Ivana Trump’s Cause Of Death Revealed After Tragic Fall Down Stairs
View gallery Image Credit: Featureflash Photo Agency Ivana Trump‘s cause of death has been confirmed. The 73-year-old died after “blunt impact injuries of torso” in an “accident,” the NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) confirmed on Friday, July 15 to Our Source. Donald Trump’s first wife was found unconscious at the bottom of a staircase […]
Aaron Boone, Clay Holmes on same page after Game 3 miscommunication: ‘We didn’t tell him he was down’
CLEVELAND — After Saturday night ended in a disaster, on the field and off, Aaron Boone and Clay Holmes are finally on the same page. It’s just not that clear where that actually is. Boone said that he spoke to the reliever later Saturday about his decision to use Clarke Schmidt and not him in the Yankees shocking 6-5 walkoff loss to the Guardians.
“We’ve hashed it out,” Boone said before Sunday night’s must-win Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field.
Holmes, who is coming off what the Yankees are now saying was shoulder capsule strain, was only available Saturday night for an emergency like extra innings or no pitchers left. They sped up his rehab from what can be a very serious injury to a pitcher — a capsule tear ended Mets pitcher Johan Santana’s career — because of the built-in off days in the ALDS schedule.
Boone weighed Holmes’ injury, him having thrown 16 pitches the night before, and his long-term health and career when making the decision. Holmes had what he and Boone said was normal soreness after pitching Friday. Ultimately, Boone said he chose not to tell Holmes he was only going to use him in an emergency situation because he didn’t want the All-Star closer to shut down for the night and then have to be called on in an emergency situation.
“I mean, I think the only thing is, we didn’t tell him he was down. Because he was an emergency situation and because I was letting the day unfold a little bit and then I didn’t want to go into the game saying you’re down,” Boone said. “I wanted to adopt the mindset of being ready. So I guess that’s the only miscommunication.”
There seemed to be some disconnect on whether Holmes had a normal pregame throwing session Saturday. Holmes said he did and that he never told Boone or pitching coach Matt Blake that he could not pitch. Boone said that Holmes did not go through a normal pregame.
“I spoke to him and that’s between him and I,” Boone said. “We kind of communicated through it and I think we’re on the same page with it. I think going back to it, I think it is important to say, he’s coming off a capsule strain and kind of sped up the return.”
Instead, Boone asked lefty Wandy Peralta to start the ninth and used Lou Trivino and Jonathan Loaisiga for a combined three outs, which seemed odd considering he knew he did not have Holmes.
“I did consider extending Trivino, but at the same time, I wanted Lo there at the top of the order in that tight game. And I knew I was going short with Loáisiga because he had gotten five outs over parts of three innings the day before,” Boone explained. “So I knew I didn’t want to go long with him and I knew I could go Wandy, (with Josh) Naylor on down (in the Cleveland lineup).”
So, then he went to rookie right-hander Clarke Schmidt. It ended as the first time in franchise history the Yankees lost a playoff game when leading by multiple runs going into the ninth inning.
ALL HANDS
Jameson Taillon was heading back to the bullpen on Sunday night, but he will be there just in case of an emergency. The right-hander will start a Game 5 in the Bronx Monday night, if the Yankees are able to fight their way back there.
“We gotta get there first, so I am going to be ready to pitch tonight and we’ll figure it out tomorrow,” Taillon said.
He said he felt fine after his first career bullpen appearance on Friday night.
PICKING UP HICKS
Aaron Hicks, who lost his everyday outfielder job, made his first start of the postseason on Sunday night. Part of the dominos of Boone benching Isiah Kiner-Falefa was moving Oswaldo Cabrera to shortstop, so the spot opened for HIcks.
Overall, the centerfielder has had a very disappointing year, hitting .216./.330/.313 with a .642 OPS, but Boone has seen some improvement since Hicks has adjusted to sporadic playing time.
“He’s worked really hard to stay sharp. I feel like in the month of September where, he had lost some playing time. He was actually swinging the bat pretty well when he was getting his opportunities,” Boone said. “So hopefully, you know, hopefully that can be the case tonight. You know, like him at the bottom of his ability to get on base and, you know, hopefully you can help us tonight.”
In his last 17 games, Hicks has slashed .240/.330/.420 with a .753 OPS and two home runs.
Dave Hyde: It wasn’t the revolving QBs that lost game for Dolphins — it was the repeated mistakes
The funny part — the strange part — is some people don’t want to listen to how the Miami Dolphins are losing. They don’t want to hear Jaylen Waddle talk softly with a blue towel draped over his head as if to conceal the pain of his fumble with three minutes left Sunday.
“Tried to make a play, the ball came out, they recovered it,” he said after a 24-16 loss to Minnesota. “Wish I could have that one back.”
These people don’t want to hear coach Mike McDaniel remember the Dolphins’ second possession Sunday where five penalties erased 65 gained yards and two dropped passes negated another uncounted total.
“It became a flag-fest,” he said.
There’s a natural movement continuing on after Sunday’s starting quarterback, who was Skylar Thompson this time, again got hurt and again was replaced by the backup, who was Teddy Bridgewater in this game. It’s the, “They’re losing because they lost their starting quarterback three straight games” movement.
That doesn’t help, obviously. Nor does it help to have your two starting tackles out or be down three cornerbacks by the second half. But look at the statistics sheet. The Dolphins had winning numbers like 23 first downs to Minnesota’s 11 and with 458 yards of offense to Minnesota’s 234 yards.
Injuries don’t explain how the Dolphins defense held Minnesota to 15 yards of offense in the first quarter, without a first down until late in the second quarter and still had cornerback Xavien Howard saying, “We’ve got to be better.”
There’s two simple reasons the Dolphins lost Sunday and it wasn’t injuries:
1. They had 3 turnovers to Minnesota’s 0. ” When you’re minus-3, you’ve got to be pretty epic in other ways to try to come out on top,” McDaniel said;
2. They had 10 penalties for 97 yards to Minnesota’s two for 20 yards. “That’s pretty good to have two penalties in that environment,” Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell said.
This, then, is either staggeringly good news as the Dolphins are set to get back to Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback next Sunday and the schedule turns squishy soft because these are fundamental and correctable mistakes.
Or it’s staggeringly bad news because these are more than fundamental problems. They’re who this team is. Like losing the weekly special-teams battle is who this team is. Like having quarterbacks running for their life from opposing pressure is who this team is.
Remember that Dolphins team that had a plus-three turnover margin after the opening New England win? It’s minus-five after six games. That’s how a 3-0 start becomes 3-3.
Waddle was responsible for two turnovers Sunday. Besides the late fumble at the Minnesota 28-yard line that ended the Dolphins’ hopes in a 17-10 game, he dropped a pass that was intercepted in the first half. That gave Minnesota the ball at the Miami 25-yard line that resulted in a field goal just before half.
“Kudos to the Vikings,” Waddle said. “They made the plays when they need to make them and came up with turnovers.”
Here’s the good news: If told in August the Dolphins came through this opening stretch at 3-3, you’d take it. The schedule bends their way now. They didn’t play a losing team in the first six weeks and don’t play a winning team over the next six weeks (five games and a bye).
The schedule reads Pittsburgh (2-4), at Detroit (1-4), at Chicago (2-4), Cleveland (2-4), bye and Houston (1-3).
Such perspective matters. Winning turnover battles and curbing penalties matter more. It doesn’t matter who the quarterback is if a possession has five penalties and two dropped passes, as it did for Thompson.
Poor Thompson. He came out throwing Sunday and then hit his thumb on a Minnesota helmet. That was it. Bridgewater came in and, after some initial rust, led a touchdown a drive and was leading another when …
“Can’t make those mistakes,” Waddle said.
They made fundamental mistakes Sunday. The revolving quarterbacks and other injuries didn’t help. But clear up those mistakes and the season will straighten out just fine over this coming stretch.
Mike McDaniel doesn’t want to use injuries as excuse for Dolphins’ losing streak; Nik Needham’s season over with torn Achilles
The Miami Dolphins have had four consecutive games where a quarterback was hurt, three straight where a different starter can’t finish.
They’ve had multiple cornerbacks miss time — with cornerback Nik Needham’s season coming to an end with a torn Achilles on Sunday, according to a league source — two starting tackles out and a bevy of other injuries.
And the Dolphins, with Sunday’s 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, dropped their third in a row in the midst of all the health concerns.
But one thing coach Mike McDaniel doesn’t want is to imply causation out of that correlation.
“I’m going to demand that the team does not point at that to be the reason for what’s happened or a reason for the loss,” McDaniel said. “I think that’s the easy thing to do. I think that’s the path of least resistance, and generally, the path of least resistance, doesn’t lend to results that ambitious, convicted, all-in players, team, organization want.
“You can look at it as difficult. You can look at it as a reason for X, Y or Z. I challenge the guys not to. We have a lot of faith in all the guys we have on this team. … There’s always difficulties and adversity within NFL football games. I thought we had the capability to overcome that, and we didn’t.”
On Sunday, the Dolphins lost quarterback Skylar Thompson to a thumb injury on his throwing hand. As the team’s third-stringer, he was starting because both quarterbacks ahead of him, Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater, were in concussion protocol until Saturday, unable to practice fully throughout the week.
Last week at the New York Jets, it was Bridgewater ruled out due to concussion protocol because a spotter witnessed an alleged stumble after his first offensive play. Bridgewater was playing because Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Miami’s Sept. 29 loss at Cincinnati.
“Of course, it’s not ideal,” McDaniel said. “You want the guys that get all the reps during the week to play. You always know that’s a possibility.”
Needham had a cart come onto the field to take him off and was quickly ruled out after his second-quarter Achilles injury.
“I know Nik was in pain,” said McDaniel, who at the time did not yet know if it was his Achilles or high ankle. “It felt real.”
Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead was ruled out pregame after entering Sunday questionable. Armstead, who has averaged more than five games missed over the past six seasons, was inactive for the first time since signing with the Dolphins in the offseason due to a toe injury that has lingered since the opener against the New England Patriots.
Mostly playing through the ailment, he made an early exit in last week at the New York Jets after eight offensive plays. He didn’t travel back with the team on Oct. 9 to see a foot specialist in the New York/New Jersey area before returning to South Florida.
The Dolphins also didn’t have right tackle Austin Jackson, who missed a fifth consecutive game on injured reserve with his ankle injury. Without Armstead or Jackson at New York, Miami used Greg Little at right tackle and Brandon Shell, a practice-squad elevation for a second straight game, at left tackle, but on Sunday, they were flipped with Shell at right tackle and Little at left tackle. Most of Little’s career experience is at left tackle, and Shell, before last Sunday at MetLife Stadium, had exclusively played right tackle in his career.
Tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) was out Sunday, but running back Raheem Mostert, who also entered questionable with a knee injury, was available and receiving a bulk of Miami carries, finishing with 49 yards on 14 rushing attempts.
With Needham going down in-game, fellow cornerback Kader Kohou, who entered doubtful with an oblique ailment, was inactive. While Miami was minus Kohou, the undrafted rookie that has seen significant playing time and three starts thus far, it got All-Pro Xavien Howard back after he missed the loss to the Jets. This all comes with Byron Jones still on the physically-unable-to-perform list for lower left leg surgery in the offseason.
Another cornerback, Keion Crossen, left the game against the Vikings late in the first half with a knee injury.
“That definitely needs more information before I’m comfortable speaking on that,” McDaniel said.
Like Crossen, edge defender Trey Flowers (foot) was ruled out at halftime.
Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah had a back injury in the first half but returned in the second half. Star receiver Jaylen Waddle sustained an apparent shoulder injury late in Sunday’s loss, but he returned for the final offensive plays.
“It’s one of those things that I’ve learned about Jaylen, that if there’s a will, there’s a way,” McDaniel said. “He’s a tough kid, a real tough kid. He really didn’t give anyone an option, whether or not to be in there at the end.”
Chris Perkins: Dolphins, though they won’t admit it, are at the end of the line in the ‘next-man-up’ thing
Xavien Howard sat at his locker Sunday after the Dolphins lost to Minnesota, 24-16, and frustratingly rattled off the words he’s been taught his entire athletic life. Injuries aren’t an excuse for losing. Everybody has injuries. Nobody cares if you have injuries. It’s the next man up. Howard, the Dolphins All Pro cornerback, went through the entire list of sayings.
Guard Robert Hunt said the same things. So did linebacker Jaelan Phillips, and even coach Mike McDaniel.
But at some point it’s no longer true for the Dolphins or any other team. At some point, and perhaps at this point right now, the injuries do make a difference, and the personnel losses caused by these injuries leave a mark. No team has an endless amount of depth.
At some point you need good health or you won’t win. That’s the NFL truth.
The Dolphins are trying to battle through that NFL truth. They’re trying to convince themselves they have enough, they can find a way.
“We can’t keep using that excuse that everybody is injured,” Howard said. “People don’t give a [expletive].”
He’s right, of course.
But the Dolphins, who have now lost three consecutive games after starting 3-0, are at the end of the line when it comes to depth.
You can’t expect to thrive when you go three consecutive games where the quarterback who starts the game doesn’t finish it due to injury, you don’t have your starting offensive tackles, and you don’t have a starting cornerback.
Worse, the Dolphins lost several key players to injuries during Sunday’s game including rookie starting quarterback Skylar Thompson (right thumb), cornerbacks Nik Needham (Achilles) and Keion Crossen (knee), and linebacker Trey Flowers (foot).
You don’t want to make excuses, but you also don’t want to ignore reality.
Look at the key numbers.
The Dolphins, who were minus-3 in turnovers Sunday against Minnesota (5-1) with two interceptions and a lost fumble, are now minus-5 in turnover margin for the season. They were plus-2 after three weeks. They’re minus-7 the past three weeks.
“The No. 1 indicator in wins and losses has been, and forever will be, turnovers,” McDaniel said.
The Dolphins had 10 penalties for 97 yards against Minnesota. Last week they had 11 penalties for 102 yards against the New York Jets. That’s 21 penalties for 199 yards the past two weeks.
Pass protection is lacking.
Dolphins quarterbacks were sacked six times Sunday and absorbed 13 hits. Last week they were sacked twice and absorbed 16 hits. That’s eight sacks and 29 quarterback hits the past two weeks.
And special teams errors, some the result of injuries, have been coming in abundance the past few weeks. It’s not necessarily the missed or blocked field goal attempts or extra points, but rather the long kickoff and punt returns.
When you play a large number of backups, bad things often happen.
But not always.
The Dolphins defense kind of did its thing. The defense held the Vikings to 234 yards, forced 10 punts, recorded three sacks, seven quarterback hits and five passes defended. They forced three-and-outs on Minnesota’s first four possessions. But they didn’t produce a turnover for the third consecutive game, perhaps another sign of playing lots of backups.
“Even though we get three-and-outs and [expletive] like that, it ain’t enough,” Howard said. “And we see that now. I don’t want people to go out there chasing plays but, [expletive], we’ve got to get better.”
It’s tough when teams must grudgingly acknowledge they’ve exhausted the next men in the “next-man-up” philosophy.
But that’s where we’re at with the Dolphins. Few NFL rosters can take this kind of attrition.
On top of everything else, penalties are creeping up and affecting strategy.
Penalties, or the large amount of penalties, forced McDaniel to try to score on the Dolphins’ final possession of the first half. They got the ball at their own 11-yard line with 28 seconds remaining, trailing, 7-3. They suffered an interception two plays later and Minnesota kicked a 34-yard field goal to take a 10-3 halftime lead.
McDaniel said the large number of penalties forced him to try for the points.
“It feels on the field when you’re getting a slew of penalties, it feels like it’s out of your control,” he said.
The penalties aren’t likely a product of the personnel losses due to injury. But they’re another thing going wrong and causing stress.
Most likely time is the biggest factor in the Dolphins getting back on the winning track. Time, theoretically, will bring good health. Until then, the Dolphins will continue to try to convince themselves they have enough to win. The Dolphins, in other words, will continue to battle against the NFL reality that injuries do cause losses.
“It’s definitely frustrating,” Phillips said of the seemingly endless line of injuries the Dolphins have sustained in the past three weeks. “But it doesn’t shake our confidence. Our eyes are on next week already.”
Gophers volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon says this will be his final season at U
Gophers volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon announced Sunday that this will be his final season coaching at the University of Minnesota.
A nationwide search will be conducted at the end of the season for Minnesota’s next head coach. During that time, Associate Head Coach Matt Houk will serve as the interim head coach of the Gophers.
McCutcheon, in his 11th year at Minnesota, has guided the Gophers to a record of 265-71 and three NCAA Final Four appearances — in 2015, 2016 and 2019.
This season, the Gophers are 10-6 overall and 5-3 in the Big Ten. They return to action on Wednesday with a match at Iowa, then play their next home match on Saturday against Purdue.
McCutcheon guided both the men’s and women’s national volleyball teams to Olympic medals, the only United States coach to ever do so.
“Hugh is a respected leader in volleyball, the coaching profession and in our department,” said Director of Athletics Mark Coyle. “We understand and support his decision to step away at the end of the season, and we thank him for his tremendous contributions to our program, University and state.
“I know Hugh appreciates the support from our amazing fans and understands the questions that people might have, but his sole focus right now is on the team and the rest of the season. Out of respect for our program and our student-athletes, he will defer any questions about this decision until the end of the season.”
Baby Jets keep finding ways to win games
GREEN BAY – It’s a well-worn sports cliché that great teams find different ways to win games.
No one knows how the 2022 season will end for the New York Jets, but they’re becoming something of a cliché themselves: The team keeps finding different ways each week to win games.
It was no different in the 27-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field Sunday as the game wasn’t pretty at times, but the young Jets team played their best when it mattered the most.
After a 3-3 tie after halftime, the Jets scored 27 points after halftime. Cardiac Jets has been a theme of the season for the team.
First, the Jets scored 14 points in 1:55 seconds to stun the Browns in Week 2. Then two weeks, they also had a comeback fourth quarter 24-20 victory over the Steelers two weeks where the Jets scored 14 points in the final 12 minutes of the game. Last week, Gang Green scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to cruise past the Dolphins 40-17.
Now not only did the Jets come into Lambeau Field and beat the Packers, but they also defeated them by three scores.
“Playing against a great offense, a great team, a great quarterback like Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay – those guys have been to Super Bowls, those guys have been to the playoffs year in and year out,” Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said.
“We gotta keep that mindset, good play, ok next play. Bad play, next play. Going against great players like Aaron Rodgers and the great offense that they have and the great team that they have, you gotta be on your toes. You gotta play the next play and don’t worry about the pads.”
When quarterback Zach Wilson was off his game as he completed 10 of 18 passes for 110 yards, it was the running game, the defense and the special teams unit of the Jets that carried the way. Breece Hall recorded 116 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.
The Jets special teams unit also played a huge role as they blocked a Mason Crosby field goal and Micheal Clemons blocked Pat O’Donnell’s punt as Will Parks returned the kick for a touchdown. Lastly, Gang Green’s defense made the reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers look like just another quarterback in the league.
Rodgers completed 26 of 41 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown. However, Rodgers struggled with decision-making as the Jets pass rush and Williams registered two sacks and seven quarterback hurries.
Green Bay came into Sunday’s game with the 11th-best rushing attack in the NFL, averaging 134.8 yards per game on the ground. But the Jets held the duo of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillion to 60 yards rushing.
Cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner also was a key contributor to the win as he blanketed Packers receivers for a large part of the afternoon.
“I thought our defense has been playing well the whole season with the exception of maybe the Cleveland game,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “We’ve been pretty good and we’ve been getting better every week.”
“I thought our D-line was outstanding today. I thought our back end did a good job of communication and all the things that they did, especially on third down.
“We made a commitment to stop the run today.”
The Jets’ four-game stretch games before their bye week are key to figuring out if they’re truly a playoff contender or a pretender. Gang Green is 3-0 in road games this season and it has another road test against another future Hall of Fame quarterback in Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Then the Jets have home games against their division rivals the Patriots and the Bills before their bye week.
New York has already matched its win total from a season ago. Last week, the Jets ended their 12-game AFC East divisional losing streak with a win over the Dolphins. Now Gang Green ended the Packers’ 15-game home regular season winning streak.
This isn’t the same old Jets by any means as the foundation of young players mixed with players like Williams, Corey Davis and Duane Brown has the team not only wanting more but believing bigger goals are still yet to come for the team.
“It just shows how hungry we are,” Breece Hall said. “It just shows that we are trending upwards. We played good football today, but we are not satisfied.
“I felt like a lot of people thought it would be a surprise if we won this game. We expected to come in and win this game. For us, we are just trying to get better every week and I feel like that’s what we are trying to do right now.
“It’s a good win, but we want way more than that. I feel like especially with the older guys that we have, they do a good job of installing that in us. They’re on those rookies day in and day out and just trying to get better and they never really let us slack off.”
