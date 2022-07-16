Finance
Which Trees Can I Plant Near My Fish Pond?
For pond keepers, it is essential to make sure that particular types of tree which are toxic are placed far from your fish pond. Most tree varieties lose their leaves, especially throughout the autumn season. You definitely do not want your pond fish to consume any of the toxic leaves that may fall into your pond; it could ruin their eating habits. On top of that, leaves are not nutritious for any fish.
Regardless of whether the leaves are dangerous or not, the elevated amounts of organic matter dropping into the fish pond is harmful as the leaves will at some point rot and sink to the bottom of the pond. Rotting plant life raises the amounts of carbon dioxide and ammonia in the water, which is extremely bad for the well-being of your fish.
A net spread over the pond is a practical option, yet it does take away from the overall physical appeal and experience of the fish pond. Nets may be necessary, or you could simply select tree species that do not shed a significant number of leaves.
There are some tree varieties that will surely supply a pleasant experience and shade for your goldfish, Koi and other aquatic life in your pond from a scorching summer day. The shade from the trees you choose will help to filter out ultraviolet rays, which subsequently assists in the management of algae. The cooler water allows oxygen to break down from the environment into the water considerably more effortlessly.
When deciding upon trees to position around a fish pond, steer clear of the following:
- Laburnum
- Yew
- Lime
- Laurel
- Bay
Additional types, while not particularly toxic, do possess huge root systems which will at some point hinder your pond liners are Sycamores and Willows. These are just two primarily examples of trees with large root systems that you should keep away from.
Here also is a lists of a few trees appropriate for growing in gardens with fish ponds:
- Crab Apples are relatively tiny trees types which are a fantastic choice for gardening around a fish pond. The Japanese Crab Apple, as well as the fragrant Malus Pink Perfection are both excellent possibilities.
- The Swedish Silver Birch is fantastic if you are searching for mild foliage and a bark that progressively becomes white in color as time passes. For those who have an outside Pergola, positioned close to your fish pond and are seeking to add a few evergreen climbing plants next to it ensure that you stay away from deciduous plants like ivy. This particular plant type is among the most toxic of all climbers.
- A number of the ash tree types make the perfect option, since their root system is fairly compact and they tend not to cast an excessive amount of shade. The Mountain Ash tree has umbel-type blossoms in spring, accompanied by vibrant reddish berries in the autumn which are practically eclipsed by the spectacular red vegetation. The Japanese Mountain Ash yields sizeable orange berries.
Additional options are Mays or Hawthorns, especially if you require a tough and hardy plant. For those who desire an autumn look, a Crataegus prunifolia may be a good choice for you.
If you really have a desire for an evergreen deciduous climbing plant, then a Silver Queen is an excellent choice since it grows quickly and scarcely flowers; from time to time it does develop blossoms, however it is simple to prune them.
In case you already have an accumulation of decayed leaves in your pond, it is likely that algae are beginning to form if it hasn’t already spread. An algaecide containing beneficial microorganisms is exactly what you need in order to obtain a thriving pond free of all bad bacteria.
Hire Trusted Brokers and Get the Finest Insurance Policy
Insurances are vital these days for businesses which include several risk factors. The insurance policies not only offer coverage to the business from external threats or other risks but also provide complete peace of mind. The policy coverage is important nowadays for almost all businesses irrespective of the volume. Hence, hiring professional brokers for help is useful since they help in selecting policies that suit best for businesses.
But some people still rely on the Internet for selecting affordable yet effective policies. The Internet, without any doubt, provides one with recommendations and information on various genres. But when the insurance policies are your concern, depending just on the Internet is of any help. Browsing quite a few websites and comparing them with one another for obtaining policies which are effective and affordable may not work always. Hence, you should hire skilled brokers having great experience in this field. Certain business insurance brokers charge nominal amount to help their clients have the finest insurances. However, it is for you to know to get the best services:
Brokers should know about Various Options
Certain professionals or insurance agencies hardly discuss the insurance policies they offer. Do make sure to avoid these firms. It’s always better to select the firm which maintains minimum transparency with their clients about the services they provide. The trusted brokers always offer the clients with opportunities or chances to understand the business policies in details. The brokers explore one’s business facets and provide policies that would safeguard the business from threats.
Brokers must help in choosing best Policies
Good brokers examine the risk factors and other dangers which your trade encounters mostly. The brokers also discuss regarding the needs of clients before selecting the policies for the businesses. They also let their clients know if there’s the requirement for updating the policies that already exist. Good brokers are always updated about the latest trends and can provide the customers with effective and reasonable policies.
The highly skilled business insurance brokers generally have great experience in this field. The professionals help the customers to pick right policies at cost-effective rates. However, just getting familiar with the proper ways of selecting the broker won’t let you get the finest policy. You also need to implement the strategies properly. Before determining which broker to appoint, you must know about your insurance requirements. Try to make a list of the reputed, experienced and trustworthy brokers, research about the brokers and fix appointments with professionals who ensure to offer good insurance services.
BYOD – A Device Responsive Practice
The unprecedented growth of smartphones and laptops in an individual’s life has made the gap between personal and professional life negligible. This deed has led to a new revolution in the market which we know as BYOD (Bring Your Own Device). BYOD is a practice that enables employees of an organization to use their own devices (i.e. smartphones, laptops, tablets and computers) at work. Like BYOD, businesses also implement Bring Your Own Computer (BYOC) and Bring Your Own Technology (BYOT), which fall under a greater umbrella of consumerization of IT. This is blending of the personal and professional workspace with help of the internet and smart devices, majorly pushed by the millennial these days.
“BYOD is making significant remarks in the business world across the globe with about 75% of employees in higher growth markets such as India, Brazil and UAE and 44% in the developed markets using their own devices at work.” – CXOUnplugged.
How BYOD can transform your business
BYOD has created various opportunities in the market and is making workplaces flexible than ever. Here is how BYOD will help you take your business to the next level.
• Enhanced productivity
When you allow all employees to use their own devices at the workplace, the comfort of working on a similar device increases the employees work efficiency. By making use of familiar technology and user interface the employees will not have to engage their time in understanding a new device.
• Reduced infrastructure cost
Many times for a company, major amount of capital goes into building IT infrastructure and maintaining it which can come from the cost by implementing BYOD. When a company implements BYOD, it automatically reduces its cost of procuring devices for each employee and instead can provide better connectivity services in the organization.
• Improved employee loyalty
When a company allows its employees to bring their own devices at work, ultimately gives them a sense of trust by the company on them. By giving the freedom to use a foreign device at work and giving them the access to company’s confidential data on their device, you generate loyalty among the employees, which makes them give the better result at their work.
• Ease of transit management of employees
The best part of having a Bring Your Own Device Policy is that you do not have to keep a check on the physical devices when any employee joins or leaves the company. Any sort of configuration to the company’s network can be done via the cloud. In case the employee is leaving the company, his device/devices can be simply removed from the company’s cloud network. No hassles with LAN wires required.
“A recent survey by the handset manufacturer Blackberry stated that 41% of Indian organizations have a BYOD policy.” – GadgetsNow
With such a huge percentage of Indian organizations implementing BYOD, the next question that needs to be answered is how to implement BYOD in a business. When implementing BYOD a company should also have a stringent policy to make sure the functioning is smooth. There should be no loopholes which can put the company’s confidentiality in danger.
BYOD – How to implement it in your business
To have a seamless implementation of BYOD, an organization needs to have a strong policy in place. Here are the 7 things you need to consider while implementing BYOD.
• Payments for the devices and data usage
• Device support and access levels for everyone in the workplace (permanent employee, contractual employee, and guests)
• Data storage (Cloud/local storage)
• Employee data privacy (employee’s personal data should not be leaked or shared across the network)
• Data authentication (type of data that an employee can view or edit while not at work)
• In case of theft, damage or missing device what steps need to be taken
• Restoring the data in case of the device is sold, disposed or is no more in use.
Why Sell to Real Estate Note Buyers?
There is one simple reason that people sell real estate notes, and that is to raise cash quickly. To achieve the desired result, however, you must make sure you’ve done your research: that you are selling to a reputable buyer or group of real estate note buyers, and that the buyer of the property you are financing has a reputable credit history.
A real estate note is the document created when financing the sale of a home or other (likely investment) property. Different categories of real estate notes include mortgage notes, land real estate contracts, and contracts-for-sale. Holding a real estate note means that payments are coming into you, but often, depending on the financing, those payments are small and trickle in, rather than providing a quick influx of cash. This is the reasoning behind selling to note buyers.
There are a couple of options when selling real estate notes. When choosing between these options, take into account your goal in selling the note. If you only need a smaller, quick influx of cash, it might be in your best interest to only sell a portion of the note. If you need something more substantial, you will likely want to sell the entire note. Whichever happens, the payments made by the buyer are the same-they will just make the payments to the new note holder instead of to you.
Selling only a portion of the note means selling “x-amount” of payments to the real estate note buyer. Many buyers will do this, but others will not, so be up front with how much of the note you would like to sell at the beginning.
While you will likely not get the true face value of your real estate note if choosing to sell it, there are other things to keep in mind when selling that will make sure you get as much value as you can out of the note. First, and most important, is that when selling, you should pay no up front fees to buyers. Most reputable buyers will check your buyer’s credit and give you a quote on the note without charging you any sort of “processing” fee.
Make sure that the note buyer checks the property buyer’s credit up front before quoting you on a price for the real estate note. A sign of an unethical buyer is quoting one price initially, then quoting a lower one later using the property buyer’s credit score as an excuse. This is a simple bait and switch and a strong sign that you should not deal with these real estate note buyers.
Get several quotes before selling. This can help to ensure you get the best value for your note. If possible, it is best to wait until at least six payments have been made on your note before attempting to sell; this is because buyers will be more likely to pay a higher price for a note that is considered “seasoned,” knowing that the property buyer is reliable in making payments.
Chances are, you will get somewhere between 20 and 30 percent less than the remaining value of payments due on the note. This is fairly standard, and though the discount seems steep, it is probably the best value you will get on the note. If you have not received an offer that is satisfactory, you can hold out until your note is more “seasoned.”
Selling notes that you hold can be a good way to get a quick influx of cash. Just make sure that you’re careful and don’t rush into it, and it can be beneficial for you and for the note buyer.
Business Via Internet Marketing
Of why internet marketing has gained so much interest throughout the whole wide globe, the most prominent advantage is building a business without having to invest anything. Yes, very likely the business would not even involve a huge capital or large space. However, there are numerous types of internet business that one may indulge in. For instance, the integration of “AdSense” in many blogs or personal websites is one of the most fundamental ways to make online money. Besides, there is also the email marketing business, affiliate online marketing business and many more.
Unlike the ordinary business construction where owners should possess ample of knowledge, prepare a sum of capital and plan out strings of business strategies, internet advertising opens the tunnel for almost everyone. You need not possess plenty of computer knowledge, for as long as you have an internet connection. Such ways of earning additional income is much encouraged, especially low-earners. In fact, business done via the internet has been known to bring handsome earnings to jobless people, besides working in the comfort of their homes, without the hassles of city as well as conflicts with the boss or other employees.
As a matter of fact, the internet marketing is a great occupation to commit into as it provides absolute flexibility. One does not need to be obliged to the job all day long as you can choose to work at your own pace, maneuvering your time and personal activities. As the range and network of internet broadens from one spot to a large entity, an online business owner can generally work anywhere and anytime. However, inasmuch as one is interested to get involved in such business, you need to decide and take an intelligent path to ensure your business brings returns, considering the competitive market from both inside and outside the internet.
The very first step towards beginning an internet advertising business is by creating a website. While there are some sites that allow internet users to use for free, certain websites may require a registration process as well as several dollars as a fee. You should be extremely curious on how much could you earn but this is directly proportionate to the intensity of your work. Definitely you would need to strive harder during the initial period but you should master it well in time and everything shall be rather easy for you.
Comply With FSA and FOS Guidelines With Phone Call Recording Equipment
If you operate as a financial advisor, insurance or mortgage broker, then you will be regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) and responsible to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FSO)
Under this jurisdiction, such organizations are required, by law, to keep records of all transactions. Although this does not call for mandatory call recording, the FSA issued a statement in May 2007 which stated that: ‘the prevention, detection and deterrence of market abuse is a key priority for the FSA. Good quality recordings of voice and electronic communications assist firms and the FSA in the detection of inappropriate behaviour, and in its investigation and punishment.’
The FSA requires that all staff are trained and competent in their work, so that it is compliant with their rules. Phone call recording systems are one of the best ways of illustrating competence and compliance in all communications. Many European countries such as Germany, Italy, France and Spain require insurance brokers to record their calls by law. Experts are predicting that it will only be a matter of time before such measures are enforced here in the U.K.
In February this year, the FSA banned one trader for using high pressure sales tactics and misleading customers. Traders can expect a similar fate if they fail to comply with guidelines. Call recording is one way to ensure that your business covers it back in this respect.
Financial Ombudsman Service
The Financial Ombudsman has a duty to investigate complaints using FSA rules where a customer’s complaint has not been settled by their insurance intermediary within eight weeks.
The FOS will use phone call recording systems as a deciding factor in dealing with complaints. By recording your calls, you could provide vital evidence to support your business in any disputes.
Here is what one leading insurance company spokesman had to say about call recording systems:
“As insurance brokers it is essential that we follow our clients instructions exactly and also have a record of any information given by Insurers, we decided to record all incoming and outgoing telephone calls. We scoured the market and found that systems that record all lines centrally were expensive, so we decided that it would be more economical to use a device to record the calls from each individual extension directly on to the employees computer and chose Retell for its simplicity in installing and setting up, and its performance in giving high quality recordings.”
Big Box stock a full range of call recording software and equipment from market leaders ReTell. To find out more, click here.
What Is a Targeted Keyword Research and Its Relevance in Network Marketing?
In a free conference training on promoting your business via article marketing, the topic of targeted keyword research came up. Since I am relatively new in the industry of internet marketing, I was not sure what this meant so I set out do my own research and this is the basic information that I came up with.
A simple keyword research refers to the act of just doing research on the internet to find general information on a variety of topics. However, a targeted keyword research goes the extra mile of finding specific information to a specific topic or niche. For example, a search for “used cars” would yield a very generalized result while “Honda used cars” narrows it down to a specific brand. A step further, “used Honda cars in New Jersey” yields even a more specific/targeted result.
Now in applying this to a business, a targeted keyword research is when the business owner searches for the actual terms that people apply into search engines when conducting a search relating to the particular business niche. The idea here is that if potential customer does not search for a particular keyword or phrase that business owner would have a hard time trying to drive traffic to their site.
So a word of advice here, you have to choose targeted keywords that are being searched for, in other to be found or find what people are searching for and tailor your keywords accordingly.
The more specific you are on your niche/market, the more you will attract the right people to you.
In doing further research, I came to find out that targeted keyword research could be broken down into various types. The most important divisions I found were short tail keyword and long tail key word research. Short tail keywords are the ones which include one or two words and have very high search volumes; these are the most difficult ones to rank for because it is such a general non specific topic. Long tail keywords usually include three or more words and have relatively lower search volumes, but they can have a higher conversion rate, because people doing these searches are ready to make an investment right away. They are not just surfing the web.
Now that we know the different types of keyword phrases and the differences between them, how do we know which keyword phrases to focus on.
The Google AdWords Tool is the best method for researching keyword volumes for a particular month in the country of your choosing, and there can’t be a more reliable source since this is the search engine where you want to get that top ranking. This is information is free, simply search for the Google AdWords tool and do your research on the keywords you want to use.
So what is its relevance in Network Marketing? Well huge! As you may have imagined. Do you know that according to the Internet World Statistics, 77.4% of the North American population were online as at June 2010 and over 11 billion searches was done in August 2008? Can you imagine what the numbers could be with this economy. Huge! Therefore, it is imperative that targeted keyword research is built into your article marketing strategies.
