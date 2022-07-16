Who is Heather Rae El Moussa?

HEATHER Rae El Moussa rose to fame as one of the glamorous real estate agents in Selling Sunset on Netflix.

She announced on July 12, 2022 that she and husband Tarek El Moussa are pregnant with their first child.

2 Heather El Moussa is married to Tarek El Moussa Photo credit: Instagram / @heatheraeyoung

Who is Heather El Moussa?

Heather El Moussa, 34, is a reality star, realtor, and model best known for her role on the HGTV reality series Selling Sunset.

Before she found fame on television, Heather was a model and began posing as Miss February in the 2010 issue of Playboy.

Heather has said modeling for the magazine has no regrets or hurt her career.

“It was an amazing experience,” Heather told Playboy in 2020. “I would never take it back. I believe everything happens for a reason. I really, really do.

“If I hadn’t posed for Playboy, I wouldn’t have met the people who got me to where I am now.”

She said her time working for the outlet gave her a chance to feel comfortable in front of crowds and a camera, which helped her film reality show Selling Sunset.

Meeting fans as a Playmate prepared me for the fans I have now, from the show,” she told the outlet.

“I talk to everyone. I take photos with everyone. It changed my life.”

After leaving Playboy, Heather branched out into real estate, which she feels was a natural next step after the contact she made while working for the magazine.

“I worked my ass off, I passed the test, and then in the first three months of being a real estate agent I sold a $7.2 million house and a $1.5 million condo.” , she said.

In 2014, Heather joined the Oppenheim Group, a real estate company focused on the Los Angeles area including the Sunset Strip, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Bel Air and Malibu.

Heather has also had small acting roles in The Internship, Love in the Time of Monsters, and Malibu Horror Story.

Her HGTV reality series Selling Sunset began airing in March 2019, and Heather told the outlet, “[The show] should be about empowering women.”

She added that her role in Selling Sunset makes a statement, demonstrating “that you can be a beautiful woman and still be successful and not just a cakewalk for a man.”

When did Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa get married?

Heather met Tarek El Moussa on his boat on July 4, 2019, and just four days after they decided to start dating, they moved in together.

Tarek had been married to Christina Anstead before and didn’t expect to remarry.

But in July 2020, he got on one knee in a romantic proposal on the beach.

“If you had asked me four years ago I would have told you I would never get married again and honestly I didn’t even think I would find love,” he posted on Instagram ahead of their wedding.

“Then one day, Heather jumped on my boat, looked at me, smiled, and the rest is history.”

They married on October 23, 2021 and spoke to Tarek’s children, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, during the ceremony.

“These kids are truly our everything so we decided to say our vows to the kids first and then to each other,” Heather wrote on Instagram.

“That’s just a tiny part of what I said to the kids, but I really meant every word.”

In her vows, she said, “When your daddy and I decided to commit ourselves 100%, I also committed 100% to you. I am so honored to be your *bonus* mom.

“Thank you for allowing me to love your daddy with all my heart. I love you both more than you will ever know.”

2 Heather and Tarek El Moussa are expecting their first child together Photo credit: Christina Cernik

Does Heather El Moussa have children?

Heather and Tarek announced they’re having a baby on July 12, something they both said was unexpected.

“It was a huge shock,” Heather told People magazine. “We just didn’t expect it. We just had IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.”

She added: “I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what it was meant to be. I’m so excited that it happened like this.”

Tarek said that while he had no plans to have another child, he was thrilled when Heather told him she was pregnant.

“I’m just obsessed with my kids,” Tarek told PEOPLE when he and Heather announced the news.

He continued, “They are my everything so having another one is just icing on the cake. I’m so excited.”

Their baby is expected in early 2023.