I’ll free my nipples like Florence Pugh — even if they look like pills on an ironing board, says Ulrika Jonsson

I HAVE TO MAKE A STATEMENT: I ​​am the exceedingly proud owner of two tiny, tiny breasts.

They’re somewhere between a couple of acetaminophen on an ironing board and two sweet cinnamon rolls.

6 Florence Pugh knew her nipple-free dress would cause a stir Photo credit: Getty

6 My own breasts have had quite a journey over the years Credit: Rex Features

For that reason, I’d like a round of applause for actress Florence Pugh.

She had the guts and intelligence to attend a chic treat in Rome last week in a sheer designer dress, unveiling her gorgeous, tiny, tiny, but perfectly shaped cupcakes.

She’s not stupid, our Flo. She knew the nipple-free garment would cause a stir. And it sure did.

Showing off her petite breasts through the sheer fabric, she found herself in an A cup in the middle of a storm.

Before you could say “knocker,” Florence found herself on the receiving end of a barrage of criticism — and a bevy of derogatory comments.

Men, horrified by her boldness and reportedly shocked to see a pair of nice breasts, immediately took to social media, calling her “flat-chested” and mocking her “tiny T*ts”.

Strange, really, considering these men presumably have two of their own adorning their cowardly pathetic chests.

And when I consider that this is 2022. I’ll never know what the problem with boobs is. We all have them. And Florence looked the epitome of beauty, class and purity, showing and possessing what is biologically and physiologically hers.

She is a proud young woman who says she grew up in a household of “very strong, powerful, curvy women. . . find strength in the folds of our body”.

If, like us, you live in a society where implants and overly inflated breasts have become the norm, you could be worse off than having Florence as a role model for the next generation.

I don’t get involved in many campaigns, but the fight for #freethenipple is close to my heart. Literally.

Mostly because it’s worth remembering that breasts aren’t strictly objects of sexual gratification.

Their only purpose is not to agitate and provoke. They’re skin and flesh, but for some reason we can’t separate breasts and sexual tension.

I got scolded on Instagram for accidentally nip panties. It’s beyond ridiculous.

This platform can’t eradicate racism, but it can eliminate an image of a nipple. And the inequality is visible to all.

We get so excited when men walk around and show off their saggy breasts.

We admire the toned pecs of the men on Love Island on our TV screens every night. But when a woman goes topless, all hell breaks loose.

Not only is she judged on the size, shape and condition of her breasts, they are also viewed with loud, sexual overtones.

Females were reduced to nothing more than two mammary glands. My own breasts have had quite a journey.

Originally large enough to enter a room minutes before the rest of my body, I loathed them.

I longed to reduce them. Then, at the age of 41, I finally had the opportunity.

It was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. Against the conventions of the time, I was desperate for small breasts. While every other woman seemed to have theirs enlarged, I marched into my surgeon’s clinic and begged him to give me “a pair of Kate Mosses.”

I wanted boobs that were more like bee stings, small enough not to need a huge hammock to contain them, which gave me back pain and rounded shoulders. I had to compromise with a slightly larger pair to fit my body, but this surgery has changed my life and improved my relationship with my body.

Looking around now, all I see are young women with large, unrealistic, firm, surgically enhanced breasts. I look at Katie Price, who has had so many breast surgeries I’m sure even she’s lost count, and I see what can only be described as two unnatural, deeply uncomfortable watermelons being pressed under her skin .

6 Breast reduction changed my life Credit: ulrikajonsson/Instagram

These things are weapons of mass destruction and they look hideous. So men accusing Florence of having “tiny t*ts” is not only insulting, it’s a clear sign of the times.

Women are expected to have perky, perky, round, luscious breasts that sit where they belong, attracting attention and inviting sexual provocation. It’s all so wrong

We should commend Pugh for her naturalness, confidence and determination to be proud of her body. It is a thing of raw beauty, inspirational and empowering.

But women are of course more than just their bodies. They are so much more than just her breasts.

So I wanted to continue my crusade to free the nipple and let go of the breast — while admiring my own little fried eggs. Feel free to join me.

All natural? Who does Kim think she’s kidding?

AS the owner of what is probably the most photographed body in the world, Kim Kardashian loves to show it off at every opportunity.

Granted, it’s lush, smooth and curvy. Maybe even flawless.

6 Kim Kardashian claims she hasn’t had any cosmetic surgery Photo credit: Getty Images – Getty

Her face is flawless and never seems to age. She definitely likes getting older.

But I laughed so hard when she claimed she had no cosmetic surgery, no fillers, and just “a little bit of botox.”

We have to take her word for it. But no one can deny that there seem to have been some changes to her body and face over the years.

Having “work done” has become normal. There’s no shame in that.

We cannot agree on the results or the need for this.

But when she’s done her job, she should tell the truth.

With a social media following of more than 300 million, Kim has to be honest.

She is a role model for many. Wouldn’t it be nice if we value honesty more than aesthetics? Be more open, I say.

The worst pain in the world

THE loss of a child is the worst grief a parent can endure.

But the loss of a newborn must add another layer to your grief.

6 Lauren Goodger and her partner Charles Drury need a lot of support around them

It’s the loss of the unknown, the loss of hope and opportunity, and the lack of reward for enduring nine months of pregnancy.

The news that Lauren Goodger had lost her newborn daughter Lorena this week when she was just two days old – and just days after Lauren’s ex-boyfriend Jake McLean died in a car accident – was heartbreaking and shocking.

Stillbirths and newborn deaths are so rarely talked about and shared.

I don’t know if that’s because people subconsciously feel that the loss is somehow less because so little time was spent with the child.

Or when people are somehow willing to accept that birth always involves certain dangers.

And yet, like miscarriages, these bereavements represent a loss as devastating as any.

I don’t know how to recover from the loss of a child no matter the age.

I sincerely hope I never have to endure this.

And I can only hope that Lauren and her partner, Charles Drury, will take the time, surround themselves with kind people, and then, when they’re ready, shed some light on their bereavement so the rest of us can better talk about it and learn how to do it empathize deeper.

This heat is murder for dogs

Once again we are in the middle of a heat wave.

A national emergency was declared for the first time and a red heat warning was issued.

6 Walking a dog during this heat wave can be deadly Credit: Alamy

As I write this, I am obsessed with lethargy. Every step feels like wading through molasses.

Back when I lived in our overcrowded capital – in a compact one-bedroom apartment with no ventilation – I would call spells like this “killing weather”.

I realized in a flash that at the slightest hint of anger I could not be held responsible for my actions. The heat would always reach me.

And with each passing day, authorities rant about how we must do everything we can to avoid heat exhaustion or, worse, heat stroke, which could permanently damage our organs and even lead to death. I know they mean well.

But surely by now we all know to stay hydrated, stick to the shade, do our best to stay cool, avoid overexertion, and look out for the faint-hearted?

The consultation feels a bit “nannying”. But while we know what we should be doing to take care of ourselves — and I’m less concerned about committing a crime these days, I’m far more worried about my four-legged furry friend Leo, my bulldog.

He is a brachycephalic breed (flat face and short nose). Breeds like his really struggle with anything over 18C.

As a result, I don’t walk him in anything above that temperature.

But I get angry every day when I see people walking their dogs – paws forced to endure scorching hot asphalt, thick fur insulating them and sending their body temperatures skyrocketing.

Dogs don’t sweat like humans, and overheating can be harder to spot.

They can take a turn for the worse in no time.

It is a fallacy to think that you have to walk your dog every day.

Your dog won’t die if you don’t walk him.

But in this extraordinary heat, he or she could very well die if you do.