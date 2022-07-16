I’m an Aldi expert – I spent less than $50 on a week’s worth of groceries to make four meals

WITH a little planning, it’s possible to stick to your weekly grocery budget.

As one TikTok influencer shared, she was able to keep to her $50 weekly food budget.

1 TikTok influencer breakfastwithtyffany said Aldi is her grocery store

Latest figures from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics show that Americans are paying 10.4% more for groceries than they were a year ago as inflation hits every sector.

Tyffany Chalifour makes it a point to stick to her family’s budget.

Tyffany told The Sun: “I’m no stranger to combat, but shopping at Aldi has always helped our family eat delicious food while staying on budget.”

Tyffany said she’s a young mom struggling to make ends meet and a budget helped her.

Today she is a mindset coach.

She still sticks to a budget and shares her story with others along the way.

She is also a TikTok influencer known as breakfastwithtyffany07.

She told us Aldi is her go-to place for grocery shopping.

In a recent video, Tyffany explained to her nearly 71,000 followers how she organizes her grocery shopping list.

Tyffany said on her TikTok: “I’ve been searching the fridge, freezer, pantry and all that stuff trying to figure out what I have, what needs to be used and what products are going bad.

“So I could plan some meals.”

Her budget for the week was $50.

She said her grocery swag went down a bit at $49.26.

Tyffany’s shopping cart

The Detroit, Michigan mother needed enough food to support her family of four, including two sons, ages four and 11.

Here’s what she picked up:

strawberries

bananas

sweet peppers

bread

eggs

Lactose-free milk

Apple juice

yoghurt tubes

granola bar

pancake mix

Frozen waffles

hot dogs

Tortillas

salsa

guacamole

Enjoy

tortilla chips

sour cream

Prepared BBQ pork ends

laundry detergent

Tyffany said some of the items were on sale, like the salsa, which was $2 off, and the guacamole was on sale for $1.99 instead of $3.19.

She thought it might be because it was close to its expiration date.

Tyffany said she has four dinners to prepare this week as she will be going out at the weekend.

She shared ideas on how to use the basket with her followers.

She will post a recipe each week featuring some of the items she has purchased.

Shopping at Aldi

Aldi is known for its low prices, weekly offers and Aldi finds.

The national chain carries well-known brands as well as its own local brands.

Like other grocery stores, Aldi has seasonal items and housewares.

Products and availability vary by location.

The Sun shares a Dollar Tree expert’s five finds under $1.25 to make your home look more expensive.

Plus how you can get free Starbucks and it’s different from their rewards program.