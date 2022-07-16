News
Britney Spears Sings ‘Different Version’ Of ‘Baby One More Time’ In New Video
View gallery Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock Britney Spears treated her millions of followers to an a cappella version of one of her biggest hits! The pop star, 40, sang the iconic lyrics to 1998’s “…Baby One More Time” in a video posted (then deleted and re-posted) to her Instagram page on Friday, July 15. Britney proved she’s […]
News
Mike McDaniel doesn’t want to use injuries as excuse for Dolphins’ losing streak; Nik Needham’s season over with torn Achilles
The Miami Dolphins have had four consecutive games where a quarterback was hurt, three straight where a different starter can’t finish.
They’ve had multiple cornerbacks miss time — with cornerback Nik Needham’s season coming to an end with a torn Achilles on Sunday, according to a league source — two starting tackles out and a bevy of other injuries.
And the Dolphins, with Sunday’s 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, dropped their third in a row in the midst of all the health concerns.
But one thing coach Mike McDaniel doesn’t want is to imply causation out of that correlation.
“I’m going to demand that the team does not point at that to be the reason for what’s happened or a reason for the loss,” McDaniel said. “I think that’s the easy thing to do. I think that’s the path of least resistance, and generally, the path of least resistance, doesn’t lend to results that ambitious, convicted, all-in players, team, organization want.
“You can look at it as difficult. You can look at it as a reason for X, Y or Z. I challenge the guys not to. We have a lot of faith in all the guys we have on this team. … There’s always difficulties and adversity within NFL football games. I thought we had the capability to overcome that, and we didn’t.”
On Sunday, the Dolphins lost quarterback Skylar Thompson to a thumb injury on his throwing hand. As the team’s third-stringer, he was starting because both quarterbacks ahead of him, Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater, were in concussion protocol until Saturday, unable to practice fully throughout the week.
Last week at the New York Jets, it was Bridgewater ruled out due to concussion protocol because a spotter witnessed an alleged stumble after his first offensive play. Bridgewater was playing because Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Miami’s Sept. 29 loss at Cincinnati.
“Of course, it’s not ideal,” McDaniel said. “You want the guys that get all the reps during the week to play. You always know that’s a possibility.”
Needham had a cart come onto the field to take him off and was quickly ruled out after his second-quarter Achilles injury.
“I know Nik was in pain,” said McDaniel, who at the time did not yet know if it was his Achilles or high ankle. “It felt real.”
Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead was ruled out pregame after entering Sunday questionable. Armstead, who has averaged more than five games missed over the past six seasons, was inactive for the first time since signing with the Dolphins in the offseason due to a toe injury that has lingered since the opener against the New England Patriots.
Mostly playing through the ailment, he made an early exit in last week at the New York Jets after eight offensive plays. He didn’t travel back with the team on Oct. 9 to see a foot specialist in the New York/New Jersey area before returning to South Florida.
The Dolphins also didn’t have right tackle Austin Jackson, who missed a fifth consecutive game on injured reserve with his ankle injury. Without Armstead or Jackson at New York, Miami used Greg Little at right tackle and Brandon Shell, a practice-squad elevation for a second straight game, at left tackle, but on Sunday, they were flipped with Shell at right tackle and Little at left tackle. Most of Little’s career experience is at left tackle, and Shell, before last Sunday at MetLife Stadium, had exclusively played right tackle in his career.
Tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) was out Sunday, but running back Raheem Mostert, who also entered questionable with a knee injury, was available and receiving a bulk of Miami carries, finishing with 49 yards on 14 rushing attempts.
With Needham going down in-game, fellow cornerback Kader Kohou, who entered doubtful with an oblique ailment, was inactive. While Miami was minus Kohou, the undrafted rookie that has seen significant playing time and three starts thus far, it got All-Pro Xavien Howard back after he missed the loss to the Jets. This all comes with Byron Jones still on the physically-unable-to-perform list for lower left leg surgery in the offseason.
Another cornerback, Keion Crossen, left the game against the Vikings late in the first half with a knee injury.
“That definitely needs more information before I’m comfortable speaking on that,” McDaniel said.
Like Crossen, edge defender Trey Flowers (foot) was ruled out at halftime.
Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah had a back injury in the first half but returned in the second half. Star receiver Jaylen Waddle sustained an apparent shoulder injury late in Sunday’s loss, but he returned for the final offensive plays.
“It’s one of those things that I’ve learned about Jaylen, that if there’s a will, there’s a way,” McDaniel said. “He’s a tough kid, a real tough kid. He really didn’t give anyone an option, whether or not to be in there at the end.”
()
News
Chris Perkins: Dolphins, though they won’t admit it, are at the end of the line in the ‘next-man-up’ thing
Xavien Howard sat at his locker Sunday after the Dolphins lost to Minnesota, 24-16, and frustratingly rattled off the words he’s been taught his entire athletic life. Injuries aren’t an excuse for losing. Everybody has injuries. Nobody cares if you have injuries. It’s the next man up. Howard, the Dolphins All Pro cornerback, went through the entire list of sayings.
Guard Robert Hunt said the same things. So did linebacker Jaelan Phillips, and even coach Mike McDaniel.
But at some point it’s no longer true for the Dolphins or any other team. At some point, and perhaps at this point right now, the injuries do make a difference, and the personnel losses caused by these injuries leave a mark. No team has an endless amount of depth.
At some point you need good health or you won’t win. That’s the NFL truth.
The Dolphins are trying to battle through that NFL truth. They’re trying to convince themselves they have enough, they can find a way.
“We can’t keep using that excuse that everybody is injured,” Howard said. “People don’t give a [expletive].”
He’s right, of course.
But the Dolphins, who have now lost three consecutive games after starting 3-0, are at the end of the line when it comes to depth.
You can’t expect to thrive when you go three consecutive games where the quarterback who starts the game doesn’t finish it due to injury, you don’t have your starting offensive tackles, and you don’t have a starting cornerback.
Worse, the Dolphins lost several key players to injuries during Sunday’s game including rookie starting quarterback Skylar Thompson (right thumb), cornerbacks Nik Needham (Achilles) and Keion Crossen (knee), and linebacker Trey Flowers (foot).
You don’t want to make excuses, but you also don’t want to ignore reality.
Look at the key numbers.
The Dolphins, who were minus-3 in turnovers Sunday against Minnesota (5-1) with two interceptions and a lost fumble, are now minus-5 in turnover margin for the season. They were plus-2 after three weeks. They’re minus-7 the past three weeks.
“The No. 1 indicator in wins and losses has been, and forever will be, turnovers,” McDaniel said.
The Dolphins had 10 penalties for 97 yards against Minnesota. Last week they had 11 penalties for 102 yards against the New York Jets. That’s 21 penalties for 199 yards the past two weeks.
Pass protection is lacking.
Dolphins quarterbacks were sacked six times Sunday and absorbed 13 hits. Last week they were sacked twice and absorbed 16 hits. That’s eight sacks and 29 quarterback hits the past two weeks.
And special teams errors, some the result of injuries, have been coming in abundance the past few weeks. It’s not necessarily the missed or blocked field goal attempts or extra points, but rather the long kickoff and punt returns.
When you play a large number of backups, bad things often happen.
But not always.
The Dolphins defense kind of did its thing. The defense held the Vikings to 234 yards, forced 10 punts, recorded three sacks, seven quarterback hits and five passes defended. They forced three-and-outs on Minnesota’s first four possessions. But they didn’t produce a turnover for the third consecutive game, perhaps another sign of playing lots of backups.
“Even though we get three-and-outs and [expletive] like that, it ain’t enough,” Howard said. “And we see that now. I don’t want people to go out there chasing plays but, [expletive], we’ve got to get better.”
It’s tough when teams must grudgingly acknowledge they’ve exhausted the next men in the “next-man-up” philosophy.
But that’s where we’re at with the Dolphins. Few NFL rosters can take this kind of attrition.
On top of everything else, penalties are creeping up and affecting strategy.
Penalties, or the large amount of penalties, forced McDaniel to try to score on the Dolphins’ final possession of the first half. They got the ball at their own 11-yard line with 28 seconds remaining, trailing, 7-3. They suffered an interception two plays later and Minnesota kicked a 34-yard field goal to take a 10-3 halftime lead.
McDaniel said the large number of penalties forced him to try for the points.
“It feels on the field when you’re getting a slew of penalties, it feels like it’s out of your control,” he said.
The penalties aren’t likely a product of the personnel losses due to injury. But they’re another thing going wrong and causing stress.
Most likely time is the biggest factor in the Dolphins getting back on the winning track. Time, theoretically, will bring good health. Until then, the Dolphins will continue to try to convince themselves they have enough to win. The Dolphins, in other words, will continue to battle against the NFL reality that injuries do cause losses.
“It’s definitely frustrating,” Phillips said of the seemingly endless line of injuries the Dolphins have sustained in the past three weeks. “But it doesn’t shake our confidence. Our eyes are on next week already.”
()
News
Gophers volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon says this will be his final season at U
Gophers volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon announced Sunday that this will be his final season coaching at the University of Minnesota.
A nationwide search will be conducted at the end of the season for Minnesota’s next head coach. During that time, Associate Head Coach Matt Houk will serve as the interim head coach of the Gophers.
McCutcheon, in his 11th year at Minnesota, has guided the Gophers to a record of 265-71 and three NCAA Final Four appearances — in 2015, 2016 and 2019.
This season, the Gophers are 10-6 overall and 5-3 in the Big Ten. They return to action on Wednesday with a match at Iowa, then play their next home match on Saturday against Purdue.
McCutcheon guided both the men’s and women’s national volleyball teams to Olympic medals, the only United States coach to ever do so.
“Hugh is a respected leader in volleyball, the coaching profession and in our department,” said Director of Athletics Mark Coyle. “We understand and support his decision to step away at the end of the season, and we thank him for his tremendous contributions to our program, University and state.
“I know Hugh appreciates the support from our amazing fans and understands the questions that people might have, but his sole focus right now is on the team and the rest of the season. Out of respect for our program and our student-athletes, he will defer any questions about this decision until the end of the season.”
News
Baby Jets keep finding ways to win games
GREEN BAY – It’s a well-worn sports cliché that great teams find different ways to win games.
No one knows how the 2022 season will end for the New York Jets, but they’re becoming something of a cliché themselves: The team keeps finding different ways each week to win games.
It was no different in the 27-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field Sunday as the game wasn’t pretty at times, but the young Jets team played their best when it mattered the most.
After a 3-3 tie after halftime, the Jets scored 27 points after halftime. Cardiac Jets has been a theme of the season for the team.
First, the Jets scored 14 points in 1:55 seconds to stun the Browns in Week 2. Then two weeks, they also had a comeback fourth quarter 24-20 victory over the Steelers two weeks where the Jets scored 14 points in the final 12 minutes of the game. Last week, Gang Green scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to cruise past the Dolphins 40-17.
Now not only did the Jets come into Lambeau Field and beat the Packers, but they also defeated them by three scores.
“Playing against a great offense, a great team, a great quarterback like Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay – those guys have been to Super Bowls, those guys have been to the playoffs year in and year out,” Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said.
“We gotta keep that mindset, good play, ok next play. Bad play, next play. Going against great players like Aaron Rodgers and the great offense that they have and the great team that they have, you gotta be on your toes. You gotta play the next play and don’t worry about the pads.”
When quarterback Zach Wilson was off his game as he completed 10 of 18 passes for 110 yards, it was the running game, the defense and the special teams unit of the Jets that carried the way. Breece Hall recorded 116 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.
The Jets special teams unit also played a huge role as they blocked a Mason Crosby field goal and Micheal Clemons blocked Pat O’Donnell’s punt as Will Parks returned the kick for a touchdown. Lastly, Gang Green’s defense made the reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers look like just another quarterback in the league.
Rodgers completed 26 of 41 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown. However, Rodgers struggled with decision-making as the Jets pass rush and Williams registered two sacks and seven quarterback hurries.
Green Bay came into Sunday’s game with the 11th-best rushing attack in the NFL, averaging 134.8 yards per game on the ground. But the Jets held the duo of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillion to 60 yards rushing.
Cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner also was a key contributor to the win as he blanketed Packers receivers for a large part of the afternoon.
“I thought our defense has been playing well the whole season with the exception of maybe the Cleveland game,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “We’ve been pretty good and we’ve been getting better every week.”
“I thought our D-line was outstanding today. I thought our back end did a good job of communication and all the things that they did, especially on third down.
“We made a commitment to stop the run today.”
The Jets’ four-game stretch games before their bye week are key to figuring out if they’re truly a playoff contender or a pretender. Gang Green is 3-0 in road games this season and it has another road test against another future Hall of Fame quarterback in Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Then the Jets have home games against their division rivals the Patriots and the Bills before their bye week.
New York has already matched its win total from a season ago. Last week, the Jets ended their 12-game AFC East divisional losing streak with a win over the Dolphins. Now Gang Green ended the Packers’ 15-game home regular season winning streak.
This isn’t the same old Jets by any means as the foundation of young players mixed with players like Williams, Corey Davis and Duane Brown has the team not only wanting more but believing bigger goals are still yet to come for the team.
“It just shows how hungry we are,” Breece Hall said. “It just shows that we are trending upwards. We played good football today, but we are not satisfied.
“I felt like a lot of people thought it would be a surprise if we won this game. We expected to come in and win this game. For us, we are just trying to get better every week and I feel like that’s what we are trying to do right now.
“It’s a good win, but we want way more than that. I feel like especially with the older guys that we have, they do a good job of installing that in us. They’re on those rookies day in and day out and just trying to get better and they never really let us slack off.”
()
News
Matt Lloyd will connect Timberwolves’ front office, fill in the gaps everywhere else
NBA front offices have grown exponentially, Orlando Magic general manager John Hammond noted. Front-office staffs may have included four or five people in the mid-1990s. Now, four or five people could be a meager analytics department.
Bigger staffs bring more firepower but also more people to manage and align. Minnesota president of basketball operations Tim Connelly certainly understands that, having inherited a talented front office that he kept multiple people from, while also bringing in others.
The Timberwolves feature a deep, versatile front office, similar to the roster they will put on the floor when the season opens Wednesday night at Target Center. But you have to be able to take that talent and connect it.
Thankfully for Connelly, he hired Matt Lloyd as senior vice president of basketball operations this offseason. Experienced in many areas with exposure to varying methods of operation, Lloyd is the ultimate connector.
“I think Tim probably looked at it and said, ‘Hey, look, I want someone that will make my job easier, that will make me look even better than I am and maybe even better at this job,’ ” said Hammond, who worked with Lloyd the past five seasons in Orlando. “I think that’s what Tim is hoping for, and I think Tim is getting that.”
UNUSUAL PATH
Lloyd assumed he would be a history teacher and high school basketball coach for 30 years. He loved basketball, and merely the chance to be involved in it at any level was more than enough for him. But the one percent, dream goal of his did exist in the back of his mind. That was to be an NBA scout traveling around the country to watch and understand players.
So as he sat in his college dorm room, devouring a pro basketball annual and uncovered a list of switchboard numbers for every NBA franchise, he decided to take a chance.
“In 2022, this would never happen,” Lloyd noted.
He dialed up the number for the Pacers. When someone answered on the other end of the line, Lloyd asked to speak with then-Indiana general manager Donnie Walsh.
“They put me through to him. So I’m a little bit taken aback, but I asked him, ‘How do you become a scout for an NBA team?’ ” Lloyd said. “And he told me you’ve got to figure out a way to get into the NBA, you’ve got to be ready to travel and you’ve got to watch a lot of players, and then he kind of shuffled me off the phone, and that was fine, but the fact that that had happened, I was kind of blown away.”
Getting into the NBA, is no easy feat. Lloyd did so with the Bulls in 1994, joining the organization as a game-day and special projects employee in the video room where he would cut endless amounts of VHS tapes and hope nothing got erased.
While doing that, Lloyd — who interned at ESPN in college — started to dip his toes into media relations, working as the assistant director of information services for Conference USA and the director of media services for the Arena Football League.
That work led to a full-time gig in the Bulls’ public-relations department, which is where Lloyd thought he may end up for the duration of his career. But when John Paxson, a former NBA player and coach, who worked in radio when Lloyd was working PR, took over as Chicago’s general manager in 2003, he brought Lloyd into the front office.
“I knew right away that I wanted his passion and energy on the basketball side for us,” Paxson said.
Lloyd showed his chops by updating the team’s scouting database and was quickly put on the road to scout games. Lloyd eventually served as Chicago’s director of college scouting. He worked for the Bulls until he went to Orlando in 2012, where he worked for a decade.
At every position, Lloyd made a point to be where his feet were and put his best effort into whatever his responsibilities were at the time. When recounting his journey, Lloyd described himself as “lucky” on multiple occasions, but the opportunities were earned. Success, Hammond noted, starts with hard work.
“Matt is just a relentless worker,” he said. “One of those guys that leaves no stone unturned.”
Lloyd noted his path is no longer the traditional one to his type of role, but Hammond believes his breadth of experience helps him today.
“When you’re a young person starting out, and someone that’s running the meeting is someone that’s done your job,” he said, “I think that probably leans them toward appreciating you and respecting you even more.”
COMMUNICATOR
Lloyd’s job in Minnesota is to help Connelly communicate with the staff — keep everyone organized and moving in the right direction, and then fill in the gaps in between.
On days like Sunday, that meant being on the court with a ball in his hands, assisting in post-practice work. Lloyd will be involved at nearly every touch point, helping hold it all together.
“(Tim is) really a dynamic leader, and we were lucky to have deep front-office talent, as well,” Lloyd said. “So I want to support them, support the people that were here while supporting and helping him on a day to day basis.”
There may be no one better suited for such a job.
“Matt is one of those guys that … I’d say almost to a fault, cannot do enough for others,” Hammond said. “That’s probably what people appreciate more than anything is someone that’s willing to help me, and that’s Matt. I think it’s one of the greatest attributes, by far.”
The NBA, at its core, is still a people-driven business. Those who can relate will flourish.
“People are drawn to him,” Paxson said. “Just one of the best people in the business. You can trust him. He’s honest.”
Lloyd noted that if you operate with a touch of humility and self awareness and act the right way, “people tend to like you.”
“Over the years, he has worked out and developed relationships with so many people,” Hammond said. “He knows everyone.”
His ability to connect, paired with an impressive knack for organization, helps Lloyd manage and lead. In Orlando, he was responsible for organizing and driving meetings between people from multiple departments.
“One of the reasons he had such a strong leadership role was he did an awful lot of work,” Hammond said. “I think people really respected him because they knew how hard he worked.”
TIMBERWOLVES EFFECT
In his scouting travels, Lloyd developed a close-knit group of friends with similar roles at the time within the industry. Included in that group were a number of people who went on to become general managers — including Tim Connelly.
The two met at a DePaul game in 2004. The relationship budded from there. Lloyd said he “had to” jump at the chance to work alongside Connelly. Now here, Lloyd said the Timberwolves are in a “great situation,” armed with high-level players like Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. The front office’s job is to supplement them with players who can help the group reach its highest potential.
That’s a challenge, given the Wolves have traded away many future picks and will be relatively cap-strapped. But Lloyd has experience finding talent in unexpected places.
During his time in Chicago, the Bulls nabbed Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson and Chris Duhon outside of the top 25 picks of the draft. Lloyd said a key to scouting is to know who your team is and what works with it. Sure, there is luck involved in the process, “but some of that luck is born out of your preparation.”
“The outcome will take care of itself as long as the process is the right process,” Lloyd said. “I think that’s the thing I’m probably most proud of is developing a process that I can get to the end of the season with, knowing I put XYZ into this decision and supported my boss, in this case it will be Tim, and allow him to make the best decision.”
And, in turn, give the Timberwolves a best chance to succeed.
“I know that this opportunity in Minnesota is a great thing for him, and he’ll do a terrific job,” Paxson said. “He’ll do really good things for the Timberwolves.”
News
Magic’s Jalen Suggs available for Wednesday’s opener at Pistons
The Orlando Magic will have a key player back for the start of the 2022-23 season.
Second-year guard Jalen Suggs will be available for the season opener against the Pistons on Wednesday in Detroit, coach Jamahl Mosley told reporters after Sunday’s practice.
Suggs, the No. 5 pick in last year’s draft, had been sidelined since suffering a left knee capsule sprain and bone bruise during the Magic’s preseason win over the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 7 — an injury that at first appeared worse.
“I understood what it was,” Suggs said Sunday. “I had done this exact same thing before and understood what I had to do to get back. It feels good, I don’t like missing time, I don’t want to miss time. We’re feeling good and playing good, and I want to be of assistance with that. Now it’s focusing on Wednesday and getting this year started right.”
Added Suggs: “I know my body. … We were able to have a good conversation about how I went about [rehabbing the injury] the last time. We were able to come to a good medium ground — they listened to me, and I listened to them.”
The Magic closed out the preseason at 4-1 with home wins over the Memphis Grizzlies and the Cleveland Cavaliers last week.
Mosley said Suggs practiced after being limited to shooting the first couple of days after the injury. Suggs said he was eyeing a return for Friday’s preseason game with Cleveland but didn’t get cleared in time.
“They needed to see I could protect myself, that I could play and be useful out on the court,” he said. “There’s no point in going back if I’m not able to do the things I need and want to do.”
Suggs credited the coaching staff for helping him keep a positive mindset while sidelined.
“The first two days were really frustrating,” he said. “Me, Mose, [assistant coach] Jesse [Mermuys] and [assistant coach] Nate [Tibbetts], we all talked. The main thing was: Don’t drift into that space where you get into a negative mindset. Continue to stay positive whether you’re out for a week or for however long. That’s what I tried to do.”
Moe Wagner, who exited Friday in the second quarter after spraining his right ankle, was seen wearing a boot and didn’t practice Sunday.
His status for Wednesday hasn’t been determined.
“He’s still in the evaluation process,” Mosley said. “The reason why we don’t give timetables is because of that reason — you don’t know exactly what’s going to happen. Similar to Jalen being out, that’s why we try to say there’s no timetable to what we’re doing.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
Mike McDaniel doesn’t want to use injuries as excuse for Dolphins’ losing streak; Nik Needham’s season over with torn Achilles
Chris Perkins: Dolphins, though they won’t admit it, are at the end of the line in the ‘next-man-up’ thing
Becoming a Computer Programmer Through Online Training
Gophers volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon says this will be his final season at U
PCOS Causes Symptoms, Irregular Periods and Female Infertility
Baby Jets keep finding ways to win games
Attorney Video – 5 Reasons Not to Create a New Video Each Month
Matt Lloyd will connect Timberwolves’ front office, fill in the gaps everywhere else
Employees Overseas Need International Health Insurance
Detox for Marijuana: Is It Really Necessary?
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing