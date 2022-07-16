Blockchain
Stellar (XLM) Broke Down From The Descending Triangle, Fresh Lows On Chart?
Stellar (XLM) picked up pace on the daily chart as the coin registered some upward movement. The coin has been trading within a descending channel. Although the coin was moving sideways, if bulls reclaim the chart XLM can break above the channel.
Technical outlook for the coin remained bearish. Buying strength also remained considerably low. Recent sell off in the market has caused the coin to lose its $0.107 support line. If the coin does not rise above the resistance mark of $0.107 then the altcoin is set to lose some of its value again.
Buying strength has to recover in the market for the altcoin to break over the descending trendline. For bearish thesis to be invalidated, it is important for Stellar to trade above the $0.113. For Stellar to maintain its recovery, buying strength needs to immediately re-enter the market. The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $968 Billion with a 2.0% positive change in the last 24 hours.
Stellar Price Analysis: Four Hour Chart
XLM was trading for $0.106 at the time of writing. The coin tried to rise above the descending line but fall in buying strength have dragged price below the $0.107 mark. If the coin manages to trade above the $0.107 mark, then it could revisit $0.113.
Trading above the $0.113 level will help the bearish thesis to be invalidated. If XLM loses its current price level, it could fall to $0.099. The amount of Stellar traded fell on the chart signifying less buying strength. If buying strength continues to remain low then the coin can plunge through the $0.099 level.
Technical Analysis
The altcoin flashed fall in buying strength as seen from the technical indicators. Relative Strength Index was trading close to the half-line after noting a downtick. This downtick meant buyers exited the market. If buying pressure continues in this momentum, RSI will soon fall below the zero-line.
Price of Stellar was slightly above the 20-SMA which pointed towards buyers driving the price momentum in the market. Although buyers are still more in number compared to sellers, it isn’t enough for the coin to register increased price over the upcoming trading sessions.
XLM’s buying strength has remained low on the chart. In consonance with the same, Chaikin Money Flow which depicts capital outflow and inflows displayed a downtick. Although CMF was positive, capital inflows have remained low.
Awesome Oscillator points towards price direction and momentum. AO turned positive and displayed green histograms. These green histograms reflected change in price direction and also a buy signal. Despite a buy signal, if buyers don’t act on it then Stellar’s upward movement will be stalled.
Featured image from VOI.ID, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Ethereum Price Gearing For Another Lift-Off: Recovery Isn’t Over Yet
Ethereum failed to clear the $1,350 resistance and corrected lower against the US Dollar. ETH is holding the key support and might aim a fresh move to $1,400.
- Ethereum started a downside correction and tested the $1,265 support zone.
- The price is now trading above $1,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $1,295 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair seems to be fresh increase above the $1,350 resistance zone.
Ethereum Price Remains Supported
Ethereum struggled to continue higher above the $1,350 resistance, similar to bitcoin price. ETH formed a short-term high at $1,343 and started a downside correction.
There was a move below the $1,320 and $1,300 levels. Ether price even spiked below $1,280 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. However, the bulls were active near the $1,265 support zone. A low was formed near $1,262 and the price is now rising.
There was a move above the $1,290 and $1,300 levels. The price cleared the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,343 swing high to $1,262 low.
It is now trading above $1,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $1,295 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,315 level.
It is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,343 swing high to $1,262 low. A clear upside break above the $1,315 resistance zone could open the doors for more gains.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards the $1,350 resistance. Any more gains might send the price towards the $1,400 resistance.
Downside Break in ETH?
If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,315 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,300 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The next major support is near the $1,265 level. A downside break below the $1,265 zone might start a fresh decline to $1,215. Any more losses may perhaps open the gates for a move towards the $1,150 support.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,265
Major Resistance Level – $1,350
Blockchain
Record-Breaking Project Twelve Teams up with BNB Chain, Quest3 and Yeeha Games, Unveiling Unprecedented Gaming Event – P12 Arcana
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With the support of co-hosts and partners like BNB Chain, Quest3, and Yeeha Games, Project Twelve has launched the P12 Arcana game carnival in October 2022. An unprecedented event that explores the synergy between Web2 and Web3, P12 Arcana will offer the ultimate experience for a global audience of gamers, e-sport fans, Web3 enthusiasts, and beyond.
By collaborating with one of the world’s largest Dota 2 esports tournaments, The International 2022, P12 Arcana is set to become the greatest Web3 game carnival of 2022. The event will feature a series of exciting and engaging activities, which include the prediction of winners, lotteries, and voting contests. Yeeha Games has sponsored the prize pool to provide rewards for users who make the correct predictions for The International 2022.
P12 Arcana’s pre-launch in September garnered substantial demand and excitement leading up to its official launch on October 1, 2022. The carnival will end on November 1, 2022.
“P12 is well-aware of the current split between gamers and Web3 users. P12 Arcana will be the biggest Web3 gaming carnival in 2022 and yet another solid step by P12 to bridge and unite traditional gamers and Web3 players into the same gaming worlds that we share and love. This is why we are excited to collaborate with Yeeha Games, a next-generation GameFi platform who shares a similar vision for Web3 gaming,” says Boyang, founder of Project Twelve.
This major gaming event will unlock a new dimension of web3 gaming and build a bridge between Web2 and Web3 gaming, offering audiences, both old and new, the opportunity to engage in a virtual experience unlike any other. Additionally, P12’s partnership with BNB Chain and Quest3 further elevates the event, ensuring fans and players from across the Web3 universe the opportunity to take part in this highly anticipated and remarkable event.
Join this seamless, trustless, and decentralized cyber gaming carnival at airdrop.p12.games/arcana and stay updated with the latest updates and news on Twitter.
About Yeeha Games
Founded in 2021 with over $50 million in funding, Yeeha Games is Bybit’s GameFi platform with a mission to introduce authentic gaming experiences to the world of Web3.
Looking to elevate gaming experiences with core Web3 values of interoperability, compatibility, and ownership, Yeeha games will be releasing a variety of high-quality free-to-play titles from MMORPGs to action and adventure games.
Website | Telegram | Discord | Medium | Twitter
The First MMORPG from Yeeha Games — Oath of Peak
Oath of Peak is a Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (MMORPG) that uses blockchain technology to facilitate players’ participation in the economic side of MMORPG gameplay. Set in an ancient world of mythology and legends, players take on the role of an adventurer exploring exquisitely rendered 3D lands where they can befriend pets, monsters, and other like-minded adventurers.
Website | Telegram | Discord | Twitter | WhitePaper
A role-playing game by Yeeha Games — Midgard Saga
Released on September 8, 2022, Midgard Saga is a casual idle game with elements of role-playing and strategy. As the first blockchain game in Yeeha Games’ ecosystem, it features an exclusive economic system of Void NFT assets.
Void NFT holders can use their NFTs to maximize their attributes across all aspects of the game. Another advantage of these Void NFT assets is that players can trade them for more valuable items on the secondary marketplace.
Website | Telegram | Discord | Twitter
About Project Twelve
Project Twelve (P12) is a GameFi ecosystem with an integrated sustainable economy. The P12 ecosystem facilitates and guarantees the design goals of true ownership, transparent price discovery, guaranteed liquidity, and verifiable scarcity, as well as enforceable governance for a truly sustainable GameFi economy model. Explore Project Twelve and its mission further at www.p12.network and engage with the community on Twitter, Discord, and their blog here.
Contacts
Yeeha Games
Littlepoint Yi
[email protected]
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Lacks Momentum But BTC Holders Are Safe: Here’s Why
Bitcoin price struggled to clear the $20,000 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC might decline, but there is a key support waiting near the $18,900 zone.
- Bitcoin failed to gain momentum for a move above the $20,000 resistance zone.
- The price is trading below $19,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19,250 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could move down further to test the $18,900 support zone in the near term.
Bitcoin Price Trims Gains
Bitcoin price attempted a decent increase above the $19,500 resistance zone. BTC even climbed above the $19,800 level, but the bears were active near the $20,000 resistance zone.
The price traded as high as $19,939 before there was a fresh decline. There was a drop below the $19,500 and $19,400 levels. The bears even pushed the price below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $18,271 swing low to $19,939 high.
Bitcoin price is now trading below $19,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19,250 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,220 level. The first major resistance sits near the $19,250 level and the trend line. A clear move above the trend line resistance might pump the price towards the $19,500 resistance zone.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The main resistance is still near the $20,000 zone. Any more gains might start a steady increase towards the $21,200 resistance zone.
Dips Limited in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to rise above the $19,250 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,000 zone.
The next major support is near the $18,900 zone. It is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $18,271 swing low to $19,939 high. A downside break below the $18,900 support zone might increase selling pressure. In the stated case, the price could decline towards the $18,500 support zone.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now near the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $19,000, followed by $18,900.
Major Resistance Levels – $19,250, $19,500 and $20,000.
Blockchain
Will Bitcoin Become More Volatile As US Inflation Hits 8.2%
The impact of macroeconomic factors on crypto and Bitcoin is increasing as inflation gets stronger. Both the crypto and the traditional market are facing a raging storm. Many international bodies fear that a possible global recession will soon break out.
Another round of volatility has commenced in the crypto market. The cause is the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. The data is at 8.2% for the September record.
The United States CPI data serves as a gauge for measuring the inflation rate in the country. It records the average price change consumers pay for goods and services over time.
Core US Inflation Reaches 40 Year High
A measure of the US CPI revealed that inflation exceeded many people’s expectations. The September record indicated the value had reached a 40-year high.
The Labor Department gave further details on the report on Thursday, September 13. The core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy, surged by 6.6% over the past year.
This value is the peak mark since 1982. In addition, it noted that from the earlier month, the core CPI increased by 0.6% for the following month. Hence, the overall CPI surged by 0.4% in September to hit the high value of 8.2% year-to-year.
Recall that in August, the CPI data rose to 8.3%. In June, the annual CPI peaked at 9.1%, the highest value since November 1981.
The latest CPI data is increasing the pressure on the Federal Reserve to spike interest rates. However, the Fed has maintained an aggressive disposition in curbing inflation and bringing the rate down to its coveted target of 2%.
Hence, there’s the possibility of getting another 75-basis points as an increase in interest rate by November. The Federal Reserve has already implemented such a spike in rates three times in the year.
Crypto And Bitcoin Volatility
The crypto market was red as most crypto assets lost value within the week. Prices are going to the south drastically with little or no restriction for the tokens.
Bitcoin has seen a case of constant fluctuation. Not only did the primary crypto asset lose its grab on its critical level of $20K, its southward movement even continued.
While it crashed to the $19,000 region, the primary crypto assets stalled for a few days around the level, but BTC later plummeted below $19K to hit $18,500. This inconsistency has created fear and doubts for several participants in the crypto space. Some are even highlighting signs of massive volatility for the token.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin has shown a slight move in recovery. The token is trading at around $19,131.69, indicating an increase over the past 24 hours. Its dominance over altcoins is at 40.19%.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Shows Bullish Signs, Will Price Breach $1.5?
- TWT’s price shows strength as the price breaks out of a downtrend with good volume with eyes set on $1.5.
- TWT bounced from a low of $0.88 as the price rallied to a high of $1, preparing for a rally as the price showed bullish signs.
- The price of TWT continues to trade above 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) ahead of the daily close.
The price actions shown by Bitcoin (BTC) have affected most altcoins negatively as some have lost their key support, but Trust Wallet Token (TWT) continues to show immersed strength as price breaks out of a long downtrend movement. The Consumer Price Index news released recently had a great deal of effect on the crypto market as the price of BTC declined to a low of $18,200 before a bounce to $19,300, with many altcoins like Trust Wallet Token (TWT) showing bullish strength. (Data from Binance)
Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
A notable event in the crypto space this week was the sharp decline in the crypto market following the release of the CPI news; the market appeared to be manipulated, with Bitcoin (BTC) dropping from $19,200 to $18,200 in hours and then back up to a range high of $19,800 before rejection back to $19,200. With so many altcoins losing key support areas, this price action appears to be more of a manipulation.
The price of TWT has struggled in recent times to restore its bullish strength, rallying to a high of $1.4 before seeing a rejection in price to a low of $0.5. TWT price bounced from this region as price rallied to a high of $1.2, showing good price actions with strong volume but failing to flip the resistance at $1.4
For the price of TWT to trend higher, the price needs to break and close above $1.2 as the price is faced with a weekly resistance to trend higher in that region.
Weekly resistance for the price of TWT – $1.2.
Weekly support for the price of TWT – $0.9.
Price Analysis Of TWT On The Daily (1D) Chart
The daily timeframe for the price of TWT has recently seen the price struggle to withstand the current bear run holding strong support to prevent the price from being sold out.
TWT’s price trades at $1.202 as the price continues its range-bound with the price forming a descending wedge above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA); the price of $0.85 corresponds to the 50 EMA, acting as support for the price to break higher.
With a break and hold of $1.2 by TWT, we could see the price rally with more buy volume to a high of $1.5
Daily resistance for the price of TWT – $1.2.
Daily support for the price of TWT – $0.95.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
MakerDAO Revenue Experiences A Major Drop, Here’s Why
For the first time since 2020, MakeDAO has crashed in its quarterly net income. The DAO is the autonomous community that governs the Maker Protocol. The project is based on the Ethereum blockchain and supports the lending and borrowing of crypto assets without a third party.
MakerDAO has just witnessed a drastic drop in its 2022 third quarterly revenue. The decline in its income is linked to a plunge in loan demand and some liquidations. However, despite the pathetic situation, the community has high expenses within the quarter under review.
A Messari analyst and co-author of ‘The State of Maker Q3 2022’, Johnny_TVL, gave insight regarding the situation. In his tweet, the analyst reported that the DAO experienced a revenue decline of over $4 million in Q3.
Further, he noted that the value dropped by 86% from the second quarter. Such a revenue loss for MakerDAO has been recorded in the community’s report in the first quarter of 2020.
Possible Reasons For Revenue Decline
According to the analyst, a few liquidations in the system spiked the revenue drop. Also, he mentioned that weak loan demand is a contributory factor.
The research analyst highlighted Ether and Wrapped BTC as the biggest earners of the protocol. However, he noted that they performed poorly in the third quarter. While BTC-based assets dropped by 66%, Ether-based ones plummeted by 74%.
Usually, borrowers provide other crypto assets as collateral for DAI loans. However, the analyst noted a fall in the collateral ratio of MakerDAO from 1.9 to 1.1 within the same period last year.
Also, there’s a consideration of the expenses within the quarter, which are not flexible. The report indicated higher costs in Q3, which reached $13.5 million, with just a dip of 16% from the last quarter.
Steps For MakerDAO Increased Growth And Expansion
MakerDAO is putting in a few steps for the growth and continued sustainability of the Maker Protocol. First, the DAO has focused on Real World Asset (RWA) backed loans. Following its goals, it launched its largest RWA-backed loan to Huntingdon Valley Bank (HVB) in Q3 2022.
The collaboration with HVB is a win-win integration on both sides. The bank leverages the loan to increase its legal lending limit to create more expansion opportunities. The MakerDAO believes that more banks will follow after the smooth sailing of its partnership with HVB.
Currently, RWA-backed loans represent up to 12% of the total revenue for the Maker Protocol. The loan involves the creation of a vault with 100 million DAI tokens and comprises a new collateral type in the protocol. Also, it could yield additional revenue through vault stability fees from vault maintenance and DAI minting.
Additionally, the DAO has initiated steps to improve its return on assets held as collateral. For example, it drew an investment proposal of about $500 million in treasuries and bonds. The aim is to ensure the protocol gets additional yield associated with low risk.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
