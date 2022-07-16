Looking for a Reputable Plumber? These 5 Essential Tips Will Help You

Pin 0 Shares

Before choosing a reputable plumber, you need to consider 5 essential things. This helpful article will guide you in the right directions when considering the right plumbing services. By the end of the article you will learn how to make sure that the plumber is licensed and insured, gives you fair price while providing value, has plenty of experience, responds to your needs quickly, and provides either free service or an affordable estimate. Before choosing a reputable plumber, you need to consider 5 essential things. This helpful article will guide you in the right directions when considering the right plumbing services. By the end of the article you will learn how to make sure that the plumber is licensed and insured, gives you fair price while providing value, has plenty of experience, responds to your needs quickly, and provides either free service or an affordable estimate.

1) Is your Plumber Licensed & Insured?

Sounds obvious right? But there a lot of plumbers in Raleigh North Carolina who are neither licensed nor insured. Sometimes a plumber might pick up the skill and start doing jobs without even thinking about licensing. You as consumer need to be aware of these plumbers. State does a very good job at making sure that skillful plumber passes all the required testing and background checks before issuing the license. Insurance is also a very important factor when choosing a reputable plumbing service. Consumers need to be protected in case of accidents. If something seriously goes wrong, than plumber’s insurance company may compensate for damages caused as a result of an accident or a mishap. On the other hand, if the plumber does not have proper insurance coverage and something serious happens, the odds are that consumer him/her self will be responsible for the damages. There are many ways to find out if the plumber of your choice is licensed and insured. First you can ask the plumber yourself to see his/her license. Another way is to verify a license by checking with your local state licensing board.

2) Does your Plumbing Service provide a fair Price?

Price is a very sensitive subject these days. Everyone is constantly on the lookout for the cheapest car, cheaper appliance, or the cheapest TV. Plumbing on the other hand is a completely different story. Think about it, when you walk into the doctor’s office do you ask “How much” the moment you step into the office? Probably not! Sure, the price is very important factor but aren’t you looking for a doctor who can solve your problem? Plumbers should be viewed in similar matter. Sometimes the cheapest plumber might not be the best choice. Just like the cheapest car or the cheapest TV. Value is very important and the right plumber will actually save you thousands of dollars even though he/she is not the cheapest. Look at your plumber as a consultant who can figure out the problem, give you a general idea on how long it will take to fix it, and provide an accurate estimate. Does the plumber sound helpful on the phone? Does he/she ask you the right questions? Sometimes it is better to pay a little more and get more value than get the cheapest plumber in town. One of the best plumbers in frown at the question “How much?” when asked in the first 20 seconds of the conversation. Therefore, don’t ask for the price right of the bet. See first what value the plumber can provide and then inquire about approximate estimate to solve your plumbing needs.

3) Look for an experienced plumber!

Experience has got to be one of the most important criteria when choosing the right plumber. When it comes to knowledge and ability to figure out the problem, there is never a substitute for experience. When calling plumber on the phone, the best thing is to describe your problem and try to measure plumber’s response. You are not necessarily looking for a plumber to solve your issue on the phone. On the other hand, what you are trying to do is…continue to gain an understanding of the fact that the plumber has dealt with similar issue in the past. For example if you have leaking pipes in the kitchen, when calling plumbing service, you should hear something like the following “There could be variety of things that can cause leaking pipes in the kitchen, it could range from a small leak to a major problem. We can come over and for a “small fee” identify the problem and let you know how much it will cost to fix it”. What you are looking in an experienced plumber is an honest answer that adds some value. What you are not looking for is a plumber who says generic phrases and does not answer your particular concern.

4) Does the plumbing service respond quickly?

How many times have you called a professional and get a call back 4 days later? I am not sure if that ever happened to you, but it is a very common thing in the industry. Response time is extremely important especially when choosing a reputable emergency plumber in Ralegh NC. Plumbing is considered to be an “emergency” service. Your house could be flooded with water in less than 5 hours if the problem is not properly resolved. More than that, you could be facing water damage restoration which can cost thousands of dollars to fix. Therefore, response time is very important. You should expect the plumber or an answering service to respond within at least 5 hours if not within an hour. Although, it is true that plumbers are very busy, a professional plumbing service will always have a system in place to be able to respond quickly. Make sure to talk to the plumber directly to gain a better understanding of the problem that you are facing

5) Does your plumbing service provide Free Estimate or Service Fee?

There is always a debate whether plumbers should provide free estimate or charge a fee. Once again think about doctor’s appointment. Do you hesitate to pay small co-pay? Probably not! Sure, some experienced plumbers will provide FREE estimate. However, if the plumber sounds experienced, can solve your problem, and can respond quickly to solve you plumbing needs, you should definitely higher that plumber even if he/she does not Provide Free estimates. If by any chance you found a reputable plumbing service that can deliver great value while providing a FREE estimate, than this is just the bonus. In any case don’t let FREE estimate be your only determining factor when hiring a plumber.

In conclusion, when choosing a plumber it is important to look for important factors such as license and insurance, value at affordable price, experience while responding quickly to solve your problem, and either FREE estimate or an affordable service fee.