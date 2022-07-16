Business Marketing Online: Secrets of Internet Millionaire Webmasters

Pin 0 Shares

One mistake that most website owners and businesses are currently making is that they depend on their traffic to come from search engines alone.

Some are even squandering hundreds of thousands of dollars monthly doing (Pay per click) PPC campaign.

This is fatal.

It is impossible for all websites to rank at #1 or among the top 10 all at once in any search engine.

So, once businesses realize this obvious fact, it should be common sense for them to know that the solution should be to diversify their marketing and promotion.

Stop depending on the uncertain search engine traffic otherwise you’ll go bankrupt soon.

You need to do different kinds of marketing and promotions both online and offline.

Some of them are newspaper and magazine advertising, TV, cable and radio advertising, direct mailing promotion, text-link campaign, link exchange campaign, events sponsorship promotion, press release, article promotions.

When you do all these promotions, you get a lot of exposures, traffic from many sources and will not be forced anymore to depend on search engines traffic and rankings alone.

I have also noticed that most businesses are still using the old tactics of copywriting that worked during pre-internet era.

Perhaps that is why many of them have problems in making their websites profitable.

In these internet times, a website content has to be short, direct, interesting and must have a unique selling proposition to be effective and to convert visitors to buyers.

Many people just don’t have the time to spend all day reading the content of one website when they are aware there are thousands and millions more they may have to read before they make up their minds to buy.

I see many website contents which are professionally written, organized and designed.

But all have one common mistake. They forget this fact that I am pointing out:

They are way too long, too desperate in their sales pitches, hype and most of them will not even allow you to read more than one word before their subscription pop-up forms come up and block the websites.

What a very rude and annoying way to welcome a prospect to your website.

In other words, they do so much to repel the customers, instead of doing so much to attract them.

May these insights into website promotion, work at home business income program, online income opportunity, website marketing, work from home business, affiliate programs, internet promotion help you improve your online marketing so as to achieve more success and happiness.

Please feel free to print or publish this article anywhere and read and also send it to your friends and well wishers and please preserve the author’s resource box and website below.

Ikey Benney