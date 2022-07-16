Inmate Casey White will NOT be executed over cause of death of guard he fled with, expert reveals

The murder charge against Casey White over the suicide death of his jailer lover is a “legal stretch” and unlikely to stand up in court, says a former prosecutor.

Casey White, 38, was charged Monday with felony murder in connection with the death of Alabama correctional officer Vicky White, 56, who died May 9 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The fatal shot rang out as police closed in on the runaway love duo – 11 days after Vicky White released Casey from the Lauderdale County Jail in Alabama, where she was considered a model clerk for years.

Vicky’s death was ruled a suicide by a coroner shortly thereafter, but earlier this week Lauderdale County prosecutors filed charges, blaming Casey White for her death.

In an indictment setting out the charges related to the crime, prosecutors alleged that Casey White “caused the death of Vicky White” in committing the first-degree felony of fleeing.

The indictment does not state that Casey White shot Vicky.

Alabama state law appears to show that if a person commits or flees certain crimes and causes someone’s death, they can be charged with felony murder.

A defendant found guilty of felony murder in Alabama can also be executed for the crime.

According to former Assistant US Attorney Neama Rahmani, the charges against Casey White are incredibly unconventional and flimsy at best.

“It’s a legal stretch, to say the least,” Rahmani, founder of West Coast Trial Lawyers, told The US Sun.

“The felony-murder rule requires that death be reasonably predictable but suicide is not, and that breaks the chain of causation.

“It is an overly aggressive prosecution decision and not necessary as Casey White is already serving a life sentence for murder.

“I understand why prosecutors want to charge him with a felony and put him on death row, but it won’t stand up on appeal.”

Rahmani added that he has “never seen anything like it” in his career, aside from a “Russian roulette situation or where a friend or family member is actively encouraging the victim to commit suicide.”

Also at a loss are members of the legal team of Casey White, who said he intends to plead not guilty to his felony murder charges.

One of his five attorneys, Nick Lough, told CNN he “never faced a case like this before.”

“We believe this is the first time we’ve encountered this issue,” added co-counsel Marcus Helstowski.

MURDER TRIAL LOOMT

At the time of Casey White’s escape, he was serving a 75-year sentence for kidnapping and attempted murder.

He was also awaiting trial for the murder of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway, who was stabbed to death during a 2015 home robbery. He confessed to the crime in 2020 but later pled not guilty to the charge of insanity.

While it remains to be seen whether his charges over Vicky White’s death will stand, Casey White faces a count of murder with a possible death sentence over Ridgeway’s death.

In response to the newly filed charges, Ridgeway’s eldest son, Austin Williams, told The US Sun that it was imperative that Casey White never see the outside of his prison cell again.

“The autopsy concluded that Vicky killed herself, otherwise I would have had a hard time believing it,” Williams said in a written statement.

“I have mixed feelings about the death penalty in most cases, but I feel some criminals have passed the point of rehabilitation.

“If they cannot be reformed, why risk losing more innocent lives?

“Casey White certainly doesn’t need to be reintegrated into society,” he added.

JAILBIRD LOVERS

Casey and Vicky White are believed to have formed a secret romantic relationship in the Lauderdale County Jail about two years before their escape plan was carried out in April.

Vicky, who had a sparkling clean record before her death, broke Casey White out of jail on April 29 and told colleagues she would take him to a nearby courthouse for an inquest – but no such appointment was scheduled.

Over the next week and a half, the two cops evaded by dropping cars and donning wigs and other disguises before their race was finally held in Evansville on May 9 when they were spotted exiting a motel.

The reasons Vicky decided to go on the run with Casey White may never be realized, but investigators say she appeared to have been plotting the escape for some time and was likely the “mastermind” behind the ill-fated plan.

Days before her disappearance, Vicky White filed for retirement after 17 years as a law enforcement officer.

She’d also recently sold her three-bedroom house in Lexington for just $95,000 and moved back in with her mother, who lived next door.

Investigators believe Vicky and Casey White made a suicide pact before beginning their escape attempt and intended to die in a shootout with police if they were cornered.

But on the day her escape came to an end, Vicky White reportedly decided to take her own life after the stolen car she was driving collided with a squad car and plunged into a ditch.

Casey White, meanwhile, was taken into custody without incident.

Body camera footage from the arrest showed the towering six-foot-two con man telling officers, “Please check my wife.”

Police administered first aid to Vicky White at the scene, but she was pronounced dead at hospital a short time later.

“WE NEED ANSWERS”

A court date for the trial of Casey White in the Connie Ridgeway murder case is scheduled to begin December 12 this year.

Austin Williams previously described Casey White’s recapture as a “miracle” and told The US Sun in May: “It’s huge. [I’m] I’m so glad we still have a chance to get justice for Connie.”

As the trial for his mother’s murder looms, Austin said “December can’t come soon enough” as his family’s seven-year wait for justice nears a possible end.

“We need answers,” he stressed.

“We don’t know much more than the public knows. Why our mother? And how could anyone harm her?

“If [he is] guilty, then justice must be served.”