OSSSC Recruitment 2022 » Apply Online All Latest Notification
OSSSC Recruitment : All Latest and Upcoming Notifications released on OSSSC Recruitment are updated right here. Instant availability of Information provided on OSSSC Jobs is for the benefit of the jobseekers and aspirants looking for jobs with OSSSC. Candidates can achieve a dream job through OSSSC Recruitment . OSSSC Jobs – Latest & Upcoming Jobs […]
Election 2022: North St. Paul candidates
MAYOR
John Monge
- Age: 55
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I currently serve as vice chair of the Planning Commission. In the past 30 years I have valuable work experiences that will help me as a leader: I owned multiple businesses for years, CEO of a telecom company and started four very successful service departments for other companies.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Public safety and services. As your mayor I will do my best to keep the downtown area growth moving forward and to meet the concerns of my North St. Paul neighbors and our local business community.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? I understand the importance of good leadership. Earning the respect and trust of the people you lead is the only way it happens. It is important that our mayor leads by example with integrity, honesty, and trustworthiness. Those are the skills I will bring to the job.
- Website or contact: mongeformayor.com
Candy Petersen (candidate information not available)
CITY COUNCIL
Peter Gagliardi
- Age: 32
- What qualifies you to hold this position? What qualifies me for city council is my love for this town. “Can you hate it enough to change it, and love it enough to think it worth changing” – GK Chesterton. NSP has many great features. What I want is to see her grow in beauty without losing her charm. For that we need people who love NSP not for what it is but for its own sake.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? We must continuing the cleaning up of downtown while keeping small town family life at the center of each and every decision. Globally there is a trend toward subsidiarity that I would like to encourage here. My goal is to get people to love this town and use their money here to make it more beautiful for us all and for the betterment of community.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Give people opportunity to be exceptional. This can mean spending money to promote the good, true, and beautiful. This can also mean getting out of the way and letting people have the room they need to be free. In NSP this means promoting small town, family, and community life by supporting businesses and development that align with these ideals.
- Website or contact: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077961424556
Jason Nordby (candidate information not available)
Cassidy Schweer (candidate information not available)
Steve Ross, Brian Flores, 1972 team, three-game losing streak all collide for Dolphins in prime time this week
This is the week for the Miami Dolphins where all their worlds collide.
Owner Steve Ross is done with his suspension as of Monday. Ex-coach Brian Flores, whose allegations against his former team sparked the penalty, returns to South Florida as Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach in prime time on Sunday night.
The Dolphins’ undefeated 1972 team is being celebrated for its 50th anniversary. The current Dolphins, who looked strong in starting 3-0, have gone 0-3 since, the latest loss being Sunday’s 24-16 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings.
It all comes together as Miami (3-3) hosts Pittsburgh (2-4) on NBC’s national stage in an 8:20 p.m. kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium, the Dolphins’ first “Sunday Night Football” appearance since a 2017 home loss to the Oakland Raiders.
Flores decided he was coming after Ross, the Dolphins and the NFL as a whole after he was surprisingly fired by Miami the Monday following the conclusion to the 2021 season last January. He filed a class-action lawsuit alleging racist hiring and retention practices around Black coaches.
Among claims in his lawsuit, Flores said Ross offered him financial incentive to tank, or lose games purposely to improve draft positioning, and pressured him to participate in tampering for a player that had not yet become a free agent, which he did not name but was quarterback Tom Brady.
A six-month NFL investigation, led by former U.S. Attorney and SEC Chair Mary Jo White, concluded that the Dolphins did not intentionally lose games in the 2019 season and any $100,000 offer to do so that Flores claims was not meant to be taken as a serious offer. On the tampering front, however, the NFL deemed that Miami had “impermissible communications” with Brady in the 2019-20 season and again in 2021. It also said the Dolphins did the same with New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton’s agent, Don Yee.
The NFL took away the Dolphins’ 2023 first-round draft pick and 2024 third-round selection, fined Ross $1.5 million and suspended him through Oct. 17 (Monday).
According to the NFL’s release on Aug. 2: “During this period, he may not be present at the Dolphins’ facility and may not represent the club at any team or NFL event. He may not attend any League meeting prior to the Annual Meeting in 2023, is removed from all League committees indefinitely.”
A league spokesperson told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that Ross was not banned from attending games during that time.
Flores was fired after going 24-25 in three seasons leading the Dolphins, but Ross cited his communication and collaboration as the reason for the move.
In the midst of that reunion of a disconcerting era in Miami’s franchise history, the Dolphins will be celebrating a time that was unblemished.
Members of the 1972 “perfect” team, which went 17-0 en route to the franchise’s first of two Super Bowls, will be honored during pregame and halftime ceremonies against the Steelers. The current Dolphins will wear throwback jerseys with a commemorative patch.
The Dolphins enter 3-3. Some fans might think they could be 6-0 if quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hadn’t suffered a concussion. Conversely, other fans might think they could be 1-5 if a couple of plays had gone differently in wins over the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills.
Miami has been decimated by injuries in the three-game losing streak. Quarterbacks. Cornerbacks. Offensive tackles.
The hope is those concerns are behind the Dolphins. Tagovailoa is in line to return after he cleared concussion protocol Saturday, following the frightening Sept. 29 head injury that had him taken off the field in a stretcher.
Backup quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson, who also couldn’t finish their respective starts the past two weeks, had to play behind an offensive line bookended by backup tackles: Greg Little and Brandon Shell.
Coach Mike McDaniel said starters Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson were close to returning against the Vikings. Maybe they’ll be ready against the Steelers.
Although the Dolphins got All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard back into the lineup against Minnesota, Nik Needham went down with a torn Achilles on Sunday, his season now over. The Dolphins still have fellow cornerback Byron Jones on the physically-unable-to-perform list for lower left leg surgery in the offseason, upstart undrafted rookie Kader Kohou missed Sunday’s game with an oblique injury and Keion Crossen exited the game with a knee ailment. Third-year cornerback Noah Igbinoghene is being counted on, and special teamer Justin Bethel is being asked to play defense for the first time this season.
The Dolphins are 3-3 against the most challenging part of their schedule, especially with the last two opponents, the Jets and Vikings, surprisingly 4-2 and 5-1, respectvely.
That takes a sharp turn with the upcoming slate: vs. Steelers (2-4), at Lions (1-4), at Bears (2-4) vs. Browns (2-4) and, after the bye week, vs. Texans (1-3-1).
Wild turn to Filip Gustavsson against Avalanche over struggling Marc-Andre Fleury
Marc-Andre Fleury was hoping to get back in the net as soon as possible to move past what has been a horrific start for him this season. He will have to wait a little bit longer as the Wild officially turned to backup Filip Gustavsson for Monday’s game against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.
With the Wild off to a frustrating 0-2-0 start, Fleury has looked like a shell of himself in the Wild goal. Not only has he allowed 11 goals so far this season, he’s looked uncomfortable in the crease, which prompted coach Dean Evason to make a change.
“We’ve lost two in a row, right?” Evason said. “That’s the decision.”
Asked if it was hard to break the news to Fleury, Evason lauded the professionalism of the 37-year-old future hall of famer.
“We had a good chat with Flower yesterday,” Evason said. “The thing is that Flower is the ultimate teammate. He wants to win.”
Though Gustavsson, 24, is rather unproven to this point in his career, he showed some flashes during training camp.
“He’s calm,” Evason said. “That’s what we need from our goaltenders. We all need to just calm down and do our jobs from the goaltender out. That’ll be something we’ll make aware here tonight.”
It’s only a matter of time before Fleury is the starter once again. But the fact that Gustavsson is already getting the nod in a big game is something to keep an eye on.
ZUCCARELLO’S INJURY STATUS
After taking lineup rushes during Monday’s morning skate, Mats Zuccarello notably headed to the locker room earlier than the rest of his teammates. Asked about Zuccarello’s injury status, Evason said things were “up in the air” in the hours leading up to puck drop
Regardless of whether Zuccarello plays, it appears Tyson Jost is getting elevated in the lineup. He has been a standout so far this season — you can’t say the same about many Wild players — and it’s clear the coaching staff wants to see how he looks on the same line with Kirill Kaprizov.
“It’s awesome,” Jost said. “I’ve liked how I’ve been playing. Just want to keep that up and complement him. Obviously, he’s a world-class player, and anytime I get to play with a guy like that it’s pretty special. I’m just looking at doing anything I can to help the team go in the right direction here.”
ROSSI’S SLOW START
It has been a slow start for top prospect Marco Rossi to say the least. He played sparingly in the loss to the New York Rangers and even less in the loss to the Los Angeles Kings.
As if that wasn’t bad enough, it looked like Rossi was on his way to being a healthy scratch for Monday’s game before Zuccarello left morning skate.
Though it hasn’t been the most promising start for Rossi, he’s trying his best to be positive. He has gotten much better at that over the past couple of seasons.
“Maybe it’s not easy right now.,” Rossi said. “For me, the most important thing is to keep going and keep (showing) everyone what I can (do).”
That’s the only thing Rossi can do right now.
“Just try to be positive,” he said. “The most important thing is not to overthink everything. Just keep going.”
BRIEFLY
After being recalled from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League, Mason Shaw was set to make his season debut in Monday’s game. He skated alongside Connor Dewar and opposite Brandon Duhaime in morning skate.
Viral video: ‘They don’t keep us safe,’ good Samaritan says of St. Paul cops during award ceremony. ‘We keep us safe.”
When Alex Mingus stepped to a podium last week after receiving the St. Paul police chief’s Award for Valor for saving a man who’d been shot, he had a message to deliver.
“I just want folks to know that they don’t keep us safe,” he said of police. “We keep us safe.”
On Site Public Media captured video of Mingus’ speech, which has gone viral and received national media attention.
Mingus, a 42-year-old father, said Monday that he’s a certified firearms instructor and used his limited medical knowledge to help the man who he encountered in St. Paul’s North End last October.
He took a towel and a shirt out of his vehicle, tying them around the man’s arm to try to slow the rapid bleeding from a gunshot wound. An officer later informed Mingus that a bullet severed an artery in the man’s arm and, if Mingus hadn’t helped, he likely would have died.
Mingus is a Black man and he told police gathered at last week’s award ceremony, “I’m very uncomfortable being here with you guys.”
But he said Monday that, despite his discomfort, he went to the event because he wanted to use the time to make a statement. He said he never expected so many people would hear his message and respond positively.
After Interim Police Chief Jeremy Ellison gave Mingus the award, Mingus took off his sweatshirt. He was wearing a T-shirt underneath that said, “Smash White Supremacy.”
He had the shirt made awhile ago and said in an interview Monday that he wore it that day “because the police are one of the strongest arms of white supremacy in our world. They started as slave catchers and they haven’t changed much. All that the police do is protect rich white people’s property.”
ENCOUNTERED VICTIM WHILE DRIVING
When Mingus was with the shooting victim, he said nine squad cars went by and he tried to flag them down, but they didn’t stop.
“That was a potential of 18 people that could have stopped to help preserve life, but 18 people chose to go to a potential threat,” he said of officers responding to the shooting suspect. “And I recognize the man had a pistol and we didn’t know what he was doing.”
The police department said at the time of the shooting last year that officers ended up in a standoff with a suspect who was threatening to shoot himself and others.
“Your officers quickly got bystanders out of the line of fire,” then-Police Chief Todd Axtell wrote on Twitter at the time. “… And, finally, after nearly two hours, they took the male into custody without using any force.”
In a statement Monday, the police department said they’re “fortunate to have the quick response of the St. Paul fire department” paramedics.
“Shooting scenes can be very chaotic,” the statement said. “As officers respond to these calls, critical information comes at them quickly and they are focused on preventing the suspect from harming more people, while also securing the scene for Saint Paul fire paramedics to come in and treat the victim.”
LEVEL OF ATTENTION UNEXPECTED
Last week, after Mingus said during his speech that it’s community members who keep each other safe, he wrapped up by saying, “Riots work.”
Mingus said Monday that his comment has led some people to say that he’s advocating for riots, but he added, “I’m not asking anybody to take to the streets right now and riot, that seems stupid. I was just saying those things do work when you need them to work. I live in south Minneapolis, I live near the Third Precinct. I was there during the uprising (after George Floyd was killed).”
Mingus, who’s a paraprofessional at a Minneapolis school, was driving his wife to work in St. Paul last year when he stopped to help the shooting victim.
He invited On Site Public Media to attend the award ceremony, but he said he’s shocked by the attention the video has been receiving.
Toussaint Morrison created On Site Public Media, which is one of only a few Black-owned media outlets in Minnesota. Morrison said Monday that he and Mingus have been friends since they met in Minneapolis in the 1980s. RayLynn Prokasky was the director of photography for the video.
“I don’t think he really understood the gravity of what he was going to say or how he was going to say it,” Morrison said Monday of Mingus. “That’s really the lens of On Site — to be in places … that a lot of people need to see, hear and then make their own opinions for themselves.”
After Mingus spoke, he and Ellison thanked each other, they exchanged a fist bump and Mingus left.
In a statement Monday, the police department said they were honored to recognize Mingus’ “lifesaving work.”
“We are happy the victim survived and thankful that Mr. Mingus was there to make a difference for the victim,” the statement said. “In addition, we are happy that the suspect was quickly stopped, charged, and held accountable for his violent act. Both of these results are the best outcomes we could have hoped for following such a tragic incident, and Mr. Mingus played a crucial role in that. Recognizing his actions that day is important for our community and our ongoing mission of working with our community to provide trusted service with respect.”
Minnesota elections 2022: Maplewood races
MAPLEWOOD MAYOR
Marylee Abrams
- Age: 69
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am honored to have served on the Maplewood City Council since 2014 and Mayor since 2019. I am a long time resident and raised my two sons here. I retired after practicing law for 37 years. I successfully led the city through the pandemic, social unrest, and economic downturn. I have a proven track record for making solid, well reasoned decisions.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priorities are to address the increase in crime rates with real solutions, increase housing options for everyone in Maplewood, and to foster new development and re-development, creating jobs and financial sustainability in our community.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of city government is to provide exceptional city services such as police, fire, roads, and parks, within a sustainable budget. The goal of local government is to create a safe place for families to grow and businesses to flourish.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Diana Longrie
- Age: (No response offered)
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As a practicing attorney for 25 years, I work productively with opposing counsel to find solutions while advocating for the best interests of my client. When previously on the Maplewood City Council, I listened to the residents & stood with them, to protect & preserve Fish Creek, Maplewood’s Mississippi Critical Area, from development & destruction.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? 1) Protect & SAVE our scenic BRUCE VENTO TRAIL from clear-cut destruction by Met Council Bus Rapid Transit construction-MOVE THE ROUTE 2) Utilize City’s Maplewood Monthly to communicate with residents re: crime 3) Restore Public Comment to the Council’s meeting Agenda – removed in 2017 by incumbent’s vote. Let the Public speak at council meetings.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? At the local municipal level: 1) to provide essential services to the residents 2) protect our public amenities such as parks, trails and city nature preserves 3) authentically listen to residents and incorporate their input into community driven solutions for local challenges.
- Website or contact: www.dianalongrie.com, [email protected], 651-214-0859
CITY COUNCIL MEMBER AT-LARGE (ELECT 2)
Kathleen A. “Kathy” Juenemann
- Age:
“Over 65”
- What qualifies you to hold this position? My work and life experience was as a teacher, elder advocate and community activist. I’ve worked on recycling, open space, crime prevention, public safety. Council is a team sport: with council, management & staff providing high-quality services sustainably. I’m regarded by constituents as dedicated, thorough, trustworthy and knowledgeable.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? High-quality services, particularly public safety, environment, natural resources, affordable housing. Of key importance is the climate adaptation plan to guide our future preservation, development and public health. Also of significance: community outreach and connectedness as well as embedded social worker program within public safety.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of local government is protecting the health and welfare of all residents and offering the highest quality basic services to everyone in an equitable fashion. It is important to be aware of the impact of services and relationships on all residents, acknowledging cultural and diverse differences.
- Website or contact: www.kathyjforcouncil.com
Chonburi Lee
- Age: 34
- What qualifies you to hold this position? There is no better qualification for a city council member than to sincerely care about the future of the city and its residents. I am a project manager by trade and versed in managing budgets and resources, promoting partnerships, and facilitating improvement. Furthermore, I am a problem solver and believe in leading by example.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? If elected, my top priorities will be improving public safety, growing the business community, investing in infrastructure and transit, and environmental justice. I believe these are the key pillars in improving the city’s position as a desirable place to live, work, and for recreation in the years to come.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of government is to provide public service, maintain order, and promote a respectable quality of life to the body that it oversees. Its purpose and policies should be driven by the vision and needs of those who reside and conduct business within the city.
- Website or contact: www.chonburilee.com
Bill Knutson
- Age: 73
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have years of experience as a City Council Member whereby with my extensive business background I lead the Maplewood Economic Development Authority. In that role, we are focused on all types of business and residential. I am leading a project assisted by UofM Graduate Students to restore abandon homes for affordable housing.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priorities are: appropriate development, public safety and diversity. Specifically, I believe that Maplewood needs to be a great place to love and work. We need businesses to thrive and all types of housing. Public safety includes stemming the growth in juvenile crime. In order to reflect our community, we need to focus recruitment.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Government should support all needs of citizens that cannot reasonably satisfied by themselves. Basic needs of the citizens of Maplewood is my first priority, To do that I ask a lot of questions about service levels and cost. Again, I want people and businesses to choose Maplewood to live and work.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Patricia “Trish” Timmons
- Age: 58
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have 30+ years of professional experience. I previously served on the Elko New Market City Council. During my years of service, I participated in the below committees/boards: Scott County Human Resource Board, I35 Coalition, Scott County 50X30, Scott County Workforce Readiness, Metropolitan Valley Transit Authority Board, EDA
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Community safety, Community revitalization and development, Public Transportation
- What do you think is the primary role of government? To work to keep people safe, provide law and order, to provide important services and to guide society. It is important that this be done equitably.
- Website or contact: facebook.com/patriciatimmonsformaplewoodmn
