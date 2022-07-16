Finance
Hidden Secrets of Internet Marketing
Internet marketing is a form of home business, where you can enjoy all the great benefits of being your own boss. However, it is just like any other forms of business offline. Many of these gurus out there will never tell you the following points below:
Real Business:
Internet home business is often the same as offline business around you. However, the only difference is the usage of internet as an important tool in making many of your business activities faster and easier. If you don’t succeed in the real business, there is a greater chance that you will not achieve much on the internet.
You should forget about get rich quick schemes from some e-marketers. This is because; online business is as real as you can ever imagined. If you are really desperate to make quick bucks on the internet, you should look for an alternative means. Online incomes flow gradually with the passage of time.
Drive:
A lot of people attend seminars on how to make money on the internet, but there is no will to put what they have learned to practice. These people will surely conclude wrongly about internet business.
The basic truth is that, if you do not have the will or passion to follow all you have been thought and discover your real passion of doing your internet marketing as a type of home business, and then there are many odds against you. Research has shown that, 20% of people that attend seminars really practice what they learn.
Mentorship/Teacher:
Looking for an internet coach that will help you to jump start your online business is often difficult. However, once you have found one, your online business becomes easier and it will really help to save money buying many e-books, in which, many are useless at the end of the day. At time, you will need to pay for mentorship, but you will always have reasons to make your money back in many folds.
Ignorance:
You should understand that, you don’t know what you don’t know, and you don’t know it until you know it.
Basically, there are many techniques, tricks, and systems in online marketing. It is very essential to get basic education on how internet marketing operates and all the rudiments before starting your internet business. You can buy e-books on how to start up your business. Also, there are reviews/recommendations you can use on social media networks such as, Myspace, Facebook, Digg, Twitter, and so on.
Business Time:
You should ask yourself this question. How much time do I have for my online business?
Your answer will go a long way in determining the success of your e-business. For instance, getting traffic to your websites/blogs is one of the hardest parts of internet marketing and it takes time. It requires you to be consistent on a daily basis. You should evaluate the amount of time to be dedicated to your online business.
Finance
An Open Letter to the Boss About the Benefits of a Social Media Campaign
According to a recent BIA/Kelsey Press Release:
9% of small businesses (SMBs) use Twitter to market themselves.
32% of SMBs intend to use social media in their marketing in the next 12 months
39% plan to include customer ratings or reviews on their own websites, and
31% plan to place links or ads on social sites or blogs.
This is only in regards to Twitter, but may offer insight into the larger scope of Social Media usage. I’ve been wondering why there hasn’t been more adoption of Social Media in the mix of marketing plans. Perhaps it’s that companies can’t fully understand how to use it, or don’t know how to explain it to the higher ups in a way that makes sense for integration. If that is the case I’ve composed a sample letter to help articulate the benefits to your boss. I’d love to know if you found this helpful and if you have any strategies to increase adoption of Social Media from a company’s perspective.
To Whom It May Concern:
I’ve been thinking about our communication efforts online with our (insert one: patients, customers, consumers) and I don’t feel as though we have begun to grasp what Social Media can offer us. Our site seems more like an information board rather than a portal to two way dialogue.
I believe with a little discipline and creativity we can use the wide reach of Social Media to our advantage. If you look at how many people are signed up for various Social Media sites according to Nielsen you will find that our reach can be so much more widespread than a newspaper ad, or TV spot.
In addition to furthering our reach, we are moving from an interruptive form of marketing, to a direct, targeted, open dialogue form, where people opt in to hearing from us and communicate when they have some down time. What I’m saying is we have the opportunity to communicate with prospective (insert one: patients, customers, consumers) right when they are looking for us! Just because we aren’t listening to the conversations, doesn’t mean they aren’t taking place. We have a choice to make: stay passive, or become involved in the dialogue.
Some Additional Benefits:
Humanizing our Brand – Social Media can give us a little personality and all correspondence should come from a real human that exemplifies our core values.
Self-Publishing – Press Releases no longer need to be picked up by the media for release. We can post them on our site, with optimization for search engines as a bonus, and then they can be picked up.
Deepened Relationships through Real Time Interactions – Social Media allows us to have this incredible transparency, which can seem scary, but is actually an incredible thing. We can tell the instant that someone has mentioned us on Twitter, which means we can respond proactively. There will be more and more of this so we might as well get used to it, and be on the forefront of how we can use this transparency to our advantage.
Blog Syndication – Once we’ve written our Press Releases, or blog entries, they can make it easy for them to be shared, and syndicated. We’ve already written the material, it might as well make it to the masses.
You are probably wondering how we can quantify our efforts. We’ll track our progress by making note of how many relationships we are cultivating, and how many are clicking through to our site. In addition, we will also be able to tell when our blog posts get syndicated to other sites, which only means more free exposure for us. But, it really is about more than just the numbers. We may have trouble counting how many brand advocates we obtain, or how many people genuinely enjoy our correspondence. It’s about the relationships, and the community around our brand that can come from Social Media that are much more effective than a “contact us” page.
If you are on board for a trial period let’s integrate social media into our marketing plan and take baby steps, maybe start with an hour a day of developing and monitoring our online presence through social media.
What do you think?
Sincerely,
(Name here)
Finance
Using a Lawsuit Settlement Loan As an Investment
Plaintiffs tend to think that a settlement loan, also known as a lawsuit loan is only for someone in the middle of financial hardship; however this is far from the truth. It’s possible to use a lawsuit loan during your pending lawsuit as an investment tool. You can use the money in many different ways; however you should always know that any type of investment comes with risk. The benefit to the plaintiff is if they lose their lawsuit they aren’t required to pay back the settlement loan, so if you lose both your case and your investment you would still be even at the end. However, if you win your case and lose your investment you are out the original investment amount. Make sure you understand the risks prior to applying for a lawsuit settlement as an investment.
You’re probably wondering how I use the cash from my lawsuit loan as an investment. The answer is simple, for whatever you’d like! During the 2008-2009 housing market collapse in the US you are able to purchase homes at 30-40% less than they would of cost in 2006. This allows the plaintiff to purchase a new home, with a large down payment or even paid in full. Since your lawsuit could take years to settlement by the time you actually receive money from your settlement housing prices might have started to rise again; making a missed opportunity by the plaintiff. If you’re considering buying a new home with your lawsuit settlement consider using a lawsuit loan to get cash now to purchase a home while prices are in favor of the buyer.
Plaintiffs have also started using settlement loans to get into the stock market. This does have risk behind it since you could lose money, however if you successfully turn a profit not only would you get your original investment back you can even cover the interest and fees attached to your settlement loan and actually have made money. This type of situation would require someone who is adept with the stock market and understands how to properly buy and sell stocks. With a settlement loan you could make a killing on the market, however the plaintiff should only use their settlement loan for this if they know what they are doing.
Plaintiffs can also use a lawsuit settlement loan to start a new business, it’s an excellent way to get the start-up cash you would need and prevent you from having to find investors or take out a traditional loan; remember, the money from a settlement loan is yours and you’re not actually borrowing money, you’re just getting your money advanced to you via a settlement loan in return for interest on the advanced amount. If you’re interested in starting a new business and are in the middle of a pending lawsuit than a settlement loan might be right for you.
Regardless of how you use your settlement loan advance as an investment you need to remember you’re taking a risk. You could lose all your money, but hey that’s the game behind investing. Since you have a no-risk option it’s worth a shot if it’s viable in your situation. If you have medical bills and other payments to make I wouldn’t suggest using your settlement loan as an investment funding source. Make the right decision on whether to use your money for investing or for financial support during your pending lawsuit.
Finance
Samsung S5600 Blade Vs Nokia N97 – Experience the Latest Inventions of Technology
Samsung and Nokia have introduced Samsung S5600 Blade and Nokia N97 loaded with high end camera, good display screen, 3G connectivity, media player etc to make the users go crazy about them. There are several mobile phones present in the market to amuse people with their functionality that would be able to keep the user occupied with their communication and entertainment features.
Let’s compare the features of Samsung S5600 Blade vs Nokia N97 to unveil the qualities of these two sophisticated business phones. The Samsung S5600 Blade comes in a stylish case measuring 102.8 x 54.8 x 12.9 mm and weighing just 92 grams. The front of this gadget has been beautifies with a large 2.8 inches screen that offers a decent display of the colourful screensavers, wallpapers, photographs, videos, etc.
The display screen is capable of exhibiting 16 Millions colours at a resolution of 240 x 320 pixels. One can also use this compact gadget as a portable digital camera to take pictures, as it has been provided with a 3.15 mega pixel camera. This camera performs really well as it has also been integrated with advanced features like LED flash and Smile detection to capture photographs at a resolution as high as 2048×1536 pixels. Besides this a QVGA camera has been provided for recording video at the rate of 30 frames per second.
Additionally, there is a secondary camera that supports video calling on the 3G network. For entertainment purposes one can refer to the inbuilt Stereo FM radio with RDS that would not just entertain you by playing your favourite music station but also enable you to read the related information of the current program on its screen.
On the other hand the Nokia N97 comes in an attractive slider case with dimensions 117.2 x 55.3 x 15.9 mm and weight 150 grams. The front of this device is dominated by a huge TFT resistive touchscreen measuring 3.5 inches capable of displaying 16 Million colours at a resolution of 360 x 640 pixels. The display facilitates accelerometer sensor for auto-rotate which enables the display to rotate automatically in horizontal or vertical direction as per the movement of the hands. On sliding this gadget the purposeful full QWERTY keypad is revealed that helps in attaining a high texting speed. This hi-end phone has been equipped with a dedicated ARM 11 434 MHz processor which enables the users to perform smooth functions on Symbian OS v9.4, Series 60 rel. 5 operating system. It score over the camera feature of the S5600 Blade, as it comes with a 5 mega pixel camera complete with Carl Zeiss optics that allows the users to enjoy high quality photography experience. The performance of this camera phone is further enhanced with inbuilt advanced features like autofocus, LED flash, video light and Geo-tagging.
Powered by a rechargeable Li-Ion 1500 mAh battery, it supports 432 hours of stand by time and 9.5 hours of talk time on the 2G network, and 408 hours of standby time and 6 hours of talk time on the 3G network. A fully charged battery can also support up to 40 hours of continuous music playback for non stop entertainment. The user can stay connected with their loved ones with this amazing handset, as it not only supports wireless communication anywhere in this world, but also provides with an array of messaging services to choose from. SMS, MMS, e-mail, push e-mail and IM are the instances of the various messages that could be send through this gadget.
After comparing the features of Samsung S5600 Blade vs Nokia N97 one can cite that both of the handsets have been integrated with the latest inventions of technology to support the demands of the business class. These hi-end mobile phones set perfect examples of a classy smartphones that has been successfully meeting the communication, entertainment and connectivity needs of the modern day users.
Finance
The 3 Pillars of Success – The Next Great Advancement in Success Movement
The three pillars are a system that I have developed which comes from years of research & practice from Napoleon Hill’s teaching of the theory of success. Zig Zealar on his power to motivation mass group of people and Silver Raven Wolfe on her teachings of the mysticism and metaphysical practices. Each of their teachings is different, but there is a common thread in all of their teachings. I have taken there teaching have analyzed all these masters teachings and found what if we practiced on all three of what I call the 3 pillars of success? Would we take something good and turbocharge it into something great!
I have used these three models on myself and found even those I am working in a role that I don’t feel is the best fit for myself. I am becoming better and stronger or gain more success in what I am doing. I have been a practiced many other forms of success building such as Law of Attraction reading books from the above authors. Yes, it helped but was not the magic built that we all looking for.
What are the 3 pillars of success? Making you physically stronger, making you mentally stronger and making spiritually stronger. This is the key to success in anything that you do or want to do in life. Don’t forget to follow the teaching of Napoleon Hill one must follow his passion (heart), ones burring desires and have the commitment to your dreams. I will expand on each of these areas.
1. The physical: Do some form of physical activity (experiences) at least 3 times a week for at least 15 minutes. This is just a minimal amount more is better. Eat healthy food and try to avoid junk food. Make sure you get the sleep your body needs. Our society has overstressed the importance of the physical and under stress the importance of the mental and spiritual development.
2. The mental/emotional: If you can have some quiet time to envision what you really want. And envision that person, item, job, career, car or what you really want. You can light some candles, play some meditation music, burn some Incense. Do this for 15 minutes or longer a per day. Do positive affirmations such as “The universe gives me everything I need”, “I have the perfect career”, “I am worth $100,000.00 per year”. Be creative and make your own affirmations or search the internet for some more ideas.
3. The spiritual: For some attending a region ceremonial weekly is enough. For others, they have to experience the higher power and are the witness of this God/Creators/Universe/Spirit. Not all of the population is meant to walk in the path of psychic, healer or mystic. For the ones that are brave enough to experience the higher power, this is what you need to do? One will start with mediation, this is the key to opening yourself to the universe. Why do you think so many westerns are driven to the eastern religious? They seem more mystical in what do they do, they mediate! You will have to find the medication that is right for you. Don’t be scared try one if you don’t like it try another one until you find the one that is right for you. The one I find that is very powerful is call the white light meditation. You envision a white light ball of light above you see it going through your crown chakra and continue to go through all your 7 Charkas. You envision golden roots coming from your feet going into the ground and going to the center of the earth. Feel the energy coming from the ground and moving up from the ground and moving into your body and going into your heart Charka. Let it come out as a white mist and form a white ball around your body. Spin it in any direction. Say to yourself or out load I send my excuses healing energy to the universe or to the planet earth to service the higher or greater good. Have this ball of light keep spindling going faster and faster. Then let it explode and fee the energy leaving your body. Wait a few moments. Next, envision a ball of light forming around your (I like to change the colors of the light each day: red, orange, yellow/gold, green, pink, blue, purple, and white) spin it in different directions until you have 3 balls of light spinning around you in different directions. Try to do this daily. This will heal you and open up any blocked charkas. This will ground and protect you all at the same time. You’re also improving your Karma by sending out healing energy. When you start walking to the path of metaphysics the cosmic boggy man (Darkness, Evil, Demons, Devil) does not like you and will want to harm you. What if don’t know want you out of life? Pray for assistants, meditate on it, ask your spiritual guides or guardian angel for help. It will come to you. But you have to be open to the signs. The God/Creators/Universe/Spirit has a team that can be dispatched to aid you just have to ask.
The law of attraction is a good tool for opening you’re self to the universe. The law of attraction aka the Secret is using the positive thoughts, doing to others as you want to do to yourself. Treating others with respect and honor. Bring the energy of love, joy, gratitude, happiness, tolerance etc. Try to remove and eliminate negative thoughts such as hate, anger, jealousy, intolerance etc. Doing daily affectation, and mediation. Doing all this will start awakening you’re from the dream that we all live in and you will start experiencing spiritual world.
What else can you do to make the experience more powerful? Like I said the basics are already given. Have a place in your home you can start a holy altar. Place symbols that have a meaning to you. The basic candle color is white for God/Creators/Universe/Spirit. The yellow or gold candles will aid you to attract what you want. Green candles for healing and good luck. Pink is for love and Relationships. Red is the colors of fire and is used for acceleration and one seeing lust and sex.
The basic crystals are clear quartz is for improving energy, so you place it with another crystal or a set of crystals will amplify the energy. If you are looking for a good set to manifest this would be my personal recommendations Aventurine, Carnelian, Yellow Citrine and Clear Quartz. If you would be trying to attract love this would be the set I would recommend Moonstone, Prehnite, Quantum Quattro, Yellow Citrine and Rose Quartz. Don’t forget you can still use the clear crystal to amplifier these crystals. Everyone has a different opinion about clearing, charging, and programming crystals. One of the easy ways to use Selenite crystals to do the clearing and charging for you. The programming is what do you want the crystal(s) to do for you. It is placing your intentions into the crystal. You can speak to the crystal, you can pray over the crystal. You can envision your intention leaving your 3rd eye going into the crystal in the form of a beam light. You can write what you want on a piece of paper and roll each side of the crystal over the writing.
There is all type of information on candles, crystals, and incense on the web or a local metaphysical store. Reminder it is the not the crystals, candles or incense that do all the work it is you! So, do spend a lot of time or money buying that special candle, crystals or incense. Yes, they help! But some of my most powerful experience was without using the aids. This is discipline you have to train yourself to do this, if it does not work at first keep trying, it will work.
Let me give you little more background on myself. I have been working many years in call centers never like it, feeling drained and worn out. To me, it is the devils’ workshop! My solution was to get a better job outside of this call center environment. It seemed hard to find something better. And when I received something better what happened it did not last and I had to go back to the call center. By the way, college-educated graduated from a top 20 university and graduated with honors from another university. This should not be happening to me? I read a number of this book from the above authors and many others to help me fix my problem. It did come to me why I always seem to be gravitating to the call centers? It because you have to learn how to be the master and not the slave of this situation. Once you learn to become the master it, you will move on. This the teaching of Karmic law. I feel my purpose is to teach others these pillars of success and teach others how to heal themselves of the toxic environments that our society has created.
Finance
Uses of a Two Way Radio
A two way radio is a device that is used for sending and receiving data or signals. This type of a radio has become very popular over the past few years. The main benefit of this type of a radio is that it is portable i.e. it can be carried from one place to another. This single benefit is the main reason for the ever increasing popularity of the two way radios.
A two way radio can be used for various purposes. It has become a necessity for businesses, military, public safety, outdoor recreation etc. This type of a radio can even be used as a toy for children. This type of a radio is available in various price ranges and can be used by anyone in an easy and convenient manner.
With the advancement in technology, the two way radios have become even smaller and easier to use. In addition, these radios now come with additional capabilities that have made then fit for use in a large number of applications.
One of the main uses of a two way radio is for military purposes. Military organizations all across the world make use of this device for a large number of purposes, including communication. These types of radios are also widely used by radio operators and in radio stations. These are used for listening to different channels. These devices are also used for data transmission by radio operators. Commercial two way communication radios are the best suited for this purpose.
These devices can also be used for personal purposes. Mostly, these are used for communication purposes or to listen to different radio channels. Radios that are used for personal purposes have features like a narrow bandwidth, voice and messaging capabilities etc. These features make these devices easy to operate and convenient to handle.
These can also be used as toys. When the two way radios are used as toys that children play with, several features are incorporated in them so that they become easy to operate and safe for the children to play with. These devices are designed to work on a single frequency. Also when used as toys, these devices are made using simple transistor circuits as opposed to chips that are used in commercial radios. In addition, the cost of such a device is comparatively lower than the devices used for commercial purposes.
A transceiver is also used in marine and aviation communications. These are also used in heavy industries for various purposes. For such purposes, these radios are designed to work around flammable vapors. These radios are made to operate in such a manner that they do not produce sparks when they work. These radios are incorporated with features that make them safe to use.
One can purchase these radios depending upon the usage and ones requirements. When selecting a two way radio for a particular purpose, its features must be kept in mind so that a user can select the best one possible. Also cost must be considered when buying this type of a radio.
Finance
Review of the SpiderWeb Marketing System
VENOM! The spider web marketing! That sounds like something a snake would have. Kind of creepy. What is it? A bunch of spiders doing their own marketing on the web? No, not at all. The SpiderWeb Marketing System is a system of marketing that uses the VENOM process, integrating a sleuth of 22 passive residual income streams, into one seamless, unified platform, for ease of use and maximum return.
VENOM Process
What is the VENOM process? It is a method that uses a Vicarious Extraction method of Neglected profits, Omnipresent in the Marketing process and deals to create multiple streams of passive residual income. The VENOM process is the frame work for the SpiderWeb Marketing System. It is the brainchild of social entrepreneur Kimball Roundy.
What is the SpiderWeb Marketing System? It is a system of 22 and growing passive residual income streams. The system allows anyone with an internet connection to plug in to any of the 22 plus streams of residual income and begin to harness its power and potential. What makes the SpiderWeb System different from many other plug and play systems on the web is that, for one thing the SpiderWeb System focuses on neglected streams of income. This keeps the competition low and the returns high. The SpiderWeb System profit streams are innovative and cutting edge. One such profit stream is the Self Bank Mobile.
The SelfBank Mobile is positioned to drive the coming m-commerce revolution and by integrating it into the SpiderWeb Marketing System, Kimball Roundy has positioned it and its operators to be at the vanguard of this emerging m-commerce revolution.
Also, the SpiderWeb Marketing System is user friendly. Unlike some other system where you have to download, install and upload files, there is absolutely nothing to download with the SpiderWeb System.
Here are some of the things I really like about the SpiderWeb Marketing System.
I like the ease of use of the system. This is made even easier by the massive video support that comes with the SpiderWeb Marketing System.
Some of its component streams are cutting edge and have the potential for massive reach and return by reason of their potential effect on the business world in particular and society at large.
I also like the fact that I you do not have to have a website to harness the power of the SpiderWeb Marketing System. There are no files to download and complicated scripts to configure, upload and update.
The Spiderweb Marketing System is completely free. You do not have to spend a single red cent to take advantage of the System.
Here is what I do not like about the Spiderweb System
The Initial sign up process to the different passive residual income streams can take quite some time. Though the sign-up is easy, for the component parts, it takes some time to complete them all. Let me qualify that by saying that the Spiderweb System does not require that you sign on to all the different streams, but the reward for doing so is great and a good reason to. So it comes down to work verses reward. What is your take on this?
An Open Letter to the Boss About the Benefits of a Social Media Campaign
Using a Lawsuit Settlement Loan As an Investment
Samsung S5600 Blade Vs Nokia N97 – Experience the Latest Inventions of Technology
The 3 Pillars of Success – The Next Great Advancement in Success Movement
Mike Preston: The Ravens have a history of winning ugly. Losing ugly won’t cut it. | COMMENTARY
Uses of a Two Way Radio
Vikings’ Dalvin Cook returns to Miami, gets big welcome, scores key TD
Review of the SpiderWeb Marketing System
Why VoIP is Good For Business
Rochester linemen, mechanics return from Hurricane Ian recovery aid trip
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing