Video Marketing for Lawyers: How to Become a Video Editor
It’s simple really. Start with the most expensive and unintuitive software program on the market (Final Cut Pro) and then spend hundreds of hours figuring out what all those little buttons and dials are for.
Video editing can be as simple as pressing the ‘upload to YouTube’ button from your smart phone. On the other hand, you can spend years learning how to use Final Cut Pro to get really good at it. Internet millionaire marketer Frank Kern’s dumbest mistake was to create his own videos. He bought the most expensive equipment, the latest video editing software and then realized he had no idea how to edit anything. He bought all these books to teach him how to do it, and he failed miserably.
There are multiple components to creating great quality video. First you have to get the video off the camera and onto the computer. You have to shape it into a concise piece of content that will compel a viewer to pick up the phone and call you. Sounds easy doesn’t it? I will tell you from experience, it’s not.
Don’t let the marketing gurus tell you otherwise.
Here’s what you need to learn if you want to become a really good video editor. You will learn that it takes a tremendous amount of time to “log and transfer” your videos from your camera to your computer. That means the computer must transcode the video from its native format into one that is understandable by your editing software. There are only a few video cameras on the market where you can actually click and drag the camera’s video footage directly into your editing software. Those are high-end cameras costing many thousands of dollars. The “log and transfer” process takes a huge amount of time and takes up tons of memory on your hard drive. If you spent an hour shooting video, it may take 2 to 3 hours to get all that content onto your computer. Sometimes longer.
Once you have transferred all the footage onto your computer, you must now go through each and every scene to determine which ones you want to keep and which ones you want to trash. You may have 15 minutes worth of content you will need to whittle down into two minutes. The problem with most attorneys is that they love to talk, myself included.
Once you have edited the scenes that you believe are relevant for your topic, the creative side of you must come out. You must create some sort of introductory graphic that shows who you are and what you do; you must create an exit graphic too. You have to obtain royalty-free music that you can use for your intro and exits. You have to insert transitions between each of the scenes. You must color correct each scene and make sure the audio works well. If not, you have to tweak your audio settings.
In most video editing programs whenever you make changes you must then “render” those changes and allow your program to process those changes in order to see it on the screen. This means additional time spent staring at the computer screen, akin to watching paint dry on the wall. You are still not done with the editing process. Once you have reached this point, you must now put your video into processing mode and once again have the entire video rendered. Then you must export it to the correct format so you can upload it to the video sharing sites. When you export it to an.flv flash file, an.mp4 or.mov quicktime file, if you have a 2 to 3 minute video, your computer will typically take anywhere from half an hour to an hour and a half to process that video. If you have an older computer and have not upgraded your hardware, the editing process will take even longer.
Once that phase has been completed, you still are not done. Why not? You will now have a huge video file in the correct format but no video sharing site will accept it. It’s way too big. You must now compress the video file into the correct settings and maintain your high definition, high-quality video all at the same time. Only when you have shrunken and compressed this video file using the correct high-definition settings are you now ready to upload the video online.
So, you want to become a video editor? That’s great. For each two-minute video clip that you create, expect to spend at least 2 to 3 hours per clip to edit. Do you really have time to do all this? You think your family and your kids will appreciate you sitting at your computer for so many hours instead of telling a bedtime story or going out into the yard and having a catch? The choice, as always, is up to you.
Ready, Set, and Get Auto Insurance Quotes For You and Your Car
Riding a car is riskier than riding an airplane. An average of about 36,000 fatal car accidents recorded each year since 2000; this keeps the casualties of car accidents in high figures. The car’s vulnerability to be involved in accidents records about 100 cases of car accidents a day. This simple reason makes car insurance a requirement in each car or all kinds of vehicles.
Car insurance is often mistakenly seen as a useless cost for unnecessary requirement. On the other hand, it is an investment for something that might happen unexpectedly. It covers unexpected accident damages to people, property, and for vehicles repairs and sometimes upgrades.
Each car insurance company offers various auto insurance quotes depending on the vehicle type, purpose and risks to provide suitable service to different specific types of vehicles and drivers. There are car insurances specifically made for women, young drivers, senior citizens and high-risk drivers. In addition, there are also specialized car insurances such as truck insurance, motorcycle insurance, automobile insurance and other budget insurance quotes offered cheap and affordable.
Insurance quotes are now also available in the internet. There are various auto insurance companies that offer online service and transactions for easier insurance purchasing. Plus, it is now easy to compare insurance rates from different companies.
There are many cheap insurance quotes available over the internet. With many prices and services to compare and to choose from, information about insurance companies, and tips from reliable car insurance experts, you cannot go wrong in choosing the car insurance that is just right for you.
Most people have apprehensions with cheap insurance due to many cases of fraud among insurance programs and companies. However, there are really cheap insurance offers from stable and reliable car insurance companies. Many auto insurance companies offer discounts to drivers with clean traffic violation records. The drivers driving attitude is a key factor in getting low cost auto insurance from dependable auto insurance companies. Other insurance companies also offer promos and or give off free auto insurance quotes.
Auto insurance is an investment for a peaceful and worry-free driving anytime and anywhere. It gives the driver the peace of mind that whatever happens, everything will be taken cared of. Aside from the actual financial assistance for covering the damages in case of collision or accident, it also covers damages caused by theft and other circumstances depending on the insurance transactions.
There are infinite reasons and benefits from auto insurances. Get one that suites you and your car.
How To Use Free Ebooks To Start A Viral Marketing Campaign
Viral marketing is one of the most powerful ways that you can generate traffic to your website. The name sounds negative, but when you start a viral marketing campaign, the results will be positive.
Think about how a virus works. When one person is sick, they can get several people sick in one day. Then those people can get several people sick. After a while tons and tons of people are sick. Unless something is done, the virus will keep traveling and traveling.
The concept of a virus can be applied to Internet marketing. Think about this. You create a free ebook and you give it to three people. In the ebook you encourage them to give the ebook to others. Before you know it the ebook is spreading across the Internet like wild fire. Digital information duplicates easily and quickly. Before you know it, thousands of people could be reading your free ebook.
Make sure to let people know that they have permission to forward the ebook around the Internet. Take the time to learn about how copyright works. When you create the ebook, you have to right to give people certain rights. One of those rights could be that you allow them to give the book to other people. Let people know that this book is free to give away.
In the ebook, you can include affiliate links to products and services that you recommend. When people click on those links from your ebook to the sites that you are promoting and make a purchase, you make money. You can also include links back to your website. This will help you generate thousands of visitors.
One of the things that you have to watch out for is people stealing your affiliate commissions. People will modify your affiliate codes and steal commissions from you. I recommend that you use link-cloaking software that will protect your affiliate commissions.
Let other people spread the free ebook around. Use an auto responder to deliver your e-Book automatically. Offer it on your web site. Give it away; do not sell it because you will limit how many people want it. The more that get it, the more clicks to affiliates and the more sales you make.
You can write the e-Book yourself, you can use private label content, or you can hire a ghostwriter to prepare the content. There are many ways to create an ebook. Once you have your e-Book written, use software to create your ebook.
You have many resources to create an ebook. Once you create it start emailing it to people, post it on your website, and advertise it in classified ads. Give it away.
So do not be afraid to jump out there and become an author or a Webmaster, maybe even both. Free ebooks and information are hot commodities. When you market them virally, nature takes over and it spreads.
If you are not using viral ebook marketing, you are missing out on tons of traffic, new customers, and greater affiliate checks. Keep pressing on. God bless you. Jesus loves you.
Automobile Insurance Rates – Quick Simple Facts About Automobile Insurance Rates Quotes
It is vital that you shop carefully to get the best deal on your auto-insurance rate policy. Automobile insurance rates tend to change due time and they differ for every company. The rate is affected by many factors and elements. Typically, the auto-assurance company needs to increase their interest rates to cover up their finances after some policyholders claim a large amount. However, the rate is decreased so that the company gets more policyholders. So, before you purchase a particular policy, it is important that you made auto-assurance comparisons through the use of quotes.
What is Auto-Assurance Coverage Quotes?
Quotes for auto-assurance can be confusing for some individuals. However, they are designed to help in your decision and hence they do not have to be that confusing. Auto-insurance quotes are generally acquired where there is an Internet. In this modern time, they can be available at the comfort of your own home. Auto-assurance quotes differ for every individual. They will depend on your age, mileage, car type and car age. They provide all relevant information about a certain policy or coverage.
How to Get Auto-Insurance Coverage Quotes?
To get auto-indemnity estimates online, go to websites such as Geico.com. Basically, you will ask to enter your zip code and other relevant information. Once you have completed filling up the required information, you will directly be provided with free auto-indemnity prices. Read and compare the quotes and analyze which policy is right for you. Generally, estimates do not insist that you purchase a particular coverage.
Safety Precaution
Auto-assurance quotes are easy to acquire. They are most often available free of charge on online websites and even directly in the auto-indemnity companies. However, before acquiring an auto-insurance prices and quotes from a website, ensure that the site is legitimate or not because you will provide your information to get the quotes.
Internet Marketing 101: Online Marketing for Small Business
Introduction
You own a small business. Do you need a website? An Internet presence can be a necessity or a resource-draining boondoggle, depending on your business and your target audience. You shouldn’t build or maintain a website simply because “everyone else has one.” However, even if you own a one-person services company and get all the business you can handle through word of mouth, you can still create an online presence with a minimum of time and expense.
If and when you do develop a business website, you’ll need to make some kind of investment in Internet-based marketing. Consumers increasingly and overwhelmingly use the Internet to research and buy goods and services. This means the competition is robust, and if your site doesn’t announce its presence it will simply sit and gather (virtual) dust in some computer’s memory.
If you’ve convinced yourself that you need to enter the web marketing arena, the following report provides a fundamental primer on the most widely used tactics for both paid and free Internet advertising. Just remember that each of the topics introduced here is complex enough that there are entire books written about them, so if something appeals to you do some additional research before jumping in.
Before You Start
There are two main questions you must ask yourself before starting any marketing efforts, whether on- or offline: “Who is my audience?” and “What are my objectives?”
Audience
The audience for most business marketing activities is obviously past, present, and future customers. However, as in traditional advertising and marketing, it helps to narrow down who you are trying to reach, segmenting your market by age, geography, gender, interests, occupation. Certain methods of Internet marketing, such as pay-per-click ads, allow you to target your customers based on this type of segmentation.
Objectives
We can assume that the overall objective of most marketing is to sell products and/or services, but you may have additional objectives for online marketing. These related objectives will hopefully end up driving increased sales, but they can be more subtle than simply asking customers to buy right now. For example, your online marketing plan might include goals such as these:
- Support and increase visibility of your company’s brand.
- Improve search engine rankings.
- Offer reference information related to your business sector.
- Increase number of registered users or newsletter subscribers.
- Drive traffic to your company website.
After defining your audience and marketing goals, you can begin to formulate an Internet marketing strategy and tactics. When getting into online marketing, it is important that you maintain brand consistency. Build on the reputation that you have already established. Your on-line presence should mirror that of your “brick and mortar” presence. Use the same logo and tagline so that people will understand that you are the same company. Having an online presence is a way to build on what you have already accomplished.
In the remainder of this report we’ll look at the most common ways you can use the Internet to deliver your message and start increasing your sales.
Table of Contents
websites
Newsletters
Other Announcements
Search Engine Marketing and Display Advertising
Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
Pay-per-Click (PPC)
Display Advertising
Social Media and Networking
Decide: Who, What, Where, When, and Why?
YouTube, Facebook, Pinterest, Etc.
Blogs
Forums & Discussion Groups
Article Placement / E-Zines
Other Internet Marketing Outlets
Wikipedia
Directories
websites
We won’t get into the vast topic of how to build and manage a website, but if you aim to use the techniques described below, it is nearly essential to have one. Most of your marketing efforts will have a “call to action” that involves your audience visiting your website to research products or services, find contact information, sign up for a newsletter, or place an online order. Whatever you are asking people to do in your online promotions, make sure the website allows them to easily complete that task. One other vital component of any business website is an analytics program (Google offers a fairly robust application free of charge), so you can track how well your marketing efforts are working and calculate the return on your advertising investment (ROI).
How can you develop an online presence at little or no cost? There are several companies that offer free site building tools and hosting services. If you go this route, select a company that has a proven track record, so your hard work isn’t wasted when the company goes out of business or suspends the service. A couple of reliable options are Google Sites and Yola. If you have any money in your budget at all, you should probably just spend the less than $100 per year it takes to buy a personalized domain name (for example, “mybusiness.com”) and a Web hosting service. Another potential option, depending on your business and marketing goals, is to create a free blog (see below for more details). The most popular free blogging services as of this writing are WordPress and Blogger.
E-Mail Newsletters
E-mail newsletters provide one of the most highly performing avenues for marketing. You can collect customer e-mail addresses by asking visitors that come to your website to subscribe, by requesting e-mail addresses from anyone who visits your physical location, or by purchasing an e-mail list. To generate a higher rate of readership, make sure the audience is narrowly targeted and has some vested interest in your product. By sending out your newsletter on a regular schedule (weekly, monthly, quarterly, etc.) you can counteract the transient and temporary nature of Internet users by continually reminding them of your company’s existence. Affordable services like Constant Contact can be used to manage mailing lists, statistics, and opt-in/out functions.
Caveat: Sending commercial e-mail messages to people who have not agreed to receive your mailings can result in severe fines and penalties from the federal government per terms of the CAN-SPAM Act.
Newsletter content should appeal to your defined audiences, with industry- or product-related news and events, company-specific news and events, practical reference information, and interesting statistical and demographic information. The newsletter copy should publicize links to appropriate pages within your website.
You will need to maintain one or more separate lists for the purpose of sending targeted messages to particular audiences (see Other Announcements below). You might combine all your lists to send a monthly newsletter, and send other bulletins to past or potential customers as appropriate.
Other Announcements
Other announcements are e-mailings that can consist of press releases, coupons, special notices, or anything you want to communicate specifically to members of one or more e-mail lists.
Search Engine Marketing, Pay-per-Click and Display Advertising
Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
Search engine optimization means constructing a website that is easily crawled by search engine spiders, and it encompasses a variety of techniques designed to improve your site’s (or page’s) ranking in the search engine results page. The goal is for your site to be found by searchers who are looking for sites related to a certain keyword or phrase, for example “little red wagon” if you are in the business of selling toy wagons. SEO can be divided into on-page activities (e.g., amount of content, metadata, links, programming methods and structural issues) and off-page activities (most importantly, obtaining links from other websites to your site).
Pay-per-Click (PPC)
Pay-per-click advertising refers to text ads displayed on search engine results pages (versus “organic” results achieved by SEO) and other sites, usually in the margins. In the case of Google AdWords and Microsoft’s adCenter, you can open an account and specify the keyword(s) that, when searched for, will generate an ad that links to your website. You pay only when a searcher clicks an ad and is directed to your site. In the example below, the key phrase is “little red wagon,” and pay-per-click ads are located at top (in yellow) and in the right-hand column (subtitled “Sponsored Links”). The first organic listing is “Little Red Wagon Foundation.”
A few of the benefits of PPC advertising are that you know exactly how many people view your ads, how many of those viewers click through to your website, and (if you are using a site analytics tool) what they do once they reach your site. You can also start and stop running ads at a moment’s notice, experiment with any number of ads you like, and fund your campaign with as little as $10 to start.
Display Advertising
Display advertising, also called banner advertising, means purchasing ad space on another website and placing a text and/or graphic ad with a link to your site. This technique is generally more complex and expensive than pay-per-click, but can be very powerful if the right message is shown to a tightly focused audience. To achieve optimal click-through rate (CTR), advertise on websites where you assume your target audience is visiting, rather than a general interest website. Most marketers don’t purchase ad space directly from another website, but use a banner ad network to automatically place ads on appropriate websites. A couple of the biggest names in display ad serving are DoubleClick and BurstMedia.
Social Media and Networking
Social networking is the latest buzz in the modern marketing arsenal. If you have any doubt about its impact, especially on the under-40 population, read this list. Small businesses with limited resources should weigh their time spent and the potential benefits carefully, however. It can also be difficult to measure the return on your investment for some of these tactics.
The general principle of “marketing” on social networking outlets is that people who have similar interests will virtually congregate around Web content that discusses that interest. They may be interested in product information in the form of reviews or personal opinion, but hard sale approaches are mostly discouraged and unproductive. Your goal is to become a trusted advisor-which usually means revealing your identity and at least some part of your personality. If that premise makes you uncomfortable, you might still find social networking sites valuable for market research purposes. Find out what people are buying and why, then use that information to help shape your other marketing activities.
The following section describes the more popular social media outlets and sites, but keep your eyes open for new virtual spaces where you might get more attention by getting in on the ground floor.
YouTube, Facebook, Etc.
YouTube allows you to post videos on your own “channel,” a distinct Web page that can be customized and allows for posting links back to your own website. A major positive aspect of this venue is that the number of views is posted and viewers can submit comments, so you know whether your videos are popular and why.
Facebook is considered the model for modern social networking sites. Facebook allows you (individual, corporate, non-profit, etc.) to create a page, attract “likes” and reviews, communicate with followers by posting status updates, photos and videos, and so on.
Although the previously named sites are the most popular in terms of visitors, there are a couple of business-oriented networking sites that may be more useful for making business connections. LinkedIn helps you develop a network of clients, service providers, and subject experts; find business opportunities and partners; post job openings; and more. More detailed advice on best practices for using LinkedIn can be found in many online articles and blogs.
Think of Twitter as a mini-blog (see below) that allows you to broadcast messages of 140 characters or less. The messages appear to your “followers” on their phones or computers, as well as on Twitter.com. The biggest challenges are to gain a useful number of followers and to think of something engaging to write to them. If you are a speaker, writer, or performer Twitter can be used to let your fans know what you’re doing and when. If you have a retail store you might let your followers know that you’re offering a discounted item or running a special sale. You should post a Twitter sign-up link on your website, and within your signature line in outgoing e-mail messages. You can also gain followers by following people who work in or comment on your industry, as some Twitter users will follow those who follow them.
Blogs
The word blog originally came from the term “Web log.” There’s no real standard for what a blog is, but most commonly authors use them to comment on (and link to) other online news items, websites, or other Internet content. For the most part, direct selling on a blog is frowned upon and is probably a recipe for driving away potential readers. What do you write about, then? Well, if you run an Internet marketing firm you write about trends in Web marketing, what the search engines are up to, tips for do-it-yourselfers, or what you thought of the latest Hollywood blockbuster. Seriously, read some blogs and you will find all sorts of personal opinion mixed in with professional advice and commentary. The goal of your blog, however, should most likely be to establish yourself as an expert and trusted advisor in your chosen field.
You might also pursue getting your products, services, or website mentioned in related blogs by other industry experts. When a high-visibility blogger mentions a website on his or her blog, the site is exposed to a potential audience of new viewers. Often, blog postings are simply press releases that are picked up by sites that discuss topics related to a particular product or industry. More opportunities (and traffic) in this arena can be realized by developing relationships with individual bloggers.
Additional Tips:
- Post an article that was written by someone else, just be sure to provide a link to the original article and give credit to the person wrote it. You can then give your commentary on the topic of the article or find a way to relate the information to local trends or challenges.
- Ask colleagues to be “guest bloggers” by writing articles for you to post, again giving them credit and adding their byline and a link to their website. Using links is a good way to drive additional traffic to their sites so it’s a good trade-off for both parties.
- Nick Francesco of AskNick.com said, “A blog gets people’s attention and Twitter keeps it.” Consider using these two outlets together.
Forums & Discussion Groups
A forum (also known as discussion group, message board or bulletin board) is a component of a website where users can ask questions, offer advice, or share experiences with others about a certain topic or topics. Nearly every hobby on earth has a number of popular forums wherein members offer their thoughts and feelings on all aspects of their favorite pastime. Contributing a comment (with a link to your website) in discussion groups related to your products or services can create a small surge or spike in traffic, but usually has little long-lasting effect. To maximize effectiveness, target forums on high-traffic sites that have 1,000+ users, and reply to topics with larger numbers of views (relative to other posted topics).
You can easily build your own bulletin board/forum component on your site with free or low-cost software. User forums have the potential to greatly increase the “stickiness” of a site, given a critical mass of traffic required to generate new discussions and keep participants interested in returning. You can start by “seeding” topics on your own, but there won’t be any results until traffic is directed to the forums. The conundrum for small businesses may be the time required to moderate a forum once it becomes successful. One solution is to seek out a volunteer moderator who exhibits a keen interest in your field. A sample of a baseball trading card forum is shown in the screen shot below.
Article Placement / E-Zines
Another avenue for generating incoming links and traffic to your site is the free article market. Article submission (or e-zine) websites allow you to publish articles on a variety of topics. Examples include EzineArticles and ArticleCity.com.
Depending on terms of use, these articles may be used as content on other websites, or collected on the site where submitted. The main objective of most article contributors is to increase their search engine rankings with the placement of backlinks on other reputable sites. Providing reliable and accurate reference information is secondary, and the traffic potential from article readers is questionable.
Obtaining links from article submission sites isn’t likely to improve your site’s search engine rankings much. However, existing content from a print newsletter or other written material can be re-purposed with a relatively small time investment. Be aware that creating articles from your website’s content verbatim may cause search engines to penalize your site, as the search engines take a dim view of text that is republished multiple times (“duplicate content” in search engine optimization terms). Submitting articles to sites with the most traffic will give your site the best chance to be discovered by new readers.
Caveat: Once an article is submitted, you have little or no control over who uses your content and for what purpose, depending on the copyright policies of the site on which the article is posted.
Other Internet Marketing Outlets
Wikipedia
Wikipedia is, essentially, an online encyclopedia. The unique aspect of Wikipedia is that users generate the content, though content must be approved by volunteer editors. Traffic will grow if and when others link to the entry. If you add content, your time commitment will be relatively minor, and the benefits might include improved search engine ranking and a slight increase in traffic to your site. As with other forms of Internet communication, a Wikipedia entry that is essentially a commercial for a product, service, or company will not be viewed positively and is unlikely to be approved by editors.
Directories
Online directories allow Internet users to browse through categories of topics to find websites related to a certain subject. There are directories for businesses, blogs, websites in general, and more. Many directories are free, and some only list you if you pay. The mother of free directories is the Open Directory Project, and by all accounts the best paid directory for business is the Yahoo! Directory ($299 annually). Be aware that you might wait a long time for some of the free directories to list your site, as they may rely on volunteer screeners. Directories not only allow consumers to find you in their listings, they also help get your site indexed in the major search engines. If you submit your site to a directory, make sure to read the submission guidelines and follow them exactly.
If You Are Going to Buy Car Insurance Online Know the Drivers Insurance Coverage Types!
Looking to purchase drivers insurance or replace your current car insurance? Before you take ownership of a car or purchase a new car you should have drivers insurance in place. Know the different car ins coverage types before you actually get an auto ins policy.
What’s the reason for Auto Insurance?
Drivers Insurance will give you protection against financial losses that may occur if you are at fault in a car accident, auto theft, damage, etc. If you are at fault in an auto accident then you will be liable for the damages that may arise. There are several types of drivers insurance coverage options you can add to your policy and it is important that you know what you need before you purchase it.
Drivers Insurance Coverages:
Bodily Injury / Liability Coverage:
If you are at fault in an accident bodily injury liability coverage will protect you in the case of bodily injury or death of the other party.
Medical Payments / No-Fault / Personal Injury Coverage:
Medical Payments / No-Fault / Personal Injury drivers insurance coverage, in the case of an accident, regardless of fault, will cover the driver and the passengers in the vehicle in the accident.
Comprehensive Physical Damage Coverage:
In the case of vandalism, fire, flood, theft and other covered perils comprehensive physical damage will cover the damage done to your car.
Collision Coverage:
Driver insurance collision coverage will pay for any damage done to your car regardless of fault in an accident.
Property Damage Liability Coverage:
When you accidentally damage another person’s property (does not have to be car) property damage liability coverage will provide protection. This type of drivers insurance coverage will also provide insured with legal defense.
UnInsured Motorist Coverage:
Depending on the circumstances it will cover your injuries in the case of an uninsured driver or hit-and-run driver. May also provide coverage if the driver at fault is under insured (has drivers insurance but not sufficient coverage).
Additional types of coverage that may be offered:
Mechanical Breakdown Insurance
If a purchased car (may have a time period / age limit of automobile) breaks down or has certain mechanical problems mechanical breakdown insurance, if added to your drivers insurance policy will cover all mechanical parts of the car.
Rental Reimbursement
If your vehicle is at the repair shop due to an accident rental reimbursement will cover your rental vehicle costs for a certain amount of time while the car is at the repair shop.
Emergency Roadside Service
Inexpensive addition your auto insurance policy which will provide you with roadside assistance including emergency towing, car lockout service, gas, towing. These services all depend on the company and what they offer.
What’s the best way to save on drivers insurance?
To go to an auto insurance comparison site where you can receive free auto insurance quotes fast.
Business Consulting – Using a Consultant to Facilitate Social Dominance, Part 2
Business consulting is being used more today than ever before in facilitating organizational change in the corporate climate to clear a path for promotion and development of high potential female employees. It is more or less difficult for a woman to achieve a higher-status position than a man within the hallowed corporate walls.
However, if the woman who is striving for the position is focused on developing more fully the part of her that is able to exert herself in a still typically male dominated business environment, she will stand a stronger chance of obtaining a higher level of corporate authority.
In business consulting, consultants are facilitating women in developing a stronger sense of social dominance. The exciting aspect that more socially dominant women can offer is the blending of leadership qualities of being direct, which is typical of a male leader, and being more democratic which is more often found in female leaders. In large part however, it stands true from a psychological perspective that men and women play important roles for each other in balancing polarities.
The idea that one is better than the other is, by in large, a masculine speculation of hierarchy that attempts to place value and comparison on people, places, and things. To begin to see women’s roles in society currently, without prejudice, is to see how much they serve, and that they are indeed already in a high status position in life.
If you are out to increase the effectiveness of your online exposure and attract prospective online customers, you owe it to yourself and the financial future of your business to learn everything you can about effectively using a business consultant to facilitate company growth.
Do you want to increase the effectiveness of your online marketing techniques to dramatically grow your bottom line?
If so, read about and download my new free eBook How A Business Consultant Can Increase Your Marketing Effectiveness.
