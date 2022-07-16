News
FCI Recruitment 2022 » JE, Typist, Steno, Watchman 4710 Post
FCI Recruitment 2022: Food Corporation of India has issued the latest notification for the FCI recruitment 2022 of Category-II, III, IV (Manager, AG, JE, Typist, Steno, Watchman) Vacancy at 4710 Posts in FCI Jobs. Interested candidates can apply online to FCI Watchman Recruitment 2022 through the official website FCI Jobs fci.gov.in by June/July 2022.
‘Don’t Look Back’: South Sudan refugee, Sioux Falls plant worker writes of survival
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — As Achut Deng lay in her apartment bedroom in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, sickened alongside hundreds of her co-workers at a South Dakota meatpacking plant, she worried she was going to die.
It wasn’t the first time she felt the imminent threat of death.
Her childhood, shattered by war in South Sudan, had been filled with it. But as she focused on building a new life for her family — filled with long hours at the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant — she kept those traumatic memories to herself.
In the spring of 2020, however, she spoke out to tell of the fear gripping the Sioux Falls workforce, adding to pressure that prodded the plant to implement new safety protocols that helped protect Deng and her colleagues.
Now, Deng is telling her whole story — from fleeing massacres to the trauma she experienced as a refugee in the United States — through a memoir that she hopes will bring awareness of both the hardships, as well as the healing, for refugees.
Deng’s book for young adults, co-authored with Keely Hutton, draws its name from the words Deng’s grandmother uttered as they fled when their village came under attack: “Don’t Look Back.”
For decades, she followed that advice to survive. The book details her grandmother’s sacrifice to literally shield Deng from bullets during a 1991 massacre, to a refugee journey where a deadly river, a snake bite and malaria all nearly killed her. And even after arriving in the U.S., Deng writes, she suffered sexual abuse from a male guardian as well as accompanying suicidal thoughts.
“I’m tired of being strong. I’m done being embarrassed. I’m done being ashamed of what I’ve been through,” Deng, now 37, told The Associated Press in an interview at her home in Sioux Falls.
For years, she quietly kept her story buried beneath her work at the plant, a side hustle of catering sambusa and caring for her three sons.
“There’s a reason why I created this busy schedule — because I don’t want to have time to myself so that I can think of the past,” she said.
The hard work allowed Deng to achieve the life she dreamed of when she came to the U.S. as a teenager. She saved for a down payment on a home, paid for family vacations and even sponsored her parents’ immigration to America.
When COVID-19 infections spread among Deng’s colleagues, however, her dreams came under attack once again. Sickened by the virus, she worried her sons would find her body and be left with only the stories others told about her. Deng was still haunted by finding that her own grandmother had been struck and killed by the bullets that might have hit Deng during that 1991 massacre.
“I found myself at the very lowest point again,” Deng recounted.
In the past, she had quietly focused on survival. This time, she spoke out. Deng appeared twice on the New York Times’ “The Daily” podcast.
She described in compelling detail the suffering and fear among her colleagues — many of them immigrants — as the pork processing plant became one of the country’s worst hotspots for infections in the spring of 2020. Four of her colleagues died after being infected.
Many workers at the time worried about the consequences of speaking with reporters, but Deng says she was only describing her own experience and that she does not blame Smithfield for the coronavirus. She says the plant requires hard work, but Smithfield also provides the wages, benefits and a schedule that allow a single mother to provide for her family.
When a publicist at Macmillan Publishing heard Deng on the podcast, it sparked talks that led to the memoir. Deng wrote the book with Hutton, her co-author, in between working 12-hour shifts at Smithfield and ferrying her sons to school. She often slept just four hours between her overnight job as a supervisor and video calls with Hutton.
Delving into the trauma of her past was difficult, Deng said, and required therapy sessions.
Then, every Sunday, when Deng had a day off, she would sit with her sons around their dining table and read the draft of the latest chapter.
“We cry together; we talk about it; then we put it behind; then we start the new week,” Deng said.
She hopes that readers will come to understand refugees have their lives upended and are traumatized by forces beyond their control, but show incredible resilience by choosing to come to the U.S. She described the book’s cover, illustrated with the face of a girl overlaid by a night sky, as capturing her feelings at publication.
“She’s wounded but fearless,” Deng said. “You can see the pain in her eye. But she’s not afraid.”
Bullpen moves pay off for Yankees in Game 4
One night after a big bullpen blowup and an even bigger bullpen miscommunication, Aaron Boone’s management paid off.
With the Yankees needing a win in Game 4 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians to stay alive in the postseason, Gerrit Cole was able to go seven strong to set the bullpen up for success. Clay Holmes, the subject of controversy in a Saturday night Game 3 loss, was made available (and maybe more importantly, was made aware that he was available). Boone went to him in the eighth inning and Wandy Peralta in the ninth to close it out.
The duo came through to preserve a 4-2 win and send the series back to New York for a decisive Game 5.
The eighth inning was a higher leverage inning than the ninth with No. 9 hitter Myles Straw leading off and the top of the order following after him. It was favorable for the right-handed Holmes with two right-handed hitters due up. He pitched around a one-out walk to Steven Kwan, got a favorable strike call on former Mets’ shortstop Amed Rosario and got switch-hitter Jose Ramirez twisted up with a slider for strike three after throwing all cutters to the third baseman.
Peralta needed only seven pitches to retire the side in the ninth and record the save.
“I thought he threw the ball really well,” Boone said. “Getting straw there to start, Kwan puts a tough at-bat on him and he really did a good job with Rosario. Ramirez is a tough matchup for us. Then he just kind of set it up perfect there to have that three-batter ninth for Wandy. I thought he threw the ball well.”
Holmes doesn’t overpower many with his fastball but his breaking stuff darted and dove where he needed it to Sunday night, almost making one wonder what could have been in Game 3, had Boone gone to him instead of Clarke Schmidt.
But for now, the Game 3 blunder is behind the Yankees and they have another chance. Boone’s bullpen decisions in this particular game might have seemed questionable at one time, but going to the closer in the seventh or eighth innings to face a particularly tough stretch of the lineup is pretty commonplace these days. There isn’t really a designated setup man and Holmes didn’t start the season as the closer. He recorded 20 saves in 25 opportunities this season and appeared in 33 games with a save in order by the rulebook. Without Aroldis Chapman, who was left off of the roster after skipping a postseason workout, the Yankees are reliant on matchups and win probabilities.
It’s a move that looks smart if it works. In this situation, it worked.
Jameson Taillon, who made a disastrous relief appearance in Game 2, will start Game 5, but it’s unclear who will be available in the bullpen. Peralta had only light work in this game, but he’s now pitched three days in a row. The left-hander threw 27 pitches in Game 3 and 15 pitches Friday, so his status is still to be determined.
“We’ll wait and see,” Boone said. “I think he threw in the single-digits pitch-wise. Maybe that will help. I’ll have Nestor (Cortes) available tomorrow in that role though too, so we’ll just see. We’ll see how he wakes up, see what we’re looking at when we get to the ballpark.”
Cortes will be available on short rest in a relief role. Boone didn’t want to use Holmes on back-to-back days earlier in the series but with the season on the line, he might be apt to reconsider that stance.
Native Americans recall torture, hatred at boarding schools
MISSION, S.D. — After her mother died when Rosalie Whirlwind Soldier was just four years old, she was put into a Native American boarding school in South Dakota and told her native Lakota language was “devil’s speak.”
She recalls being locked in a basement at St. Francis Indian Mission School for weeks as punishment for breaking the school’s strict rules. Her long braids were shorn in a deliberate effort to stamp out her cultural identify. And when she broke her leg in an accident, Whirlwind Soldier said she received shoddy care leaving her with pain and a limp that still hobbles her decades later.
“I thought there was no God, just torture and hatred,” Whirlwind Soldier testified during a Saturday event on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation led by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, as the agency confronts the bitter legacy of a boarding school system that operated in the U.S. for more than a century.
Now 78 and still living on the reservation, Whirlwind Soldier said she was airing her horrific experiences in hopes of finally getting past them.
“The only thing they didn’t do was put us in (an oven) and gas us,” she said, comparing the treatment of Native Americans in the U.S. in the 19th and 20th centuries to the Jewish Holocaust during World War II.
“But I let it go,” she later added. “I’m going to make it.”
Saturday’s event was the third in Haaland’s yearlong “Road to Healing” initiative for victims of abuse at government-backed boarding schools, after previous stops in Oklahoma and Michigan.
Starting with the Indian Civilization Act of 1819, the U.S. enacted laws and policies to establish and support the schools. The stated goal was to “civilize” Native Americans, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians, but that was often carried out through abusive practices. Religious and private institutions that ran many of the schools received federal funding and were willing partners.
Most closed their doors long ago and none still exist to strip students of their identities. But some, including St. Francis, still function as schools — albeit with drastically different missions that celebrate the cultural backgrounds of their Native students.
Former St. Francis student Ruby Left Hand Bull Sanchez traveled hundreds of miles from Denver to attend Saturday’s meeting. She cried as she recalled almost being killed as a child when a nun stuffed lye soap down her throat in response to Sanchez praying in her native language.
“I want the world to know,” she said.
Accompanying Haaland was Wizipan Garriott, a Rosebud Sioux member and principal deputy assistant secretary for Indian affairs. Garriott described how boarding schools were part of a long history of injustices against his people that began with the widespread extermination of their main food source — bison, also known as buffalo.
“First they took our buffalo. Then our land was taken, then our children, and then our traditional form of religion, spiritual practices,” he said. “It’s important to remember that we Lakota and other Indigenous people are still here. We can go through anything.”
The first volume of an investigative report released by the Interior Department in May identified more than boarding 400 schools that the federal government supported beginning in the late 19th century and continuing well into the 1960s. It also found at least 500 children died at some of the schools, though that number is expected to increase dramatically as research continues.
The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition says it’s tallied about 100 more schools not on the government list that were run by groups such as churches.
“They all had the same missions, the same goals: ‘Kill the Indian, save the man,’” said Lacey Kinnart, who works for the Minnesota-based coalition. For Native American children, Kinnart said the intention was “to assimilate them and steal everything Indian out of them except their blood, make them despise who they are, their culture, and forget their language.”
South Dakota had 31 of the schools including two on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation — St. Francis and the Rosebud Agency Boarding and Day School.
The Rosebud Agency school, in Mission, operated through at least 1951 on a site now home to Sinte Gleska University, where Saturday’s meeting happened.
All that remains of the boarding school is a gutted-out building that used to house the dining hall, according to tribal members. When the building caught fire about five years ago, former student Patti Romero, 73, said she and others were on hand to cheer its destruction.
“No more worms in the chili,” said Romero, who attended the school from ages 6 to 15 and said the food was sometimes infested.
A second report is pending in the investigation into the schools launched by Haaland, herself a Laguna Pueblo from New Mexico and the first Native American cabinet secretary. It will cover burial sites, the schools’ impact on Indigenous communities and also try to account for federal funds spent on the troubled program.
Congress is considering a bill to create a boarding school “truth and healing commission,” similar to one established in Canada in 2008. It would have a broader scope than the Interior Department’s investigation into federally run boarding schools and subpoena power, if passed.
Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 36A
House District 36A
Elliott Engen
- Age: 24
- Party: R
- City: White Bear Lake Township
- What qualifies you to hold this position?I am a member of the Aquatic Nuisance Species Task Force, Great Lakes Panel Advisory Committee: Invasive Species, US Fish & Wildlife Service MOU Coalition, Resolute Ministry Board Contributor, Special Olympics MN, and have experience in the legal field assisting prosecutors. I believe in service over self.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? 1) Strengthen the economy and tackle inflation with family-focused tax relief. 2) Restore safety by supporting police and holding violent criminals accountable. 3) Excel education by addressing learning loss and mental health challenges caused by extended shutdowns.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? Political division is being accelerated by self-interested politicians that gain traction by stoking outrage. In times like these, we need solutions, not noise. I’ll focus on serving the community instead of participating in outrage-politics.
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 651-202-8702
Susie Strom
- Age: 35
- Party: DFL
- City: White Bear Lake Township
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I will use my knowledge and experience to fully represent everyone in our community. As a mom, I will work to build a brighter future for our children. As a U.S. Army veteran, I will continue to serve our community and country. As an attorney, judge advocate, and former military prosecutor, I will work to keep our community safe and thriving.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?My top priorities are putting money back into the pockets of Minnesotans, ensuring community safety and security for everyone, and building thriving communities by fully funding public schools, combating climate change, and making healthcare affordable and accessible.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? I will maintain honest and full communication with my colleagues and community, even when there are different perspectives on issues. There is a duty not to attack others or dismiss viewpoints simply because they differ from an official’s own; therefore, I will work collaboratively with others to build a better Minnesota for everyone.
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 763-291-0439
Yankees hold off Guardians, 4-2, force Game 5 at Stadium
CLEVELAND — There were questions about whether the Yankees should start Gerrit Cole in Game 1 of their best-of-five games American League Division Series, but Aaron Boone went with the man to whom they gave a historic contract to pitch big games. It’s paid off twice. Cole fended off the scrappy Guardians Sunday night and kept the Bombers’ season alive with a 4-2 win at Progressive Field.
With the Yankees facing elimination, Cole gave the Yankees seven strong innings, holding the Guardians to two runs on six hits. He walked one and struck out eight. Harrison Bader hit a two-run home run, Clay Holmes, the center of controversy after the Yankees collapsed Saturday night, worked around a walk to pitch a clean eighth inning.
The Yankees head back to the Bronx for the decisive Game 5 after evening the best-of-five game series at 2-2 with Sunday night’s win. The Bombers plan to start Jameson Taillon at the Stadium for the do-or-go home game. The Yankees improved to 14-9 in potential elimination games in the ALDS and 6-6 in such games on the road.
Cole came into this game having beaten the Guardians three times this season, including in Game 1 of this series. He also came in with a 1-3 record and a 3.91 ERA in five career starts in potential elimination games. His lone win was in the 2019 ALDS against the Rays when he was with Houston.
Guardians’ left fielder Steven Kwan, who reached on a fielder’s choice with one out in the third, scored on Jose Ramirez’ single. Josh Naylor crushed a 98-mile an hour fastball 405 feet to lead off the fourth and cut the Yankees lead to a run.
Cole got out of a jam in the second thanks to a nice double play turned behind him and again in the third he had to work around traffic. After giving up the homer to Naylor, Cole retired 10 straight before former Mets prospect Andres Gimenez lined a one-out single to center field and advanced to second on a Harrison bader fielding error. Cole came back and struck out Gabriel Arias looking at a 98-mile an hour fastball and pinch hitter Will Brennan swinging and missing on another fastball at 98.
Cole threw 110 pitches Sunday night and made the Yankees’ meager offense stand up.
Gleyber Torres led off the game with a single. He stole second and scored on Anthony Rizzo’s line drive.
Bader has three home runs since he was acquired by the Yankees, all in the last four games of this payoff series. Bader hit his second off Cal Quantrill in the second inning, a two-run shot that went 429 feet to left-center field. Bader is 4-for-14 in this season with four RBI.
Aaron Judge picked up his second hit of the series, beating out a ground ball to second for an infield single. He is 2-for-16 with nine strikeouts in this series.
The slugger, who is coming off a historic season, is not only facing the potential end of his season Monday night, but possibly the end of his time with the Yankees. The 30 year old who hit an AL and Yankee franchise record 62 home runs this season turned down an extension offer that would have been worth $230 million (including the 2022 season) before Opening Day. He will become a free agent after the conclusion of the World Series and though he has said repeatedly he hopes to spend his entire career with the Yankees, he also said he will get to “talk to all 30 teams.”
That will likely include the Dodgers, the Giants, the Red Sox and even the Mets.
Both of Judge’s hits in this series came after Boone dropped him from the leadoff spot to No.2 in the lineup. Boone also made some defensive changes to his lineup Sunday night, sitting Isiah Kiner-Falefa after a disastrous night in the field Saturday. Boone said he felt that he was “pressing,” and unlike in the regular season not bouncing back from them. Instead, Boone moved Oswaldo Cabrera, who had been starting regularly in left field, to short stop and Aaron Hicks got his first start of the postseason.
Minnesota elections 2022: New Brighton races
NEW BRIGHTON RACES
MAYORAL
Kari Niedfeldt-Thomas
- Age: 53
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Accessible, responsive, and transparent leadership resulting in a record of positive impact in my first mayoral term. 30 years of success across private, public, civic, and nonprofit sectors; executive leadership with the world’s largest companies and committed community volunteer with schools, boards, business community, and entrepreneur advisor.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? TRANSPARENCY— Develop and execute data-driven decisions and actionable plans communicated with benchmarks and dashboards; COMMUNITY—Deliver meaningful engagement and solutions for an inclusive municipal government that welcomes our diverse community; HOUSING—Advocate for policies to support all residents at all stages of life and income levels.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? City government must: serve resident and business needs (e.g., public goods/services such as fire, police, emergency response, roads, water, sewer, licensing, parks/trails); provide stability via a legal and social framework; and lead budget transparency, strategic scorecard accountability and pursue new opportunities (e.g., economic development).
- Website or contact: VoteKariNT.com, [email protected], and @VoteKariNT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter
Glenn R. Kluthe
- Age: (No answer given)
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am a 52-year resident of the City of New Brighton. I have lived in my home for 30 years. I’ve been active in many civic organizations. including President of the New Brighton Jaycees for 2 years, receiving a Minnesota Jaycees Award for Excellence in Planning. I’ve been a leader in many youth organizations.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Prioritize in-person community input before major redevelopment decisions, increased accessibility to City Council and Commissions, keeping taxes at responsible and affordable levels that don’t drive residents from the City.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The City is responsible to provide a safe, low crime, affordable place for residents to live, with safe streets and pedestrian friendly street crossings. Also to attract new businesses for residents for work and entertainment, while incentivizing existing businesses to remain in the City, by keeping taxes reasonable, and friendly zoning codes.
- Website or contact: glennkluthe4nbmayor.com
CITY COUNCIL MEMBER AT LARGE (ELECT 2)
Graeme Allen
- Age: 44
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I’ve had the honor to serve as a New Brighton Councilmember since 2018. I’ve served on the Public Safety and Economic Development Commissions. I’m a former Board member of the Mounds View Schools Education Foundation and currently, Community Partners with Youth. I have a track record of listening and bringing people together to find solutions.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Ensure we continue our excellent city services. Supporting and maintaining our Public Safety Department. Retain existing businesses and encourage others to establish themselves here. Continue efforts that preserve the environment and help reduce our climate impact. Work with state and county elected officials on local issues.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? To maintain and provide high quality services, (water, public safety, infrastructure, etc.). To listen to, and act on behalf of residents on policy, spending decisions, and planning for the future.
- Website or contact: AllenForNB.com
Emily Dunsworth
- Age: 43
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Since 2018 I have served on New Brighton City Council. As an attorney, I have exceptional analytical, research, and listening skills. I am able to ask hard questions and make informed decisions without personal interest. I strive to make local government transparent, accessible, and inclusive for all residents.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priorities are building a stronger New Brighton through creating a stronger sense of belonging and community through ensuring all residents have their voices heard, responsible future financial planning and fiscal responsibility, proactive planning for economic growth, and engaging our Department of Public Safety to create a safer city.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? I believe the primary role of local government is to create a better future for its residents, regardless of personal interest. It must engage all its residents and listen to their needs to make responsible decisions and policies that position the city to be thriving and resilient now and into the future.
- Website or contact: emilydunsworth.com
Kathy Hanson
- Age: (No response)
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I HAVE OWNED AND OPERATED A SMALL BUSINESS FOR THE LAST 14 YEARS. IN MY EXPERIENCE AS A BUSINESS OWNER, I HAVE LEARNED TO BE A GOOD LISTENER AND PROBLEM SOLVER FOR MY CUSTOMERS. I BELIEVE I CAN DO THE SAME FOR THE RESIDENTS OF NEW BRIGHTON. I CARE ABOUT THE CITY I LIVE IN.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? I WOULD WANT TO ADDRESS THE 2040 PLAN. NEW BRIGHTON IS A SUBURB NOT AN URBAN CITY. THERE IS AN IMBALANCE OF MULTI-UNIT HOUSING BEING PREPOSED. WE ARE NEARING 40% OF OUR HOUSING UNITS BEING MULTI-UNIT. CONCERNS WOULD BE TRAFFIC, CRIME, STRAIN ON OUR RESOURCES (PUBLIC SAFTY, SCHOOLS). COST ASSOCIATED WITH REBUILDING OUR CITY.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? MY RESPOSIBLITY WOULD BE TO REPRESENT THE INTERESTS OF THE RESIDENTS OF NEW BRIGHTON. SAFE NEIGHBORHOODS. COST OF LIVING. BASIC NEEDS MET – STREETS MAINTAINED/ PARKS/ PUBLIC SAFETY. BETTER COMMUNICATION WITH THE CITIZENS OF NEW BRIGHTON.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Gina Bauman
- Age: (No response)
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I served on the City Council for 12-years. My background is in finance, managing multi-million dollar projects. I have a record of standing for the residents of New Brighton to protect them from out of control spending and prohibitive laws and regulations that have had a negative effect on property values and the simple enjoyment of living here.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Spending-Council continues to ignore high inflationary costs that residents already incur. Preliminary 8% tax levy is slated for approval. 2040 Comp Plan-Excessive multi-unit housing has taken precedent over residents/businesses concerns. Public Safety-Crime in general has escalated. I will collaborate with and support our public safety department.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Provide core services (public safety, clean water, infrastructure maintenance) with fiscal responsibility. Promote business growth to reduce residential tax burden. Facilitate trustworthy 2-way communication with residents. Eliminate redundant programs already covered by other levels of government. Eliminate divisive social engineering boondoggles.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
