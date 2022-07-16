I found a $10,000 coin collection of pennies and quarters in a storage unit – do you have any in your wallet?

As the old saying goes, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

Or in this case, someone’s locker can be your gold mine.

1 YouTuber What’s Inside has found a coin collection worth over $10,000 in an abandoned storage unit

YouTuber What’s Inside posted a video in January 2021 of him rifling through the contents of an abandoned storage unit he bought in California to see if there was anything of value hidden inside.

Dan, who runs the account, said he paid $3,000 to purchase the locker.

He was happy to pay that much because he had noticed photos of coin boxes and magazines in a photo of the unit.

“The rest of the locker looks like a pile of junk, but if the coin collection is there, maybe I could get my money back,” he said before unlocking the device.

As expected, the container was mostly filled with old clothes and paperwork in sacks and boxes.

But Dan hit the jackpot when he found more than a dozen metal coin cases containing hundreds of US and international currencies.

As he noticed more coin boxes and cases, Dan’s excitement increased.

When he opened a locked vanity and found another dozen coin cases categorized by type and year, he knew he’d stumbled upon treasure.

The $10,000 coin transport

Collectors will pay hundreds or thousands for certain coins, so finding a massive collection can yield big wins.

It can be a chore sifting through huge coin transports to find valuable pieces, but luckily for Dan, the unit’s previous owner seemed to be a diligent coin collector and cataloger.

The boxes were marked as dimes, nickels, pennies, and half dollars, and many of the coins came in filled rolls or booklets so Dan could quickly sort through and count the approximate value of his finds.

Rummaging through the contents of the locker, Dan also found some other valuable gems like an unopened crock pot and a Sega Genesis console.

Most of the coins he found were from the 1960s and 70s, including dozens of 1976 bicentennials, but Dan also found older antiquities like pennies from the 1920s.

By uncovering thousands of change, Dan guessed that he covered the $3,000 unit cost from the face value of his coins alone.

Some of his most valuable finds were full dime rolls from before 1960, when silver was still the main component of the coin.

Each cent is worth $1 to $3 today, but as many commentators on the video pointed out, a roll of 50 dimes can fetch hundreds.

Although he didn’t professionally appraise the collection in a video, Dan estimated he found about $10,000 worth of coins.

One coin collector even speculated in the comments section that Dan’s loot could be worth over $100,000.

How to find rare coins

There are many ways to find rare coins.

The first thing you should do is look around your house or places where you might be storing loose change.

You can also try using an outdoor metal detector or stop by your local bank and ask for a roll of coins.

You can easily exchange bills for coins and get so much change that you can sort by standouts for free.

To check if your coins are worth anything on eBay, search by full name, select the “sold” listing, then toggle the search to “highest value”.

This way you get a feel for what collectors are willing to pay for your coins.

You can either sell the coin on eBay or through a specialized website like Coinappraiser or USA Coin Book.

And beware of potential counterfeits when buying online.

To avoid this, it’s worth checking the history of the seller and whether or not the coin on the listing has been certified.

The Sun revealed the most valuable coins minted since 2020.

And a coin expert spoke to The Sun to break down the most valuable Lincoln pennies, worth up to $20,000.