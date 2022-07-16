News
The best facts and figures from the Orioles’ 10-game winning streak
They say all good things must come to an end.
The Orioles lost their series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays, 5-4, on Friday night, ending their improbable 10-game winning streak. The club’s longest stretch of victories since 1999 propelled them back into playoff contention, serving as the first signs of life of a rebuild that begin four seasons ago.
Here’s a look at some of the most notable facts and figures from one of the team’s most successful runs in years:
A long time coming
The last time the Orioles won at least 10 games in a row in one season was 23 years ago, when the 1999 club won 13 straight from Sept. 7 to Sept. 22. That streak is tied for the club’s second-longest during one season since it moved from St. Louis to Baltimore in 1954. The franchise record is 14 straight, which was accomplished twice and most recently in 1973. (The 1970 and 1971 Orioles won 17 and 16 straight, respectively, between the regular season and playoffs.)
Quite the turnaround
According to STATS Perform, the Orioles are the second team in MLB history to lose at least 110 games one season and then have a winning streak of nine games or more the next. The other was the Louisville Colonels, who went 27-111 in 1889 before having winning streaks of 12, 11 and 10 games in 1890.
No. 1 in more ways than one
According to The Athletic’s Jayson Stark, with the help of Baseball-Reference’s Katie Sharp, only one other team in MLB history has ever had a winning streak of 10 games or more in the same season it picked first in the draft: the 1996 Pirates, who drafted right-hander Kris Benson No. 1 and later won 11 in a row in September. But no team has ever had the first pick and won 10 games in a row in the same week.
Stark and Sharp also note that the Orioles — who went 153-333 over the previous three full seasons — set a record for the worst three-season stretch to precede a double-digit winning streak, doing so by nearly 50 games.
Clutch when it counts
When the Orioles struggled early in the season, they often stranded runners in scoring position. According to ESPN Stats and Information, they batted .362 and with two outs and runners in scoring position during the streak, which ranked second in the majors during that span.
Pitchers pull their weight
The Orioles’ pitching staff entered the season as a major question mark, but the emergence of a steady bullpen and contributions from young starters Tyler Wells, Spenser Watkins and Dean Kremer have been a pleasant surprise. According to ESPN Stats and Information, the Orioles posted a 2.93 ERA during the streak, which ranked sixth in the majors during that span.
AL East flexes its muscle
The winning streak put the Orioles (briefly) back over .500 along with the other four teams in the American League East. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the last time all five teams in a division were above .500 this late into the season was July 15, 2012, when the AL East was a combined 236-207. Entering Friday, the division was a combined 249-194.
Ballin’ on a budget
According to ESPN Stats and Information, the Orioles are the first MLB team since at least 1990 to win 10 straight games in a season despite entering Opening Day with the league’s lowest payroll. The club’s 26-man roster entered the season with a $43.7 million payroll, according to Cot’s Contracts.
News
Chicago Bears QB rewind: As Justin Fields’ errors compound, so does his frustration — ‘we have to finish’ — in Week 6
Less than a week ago, there was widespread optimism that what happened in Minneapolis would provide momentum. There was hope that Justin Fields’ newfound yoga breathing techniques could instill calm. There was anticipation the Chicago Bears offense was hitting its stride and ready to use one encouraging rally on the road as a springboard toward bigger and better things.
Instead, that one solid half for the Bears’ passing attack in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings turned out to be an outlier. A cruel tease. A fountain of false hope.
On Thursday night in front of a national audience and in a dreadful 12-7 home loss to the Washington Commanders, Fields and the Bears tripped all over themselves. In almost every way imaginable.
Poor protection. Dropped passes. Missed reads.
Red-zone issues. Continued third-down struggles.
Fields continues to be erratic. His supporting cast isn’t providing nearly enough help. The passing attack remains broken.
As the frustration compounds, so too does the beating the young quarterback is taking.
On at least four occasions Thursday night, Fields was slow to get up, needing to draw from an admirably deep tank of toughness just to get to the end of the game.
“I’m hurting,” Fields said after the game. “Hurting pretty good.”
How much more of this can one young player take? Understandably, outside worry regarding the quarterback’s long-term potential is growing.
Fields’ patience seemed thin Thursday night.
“Everybody is feeling this way,” he said. “Everybody is mad. Nobody is happy about this loss. We always get told that we’re almost there, we’re almost there. Me personally? I’m tired of being almost there, tired of being just this close. I feel like I’ve been hearing it for so long.”
Truth be told, neither Fields nor the Bears offense is almost there.
Here’s your comprehensive Week 6 QB rewind.
Defining moment
Perhaps it makes the most sense to start at the end, to revisit the Bears’ final play Thursday night, a fourth-and-goal pass from Fields to Darnell Mooney with 35 seconds remaining and the Bears somehow still having one final chance to salvage something meaningful from a miserable night.
One big play, one 4-yard touchdown pass, and victory was waiting.
Mooney was open, too, running a sharp route against Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, making a hard stop at the goal line, then pivoting back toward the front-right pylon in Soldier Field’s south end zone. It could have been a game-winning moment. Fields, after a fake toss and a five-step drop, could have quickened his timing and throwing motion and released the ball a fraction of a second earlier. It’s a small detail. But this is a league in which success often hinges on the smallest of details.
Mooney should have caught the ball cleanly. Instead, he said after the game that he lost it for a split second in the lights. As he jumped and got his hands on the pass, St-Juste hit him and the ball popped into the air.
In the 0.78 seconds it took Mooney to resecure it, St-Juste hit pushed him back outside the goal line. By maybe 8 inches.
“I’ve just got to close the game for us,” Mooney said. “If I want to be that player, if I want to be that guy for our team, I’ve got to make that play for sure.”
Added Fields: “As an offense, we have to finish.”
That’s how close the Bears were Thursday night. But the best response is to ask “How close to what exactly?” That close to a 13-12 victory against the bottom-tier Commanders, who came in on a four-game skid and offered a C-minus/-level performance?
That close to another week of reassuring praise?
That close to emptying an entire can of Angel Whispers Glade over an otherwise malodorous performance?
Even if that sequence had flipped the result, how much should that final play have changed the review of a performance that was so obviously flawed?
The Bears managed 71 net passing yards and didn’t score in the first half.
Fields had a first-half passer rating of 40.5.
Three times in the game, the Bears had first-and-goal inside the Commanders 10-yard line. On all three occasions, they came away without points.
Mix in five quarterback sacks and 11 Fields scrambles and the 43 passing plays the Bears attempted to run resulted in 14 completions.
Thursday’s end result proved just given the performance.
The eye test again revealed a Bears offense — with limited talent and an acknowledged thin margin for error — playing with undeniable sloppiness on a short week. Now they are left to suffer the consequences.
In the first quarter, on second-and-goal from the 5, a Fields pass intended for Cole Kmet was thrown on a reckless trajectory that hit defensive end Efe Obada in the top of the helmet. The football caromed high into the October sky. Jonathan Allen intercepted it. Fields and the Bears left seven points on the table.
They repeated that failure on the next possession, unable to score despite having first-and-goal from the 3. The most confounding mistake came on second down, on a beautifully designed play in which Fields faked an inside handoff to Khalil Hebert and an end-around give to Equanimeous St. Brown, then waited for tight end Ryan Griffin to sneak open into the flat.
Griffin was uncovered. Fields overshot him by a yard and a half.
“He’s wide open,” Fields said. “I’ve got to hit that. I’m an NFL quarterback. I’ve got to hit that.”
No argument here.
The Bears had 11 snaps Thursday night from the Commanders 6-yard line or closer and didn’t reach the end zone. Three were designed runs that gained 1 yard or less. Eight were passing plays, and the only completion was the final-play connection to Mooney that finished less than a foot outside the goal line.
“Summary is we didn’t finish,” Fields said.
That’s losing football from a bottom-tier team.
“When the play is there, make it,” Fields added. “Plain and simple. There are no logistics. It’s not complicated. When you have that opportunity, finish.”
Again, this was equal-opportunity failure. The offensive line had major issues, both in protecting Fields and with a pair of in-game injuries to Teven Jenkins and Lucas Patrick that created some reshuffling.
The Bears receiving corps showed a large Amazon Prime audience the deficiencies Chicagoans have been pointing out for months.
There were moments to wonder about the play-calling. And yes, Fields, the most important player on this roster, made a handful of game-losing mistakes in key moments.
Uh-oh
The final stat sheet showed Fields absorbing five sacks and being hit 12 times. Including one plays negated by a Commanders participation penalty, Fields also had 13 runs, 11 of those scrambles and six that ended with Fields being tackled or pushed.
It’s no wonder that by night’s end Fields started to look like Tom after a full day of chasing Jerry. It was almost as if there should have been tweeting birds circling his helmet and bandages wrapped around his entire body. He seemed flattened, frustrated, fatigued. The Bears could have benefited from having a giant spatula in their equipment cart to scrape the starting quarterback up from the Soldier Field grass.
“We’ve got a long weekend,” Fields said. “I will have some extra time to heal up.”
These types of poundings become cumulative. It’s a brand of quarterbacking that, even with such quarterback-friendly rules in 2022, is simply not sustainable without consequences.
Every morning Fields wakes up after a game with pronounced physical discomfort is significant. The game-day beatings can lead to emotional weariness and, eventually for many quarterbacks, pocket skittishness.
That’s why that total of 12 tuck-and-runs from Thursday night is not to be pushed away lightly. At best, it’s undeniable evidence that the Bears passing attack still isn’t anywhere close to working. In the worst case, it’s a show of anxiety from the quarterback.
This is something Matt Eberflus and Luke Getsy need to get their arms around. As soon as possible.
On the bright side
Without question, the brightest sign Thursday night was the only touchdown the Bears scored, a go-ahead 40-yard bomb from Fields to Dante Pettis on their first drive of the second half. In up-tempo mode, the Bears caught the Commanders with 12 men on the field and bought a free play. Fields made the most of it, too, hanging in the pocket long enough to take a shot from Montez Sweat but still firing a majestic deep ball to Pettis, who won his one-on-one matchup against Kendall Fuller and made a nifty catch in the end zone for the score.
Fields’ second longest gain came on the final drive, a 39-yard scramble to the Commanders 5 that set up the dramatic finish. That the quarterback was still locked in at that point, after a shaky performance and a physically testing night, was impressive to Eberflus, who saw progress in that.
“The ability to take the ball and drive it down at the very end to give us a chance to win it, that to me was the improvement,” Eberflus said. “It was during two-minute (drill) and it was when it counted. That’s encouraging and that’s a step forward.”
The Bears are fortunate to have Fields’ toughness. It’s one of the strengths that truly will give him a chance to endure and rise.
Odds and ends
- As much as has been of the Bears’ final play and final drive, their penultimate possession must be run through an intense evaluation as well. Down 12-7 with 7 minutes, 21 seconds remaining, the Bears took over at their 25 and eventually crossed into Commanders territory. But a drive that ate nearly 5 minutes off the clock produced no points and was full of sloppiness. A defining moment was presented to Fields and the passing attack on that series and they failed to meet it. The Bears took 11 snaps and completed only one pass. Within that possession was an array of disarray. Fields had to scramble for a short gain on the first play, then had to scurry for no gain on a busted play on the next snap. He was sacked for a 9-yard loss when Allen burst past Mustipher. (A Commanders penalty negated that setback.) Later in the series, Fields fired wide of Kmet when Obada came untouched off the edge to disrupt a play-action pass. Ihmir Smith-Marsette lost a yard when he ran into left tackle Braxton Jones after a handoff. Fields threw low to Pettis, who contributed by dropping an imprecise but still catchable ball. The Bears took a delay of game on fourth-and-11 and one last time on fourth-and-16, they failed to convert when Smith-Marsette dropped a pass over the middle. Watch that sequence two or three times if necessary. It’s a snapshot of the issues facing the Bears offense.
- On the Bears’ second-to-last play, Fields almost delivered a heroic touchdown pass to Pettis with a well-placed touch throw that the receiver got both hands on but couldn’t secure. It appeared that Commanders defensive back Darrick Forrest hooked and obstructed Pettis’ right arm before the ball arrived for what could have been a pass interference penalty. That was Fields’ judgment. “It was a PI that we didn’t get,” he said. “Simple.”
- Thursday night marked Fields’ 16th NFL start, the equivalent of what used to be a full season. His statistics in those 16 starts plus a rushing cameo versus the Rams and a relief appearance against the Bengals as a rookie: .577 completion percentage, 2,739 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, 21 turnovers and a 73.1 passer rating. He also has 702 career rushing yards and three scores.
- The Bears activated veteran N’Keal Harry off injured reserve Monday. But Harry never had a chance to be ready to face the Commanders, particularly in a week that featured little to no on-field practice time. Harry suffered a significant ankle injury Aug. 6, had surgery the next week and ended up missing the final 15 practices of training camp plus the first 13 of the regular season. He basically has had three full practices plus Wednesday’s abbreviated, short-week speed session to reacclimate himself with the offense and reestablish timing with Fields. The Bears will work to find a niche for Harry soon, perhaps even for his return to New England. But as they assess his physical progress, mastery of the offense and chemistry with Fields, Harry’s potential impact might be limited.
News
Hyde10: Missed chances, QB injury (again), Waddle’s costly turnover — 10 thoughts on Dolphins’ 24-16 loss to Vikings
Look at the statistics sheet and it looks like a winner.
The Miami Dolphins had 23 first downs to Minnesota’s 11 … ran 73 plays to Minnesota’s 51 … had 385 yards passing to Minnesota’s 156 … and 458 total yards to Minnesota’s 239.
They lost, 24-16.
That’s what happens when you have 10 penalties (for 97 yards) and three turnovers and can’t close out another game in the fourth quarter. Their 3-0 start is now a 3-3 season.
Here are 10 thoughts on the game:
1. Play of the game: With the Dolphins driving for a go-ahead score with about three minutes left, Teddy Bridgewater faced a second-and-14 and threw over the middle to Jaylen Waddle. The receiver cut upfield and had the 14 yards for a first down when was hit and fumbled. Minnesota recovered at its 26-yard line and returned to the 41. Two players later, Minnesota had a game-sealing touchdown and one of Waddle’s questions got underlined. He dropped a ball earlier that was intercepted. Hill had five catches for 80 yards, but the two turnovers are what impacted the game most.
2. Stat of the game: The Dolphins used two quarterbacks for the third straight game. You know how they say injuries are part of the game? They’re part of every game for Dolphins quarterbacks. Skylar Thompson looked on his way to proving why Mike McDaniel started the seventh-round rookie in Sunday’s first half. His stats of 7 of 13 for 89 yards hardly told the story. Two passes were dropped. A few other big plays were called back by penalty (see No. 5). He then appeared to bang his thumb on a Vikings helmet on following through a pass and he was done for the day. In came Bridgewater, who was cleared of concussion protocol on Saturday despite never having a concussion (we don’t need to get into all that again, do we?). Bridgewater struggled at the start, as might be expected for a quarterback who couldn’t practice much this past week and had one aborted play all season. He finished strong in completing 23-of-34 passes for 329 yards two touchdowns and two interceptions. If not for that Waddle fumble, he’d have had a chance to win it.
3. Right until the very end when Dalvin Cook broke a 53-yard run after Waddle’s fumble, the Dolphins defense kept them in the game. Take its work after a faked punt got stopped short at the Dolphins 33-yard line in the third quarter of a 10-3 game. Christian Wilkins stopped a receiver screen for minus-6 yards. Wilkins then stopped Cook for a one-yard loss. After an illegal procedure penalty on Minnesota and an incompletion, Minnesota faced fourth-and-22 and more importantly was pushed out of field goal range. The defense did this almost all day. Minnesota didn’t get its initial first down until late in the second quarter. But it often was the position it was put in. When Waddle dropped a pass that was intercepted at the Miami 41 just before half, Minnesota just got a field goal. There were only 15 seconds left in the half on that possession so a better example was when a Minnesota punt return gave it the ball at the Dolphins’ 49 in the third quarter. It ended up losing seven yards that possession thanks to a sack by Raekwon Davis. The defense did everything but …
4. Stat of the Game II: Minnesota 3-0 on takeaways. That’s a reflection of both sides for the Dolphins. The offense was loose with the ball with Waddle responsible for two turnovers. It’s the third straight game the defense didn’t get a takeaway. The Dolphins are now minus-5 on turnovers for the season, which is often a good reflection of how the year is trending.
5. Did you see the most frustrating Dolphins non-drive in, oh, the last decade on Sunday? It summed up how they could have great statistics and lose. On their second possession Sunday, the Dolphins started at their 17-yard line and their first three plays were a Thompson pass for 30 yard to Waddle, a Raheem Mostert run for 16 and then a pass to Tyreek Hill for 9. After a 3-yard run, they had first-and-10 at the Vikings 24. That’s where things got, uh, interesting. Here are the highlights:
* First-and-10 at 24: Robert Hunt illegal-procedure penalty;
* First-and-15 at 29: Thompson pass to Trent Sherfield for 20 yards is called back when center Connor Williams is flagged for illegal man downfield;
* First-and-20 at 34: Thompson pass to Robert Cracraft for 30 yards to the Minnesota 2-yard line is called by holding penalty on guard Liam Eichenberg;
* Second-and-12 at 26: Pass to Hill for 9 yards called back by offensive-interference penalty by Alec Ingold;
* Third-and-22 at 36: Thompson pass to Waddle for 6 yards called back by holding on Sherfield.
That’s not just five penalties in seven plays from scrimmage. That’s 65 yards of offense being negated by those penalties. The Dolphins turned a sure field-goal attempt, and possibly touchdown a couple of times, into a punt.
6. The Dolphins have injuries at quarterback, tackle and now the cornerback position was down to crumbs thanks to injuries. In the second half, when the defense was put in bad positions, Noah Igbinoghene was at one cornerback and Justin Bethel was in on some packages for the first time this year. That’s because rookie Kader Kohou was out this game, Nik Needham was lost in the first half and taken out on a stretcher with a bad ankle injury and Keion Crossen was ruled out for the second half with a knee injury. The depth at cornerback was a question coming into this season with Byron Jones out. The undrafted Kohou provided some relief there. But you can bet the Dolphins will be scouring for help either on practice squads or as the trade deadline approaches.
7. The weekly Tyreek-Hill-is-a-beast note. Minnesota defense had one rule Sunday: Don’t let Hill or Waddle get deep. Its safeties lined up most plays in Broward County. Hill still had insane impact on the game in catching short passes and zipping through the secondary. He had 12 catches for 177 yards and much of them were after the catch. Biggest play? On fourth-and-5 at the Miami 48 with just over six minutes left, McDaniel went for it and Bridgewater’s pass to Hill ended with a 14-yard gain. For a guy on the injury report this week, Hill was a dominant player just as he has been all season.
8. Jason Sanders is 0-for-3 on field goals over 50 yards with a miss from 52 in Sunday’s second quarter. That’s not a big sample size and Sander is 14-for-24 in his career over 50 yards. Nor is this to question Sanders’ talent as he’s made all seven field goals under 50 yards this year after Sunday’s 44-yarder in the first quarter. There’s room to say this offense has to get into makeable field-goal range and to say these are expensive misses by Sanders. Twenty-four kickers have made field goals over 50 yards this year. Ten kickers have at least three field goals of over 50 yards this season. Five kickers have four field goals over 50 yards and three (Justin Tucker, Graham Gano and Daniel Carlson) are 4 for 4. The point is, Sanders has to make some of these. The larger points is the special teams …
9. … continue to have problems. Two aforementioned plays in the third quarter continued that narrative with the missed field goal. A fake punt where a snap to short back Clayton Fejedelem came up short. A 25-yard punt return put Minnesota at the Dolphins 49-yard line. Throw in Minnesota punter Ryan Wright’s 73-yard punt that reversed the field in the first quarter – plus his six punts inside the 20 – and it was another day the special teams lost their battle. For a team with injuries, special teams needs to win some of these days.
10. Next week: Steelers at Dolphins. It’s the lone prime-time game that’s scheduled for the Dolphins and the plotline is the obvious one. Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores returns to Hard Rock Stadium and it’s a complicated return. Flores’ 24-25 record with the Dolphins was better than the roster deserved or the organization wanted in the case of his first tanking season. His larger problems were simply getting along with people. He fired more coaches in a shorter span than any Dolphins coach, starting with his offensive line coach four practices in. He then made the Dolphins not only part of the lawsuit against the NFL for racial discrimination but exposed the team’s desire to tank by saying owner Steve Ross offered him $100,000 for each loss and it also tampered with a big-time quarterback who was clearly Tom Brady. Welcome back?
News
Burger Moe’s seeks demolition of historic Justus Ramsey Stone House
Historic preservationists have banded together with a series of neighborhood organizations to prevent the demolition of the Justus Ramsey Stone House, one of St. Paul’s oldest known homes still standing.
The small limestone structure, which dates to 1855, sits on the side patio of Burger Moe’s, a restaurant on West Seventh Street. The house, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975, has a side wall that appears to have partially collapsed in one corner, though the front façade appears to be fine.
Citing public safety concerns, Burger Moe’s owner, Moe Sharif, submitted a standard demolition application to the city on June 29 to tear down the structure, according to Crystal King, a spokesperson for St. Paul Planning and Economic Development.
Sharif was then informed that he would have to submit his demolition plans directly to the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission, which would vote on whether to recommend allowing the demolition to move forward. A city official said Friday that Sharif asked that his demolition application be forwarded to the HPC for review. That is expected to happened at a Nov. 7 meeting.
Meanwhile, on Sept. 21 and Oct. 10, the St. Paul Department of Safety and Inspections wrote condemnation orders for the Justus Ramsey House, meaning that the house and the Burger Moe’s patio cannot be occupied.
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter joined Sharif at Burger Moe’s to inspect the site in early October, but the mayor’s office has yet to release details about the visit.
Sharif has declined to comment on the matter.
PRESERVATIONISTS RAISE CONCERNS
Members of Historic St. Paul and the Historic Irvine Park Association, nonprofits dedicated to preservation advocacy in St. Paul, have raised concern that rather than repair and maintain a historic site, Sharif will expand his patio seating or his restaurant building.
The Justus Ramsey House was designated as a historic property prior to Sharif purchasing the building. Owners of such structures are required to maintain them.
The Justus Ramsey House is built of limestone nearly two feet thick, according to Elyse Jensen, treasurer for Historic St. Paul.
She expressed concern that if the owner has it declared a threat to public safety, the normal regulatory review process would be sidestepped entirely.
On Oct. 5, Jensen filed an emergency petition to the state’s Environmental Quality Board asking for a mandatory environmental assessment of the structure prior to any potential demolition. The petition, signed by 148 community members, was accepted for review by the state board.
Denise Wilson, the director of the state Environmental Review Program, said any demolition may not start until the city of St. Paul reviews the petition. Once the city has determined whether an environmental assessment is required, anyone can appeal the decision to the Minnesota Court of Appeals.
‘IT COULD BE MOVED’
Meanwhile, on Monday the Fort Road Federation/District 9 Council approved a resolution in support of preserving the Justus Ramsey House. The resolution carries no legal authority, but Fort Road has joined the Historic Irvine Park Association, the Little Bohemia Neighborhood Association and Historic St. Paul in retaining attorney Tom Schroeder, who has been involved in preserving a number of historic structures throughout this city.
Schroeder and other preservationists believe that there are options for the future of the Justus Ramsey House. One of which could involve moving the building to a new location. A number of the historic homes in Irvine Park, a national register district, have been moved from other sites after being threatened with demolition.
“It could be that what needs to happen is this needs to be very carefully documented and dismantled, boxed, and moved,” Schroeder said. “But one way or another this building could be moved.”
This story has been updated to clarify a quote from Elyse Jensen.
News
Going deep on ‘Walltimore’: A by-the-numbers look at the first season of the Orioles’ new left field wall
He certainly doesn’t consider it among the wonders of the world, but in referring to Camden Yards’ new left field acreage as the “Great Wall of China,” Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle described how impenetrable he and many other hitters found it this season.
Even providing a more local moniker — “Walltimore” is a growing favorite — does not diminish the distance required to clear it. A season into the new dimensions, featuring a left field wall pushed back almost 30 feet and increased more than 5 feet in height in some areas, Walltimore had its intended effect of reducing home runs at Camden Yards.
Using Statcast data, MLB.com found 57 balls that would have been home runs with Oriole Park’s previous design. Of those lost homers, 33 belonged to Orioles.
“I hit some balls hard that normally should go out and were not going out this year, and it was frustrating,” said Mountcastle, noting all 30 parks now having humidors also suppressed offense. “But yeah, that wall is deep back there. So just gonna have to deal with it.”
That leaves 24 fewer home runs allowed by Baltimore’s pitching staff, a group that improved regardless of the wall’s influence. The Orioles tied for 15th in the majors with 171 home runs allowed, but even with those 24 home runs, they would have jumped to 11th, a relatively impressive standing. Baltimore led the majors in home runs allowed in 2021 and set a record for surrendered long balls in 2019, with the change to the ballpark’s dimensions made to reduce home runs amid that historic stretch.
“I think part of the argument that we made to do it was that it was going to be an unquantifiable effect on the psyches of the guys that are out there pitching at Camden Yards,” Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said. “When you talk to pitchers that have pitched here with the old wall, and even from 20, 30 years ago, they’ll tell you that it was something that weighed on their minds, trying to pitch here. It affected the confidence they had to throw the ball over the plate. I suspect that it probably helped our pitchers take a big step forward this year.
“I think it’s going to provide us with an interesting nuance to maybe the way that we play or the way we deploy our lineups or rosters here, and in a very tough division, I think any kind of inherent unique angle that you can have … is helpful. But I really like the fact that cheap fly balls that our pitchers induce aren’t home runs at a crazy rate like they have been here for the last 30 years.”
The format will remain as is in 2023, Elias said, noting the entirety of Camden Yards’ outfield dimensions could change in the future as part of various renovations coming to the ballpark. But that’s looking ahead. Instead, The Baltimore Sun will take a by-the-numbers look back at the impact Walltimore had in its rookie season. All stats, unless noted otherwise, are derived from Baseball Savant and Statcast.
0
Of the 40 home runs that actually defeated Walltimore, none came off a left-handed hitter’s bat. There were six close calls, but the only hit among them came when Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker doubled off the wall, only for Orioles left fielder Austin Hays to throw him out at third base.
In all, 21 players managed to hit a home run between the left field corner and the bullpens in left-center. Hays did so six times, the most of any player, ahead of four from Mountcastle and Anthony Santander, three from Ramón Urías and Jorge Mateo, and two from Tampa Bay’s Isaac Paredes and Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras.
For both the Orioles and their guests, about 41% of drives toward that area became home runs, with Baltimore going 23-for-56 and visitors going 17-for-41.
6
Trey Mancini had only seven plate appearances at Camden Yards after he was traded to the Houston Astros on Aug. 1, but the last of those proved significant. With a double high off the wall Sept. 25, Mancini lost his sixth home run of the year to Walltimore. That ended up being a tiebreaker with Mountcastle for the most of any hitter; Mancini and Mountcastle finished with the largest and third-largest deficit between their expected home run totals and actual count.
They were also responsible for the two farthest lost home runs. Mancini’s June 1 drive to left-center had a projected distance of 410 feet, but when it high off Walltimore, it prompted Jim Palmer to say “You’ve gotta be kidding me” on the television broadcast, and Mancini seemed to echo that when he reached second. Mountcastle’s 404-foot double on May 8 went off the top of the wall but bounced back toward the field; he twirled his finger at second, asking umpires if it was a home run. Both shots came off former Cy Young Award winners.
With seven pulled balls of at least 395 feet staying in the yard, Camden Yards trailed only Kansas City’s Kauffman Stadium; 13 ballparks saw all such balls become homers, with nine others having only one outlier.
Seven other Orioles joined Mancini and Mountcastle in missing out on multiple long balls — switch-hitter Adley Rutschman missed out on one from both sides of the plate — with New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton and Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman being the only visitors to do so. Chapman’s pair of would-be homers came in the same game.
5
Jordan Lyles threw nearly 20 more innings at Camden Yards than any other pitcher, so the indefatigable starter naturally benefited from Walltimore more than any other Oriole. Opponents hit five balls off Lyles that would have been home runs in a previous year, and he ended the season surrendering only six home runs at Oriole Park, with only one going beyond the wall. No other Oriole allowed more than two would-be home runs, though Oakland’s JP Sears had three in one outing Sept. 2.
With 43 innings pitched — 40 fewer than Lyles — right-hander Austin Voth went the most frames at Camden Yards without allowing a would-be or actual home run to the altered portion of left field.
36
Rather than hitting 1.000/1.000/4.000 on those 57 balls as they would have a year ago, batters slashed .436/.421/.872. Here’s the breakdown of those lost home runs by result: one single, one triple, 22 doubles and 33 outs, two of which were sacrifice flies. On three of those doubles, the Orioles managed to throw out the opposing batter trying to reach third base; in that sense, 36 balls in play that would have been home runs in 2021 resulted in outs in 2022.
Along with Winker, failed attempts to go to third happened to New York Yankees sluggers Stanton and Aaron Judge in back-to-back games in May, part of a season-long stretch of five straight games in which Walltimore robbed a home run.
-14.5
Not all lost home runs are equal. A two-out grand slam becoming an inning-ending flyout is a lot more impactful than an inning-opening solo shot becoming a leadoff double, which might result in that run scoring anyway. Looking back at the situations, each of the 57 wall-prevented balls struck showed that the Orioles missed out on 42 runs on the drives alone; the extra outs they would have been afforded cost them two more runs, based on the run expectancy for 2022′s approximate averaging scoring environment, according to FanGraphs.
Opponents missed out on 27 runs from their lost homers, with another 2 1/2 missed out via run expectancy. In essence, Walltimore cost the Orioles 14.5 more runs than it did visitors.
1
With those lost runs considered, it’s fair to wonder: Did Walltimore cost the Orioles a playoff spot? Like the above, this considers a hypothetical where the would-be home runs go over the fence and everything else that occurred in those games remains the same, which certainly wouldn’t be the case.
The Orioles finished three games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the American League’s third wild-card spot, a deficit technically one larger because the Rays held the tiebreaker by winning the season series, 10-9. But there were four games the Orioles lost by as many or fewer runs than the wall cost them; one of those was against the Rays, meaning the season series would be flipped.
Of course, there were three other games the Orioles could directly credit Walltimore for a victory, with the wall saving them at least two runs in back-to-back one-run wins over the Los Angeles Angels amid their 10-game winning streak in July. The end result of this alternate reality: The Orioles finish with one more win and only one game out of a playoff spot.
Thirty-three of the lost home runs, or 57.9%, came in a game in which the team of the player who hit it won, meaning it didn’t affect that contest’s final result.
.226
In truth, there are some aspects of the new dimensions that are much harder to quantify, at least with publicly available info. Elias noted one of them in regard to what the changes possibly did mentally for pitchers.
Although would-be home runs proved fairly trackable, it’s much harder to determine the other hits that fell in or became outs because left fielders were playing deeper to cover the added playing surface from the changes. Among the more than 50 left fielders who played that position for at least 1,000 plate appearances, Hays tied for the fourth-deepest average starting position, with that metric notably also including road games.
On a broad scale, there is some measurable influence. Hitters had a .226 average on fly balls to left field with a projected distance between 200 and 300 feet. In the seven previous seasons — those that Statcast has tracked — the highest mark in that regard came in 2019 at .157. Every other season was at least 100 points below 2022′s figure. Of the 28 hits, 22 were singles, mostly seemingly falling in front of left fielders. None of the other seasons had more than 22 such hits total.
News
10 things we learned about the Chicago Cubs in 2022, including Ian Happ’s best all-around season and the need for more star power — and some thump
The Chicago Cubs do not want the last two years to be part of a trend in the wrong direction.
Ending the season 74-88 kept the Cubs at home for the postseason in a second straight year. Six consecutive seasons with a winning record that featured three division titles and a World Series championship seemed to be the start of a dominant era in the franchise’s history. As the Cubs look to return to the playoffs next season, an important offseason awaits, carrying lessons from this year.
1. Keegan Thompson is, at the very least, a multi-inning bullpen weapon.
Thompson will be part of the pitching staff next season after giving the Cubs versatility. The right-hander made 17 starts and 12 appearances out of the bullpen in 2022. It’s too early to know how he fits in, but that is also part of the 27-year-old’s appeal.
“I see Keegan as a really important piece to our success, where that fits in, the roster will shape out,” manager David Ross said during the final week of the season. “He’s done a really nice job of a multi-inning role out of the bullpen that I really trust and he’s also done a really nice job starting, so the more of those guys that can do both, I’ll take them all.”
After his shortest start of the season June 12 at Yankee Stadium, Thompson posted a 1.93 ERA over his next five starts. Beyond that stretch, he struggled with consistency as a starter before late-season back tightness cost him nearly a month on the injured list. Thompson thrived in his relief role, owning a 1.47 ERA in 36⅔ innings with a 0.900 WHIP and a 30.0 K%, more than 10% higher than when he started.
Rotation injuries led to Thompson’s in-season transition to starter, and it would not be a surprise if he opens 2023 as a reliever and starting pitching depth. Thompson is expected ramp up in the offseason to prepare to report to camp as a starter, but Ross clearly values having Thompson as a weapon in various high-leverage spots out of the bullpen, a role that might be his best fit.
2. Ian Happ showed he can be the all-around player who would warrant a contract extension.
Consistency eluded Happ through his first five major-league seasons. For stretches, Happ could be one of the Cubs’ best hitters with his combination of on-base percentage and power, but outside of the shortened 2020 season, putting together a complete season offensively and defensively didn’t always happen. His struggles through the first four months in 2021 cost him regular playing time and made his future in a Cubs uniform murky.
A strong final two months carried into this season, and combined with the Cubs giving him a set position in left field, Happ thrived. He produced his most complete season, easily leading Cubs position players in games (158) and earning an All-Star nod. He didn’t rely on home runs when driving the ball, finishing tied for sixth in doubles (42) in the majors, more than twice his previous career high.
It was the performance Happ needed as he enters his final year of arbitration before becoming a free agent after the 2023 season. Without mentioning specific players, President Jed Hoyer stated Monday that the Cubs had taken the first steps on contract extensions, efforts that are expected to carry into the offseason. Happ, who turned 28 in August, would seem to fit the mold.
“His career had been marked prior to this year by really high highs and really low lows, and he made a very concerted effort with his swing and his mentality to even it out, and I think he did a fantastic job,” Hoyer said. “And there’s no reason that he can’t continue to do that. … He really found his voice from a leadership standpoint, and it was really, really gratifying to see that, so I’m excited.”
3. Baserunning must improve and will be a focal point.
Winning teams consistently do the little things well, and baserunning falls under that scope. The Cubs’ sloppy play on the base paths would have proved costly had games mattered. Some of the miscues were aggressive attempts to manufacture runs for an offense that could not regularly rely on homers.
By the end of the season, the Cubs’ baserunning issues earned criticism from the generally positive Ross. His frustrations in that area were warranted. Although the Cubs ranked seventh in Extra Bases Taken Percentage (44%) and tied for second best in going first to third, their 68 outs on the bases were second most in the majors while they had the most outs at home with 24. There are times to push it, but too often the aggressiveness did not pay off.
Hoyer noted Monday the Cubs’ at-times sloppy baserunning and cited it as an area they can significantly improve. Hoyer didn’t blame the coaching staff but made clear baserunning will be a “real focus” in offseason meetings, how they go about things in spring training and their approach throughout next season.
“You have to address those things with each player and talk through it,” Hoyer said. “At times we made obvious mistakes. There’s a difference between being aggressive and giving up outs, and sometimes we gave up outs.”
4. The strong 39-31 second half must not be overvalued.
The momentum the Cubs carry into the offseason is encouraging. Led by the pitching staff, most notably the rotation, the Cubs got into a groove during the second half, kick-started by sweeping the Phillies in Philadelphia coming out of the All-Star break.
There is some danger to overvaluing the Cubs’ 39-31 record over the final 2½ months. Only nine of their 22 series in that span came versus teams that finished with a winning record, though a high point was going 9-0 against the Phillies and New York Mets. Overall, the Cubs went 37-58 this season against opponents with a record above .500.
It is a credit to Ross and the coaching staff for how players competed during the second half. Young players gained valuable experience. But the quality of competition was not high in that stretch, and even Hoyer agreed there is some danger in how the organization evaluates the second half.
“(When) we’re not in a pennant race, you can play sort of free and easy, and I think that matters,” he said. “Some of what we saw in the first half was probably somewhat schedule-related, injury-related, and some of the second half we have to keep in mind that guys were able to play free and easy at the end. … We have to be mindful of that.”
5. The roster needs more star power.
A common attribute among playoff teams is the presence of elite players. Nearly every team that made the postseason features at least one big name with many teams feature numerous stars. Since last year’s trade deadline, the Cubs roster is arguably devoid of game-changing talent, particularly the kind fans pay to see at Wrigley Field.
“You want to make sure that you add those players at the right time for the organization, and we have to make those decisions,” Hoyer said. “But there’s no question that those caliber (of) players can certainly swing a playoff series or make the difference in a couple of games to make the playoffs and not make the playoffs. But you have to make sure you sign those players at the right time.”
For a big-market team, the Cubs — who seemingly are on the verge of expecting to be a regular postseason contender — the time to add big-name talent should come this offseason. They have the money to make it happen, and the roster needs a serious upgrade in star power. Maybe someone within the organization will develop into one, but waiting for the right time to acquire a star might mean letting good fits pass by.
6. Some thump is needed in the lineup.
The Cubs made a concerted effort to shift from a too much swing-and-miss and power-heavy lineup the previous year or two to add contact hitters and emphasize bat-to-ball skills and approach, yielding some improvements in the latter this season.
But the Cubs need more power hitters, which especially became evident when playing in so many one- and two-run games. Their Isolated Power (ISO), which measures hitters’ raw power, ranked 18th in the majors while they were 14th in home run to fly ball rate.
Expect them to target more thump in the offseason to complement Nico Hoerner, Seiya Suzuki and Happ, who were able to create contact and put the ball in play with some consistency. Less station-to-station offense.
“We have to be a little quicker-strike offense than we were,” Hoyer said. “I liked the fact that we’re making more contact. I did think there were times we grinded out at-bats, but we lacked the ability to pull away in different games. And that’s something we have to get better about.
“Great teams blow people out, and as we think about where we want to be eventually, that is a big focus that you’ve got to be able to score runs in bunches, and we weren’t able to do that this year.”
7. With only one player left from 2016, this season was a reminder the fall from the top can be quicker than expected — and painful.
It’s a bit remarkable that with catcher Willson Contreras receiving — and likely rejecting — a qualifying offer from the Cubs to become a free agent next month, only one player from the 2016 World Series title team will remain on the roster. And plenty of questions revolve around that player, right-hander Kyle Hendricks, and his health and reliability for next season. The Cubs had eight position players, either starters or considered valuable regulars, who were in their age-26 season or younger when they won the title. And the oldest of them all on that postseason roster now manages the team.
The point of the initial rebuild under Theo Epstein and Hoyer was to avoid this scenario the organization has been going through the last two years in tearing down the big-league roster, replenishing the farm system and hoping this time the Cubs build a better foundation for sustained success. Drafting and signing amateur talent to then developing them into foundational pieces is an important part of the equation.
There is no reason the Cubs shouldn’t be able to do what the Los Angeles Dodgers have accomplished in the last decade: making the postseason each year behind nine division titles, advancing to three World Series and winning a title. The Atlanta Braves, too, have been rolling the last five years with five playoff berths and the 2021 title and have locked in most of their young, star talent through aggressive pre-free-agency extensions.
There is a path forward for the Cubs to get back on another dominant run, and if they execute, the organization should be able to avoid having to endure another rebuild within the next decade.
8. A bigger test awaits manager David Ross.
It is difficult to assess a manager’s in-game decisions when outcomes are meaningless in the grand scheme of the season. Ross often maintained that he focused on trying to win that game each time he arrived at the ballpark. The reality, though, is he wasn’t given a roster expected to make the postseason; the roster would have needed to max out its potential, and injuries early in the season, namely to the rotation, quickly thwarted any hopes of that.
The 2022 season provided a few more glimpses into Ross’ style, including how he manages a pitching staff. The last three years each presented different challenges because of the pandemic-shortened season, COVID-19 protocols and then the lockout.
Ross, who in March received a contract extension through 2024, has continued to grow in his role. But the time will come when his in-game management will come under much greater scrutiny, perhaps as soon as next season, when his decisions more directly affect the Cubs’ postseason quest. The clubhouse dynamic will continue to shift, too, one that is nearly void of any of his former Cubs teammates.
9. Payroll flexibility is great — if the Cubs use it.
After the 2023 season, the Cubs will have only three guaranteed contracts on the books: Suzuki, David Bote and Marcus Stroman, who could choose to void that year by opting out after next season.
The Cubs have plenty of paths to harness their payroll flexibility. They are nearly $125 million under the competitive balance tax for next season, according to Cot’s Baseball Contracts’ estimates, which include player benefits, pre-arbitration bonus-pool money and minor-leaguers on the 40-man roster. An aggressive mindset entering the offseason for the Cubs front office should mean they would acquire impact players even if they are wary of long deals. Shorter years and more money could be an option when pursuing top free agents.
10. Nico Hoerner gives them a piece to build around.
Building from within is always important during any teardown, and successfully identifying which homegrown players can be important pieces to build around is key. Hoerner’s performance this season further showed why the Cubs think so highly of the 25-year-old infielder.
Aside from a fluky collision with an umpire, he stayed healthy for most of the season at shortstop, where the daily physical and mental grind can be a challenge. Hoerner showed more power, hitting 10 homers in 517 plate appearances to more than triple his home run total from his first three seasons (three in 378 PAs).
Hoerner’s work ethic and emerging leadership cannot be overlooked either. His path from first-round pick in 2018 to starting shortstop hasn’t been a traditional minor-league trek, but Hoerner has become an asset whose defensive versatility is valuable while his power potential might not have been reached yet despite coming off career-best slugging numbers. Hoerner’s offensive profile likely won’t produce gaudy numbers, but he’s exactly the type of players winning teams need.
News
ASK IRA: Are Heat operating a man down to start the season?
Q: Ira, you never answer the question and instead talk about the luxury tax. Are you telling me of all the players released this week that none would be better than Udonis Haslem? – Carl.
A: Or is it you’re not getting the answer you want? First, you are talking about a 14th player (to replace Udonis Haslen) or a 15th player (which would put the Heat into the luxury tax). So if the contention is that a 14th player on the standard roster (and the Heat likely would consider it a 17th player, considering their faith and willingness to play their two-way players), then isn’t there a problem in the first place. We’re not talking about a Jae Crowder here, or a player acquired in a trade. We’re talking about players that other teams did not deem good enough to be their 15th man. As it is, the Heat likely will have trouble finding minutes for Jamal Cain or even Gabe Vincent in their perimeter rotation. And if it’s a waiver-wire big man you are talking about, would you want such a player to receive minutes ahead of Nikola Jovic or Omer Yurtseven? Yes, at times more can be better. But if a 15th man is your greatest concern on the eve of a season, then you only have good problems. (I know, I know, probably not the answer you were seeking. But Udonis Haslem is under guaranteed contract, and that is not going to change. And the Heat at the moment have no compelling need to move into the tax.)
Q: I know the Heat don’t have room to maneuver. But, how do the Heat get Carmelo Anthony on the team? He seems like he is ready for a redeem season. He could help the second unit on offense. Seems like a good Heat project. He has a lot of situational experience, probably hungry to have a NBA Finals on his resume. And you say? – Stuart.
A: I say Max Strus and Duncan Robinson. If the Heat are playing both on the second unit, then there simply is no room at the (second-team) inn for Carmelo Antohny. And again, as mentioned above, there simply isn’t an opening or the need.
Q: Why is it that Precious Achiuwa has developed and is playing better in Toronto than he did in Miami? Was it a problem with coaching in Miami, where he wasn’t developed properly or perhaps they weren’t patient enough? It’s beginning to look like Toronto got the better deal. – Rodney, Sarasota.
A: And you certainly could cite a lack of patience, but that can be part of the equation with the win-now Heat. So after one lockout-shortened season, they included him in the trade for Kyle Lowry. But also consider Toronto’s situation at center; namely they don’t have one. So sometimes it’s all about opportunity. Bam Adebayo was and is the Heat priority. Precious, with his 3-point stroke, certainly could have a successful career. But with Lowry, the Heat got within one game of last season’s NBA Finals. It is a trade they would make again.
