government? 1) Set the tone & direction for the city residents & businesses
2) Establish policies & ordinances to be fair & consistent but not too intrusive or restrictive
3) Review, revise or eliminate no longer relevant or needed policies or ordinances
4) Ensure public safety & protect our quality of life
- Website or contact: 651-779-4373
Andy Morcomb
- Age: 38
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As an east side resident for 18 years, I know Oakdale very well. I have worked in business management for over 15 years and hold a Masters degree in Public and Nonprofit Administration. I am also family focused with a wife and three kids and actively volunteer as a foster parent, scout leader and nonprofit board member.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My priorities would be to prioritize funding for public safety as the city grows, focus on responsible budgeting for city growth, and increase interaction with citizens to promote transparency and open dialogue for future developments.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of government is to provide for the basic needs of all residents in an effort to allow citizens to pursue their own growth and development. Government must be transparent and elected officials must represent the people they serve in their community with integrity.
- Website or contact: www.facebook.com/andymorcomb4oakdale
Lisa Behr
- Age: 52
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As a graduate prepared nurse leader, I have proven success as a leader in governmental programming, incorporation of new, identified programming without increasing residential taxes and a desire to improve city outcomes by the inclusion of community engagement while enveloping true caring for all people as a nurse.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Safety and Wellness – I strongly advocate for the safety and wellness of Oakdale residents to support body, mind, spirit, culture, socioeconomic background, and environment. I support the provision of a safe infrastructure where residents can thrive where they live, work and play. Decrease Crime. Responsible budgeting and fiscal responsibility
- What do you think is the primary role of government? As a City Councilwoman for the City of Oakdale, my responsibility would be to be a non-partisan representative of the council and serve as a liaison between the city and the community of Oakdale. I believe it would be my obligation to vote in council meetings as a representative for the residents of Oakdale and future development for the city.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
News
Election 2022: Lakeville Area school board
LAKEVILLE AREA SCHOOL BOARD
Carly Anderson
- Age: 41
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As a highly engaged district parent, respected community leader, and a practicing mental health provider with national board experience, I am uniquely positioned to help every child in our district thrive. I am collaborative, well-versed on all aspects of public education, have strong financial acumen, and am endorsed by the local teachers union.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? To optimize prevention and intervention strategies to better support mental health. To prepare students for a 21st century global workforce through personalized, innovative learning environments. To remove barriers and provide a setting where all kids know they are valued members of our schools. To unite stakeholders on common goals and values.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? To seek out and address constituent concerns. To provide leadership and clear direction as it relates to the community’s common good, prioritizing the delivery of high-quality education and the health and well-being of all constituents. To efficiently facilitate the necessary supporting resources and systems through fiscal responsibility.
- Website or contact: electcarlyanderson.org
Kim Baker
- Age: 43
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am a parent of 3 kids in the district and have been active and involved by attending school board meetings and volunteering. I am a member of the special education advisory council, Family Connections parent support group, and serve the district as a special education parent liaison. I am a proud public school teacher.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Mental health is just as important as physical health. For learning to occur, schools need counselors, supports and staff training. Communication is a top priority to keep parents informed and involved in the education of their children. Inclusion is not a place, it is how we treat each other. All students need to feel safe and accepted.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The role of government is to serve the people. The government creates the laws to provide a framework for society and safety for the citizens. The strength of the government is built through people becoming involved and contributing to make the system better.
- Website or contact: kimbakerforschoolboard.com
Marilee Jager
- Age: 41
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have a 20-year career in banking which involves a high level of customer and community service. I am a person of reason and common sense who will listen to all sides, but will vote in manner to promote academic excellence in our district. All of our students deserve an education that prepares them to become productive and successful citizens.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Priority number one is getting our kids back on track academically. Priority two is being an advocate for stakeholder engagement, including parents. I support the restoration of public comment at our school board meetings. Priority three is ensuring a safe district environment that is conducive to teaching and learning.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? School districts (like most government bodies) are complex organizations which set goals for the district, as well as manage a fiscally sound budget. A school board’s role is to ensure policies and plans are in place to govern the district according to its vision and budget. Effective school boards focus on academic achievement for all students.
- Website or contact: votemarilee.com
Kathy Lewis
- Age: 71
- What qualifies you to hold this position? My experience serving on the Board, having 5 children & 3 grandchildren graduate from 194 schools and 6 still attending our schools, I am very familiar with the District and community issues. I am nonpartisan, open-minded, strategic, forward thinking and passionate about the benefits of education. I advocate for children’s academic opportunities.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My priorities are strategic, long-term visioning and planning for academic, career and co-curricular opportunities for ALL students, school security and safety, and quality educational and working environments.I am focused on supports to address mental health issues and learning needs, balancing all with fiscal oversight.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? A school board member’s role is governance, oversight, leadership, appraisal & advocacy. The Board as a whole is a steward of planning, visioning, roadmaps, budget & finance, goals, policies and public engagement.The Board does not manage the schools, however ensures the District is managed well by working with the Superintendent.
- Website or contact: reelectkathylewis.com
Andy Lundblad
- Age: 54
- What qualifies you to hold this position? My family has lived in Lakeville for over 22 years and both children attended Lakeville Area Schools. Because of my extensive policy and governance experience, financial management skills, global perspective, and leadership abilities, I am in a unique position to give back to the schools and community that has given so much to my family.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? 1) Inspire, empower, and elevate ALL students. 2) Appreciate and trust our teachers and staff. 3) Spend taxpayer dollars wisely. For all three, the School Board must ensure our policies, governance, and financial management removes barriers, supports collaboration with all stakeholders, and inspires lifelong learners.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? I strongly believe and am committed to the idea that the School Board is a non-partisan role, focused on the success of all students through effective policy and governance. Board members must be strong listeners, collaborators, and have the ability to bring people together in order to help all students succeed in whatever path they choose.
- Website or contact: andylundbladforlakevilleschools.org
Bree Schindele (Candidate information not available)
Brian Thompson (Candidate information not available)
News
Chris Perkins: Dolphins grades, plus stock up, stock down for 24-16 loss to Minnesota
Injuries are officially taking their toll on the Dolphins. The hardest hit positions are quarterback, cornerback and offensive tackle, but injuries are noteworthy at a few other positions, and that will make the soft part of the Dolphins schedule a bit harder.
The AFC East standings illustrate how things have flipped the last few weeks with Buffalo (4-1) at the top, followed by the New York Jets (4-2) and then the Dolphins (3-3) and Patriots (3-3).
The Dolphins get quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back this week for the 8:20 p.m. game against Pittsburgh. Hopefully he’ll provide enough of a spark to overcome what will likely be another week of tough injury problems.
In the meantime, the Dolphins will try to revive their once-seen running game, find a way to score touchdowns consistently, get the defense producing turnovers and tighten up their special teams.
Passing game: D
The fourth-quarter Jaylen Waddle fumble and the porous pass protection bring down a command performance by Tyreek Hill (12 receptions, 177 yards) and some otherwise solid play by Waddle. Waddle’s fumble cost the Dolphins a chance to win. The pass protection allowed six sacks and 13 quarterback hits. Oh, and let’s not forget it contributed to rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson being knocked out of his first career start in the second quarter with a right thumb injury. The Dolphins swapped sides for their offensive tackles from a week ago, putting Greg Little on the left side and Brandon Shell on the right side. It didn’t help. They need starting left tackle Terron Armstead (toe) back. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater did what he could, but this passing game struggles if Hill, and to a lesser extent, Waddle, doesn’t get it done. Injuries are a factor, but the Dolphins can’t afford to lose fumbles and have starting quarterbacks removed due to injury for three consecutive games. They also had a pass-interference penalty and an ineligible-man-downfield penalty that were costly.
Running game: D
Unfortunately, things are back to what’s become normal. The Dolphins totaled 73 yards rushing on 20 carries, an average of 3.7 yards per carry. Raheem Mostert had 49 yards on 14 carries to lead the way. The ground game didn’t do anything meaningful after a promising first quarter. The Vikings took away primary running lanes as well as cutback lanes. Much of the blame here falls on the blocking. There are no holes. The Dolphins average just 81.2 yards rushing per game. This is a major problem for the offense and the team. Coach Mike McDaniel can’t figure this one out so far, and the answers don’t seem likely to emerge soon. The way things have gone so far, it appears the Dolphins need a power back, someone who can create his own holes, as opposed to the speedy backs on their roster.
Defending the pass: B
The big problem is zero turnovers. Aside from that, good things happened here despite the growing injury concerns that now include cornerbacks Nik Needham (Achilles) and Keion Crossen (knee) and linebacker Trey Flowers (foot). Cornerback Xavier Howard kept Justin Jefferson (six receptions, 107 yards) in check for the most part. A 47-yard reception late in the third quarter was the difference between a good day and so-so day for Howard. Quarterback Kirk Cousins (20 for 30, 175 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, 104.2 passer rating) was decent. But the Dolphins kept pressure on him, with three sacks and seven hits. They also had five passes defended. The secondary is about as thin as it can get right now. Penalties such as the roughing the passer against defensive tackle Christian Wilkins are extremely punitive.
Defending the run: B+
Wilkins (four tackles) and linebacker Elandon Roberts (seven tackles) did a nice job leading an effort that held the Vikings to 78 yards, most of it on Dalvin Cook’s 53-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Cook ended with 77 yards on 13 carries and was kept in check for almost the entire day. The Vikings totaled just 11 first downs, two on the ground. And don’t be fooled by the 4.6 yards per carry. It was all built on Cook’s long run. The Dolphins did very nice work here. This is one of the healthiest units on the team. The only negative is they must create turnovers, and they didn’t. It’s a heavy burden but that’s the way this complementary football thing works.
Special teams: C-
Kicker Jason Sanders, who made a 44-yard field goal, was wide right on a 52-yard attempt. You’d like to get that one, but it’s always a bit dicey on kicks longer than 50 yards. But when you combine that miss with a muffed punt by safety/punt returner Jevon Holland and allowing a 25-yard punt return, well, now things appear shaky. The fake punt with the direct snap to safety Clayton Fejedelem on fourth-and1 from the Dolphins’ 34-yard line was worth a try, but it didn’t work. He was stopped for no gain. Hill had a punt return for minus-2 yards, which isn’t a big deal on its own, but when lumped into the group with other special teams plays, it looks worse. Punter Thomas Morstead continues to be a baller (six punts, 51.2-yard average, two inside the 20). However, the special teams unit continues to struggle overall. The Dolphins need a boost here, and it’s not happening. Injuries are a factor.
Coaching: C-
Injuries and the quarterback situation make it tough. But you can’t have 10 penalties for 97 yards. And you can’t give away three points in the form of that 34-yard field goal by Minnesota right before halftime. McDaniel was at his own 11-yard line with 28 seconds remaining and trailing 7-3. The Dolphins were getting the second half kickoff. McDaniel got greedy and went for the points, but Bridgewater threw an interception the Vikings converted it into points. McDaniel is trying. He also went for it on fourth-and-5 and converted with a Bridgewater pass to Hill. And we already mentioned the fake punt. Still, the Dolphins must continue to figure ways to manufacture yards. Depth is being tested right now, and the Dolphins are most likely beyond their comfort level. This is where coaches need to wring every ounce of talent out of their roster.
Stock up: Tyreek Hill
This guy continues to prove he’s the team MVP, and the distance gets greater by the game. Hill totaled 177 yards on 12 receptions against the Vikings and displayed great route-running skills, outstanding hands and an almost unmatched ability to get yards after catch. The man is almost impossible to defend. His 701 receiving yards represents 32% of the Dolphins’ offense (2,197 yards). If Hill wasn’t on the team, they’d never score. That’s no disrespect to Waddle, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa or anyone else. It’s just obvious that Hill is The Man. He can do it all. It makes you really eager to see how he gets that Ping-Pong table decorated.
Stock down: Pass protection
There’s not much more to say here aside from look at the quarterback situation. We’re not necessarily talking about injuries. Remember, Bridgewater took a big hit due to a scheme error. Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was unblocked and hit Bridgewater in the ribs, causing the intentional grounding, safety and (wrongful?) entrance into concussion protocol. The bigger picture is Dolphins quarterbacks remain under duress. The pressure is relentless. Pass protection involves tight ends and running backs, so this isn’t solely on the offensive line. But that’s where pass protection starts. Injuries are a factor here, considering tackles Armstead and Austin Jackson are sidelined. But the Dolphins must figure out a way to keep their quarterbacks upright.
()
News
How to attend and enjoy Magic games for 2022-23 season
The Orlando Magic began the offseason with winning the draft lottery to nab the No. 1 overall pick (Paolo Banchero) and opened a new training facility. They will host the Boston Celtics in their Oct. 22 opener, and fans can experience the season through a variety ways and plans:
On TV/radio: All games will be televised exclusively on Bally Sports Florida. If you prefer to listen, all games are on 96.9 FM The Game.
Amway health and safety: Detailed safety standards and protocols are outlined at orlandomagic.com/healthandsafety. Of note, the Amway Center has been accredited by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council, the gold standard among venues, for its cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention program to minimize risk.
Parking: The City of Orlando has additional parking available at the 55 West Garage, City Commons Garage, Lincoln Plaza Garage, SunTrust Center Garage, Garland Ave Lot (near I-4), Central Boulevard Garage. Prices range from $10 to $20.
Bag it: Bags are prohibited for Magic events at Amway Center. Medical and parent bags are exceptions, but will be subject to X-ray at designated locations for entry.
Signage: Yes, as long as they are no larger than 11 inches by 17 inches and not attached to a stick or pole. They also are subject to taste standards and cannot make commercial references or political statements.
Season Tickets: Magic season tickets are on sale. Call 407-89-MAGIC or visit orlandomagic.com/seasontickets to learn more about exclusive benefits and special events only for season ticket holders.
Flex plans: Convert your Flex Bank for seats and suites all season long. Choose the amount of money you would like to load into your account and then choose how to redeem for seats and suites. Flex Banks start as low as $1,000. Call 407-89-MAGIC to speak to a ticket sales representative or visit orlandomagic.com/flexplans for more information.
Single game tickets: These also are available at Amway starting at $18 and lower level seats start at $34. Visit orlandomagic.com or call 1-800-4NBATIX for more information.
Fast Break: Monthly Fast Break passes — up to five games a month for $49 — or the Full Season Fast Break Pass, including all home games for $599 are available. Manage your pass, scan into Amway Center and even upgrade your seats using the Orlando Magic App. Call 407-89-MAGIC or visit orlandomagic.com/fastbreak to purchase your Fast Break Pass.
Group Events: Book your group night now and ensure the best seats and games. Group ticket discounts of up to 35% off for groups of 10 or more. Call 407-89-MAGIC for more information.
Theme nights: The Magic will celebrate multiple theme nights throughout the season, including Divine 9 Night (Nov. 16), HBCU Night (Feb. 7), India Day (Feb. 25), Noche Latina (March 11) and Pride Night (March 23), among others.
Food and wine fundraiser: The Orlando Magic Youth Foundation will host the Orlando Wine Festival & Auction, its signature fundraising event on March 24-26. The event brings vintners, celebrity chefs, Magic fans and players together to raise funds for at-risk youth in Central Florida.
Cashless concessions: All concession and merchandise sales are cashless. Pay with debit or credit cards, Google Pay, Apple Pay or the Orlando Magic app sponsored by Verizon. Avoid lines at concessions, and place your food order through the Magic app.
()
News
Dolphins ratings, plus stock up, stock down for 24-16 loss to Minnesota – The Mercury News
Injuries are officially taking their toll on the Dolphins. The hardest hit positions are quarterback, cornerback and offensive tackle, but injuries are notable in a few other positions, which will make the soft end of the Dolphins schedule a bit more difficult.
The AFC East standings illustrate how things have turned around in recent weeks with Buffalo (4-1) leading the way, followed by the New York Jets (4-2) then the Dolphins (3-3) and Patriots (3 -3). ).
The Dolphins pick up quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this week for the 8:20 p.m. game against Pittsburgh. Hopefully he will provide enough sparks to overcome what will likely be another week of tough injury problems.
In the meantime, the Dolphins will try to revive their once-famous running game, find a way to consistently score touchdowns, get the defense to produce turnovers, and tighten up their special teams.
Passing game: D
Jaylen Waddle’s fourth-quarter fumble and porous pass protection bring down a commanding performance from Tyreek Hill (12 receptions, 177 yards) and an otherwise solid play from Waddle. Waddle’s fumble cost the Dolphins a chance to win. Authorized pass protection six bags and 13 quarterback shots. Oh, and let’s not forget that this contributed to the elimination of rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson in his first career start in the second quarter with a right thumb injury. The Dolphins traded sides for their offensive tackles from a week ago, putting Greg Little on the left side and Brandon Shell on the right side. It didn’t help. They need to start left tackle Terron Armstead (toe) back. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater did what he could, but that passing game struggles if Hill, and to a lesser extent Waddle, doesn’t. Injuries are a factor, but the Dolphins can’t afford to lose fumbles and have pulled starting quarterbacks with injuries for three straight games. They also had a pass interference penalty and an ineligible man down penalty that were costly.
Racing game 😀
Unfortunately, things went back to what became normal. The Dolphins rushed for 73 yards on 20 carries, averaging 3.7 yards per carry. Raheem Mostert had 49 yards on 14 carries to lead the way. The ground game gave nothing of significance after a promising first quarter. The Vikings removed the main traffic routes as well as the reduction routes. Much of the blame here falls on blocking. There are no holes. The Dolphins are averaging just 81.2 rushing yards per game. This is a major problem for the attack and the team. Coach Mike McDaniel can’t figure this one out so far, and the answers don’t seem likely to emerge anytime soon. The way things have gone so far, it looks like the Dolphins need a power return, someone who can create their own holes, as opposed to the quick returns on their roster.
Defend the pass: B
The big problem is zero turnover. Other than that, good things have happened here despite growing injury concerns which now include cornerbacks Nik Needham (Achilles) and Keion Crossen (knee) and linebacker Trey Flowers (foot). Cornerback Xavier Howard kept Justin Jefferson (six receptions, 107 yards) in check for the most part. A 47-yard reception late in the third quarter was the difference between a good day and an average day for Howard. Quarterback Kirk Cousins (20 for 30, 175 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, 104.2 passer rating) was decent. But the Dolphins kept the pressure on him, with three sacks and seven hits. They also had five passes defended. The secondary is about as thin as it can get right now. Penalties such as passer roughing against defensive tackle Christian Wilkins are extremely punitive.
Defend the race: B+
Wilkins (four tackles) and linebacker Elandon Roberts (seven tackles) did a good job leading an effort that kept the Vikings 78 yards, most on Dalvin Cook’s 53-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Cook finished with 77 yards on 13 carries and was under control for most of the day. The Vikings totaled only 11 first downs, including two on the ground. And don’t be fooled by the 4.6 meters per stroke. Everything was built on the long term of Cook. The Dolphins have done a really good job here. It’s one of the healthiest units on the team. The only negative is that they have to create turnovers, and they haven’t. It’s a heavy burden, but that’s how this complementary football works.
Special teams: C-
Kicker Jason Sanders, who had a 44-yard field goal, went wide right on a 52-yard attempt. You’d love to have that one, but it’s still a little dicey on kicks over 50 yards. But when you combine that miss with a failed punt by safety returner/punter Jevon Holland and allow a 25-yard punt return, well, now things look shaky. The fake punt with the straight slam to safety Clayton Fejedelem on fourth-and-first from the Dolphins 34-yard line was worth a try, but it didn’t work. He was arrested without gain. Hill had a punt return for minus 2 yards, which isn’t a big deal on its own, but when lumped together in the group with other special teams plays, it looks worse. Punter Thomas Morstead continues to be a baller (six punts, 51.2-yard average, two inside 20). However, the special teams unit continues to struggle overall. The Dolphins need a boost here, and it’s not happening. Injuries are a factor.
Drive: C-
Injuries and the quarterback’s situation make things difficult. But you can’t have 10 penalties for 97 yards. And you can’t give away three runs in the form of that Minnesota 34-yard field goal just before halftime. McDaniel was at his own 11-yard line with 28 seconds left and trailed 7-3. The Dolphins got the kickoff in the second half. McDaniel got greedy and went for the points, but Bridgewater threw an interception which the Vikings converted into points. McDaniel tries. He also went there fourth and fifth and converted with a pass from Bridgewater to Hill. And we’ve already mentioned the fake punt. Still, the Dolphins must continue to find ways to manufacture yards. The depth is currently being tested and the dolphins are probably beyond their comfort level. This is where coaches need to extract every ounce of talent from their roster.
Refuel: Tyreek Hill
This guy continues to prove he’s the most valuable player on the team, and the distance gets longer as the game goes on. Hill had 177 yards on 12 receptions against the Vikings and displayed excellent road running skills, exceptional hands, and a nearly unparalleled ability to get yards after catching. The man is almost impossible to defend. His 701 receiving yards represent 32% of the Dolphins offense (2,197 yards). If Hill wasn’t in the squad, they would never score. This is no disrespect to Waddle, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa or anyone else. Obviously Hill is The Man. He can do anything. It really makes you excited to see how he decorates this ping pong table.
Out of stock: Pass protection
There’s not much more to say here other than looking at the quarterback situation. We are not necessarily talking about injuries. Remember, Bridgewater took a big hit due to a schematic error. Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was unblocked and hit Bridgewater in the ribs, causing the intentional grounding, safety and (unwarranted?) entry into concussion protocol. The bigger picture is that the Dolphins quarterbacks remain under duress. The pressure is relentless. Pass protection involves tight ends and running backs, so it’s not just on the offensive line. But that’s where pass protection begins. Injuries are a factor here, as tackles Armstead and Austin Jackson are ruled out. But the Dolphins need to find a way to keep their quarterbacks standing.
()
California Daily Newspapers
Ravens-Giants in review: Highlights, notables and quotables from a Week 6 loss
Minnesota elections 2022: Oakdale City Council
Election 2022: Lakeville Area school board
Gate.io Partners with Cabital to Ease the Purchase of Crypto with Fiat Currencies ￼
Chris Perkins: Dolphins grades, plus stock up, stock down for 24-16 loss to Minnesota
How to attend and enjoy Magic games for 2022-23 season
Bitcoin Bear Market Not Turning Bullish Anytime Soon: Report
Dolphins ratings, plus stock up, stock down for 24-16 loss to Minnesota – The Mercury News
Election 2022: Farmington school board candidates
Kanye West to buy Parler, a libertarian social media platform, according to the company
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing