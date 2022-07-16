Get to Know Cervical Cancer Symptoms and Treatment

Pin 0 Shares

Do you know that “Cervical cancer” is one of the most silent and most dangerous diseases that may encounter by women? It is because of the unnoticeable symptoms that is just mimicking to the other ailments. Many women just ignore the symptoms for they have know that it is just a simple ovulation pain, but there is a big risk, cancer will just directly appear if it is complex. Cervical cancer does not usually show it’s symptoms until the cancer is advanced and has spread out. These are the possible symptoms of the cervical cancer that a woman may notice:

Abnormal bleeding: there is abnormal bleeding of vagina and during the month the bleeding can be heavy or light. And the changes of vaginal bleeding can be noted that it is one of the signs of cervical cancer.

Unusual heavy discharge: the boost of vaginal discharge is one of the symptoms of this cancer. There is a foul smell of it and it contains watery and very thick mucus that is not normal and can be observed directly.

Pelvic pain: it is not interrelated to the normal cycle of menstrual that there could be a mild or severe pain that a woman may suffer. In which the pain that a woman suffers is so painful, from dull ache to sharp pain, and can be more dangerous if it is not associated with your menstrual period.

Pain during Urination: it is the bladder infection in which, there is pain during urination or bladder pain and could be more risky if the cancer is spreading out in the bladder.

Bleeding between regular menstrual periods, after sexual intercourse, from douching or pelvic exam: The irritation of the cervix and the bleeding will occur directly after doing sex and will also occur during douching. In menstrual periods which could cause severe cervical infection that would cause this cancer.

Cervical cancer starts on the surface of the cervix which is in the cells and there are two types of cells in the surface of the cervix: the columnar and the squamos. Most of the occurrences of cervical cancer are in the squamos cells. The cervical cancer usually develops very slowly and starts with “dysplasia” which is the precancerous condition. Dysplasia can be detected easily by a Pap smear and is 100% proven treatable. The undetected precancerous condition would develop into a cancer and may spread to the bladder, lungs, liver, and intestines.

Cervical cancer is almost caused by HPV (human papilloma virus). It is an ordinary virus that is widely spread through sexual intercourse. These are caused by having sex at an early age, having multiple sexual partners that participate in high-risk sexual activities and having weak immune system and poor economic status.

The cervical cancer can be cured by devastating and taking away the precancerous tissue. There many ways of surgeries without removing the uterus or damaging the cervix in order to still have children for the future.

Surgery types of early cervical cancer:

Laser therapy – it is the use of light to burn abnormal tissue.

LEEP (loop electrosurgical excision procedure) – it is the use of electricity in order to remove abnormal tissue.

Cryotherapy – it will freeze the abnormal cells.

Surgery types for advanced cervical cancer:

Hysterectomy – the removal of the uterus but will not get the ovaries and may be done by women that who have repeatedly undergo to LEEP procedures.

Radiation therapy – it is to treat cancer that has spread out into the pelvis, or cancer that have returned. It is either external or internal.

Chemotherapy – the use of drugs for exterminating cancer.