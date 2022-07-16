Finance
The Ultimate Guide To Choosing a Lawn Bowl
The ultimate guide to choosing a lawn bowl.
Selecting a lawn bowl is a very personal thing and there are a number of factors to consider when choosing a bowl. There are now over 30 different models available in the UK, each with a different bias, in eight sizes (00-6), four weights (medium, medium heavy, heavy and extra heavy), with at least six different types of grip, not to mention the vast array of colours. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the number of bowlers who are playing with the wrong size or get lost before they even start is considerable.
Hopefully below I’ve answered some, if not all of your questions, which will enable you to make an informed choice about which set of bowls will suit you best.
Brand
In all honesty the brand is the least important factor when buying a set of bowls. Often club players will argue the merits of one make over another. The truth is that all of the bowls manufacturers produce a wide range of good quality products which conform to standard laid down by World Bowls and almost every bowler will be able to find the right bowl for them.
Most established bowlers will have a personal preference which often comes about by trying out different bowls either by having a go with a clubmate’s or at their local bowls retailer. Choosing any particular model will depend on what suits you best – whether you intend to play indoors and outdoors or you want a bowl specifically for faster indoor greens.
There are several manufacturers of lawn bowls in the UK. The models are shown in brackets.
• Taylor Bowls (Lazer, Vector VS, Blaze, Ace, International, Legacy SL, Lignoid)
• Henselite (Dreamline, Tiger II, Classic II, Tiger, Classic)
• Drakes Pride (Advantage, Fineline, Professional, Jazz)
• Almark (Sterling Gold, Sterling Slim-Line, Arrow)
Size
Sizing your bowl is perhaps the most important aspect of selecting a lawn bowl. Get it wrong and you’ll either be hitting the opposite banking with a thud or dropping it at your feet. As a guide, most men will play with a bowl between the sizes of 3 and 5, with 3 being the smaller bowl of the two. Ladies will usually play with bowls between 00 and 2 in size, again with 00 being the smaller of the two.
The most popular method of determining which size is best for you is to use both hands to span your middle fingers and thumb around the running surface (the smooth area around the centre of the bowl so that your thumbs touch at the bottom of the bowl and your middle fingers meet at the top to form a circle. If you can achieve this without too much of a gap at the top of the bowl this will probably be the correct size of bowl for you.
But I would recommend trying one or two other methods in addition to ensure that you have the right size. Take the bowl most suited to you using the previous method and two further bowls – one a size below and the other a size above. Taking each bowl in turn, hold it as if about to deliver – with it sitting comfortable in the palm of your hand (depending on your preference) and your fingers placed in the grips – swing your arm forward and backward. If you feel like the bowl might come crashing down then it is obviously too big but if you can maintain a firm and comfortably grip then this is another tick in the box.
Lastly, I would ask the bowler to stretch their arm out in front of them, holding the bowl upside down. If after 30 seconds your arm begins to ache or shake, it is probably too big for you. If however, you maintain a firm and comfortable grip, this will confirm that this is more than likely the correct size of bowl for you. You might even like to try the same routines with the next size up to ensure that you’re not playing with a bowl that is too small – you should always play with the largest and heaviest bowl that you’re able to comfortably deliver and control.
Weight
In general there are two weights – medium and heavy – although some manufacturers do offer medium heavy and extra heavy as options. The weight of a bowl is indicated by the number and letter on the side of the bowl, i.e. 3H is a size three bowl with a heavy weight, 2M is a size two with a medium weight. In the UK quite a few bowlers own two sets – a heavyweight set for the faster indoor surfaces and a medium weight set for the slower outdoor greens.
The difference in weight should be considered alongside the size of the bowl in terms of what happens during a match. A heavier bowl certainly has its advantages as it will have more momentum and is more likely to stand its ground in the head. If it’s comfortable for the bowler to hold and deliver I would always recommend buying a heavier bowl no matter what size they have chosen.
Indoor or outdoor?
If you mainly play indoors, then I would recommend a bowl with a narrower bias such as a Taylor Lazer, Vector VS or Blaze, a Henselite Classic II or Tiger Pro or a Drakes Pride Fineline or Advantage. Otherwise you could find yourself aiming at the far end of the next rink in order for the bowl to swing back to the head.
Unless of course you’re a confident bowler, prefer a wider bias or play at the back end, in which case you might also consider a Taylor Ace or International, a Henselite Tiger or Tiger II or a Drakes Pride Professional or Jazz.
If you’re a hardier breed and spend your summer enjoying the delights of the British summer then the bias of the bowl is less important unless you play at number three or skip when you may have to negotiate your way around the other bowls.
Bias
Choosing the bias of your bowl largely depends on whether you are an indoor or outdoor bowler and what position you play in pairs, triples or fours (rinks). If you largely play indoors then I would recommend a narrower bias. But if you bowl outdoors a wider bias is likely to suit your needs.
If you’re just starting out in the game I would advise you to start with a bowl with a narrow to medium bias as you will probably be asked to play at number one or two where your primary task is to get as close to the jack as possible. Playing in these positions will also give you an opportunity to find your line and weight.
Bowls with a narrow to medium bias (best for indoor) include:
• Taylor Bowls (Lazer, Vector VS, Blaze, Ace)
• Henselite (Dreamline, Tiger II, Classic II)
• Drakes Pride (Advantage, Fineline, Professional)
• Almark (Arrow, Sterling Slimline)
Bowls with a medium to wide bias (best for outdoor) include:
• Taylor Bowls (Ace, International, Legacy SL, Lignoid)
• Henselite (Classic II, Classic, Tiger)
• Drakes Pride (Professional, Jazz)
• Almark (Sterling Slimline, Sterling Gold)
Generally, an indoor bowl is designed to have a much narrower bias, while an outdoor bowl usually has much too wide a swing for use indoors and can be difficult to control. When I say indoor bowls I am not referring to short mat bowls – you could get away with using your indoor or outdoor bowls in a game of short mat but there are bowls designed specifically for this format of the game – Stevens and Drakes Pride being the better known.
If you search Google Images using the terms taylor bias chart, henselite bias chart, drakes pride bias chart and almark bias chart you will find a chart which illustrates the bias (the lines which the bowls take) of each bowl in the manufacturer’s range of bowls.
Grips
Grips are the indented rings or indentations around the sides of the bowl that offer somewhere to place your thumb and fingers when delivering. These provide a more secure grip and better control, particularly in cold and wet or hot, sweaty conditions. If you mainly bowl indoors then the grips are less important.
There are various types of grip (deep dimple, shallow dimple, progrips, crescent grooves, vertical grooves) available depending on the manufacturer and model, so I would suggest trying out bowls with different grips before reaching a decision. Again, if you belong to a club ask your fellow members if you can have a roll-up with their bowls to get a better idea of what is more comfortable and suited to your style of bowling.
Colour
Originally all bowls were made from hard lignum wood and were therefore brown in colour. When composition bowls were introduced they were invariably black. Today, bowls are available in almost 50 colours, shades and patterns and although they are slightly more expensive the gap in price is narrowing. The colour of your bowls is a purely personal choice.
Cost
A new set of bowls will cost between £160 and £230, so unless the customer is certain that they know what they want, we would always recommend that beginners purchase a second-hand set for between £30 and £120. These can often be purchased via your club noticeboard, some retailers or alternatively have a look on Ebay where there is always a healthy stock of second-hand bowls for sale. As long as they are not more than 15 years old (you can determine the age by examining the oval or rectangular stamp on the side of the bowl – the manufacturer’s 10-year guarantee stamp) and no serious scrapes or gouges (minor surface scratches will not affect performance) they will suit your purpose. And should you subsequently decide to change your bowls, a second-hand set will only lose a fraction of its original cost when you come to sell them on.
With so many bowls on the market, I would always suggest seeking advice from a specialist bowls retailer and if possible inquire whether you might be able to try the model you wish to purchase. Sometimes bowls shops based inside indoor arenas hold samples that can be tried.
In the end, whatever bowls you choose they’ll only ever be as good as the player. Bowls can be the most rewarding or frustrating game. One day you’ll bowl the opposition off the green and the next you won’t get within six feet of the jack. It can be as infuriating as it is rewarding.
A large part of the game, in whatever format, is about consistency. I can’t recommend highly enough that practice makes perfect, whether on your own or with another player – drawing to the jack time and again using both your forehand and backhand. But that’s for another time.
I hope that you’ve found this guide useful. If you have, please recommend it to any other new bowlers you know. Whatever format of the game you choose to play and whichever bowls you choose to buy, I hope that you not only enjoy the game but also the friendships you make and the vibrant social scene which goes with it.
How to Produce YouTube Videos As Your Top Marketing Strategy
Videos are some of the most powerful marketing tools that you can use. This is because people love viewing videos as compared to reading blocks of messages. You however will need to make sure that you produce the most effective videos to enjoy the benefits as your top marketing strategy. YouTube videos will make all the relevance for your marketing strategy if you have everything right and flowing.
Use trailer videos to turn new viewers into subscribers
Any online business enjoys receiving new viewers every now and then because it means that there is still some growth hope for the business. By featuring a video on your channel’s top, you will easily manage to turn new viewers into subscribers. A short video that delivers the kind of impact you are looking for should have a strong intro welcoming your viewers within which you can also share your notable credentials. You must also highlight the benefits of videos and then call them to action.
Benchmark yourself by sharing stats that matter
When producing your YouTube videos as a top marketing strategy, you need to be a reliable information source. This means producing a video that presents the niche market data and numbers in an easy and unique sharable way. People find more trust in statistics and you must present your best data. You can collect eye-opening data and figures about the business, include a good song and even use animation to make the figures and facts combine with music and graphics to have an enjoyable video at the end.
Share success stories for a good reputation
This is especially important for new visitors. It is always easier for them to trust in what you are offering them when they read success stories from customers who have already tested your products or services. You can use recorded customer interviews or ask your past customers to share their success stories and send the video link so that you can share it or add it to your channel. In this success story, have the customers introduce themselves for added trust, and then share the before, shift and the after of using your products or services.
Demonstrate knowledge by answering questions
Another style of producing YouTube videos that is great for your top marketing strategy is to show your potential customers how knowledgeable you are by answering their questions. You can send surveys to your customers and then use the results to create a question and answer resource on your channel. When you share the little but important things that customers are likely to ask, you will easily turn them into conversions.
Teach the customers something new for awareness
It is one of the best styles you can use to create a good video. Teach your potential customers something you know they have an interest in knowing. How to videos are always top ranked and with step by step recording to make demonstrations, you actually give them a chance to learn something that will stick for long.
How PBX System Supports Small Business?
The PBX systems are becoming increasingly popular amongst small business enterprises for a variety of reasons. Because of the continuing demand, the manufacturers of PBX systems for small businesses are trying to make the system more and more sophisticated as well as affordable.
For a small business, effective and reliable communication with customers, employees, suppliers and other stakeholders is critically important. But at the same time, most small corporations can ill afford to buy or maintain expensive business phone systems.
A Private Branch Exchange (PBX) is a telephone switching system that manages incoming as also outgoing calls for a company’s employees. The PBX is connected to the public phone system (PSTN) and automatically directs incoming calls to specific extensions. It also handles multiple lines.
A typical small company PBX system includes external and internal phone lines, a computer server that manages call switching and routing plus a console for manual operations.
An IP based PBX can replicate everything a traditional business PBX does and more. It performs the switching and connecting of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) as well as landline calls.
A traditional PBX requires two separate networks – one for data and another for voice. But, an IP PBX system straightaway runs on an IP data network, which saves costs and also reduces network management for small businesses. You can get a business PBX with smart features that you would want for your business.
A small business can use IP phones, soft phones (which mean only a computer and a microphone headset) and landline phones for an IP PBX phone system. These PBXs have smart features such as time-of-day forwarding and real-time call records, time-of-day call routing, voicemail-to-email and fax-to-email – apart from a host of standard as well as advanced features.
Communication is critically important for all sizes of business enterprises including small corporations. There are today PBX systems specially designed for small businesses. These PBX systems are affordable, reliable and full-featured. They combine an IP PBX with robust telephony features to enhance business communications and to increase overall productivity.
You can greet your callers with a professional business greeting every time they call and give your small business the image of a large corporation.
With an intelligent queuing facility, the PBX can route your callers to the right employee in the right department all the time.
With a virtual PBX phone system, you can route incoming calls to any type of phone, anywhere. This is a boon to your employees who work from the office, from residence, work sites, or even those on the move.
These PBX systems are wholly scalable and you can keep expanding the size and adding features as your business grows – while only paying for what you need and use at any given point in time.
The latest trend amongst small businesses is Cloud PBX (a phone service which is provided via the internet) that is a scalable, flexible and reliable telephone solution. Because Cloud PBX operates through the internet, you can connect a telephone to the hosted PBX service regardless of geographic boundaries.
There is no need to bother about maintaining the PBX as the phone service provider is wholly responsible for your Cloud PBX system’s maintenance. Choose a provider who owns the PBX technology and that way they are totally responsible for the systems. Make sure you receive 24/7 service back-up support. Also, check there are no hidden fees, taxes or charges.
Becoming a Computer Programmer Through Online Training
Technology and specifically computer technology is a vital part of the world today. Computers are used in virtually every home, company, and organization to help complete various tasks. Computers allow individuals to do a number of things, all of which would not be possible without computer programmers creating and updating programs to suit varying needs. Gaining an education in computer programming is readily available from a variety of online schools.
Majoring in computer programming will prepare students to develop programs that will convert data, store and retrieve information, help individuals communicate, and more. Students can gain an education from accredited online programs to equip them with the knowledge to integrate and apply numerous computer capabilities, logic, and programming languages to create a working software package. Degree programs in general teach students how to create and construct programs, test software, and debug programming issues.
Two major types of computer programmers exist and many online school programs and courses help students become efficient in these areas. Programming students will take an assortment of courses that will allow them to work in jobs that fall under application programming or system programming. These two categories focus on different tasks but work together to create workable programs from every day use to scientific use.
Application programmers create programs that perform certain tasks in specific environments. A program that might be created in this context may be used by a video renting store. The program would track what movies are in stock, how many are rented, and the return date. System programmers create operating systems for computers such as Mac OS X. These programmers learn how all parts of the computer interact to create programs that allow all the software to communicate with each other.
Students can choose a program from any number of online schools to obtain an education as a computer programmer. Certification in computer programming may be a viable option for the individual who does not need a complete degree to obtain their goal. Certificate programs are great for the student who needs to learn a certain program to help them with their business or create a website.
Bachelor’s degrees are the most popular online programs. Students who complete this type of program have knowledge and experience with many computer programs, which commonly include, Java, HTML, and C++. A bachelor’s degree program on average takes four years to complete. A single course like JavaScript programming could on average cost $400 to $600 depending on the school, degree program, and certificate program a student is enrolled in. Students who continue their online education and gain a master’s degree can work in more advanced careers, such as supervisors.
The job market for computer programmers is vast and can have students working for companies and private contracts, providing technical support, and more. Students can become system analysts, lead programmers, web programmers, database programmers, and more. The job market will continue to grow as technology grows and programmers will always have a place in the industry as computer technology continues to incorporate itself into our daily lives.
With an accredited education and degree students will find that a whole world of opportunities will be open to them. There are a number of schools and colleges that provide degree training programs for those looking to enroll in a computer programming course. By obtaining a quality education in computer programming students can prepare for the career of their dreams. Contact various programs today to request more information about the program that’s right for you.
DISCLAIMER: Above is a GENERIC OUTLINE and may or may not depict precise methods, courses and/or focuses related to ANY ONE specific school(s) that may or may not be advertised at PETAP.org.
Copyright 2010 – All rights reserved by PETAP.org.
PCOS Causes Symptoms, Irregular Periods and Female Infertility
There is an imbalance in a woman’s body, which affects several hormone systems that may cause women to have a variety of symptoms of having an ovarian cyst. These symptoms also include of having a high level of androgens (a male hormone), missed or irregular period and many small cysts in the ovaries (which are abnormal, closed sac-like structures within a tissue that contain a liquid, gaseous or semisolid substance, they can occur anywhere in the body and can vary in shape).
Symptoms
Other signs include acne, obesity, excessive hair growth, and unusual hair growth and distribution and skin discolorations. If PCOS is not treated it can progress to metabolic syndrome: high blood cholesterol, high blood pressure and diabetes. Other important signs include endocrine disturbances such as increase in insulin level, increase in PROLACTIN, increase in testosterone level, and increase in LUTEINIZING hormone that stimulates the ovary.
Any of the above symptoms and signs may be absent in PCOS, with the exception of irregular or no menstrual periods and all women with PCOS will have irregular or no menstrual periods. Women who have PCOS do not regularly ovulate, that means; they do not release an egg every month. This is why they do not have regular periods. It is a common cause for an ovulation and female infertility.
PCOS affects at least 20 % of all women of reproductive age, and it is more common in the ladies living in Middle East and Asian populations. However no one is definitely sure what causes PCOS. Although women with PCOS often have a mother or sister with the condition, so there seems to be a hereditary factor. In a study, 93% of girls who had PCOS reported that their mothers also suffered from this syndrome. Stress may also be an important contributing factor, sometimes that stress is biological, such as going through puberty.
Stress
Arab girls who hit puberty tend to feel quite shy and they are mostly ashamed of the change that is happening in their body, and most of the time these girls try to hide any of their physical change even from their mothers. This issue also increases their risk of stress and anxiety and hence the chances of developing an ovarian cyst.
Sometimes stress is the result of a “high energy personality.” The symptoms of PCOS seem to occur more often when there is also a diagnosis of bipolar disorder, anxiety, and/or depression. There may be fact that PCOS happens when the woman’s body starts to have trouble keeping up with the demands of a stress response that never has the opportunity to turn off. The socio-environmental factor is also significant. ” Most people in the Middle East tend to have a very unhealthy lifestyle especially when it comes to sleeping, most people stay awake all night and then sleep in the afternoon, however what people don’t realize is that unhealthy sleep is one of the contributing factors to people who suffer from some of the PCOS symptoms.
PCOS is definitely a health problem for ladies that can affect a women’s menstrual cycle hindering her ability to have children, plus it leads to the appearance of blood vessels and 60% of women suffering from this problem are obese. Most women with PCOS have troubles in their menstrual cycle mainly because ovulation does not occur and the hormone progesterone is not made, and without progesterone the menstrual cycle is irregular or absent. The small cysts make male hormones, which also prevent ovulation.
Diagnosis
However the PCOS syndrome has many different presentations and no two women are alike. Yet two things do appear to be common in most cases and that is insulin resistance and there is some kind of stressor that pushes a woman’s body into ‘stress mode’
The diagnosis of PCOS is generally made on the basis of clinical signs and symptoms.
Treatment
However the cysts in the ovaries can be identified with imaging technology such as picture of a typical POLYCYSTIC ovary. “There is no cure for PCOS, treatment goals are only based on the symptoms. For younger ladies who practice birth control, especially those with low “androgenic” (male hormone-like) side effects, birth control pills like Jasmine, can cause regular periods and prevent the risk of uterine cancer. For acne or excess hair growth, a water pill (diuretic) called SPIRONOLACTONE may be prescribed to help reverse these problems.
Other medications include Diane, anti-androgens, FINASTERIDE, VANIQA cream and laser hair removal. For women who desire pregnancy, a medication called CLOMIPHENE (CLOMID) can be used to induce ovulation (cause egg production). In addition, weight loss can normalize menstrual cycles and often increases the possibility of pregnancy in women with PCOS. Therefore modifying one’s lifestyle can also help the situation. “The best diet to follow for those suffering from PCOS is a low carbohydrate diet. Emerging research is also pointing to the importance of Omega-3 fatty acids, which maintains mood and hormone function among PCO patients.
Risks and the best approach to handle PCOS or ovarian cysts
Women with PCOS are at a higher risk for a number of illnesses, including high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and cancer of the uterus (ENDOMETRIAL cancer). Getting your symptoms under control at an earlier age can reverse much of the risks. It is also important to eat right and exercise, and to avoid smoking cigarettes. A regular test for diabetes can also help. Family support is also very important and everyone needs to know that PCOS is a common illness but is not the most serious illness however treatment of the symptoms at an early stage is a great help to all sufferers of PCOS.
This is why thousands of ladies are now looking for a holistic approach or natural treatment, combining lifestyle changes with scientific treatment to help cure their ovarian cyst. Holistic approach is the best treatment to completely eliminate the threat of having an ovarian cyst.
Attorney Video – 5 Reasons Not to Create a New Video Each Month
1. It’s too expensive
2. It takes too much time
3. You have nothing new to say
4. Nobody wants to watch you online
5. You don’t know how to create video
1. It’s too expensive:
This can be true. Why is it expensive? Because of the time and effort involved to edit, color correct, and graphics, and music, add an intro, and add an exit, compress, render, upload it to multiple video sharing sites, blog about it and read about it. The physical act of actually pressing “record” on your camera is simple. It’s the hours that are spent in “post-production” that are time-consuming and costly.
You have two options: (1) Learn how to create and produce video yourself or (2) Hire an experienced video production company to create video for you where all you have to do is show up and start talking. They do the rest.
2. It takes too much time
If you choose to create the video yourself, then the answer is “yes” it does take too much time. Unless you have the desire, inclination and eagerness to learn everything about video production, cameras, lighting, audio and post-production, and I strongly urge you to forgo learning to do it yourself. Instead, you’re better option is to hire someone to do it all for you.
3. You have nothing new to say
I don’t believe that. If you practice law today, there are always new cases coming down from the highest court in your state and set precedent that your potential clients need to know about. If you are the one to provide them with his updated information, an online viewer is much more likely to view you as a legal expert compared to attorneys who fail to provide this useful information.
In addition, there is so much information you have to talk about that you don’t even realize it. Your video producer should be able to coax from you all the information that you need to create engaging and useful video for your online viewers. When looking for a video production company to create your videos, you should ask whether they know we were ideal client is without even having to ask you. While most video companies can create technically good video and go online, the majority of video producers have no idea what type of content you need to put on line to get the viewer to pick up the phone and call you. Asked whether a producer is also a trial attorney who can guide you and who understands exactly what content and online viewers looking for when searching for an attorney.
4. Nobody wants to watch you online
Did you know that YouTube is the second most popular search engine, right behind Google? It’s true. You think nobody wants to watch you? Guess what? They don’t care about you. That’s right. I’ll say it again. Nobody cares about you online. So why would someone want to watch your video? Simple. You offer information that they need and want. If you offer that information and they need more information, who do you think they are more likely to call, the person who has the answers, or your competitor who fails to provide any information unless they walk into their office?
5. You don’t know how to create video
This is a valid concern. Many attorneys have no idea how to make a video; what to say in their video; how to get it onto their computer; how to edit it; how to compress it for the web; how to upload it; how to distribute it; and how to properly use social media to tell the world about their new video.
What do you do if you’re like most attorneys in that situation? The answer is simpler than you think.
You hire an experienced video production company to do it all for you (except appear in your video, of course). Importantly, when looking for a video company to produce your videos, make sure they have experience making attorney video. Don’t look for the wedding videographer and don’t look for the videographer that creates commercials.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m sure they can produce technically great videos. However, you need a video producer who knows who your ideal client is. You need a producer who knows something about attorney ethics and what you generally can and cannot do in a video. You need a producer who knows what your ideal client is looking for online. Finally, you need an all-in-one, turn-key solution, so the only thing you have to do is show up and start talking.
CONCLUSION
If you want your potential online clients to go to your competitors, then by all means, don’t create new video each month.
Employees Overseas Need International Health Insurance
When we think of some of the most popular computers, electronics and automobiles, “Sold in the USA” is rapidly replacing “Made in the USA” as the new norm. While the expansion of many US corporations slowed as a result of the recent recession, business is booming for emerging markets around the globe. Multi-national corporations competing for global customers have thrown their hats in the ring by establishing subsidiary offices with local sales, manufacturing and distribution channels.
In the race for global presence, foreign corporations have flooded the US market to capture the highly prized American customer-in fact; there are over 3,000 foreign-domiciled corporations with subsidiary companies, branches or sister offices within the US, according to Uniworld Business Publications.
With a hybrid workforce comprised of US citizens, foreign nationals and key executives from overseas, foreign corporations’ human resources and benefit directors are tasked with managing a myriad of benefits over growing geographic areas and across wildly varying international regulatory bodies. Benefit directors new to the US market are simply unaware of the many insurance options when insuring foreign nationals working in the US. In an attempt to simplify the matter, we find that most employees, no matter their origin or citizenship status, are being enrolled on their US company’s group health insurance and benefits plans. But this is rarely the best method.
Seasoned international human resources managers know the difficulties of educating their foreign employees regarding policy benefits, deductibles, co-pays, PPO and HMO networks. Traditional domestic group health insurance assumes employees are familiar with understanding insurance terminology, locating participating doctors and hospitals, seeking referrals, getting prequalified and submitting claim paperwork.
Foreign employees arriving from countries with socialized or national healthcare are unfamiliar with navigating the complexities of the US healthcare system and, for good reason, become overwhelmed by the process of seeking medical care in the US.
EXAMPLE SCENARIO
In the next two years, six executives from a prominent Asian stock exchange will work six months in the corporation’s branch office in a major US metropolitan area. They will return to Asia for three months before coming back to the US branch office for another nine months. The company’s US health insurance policy is not designed to accommodate the executives’ frequent travel schedule. What’s more, the additional enrollment and termination forms add an encumbering, albeit necessary, task for the human resources department.
The solution for providing necessary benefits without overburdening the human resources personnel: an international health insurance policy.
TWO AFFORDABLE OPTIONS ARE:
Temporary Travel Medical Insurance: These policies provide short-term coverage from five days to 12 months and are specifically designed to insure foreign nationals visiting and working in the US. Most are guaranteed issue, can become effective within 24 hours and give foreign workers the freedom to choose any doctor or hospital. Ease-of-use is the most attractive feature for policyholders.
Blanket Travel Medical and Accident Policies: These policies cover all employees and executives traveling abroad without any citizenship or country restrictions. A blanket policy ensures no employee is without coverage when working and traveling overseas.
As the world shrinks and global business grows, accommodating foreign employees will prove a must for retaining valuable international workers. If your company doesn’t currently provide international healthcare policies for your international employees, now is the time to reevaluate your benefits methods for a quicker, more satisfying experience for everyone on your global roster.
