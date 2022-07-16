Bit2me Lends Helping Hand To Blocked Accounts of 2gether Exchange

- Users were required to pay an initial €20 charge to continue using the platform’s features.
- 2gether suspended accounts citing the current crypto winter.
Bit2me, a cryptocurrency exchange in Spain, stated that it would take on users whose accounts had been suspended by 2gether, another cryptocurrency exchange in the country. In order to continue trading, users will be able to transfer their cash and accounts to the company’s platform.
In a blog post, it was revealed that Bit2me would compensate 2gether customers for the €20.00 price they were informed they had to pay in order to continue operating on its platform. The goal is to retain these people in the crypto community for as long as possible.
Bit2me co-founder and CEO Leif Ferreira, said:
“Training, knowledge, and innovation are the keys to bringing this sector to the whole of society. At Bit2Me we are committed to what we believe. For us, the world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology is and will be key to our present and future. For that reason, we want to be next to 2gether users who want to continue to be linked to the crypto ecosystem.”
When the exchange banned consumer access and erased 2gether’s social media presence earlier this month, it alerted the company’s 100,000 customers of the troubles they were experiencing. Due to the current financial slump, the firm told its consumers that it would no longer be able to provide free accounts.
Users were required to pay an initial €20 charge to continue using the platform’s features at the time. In contrast, consumers whose accounts had insufficient money would be dissolved. Bit2me, in contrast to 2gether, has continued to function regularly, even expanding into Latin America, despite the market scenario.
