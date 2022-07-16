News
Chicago White Sox are preparing for the No. 26 pick in MLB draft: ‘There’s so many scenarios being worked on’
Mike Shirley is fascinated to see how the Major League Baseball draft plays out.
“In all my years of doing this when you get outside of pick eight or nine, I think you have no idea what’s going to happen,” the Chicago White Sox director of amateur scouting said Friday during a Zoom interview. “In my history, I don’t think we’ve ever had to work on so many players who possibly could be there at 26.”
That’s when the Sox are slotted for the first round of the draft, which begins Sunday.
Will the Sox be aiming to fill a need, or are they targeting the best available player at that spot?
“Without question it’s a combination,” Shirley said. “Something I think every major-league team in every room is trying to figure out (is) the pitching landscape, most importantly, and then you have to weigh those position players against that. At the end of the day, the preference may be a pitcher, but that doesn’t mean if the right position player is available that we will not walk down that road.”
The strength of this year’s draft, according to Shirley, is the college position player.
“At the top especially,” Shirley said. “The position player as a whole, even if you look at your board like you’re building a board nonstop, there are a lot of position players that we really like in this draft.
“It’s a light pitching draft as a whole, and I think we’re all trying to figure out what the pitching looks like.”
Shirley is in his third season in his role after being promoted in September 2019. Before that, he was the team’s assistant scouting director after serving as a cross checker from 2010-2018. He was a full-time area scout in the Midwest from 2004-09 after joining the Sox as a part-time area scout before the 2000 season.
Two years ago, the Sox selected pitcher Garrett Crochet at No. 11. Crochet joined the major-league team that September and was a valuable reliever last season. He’s out this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in spring training.
Last year, the Sox drafted shortstop Colson Montgomery with the 22nd pick. Montgomery entered Friday with a 48-game on-base streak. He had reached safely in all 16 games with Class A Winston-Salem after being promoted from Class A Kannapolis on June 24.
“Crochet is an extreme talent,” Shirley said. “We’re so happy with what Garrett is going to provide to us, what he’s provided, what he’ll continue to provide. (2020 second-round pick) Jared Kelley has significant upside and will be a good starter for us. He’s starting to figure his process out.
“I really believe in Colson. And a lot of people thought we were taking a risk with Colson, but to know the person, the ability, the projection, I think he showed us, at least to myself, what Colson was. I feel the group did a great job understanding Colson. We worked very hard to comprehend Colson. And I do think we got it right at this point. A lot of things can change, but Colson is doing some special things down there. I think that’s who he is.”
The Sox are going through the possibilities for Sunday.
“We just left the room and (have had) the nonstop navigation of what it might look like, who may be there, the availability of some players you don’t expect,” Shirley said. “For example, (it’s a) lighter pitching draft, what if there’s a run on the pitchers? A position player you didn’t think was going to be there, what if he’s available?
“There’s so many scenarios being worked on.”
Injurie updates on Eloy Jiménez and Yasmani Grandal
Eloy Jiménez was not in the starting lineup for the second consecutive game as he recovers from tightness in his right leg.
“I feel better now than (Thursday),” Jiménez said before Friday’s game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. “The same soreness (that led to a pause of his rehab assignment while with Triple-A Charlotte). But now I’m going to heal faster because I feel way better in my second day. I’m already swinging. And when it happened at first (in Charlotte), I couldn’t even swing the first day or the second day. And (Friday), I’m feeling way better.”
Manager Tony La Russa said it’s unlikely Jiménez will play this weekend.
“I don’t see it,” La Russa said. “You get on base, you have to run. I watched him hit in the cages. I don’t think you can push it. Unless he’s pinch hitting, you never know. Bases loaded with two outs.”
Catcher Yasmani Grandal (lower back spasms) is 8-for-17 with a home run, four RBIs and nine walks in six rehab games between Double-A Birmingham and Charlotte.
“He’s taking his at-bats,” La Russa said. “He’s starting to catch some. I don’t know if they’ve given him a target date to come back, but him playing is a good sign.”
2 northwestern Indiana counties under winter weather advisory, up to 3 inches possible – NBC Chicago
Two counties in the Chicago area are subject to a winter weather advisory on Monday warning of the potential for up to 3 inches of snow.
Porter and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana are under a 4 p.m. advisory Monday through midnight Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters say a period of “heavy, wet, wind-driven snow” is possible Monday afternoon and evening, with some areas seeing up to 3 inches of snow, especially those away from Lake Michigan.
But the advisory warns of some uncertainty surrounding the forecast.
“There is a higher than normal degree of uncertainty with the snow forecast,” he said. “If the snow is less intense than expected or remains to the east of the area, then little or no snow accumulation would occur.”
Either way, commuters in the area should be prepared for the potential for slippery and dangerous road conditions.
According to the NWS, a mix of rain and lake-effect snow in the afternoon could also create showers in other parts of the Chicago area.
Already on Monday morning, the NWS reported some of the first snow flurries of the season.
For those worried about snow accumulation, however, a combination of above-freezing temperatures and warm ground temperatures should ensure no snow accumulation occurs in the Chicago area.
NBC Storm Team 5 said Monday will be windy and cold, with below-average temperatures in the low 40s and wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour.
However, the wind chill will make things feel more like winter, creating a day that feels more like temperatures in the 20s and 30s. And, some areas may even see their first snow showers of the season.
According to the NWS, the average date that Chicago sees its first traces of snow usually falls around October 31.
The first trace of snow on record in the city occurred on September 25, according to the NWS, and the last occurred on December 5, 1999.
If traces of snowfall are detected at O’Hare International Airport on Monday, it would mean the city is two weeks ahead of “schedule” for the first snowflakes of the season.
However, in 2021, Chicago didn’t see its first trace of snowfall until November 12. And, according to records, the first measurable snowfall – defined by NWS as a tenth of an inch of snow or more – did not occur. until December 28, 2021, the last first measurable snowfall in recorded history.
For the latest details, keep visiting the NBC 5 app throughout Monday.
Dolphins Deep Dive: Chris Perkins and David Furones discuss Tua’s return and Steelers matchup Tuesday at noon
Introducing “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk,” the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s new weekly Dolphins video show featuring Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde, David Furones and occasional guests.
On Tuesday’s show at noon, the Dolphins writers will talk about Tua Tagovailoa’s eagerly awaited return and preview Sunday night’s prime-time game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They also will answer viewers’ questions and break down the team’s growing list of injuries.
Click here for the “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk” video page, where you can watch the latest episode.
Disney threatens to bypass French cinemas unless exit rules are relaxed | Disney+
Disney is due to release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in French cinemas next month, but has warned that future blockbusters could go straight to its streaming service, Disney+, unless France relaxes film distribution rules.
There had been speculation that the Hollywood studio might bypass cinemas with one of the most anticipated releases since before the coronavirus pandemic to pressure the French government into reforming its highly restrictive rules.
After the second Black Panther film hits the big screen on November 9, Disney won’t be allowed to make it available to French Disney+ subscribers until April 2024.
Subscribers will then only have access to the film for five months, after which it will not be permanently available on Disney+ until November 2025 – unless an agreement is reached with a free-to-air French broadcaster – three years after its theatrical premiere.
“As we’ve said before, we believe the timeline is anti-consumer and puts all studios at increased risk of piracy, which is why the majority of stakeholders agree it needs to be completely overhauled.” said a Disney spokesperson.
Earlier this year, Disney took a stand against France’s “windowing” system, designed to protect its industry and domestic television industries, by sending animated action adventure Strange World straight to Disney+.
Films not released in French theaters are not subject to restrictive windowing regulations. In January, French film authorities shortened the window between the film’s release and availability on subscription streaming services to 15 months, but Disney was not a signatory to the new deal.
Disney said it decided to press ahead with the theatrical release of the Black Panther sequel because French authorities have acknowledged that the windowing system “needs to be modernized”.
The next round of negotiations between the film, television and streaming industry and the French government is expected to begin in January.
“We will remain actively engaged in future meetings,” the spokesperson said. “In the meantime, we will continue to make future release decisions on a film-by-film basis.”
Like the rest of the industry, French cinema owners are desperate for more blockbuster titles to drive a post-pandemic recovery. The French box office is down 30% from 2021 so far this year, and last month was the worst September for ticket sales in 42 years.
If Disney follows through on its threat to go straight to streaming next year, the French film industry would miss out on a slew of blockbusters, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Indiana Jones 5, The Little Mermaid, The Marvels and Pixar’s Elemental.
Earlier this year, Netflix signed a deal with the which would invest a minimum of €40m (£35m) in making at least 10 French and European films over the next three years. – all of which will be released in French theaters – in exchange for reducing the window to 15 months instead of 36 months. Amazon accepted 17 months.
Black farmers sue Biden administration for failing to deliver on debt relief pledge, says president who reneged on meeting
Black farmers are suing the Biden administration, claiming the White House has failed to deliver on its promise of debt relief as thousands face seizure of their land.
National Black Farmers Association President John Boyd Jr. joined “Fox & Friends First” Monday to discuss how the White House has betrayed farmers of color, saying “these are some of the economic times hardest in history” for farmers due to fuel costs and rising inflation.
“This administration has failed black American farmers and other farmers of color,” Boyd Jr. told co-host Todd Piro. “Here we are with promised 120% debt relief, and I’ve been trying to meet with President Biden about it.”
BLACK FARMERS’ NATIONAL PRESIDENT ISSUES SAYING WARNING TO BIDEN ADMINISTRATION: ‘WE’RE GOING TO A FOOD SHORTAGE’
“Several times on your show, I made this request, and this request fell on deaf ears after the president gave me his word last July that we would have a seated meeting, an in-person meeting. real time to discuss why Black and other farmers of color had not received the actual 120% debt relief,” he continued.
“The administration repealed it … and we consider it a broken contract between black people and other farmers of color and a broken promise in the name of this president not to deliver for a group of people who have certainly delivered for him.”
John Boyd Jr. has long criticized the Biden administration for failing to invest in American agriculture, saying he has asked to meet with him numerous times to discuss his wish for debt relief for farmers of color.
More recently, as part of the push for debt relief, the Cut Inflation Act removed what would have been a “standstill provision” to provide financial assistance to some farmers.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
But John Boyd Jr., who has been a farmer for nearly four decades, said debt relief is a decades-old request that has yet to be honored.
“This administration must put American farmers first, and in that definition must be the black farmer,” Boyd Jr. said. “This is the longest running occupation in black history in the United States.
“…The president can fix this right now if he’s willing to come to the table and talk about this broken promise and how he’s going to fix it,” he continued.
BTS Will Serve In South Korea’s Military Amid Heated Debate Over Their Exemption
Seoul, South Korea — After a heated debate in South Korea over whether to change laws to exempt members of K-pop group BTS from mandatory military duty, their management company, BigHit Music, made a surprise announcement that BTS will would enlist after all.
“BTS members are currently moving forward with plans to complete their military service,” starting with the oldest member, Jin, who turns 30 this year, BigHit Music told ABC News on Monday.
Almost all South Korean males are required to enlist for up to two years when they are between 18 and 28 years old.
Jin was able to apply for deferred conscription until the end of this year, thanks to a revised law passed in 2020 in favor of BTS. This law allowed pop culture artists to postpone the project if the President of South Korea awarded them an Order of Cultural Merit. The members of BTS were the only male K-pop artists to receive this honor.
Monday’s surprise announcement came amid a heated debate over whether to change current conscription exemption laws to include pop artists like BTS. All South Korean men are required to serve in the military for at least 18 months, except for award-winning athletes and classical musicians recommended by the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism to replace military service with alternative services.
Military service duties have been one of the biggest hurdles for South Korean male idol groups, as each member is a different age and they don’t have a choice when exactly they will serve. For example, popular K-pop groups like Super Junior had to quit their musical performances at the height of their popularity to serve in the military and recently returned as a full group after 10 years.
“Conscription requirements naturally lead to uncertainty for members to return to a full squad [for boy band groups]but BTS seems to have evolved beyond that concern,” columnist Kim Hern-sik told ABC News.
Lawmakers have been discussing a review of the bill for more than a year, prompting the National Assembly’s Defense Committee to conduct an investigation into what South Koreans think of BTS’s conscription. A majority of 60.9% said they supported exempting band members from military service while 34.3% opposed it. But there was strong opposition, especially from young men.
BigHit Music made it clear on Monday that all seven BTS members will take responsibility for their military service regardless of the results of future bureaucratic decisions.
“For now, this is the last concert scheduled for us. I don’t know when I will be able to attend a concert again, so I think I should cherish this moment,” BTS leader Jin said. to a crowd of 50,000 people. a concert last Saturday, hinting at the possibility of their decision to register as needed.
BigHit Music’s announcement on Monday explained that Jin will go through the enlistment process as soon as he completes his solo release at the end of October. The other members of the group will perform their military service according to their individual plans.
“The company and members of BTS are looking forward to reuniting as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment,” Bighit Music added in their announcement via their official social platforms.
Inside Karrueche Tran’s bag: A $4 beauty product and 17 other must-haves
We interviewed Karrueche Tran because we think you’ll like her picks at these prices. E ! has affiliate relationships, so we may receive a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!. Prices are correct at time of publication.
We caught up with Karrueche Tran, host of the new fashion contest Upcycle Nationto see what items she keeps on hand to get through a busy day of filming.
“You can never have enough product,” says Karrueche. “You can never have enough lip products. You can never moisturize enough. So I always make sure I have everything I need.”
From a nasal spray she uses to fight allergies to all the lip products she needs to keep her pout hydrated and beautiful, Karrueche’s must-have products are super relatable.
We also feel the need to be prepared to fight an allergy attack or dry skin, especially in the fall and winter. And Karrueche’s love of lip products? We feel it on another level. “It’s usually me who has at least five different glosses,” explains the fashion show host. “And they’re usually in the same rosy and nude tone.”
The best part of our conversation with Karrueche? She shared a hilarious addition to her bag after a fun night out. “I have several because I went to the strip club recently,” explains the actress and model. “I left with a few extra bucks. Not working myself, but, yeah, fun times.”
Scroll below for Karrueche’s favorite lip glosses, allergy tips, tech must-haves and more and Stream Upcycle Nation Wednesday, November 2 on Fuse+.
