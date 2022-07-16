Ivana Trump met Donald’s young lover on a ski trip and used his betrayal to build her own empire

IVANA TRUMP lived her life by the phrase she delivered in the comedy film The First Wives Club: “Don’t go crazy, get it all!”

Former US President Donald Trump’s first wife died Thursday at the age of 73 after a fall caused by what was believed to be a heart attack at her luxury home near New York’s Central Park.

7 Ivana Trump lived her life by the phrase she delivered in comedy film The First Wives Club: “Don’t get mad, get it all!” Photo credit: Alpha Press

7 Ivana discovered Donald had cheated on her with 27-year-old model and singer Marla Maples, who would become Trump’s second wife Photo credit: Getty

7 Power couple Ivana and Donald at a 1987 charity gala in New York Photo credit: Getty

In a statement on behalf of her three children, son Eric, 38, said: “Our mother was an incredible woman – a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, caring mother and friend.

“Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled communism and embraced this country. She taught her children courage and tenacity, compassion and determination.”

Daughter Ivanka, 40, added: “Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and hilariously funny. She lived life to the fullest and never missed an opportunity to laugh and dance.”

Ivana was married to the real estate mogul and US business owner for 12 years before telling the man she called The Donald, “You’re fired!”

She would later win one of the biggest divorce settlements in the world.

Donald Jnr, 44’s parents Ivanka and Eric, their £2billion property empire, funded three houses – including a 118-room Florida mansion – a Boeing 727, a £20million yacht and one to Ivana named helicopter.

Unimaginable wealth and luxury

In New York, they lived in a massive 50-room suite, complete with an interior waterfall and pink marble floors.

However, Ivana was not idle. She spoke five languages ​​and had a strong work ethic, ingrained from her humble upbringing in then-communist Czechoslovakia.

While Donald was the dealmaker of the Trump real estate empire, Ivana was the brains that made it work.

She helped him develop the famous Trump Tower skyscraper in Manhattan, renovate the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York and build the Trump Taj Mahal Casino in New Jersey.

Donald bought the Plaza Hotel near Central Park – featured in Home Alone 2 – in 1988 and Ivana took over the management. Her salary more than 30 years ago was $1 million a year, although Trump always claimed she was getting a dollar plus any clothes she could buy.

The couple often appeared on television together, including interviews with Terry Wogan and Oprah Winfrey.

Ivana said proudly, “What’s wrong with being nouveau riche? They make money the old-fashioned way – they work for it.”

She often recounted how she married her first of four husbands, Austrian ski instructor Alfred Winklmayr, to escape her native Zlin in the former Czechoslovakia.

The woman said, “I’m Marla and I love your husband. Do you?’ Ivana said, “Donald was always in the office. I have no idea how he had the time to cheat.

In the early 1970s she moved to Canada where she found work as a ski instructor and model.

Modeling led to her first meeting with Trump in 1976 in New York City.

Donald secured her and her friends a table at a Manhattan restaurant, paid the bill, and chauffeured her back to her hotel in a Cadillac.

“My instincts told me that Donald was smart and funny, a thoroughly American do-gooder,” she wrote in her 2017 memoir Raising Trump.

This encounter helped propel Ivana to a life of unimaginable wealth and luxury.

She hinted even then that Donald was considering running for the White House.

She said, “‘It’s not for the next ten years, definitely not.

“There is so much to do. But in ten years Donald will only be 51 years old – a young man.”

In the ten years they spent building their fortune, Ivana never suspected that her husband was cheating on her.

On a 1989 ski vacation at top resort Aspen, Colorado, she was humiliated when a younger woman introduced herself to Ivana, then 40.

The willowy blonde said to Ivana, “I’m Marla and I love your husband. Do you?”

That’s when Ivana discovered Donald had cheated on her with 27-year-old model and singer Marla Maples, who would become Trump’s second wife.

Ivana said, “Donald was always in the office and coming home, so I had no idea how he found the time to cheat.”

She gave Trump an ultimatum – only to get him to choose Marla, whom he married in 1993.

Ivana, who graced our screens in 2010’s Celebrity Big Brother, later became friends with Trump’s third wife, Melania, but she always called Maples “the showgirl.”

Although their pre-nup deal increased fourfold during their marriage, the divorce negotiations were acrimonious.

She was “devastated” by claims by Trump’s lawyers that she was a bad mother. Trump once announced, “I’m keeping Don Jr,” back in his teens. She shot back, “Keep him. I have two more to raise.”

Within hours, Don Jr was back, brought back by one of Trump’s bodyguards.

Ivana said: “I knew Donald wouldn’t know what to do with him. It was hurtful but I wasn’t intimidated.” It took two years but Ivana ended up with £12million plus £250,000 a year for the kids, a 45-bed mansion in Connecticut and an apartment in the Trump Plaza complex in New York.

Because of their sweet divorce settlement, Ivana appeared in the film The First Wives Club and said, “Remember, ladies, don’t get angry. get everything’

Because of their sweetheart, Ivana was asked to appear with Bette Midler, Diane Keaton and Goldie Hawn in the 1996 comedy film The First Wives Club, in which she said this line with a smile: “Remember, ladies, don’t get angry . Get everything.”

She was wryly hailed as the “patron saint of abandoned women” after writing a best-selling book, The Best Is Yet To Come: Coping With Divorce And Enjoying Life Again.

An only child, Ivana Marie Zelnicek was born in 1949 in Soviet-dominated Czechoslovakia.

Her father, Milos, an engineer at a power plant, wanted his daughter to toughen up through sports, and she won her first ski race at the age of six.

Ivana recalls: “When I was doing badly in school, my father pulled me out and got me a job in a shoe factory.

“After three weeks I begged him to give me one more chance to do well in school. I have learned that discipline is necessary to achieve anything in life.”

When her marriage to Trump fell apart, Ivana put those hard lessons into action and grew her personal fortune to more than £80million. Despite their torrid divorce, she teamed up with Trump in 1995 to do a TV ad for Pizza Hut that poked fun at their relationship.

The commercial saw the couple pretend to be flirting on screen while implying that getting back together would be “wrong”. It was then revealed that they were talking about eating their pizza crust first.

In a low-fat milk commercial, she babbled, “You know what I’m saying darling? You can never be too rich or too thin.”

Tired of making money for others, she sold her £12million mansion and launched a fashion company, House Of Ivana. She has flogged her branded clothes, costume jewelry and makeup on TV shopping channels.

With her distinctive accent and bubbly personality, she was a natural salesperson and claimed to have moved 5,000 bottles of perfume in a single evening.

She said: “My sales record was $675,000 in one hour. If I didn’t sell $200,000 an hour, that was disappointing.”

However, Trump’s divorce hasn’t stopped her from marrying.

In December 1995 she married the Italian Riccardo Mazzucchelli for the third time. Mazzucchelli, an engineer, turned out not to be as wealthy as he claimed when they met.

Ivana was fed up with his demands for money and his failure to pay the bill for the party she was throwing in London for his 50th birthday.

She ended the marriage after two years and sued him for violating a confidentiality clause in her pre-nup.

In 2006, she presented a reality TV show called Ivana Young Man, where she helped wealthy older women find younger guys.

Two years later, she married her own toy boy, an Italian actor and model named Rossano Rubicondi, who was 23 years her junior. The marriage didn’t last long, but they maintained an on-off relationship until his death last year.

When Trump became president, Ivana spoke to him at the White House almost every week.

More than 25 years after their bitter divorce, Trump offered his first wife the job of US ambassador to the Czech Republic.

She declined as it would have meant giving up her jet-set lifestyle. She said: “It’s four years in Prague, so bye-bye to Miami, bye-bye to New York in the spring and fall, bye-bye to Saint-Tropez in the summer.”

Her close friend Vivian Serota said: “She had a very exciting life and then her heart was broken. Women relate to it.”

7 Ivana with Donald and their children in 1986 Credit: Norman Parkinson / Iconic Images

7 Ivana spoke five languages ​​and had a passionate work ethic due to her humble upbringing in then-communist Czechoslovakia. Photo credit: Rex

7 Ivan sat on the hood of a Ferrari at her birthday party in 1999 Photo credit: Zuma Press