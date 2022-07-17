Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: July 17

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 months ago

on

By

Bitcoin (Btc) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: July 17
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
  • On July 17, the bullish BTC price analysis is at  $22005.
  • BTC’s bearish market price analysis for July 17, 2022, is $19665.
  • Bitcoin’s MA shows an upward trend.

In Bitcoin Perpetual Future (BTC) price analysis on July 17, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of BTC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

A perpetual contract is similar to a futures contract, which allows a person to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined date for a specified price. Perpetual contracts are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date. 

Bitcoin (BTC)

Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin (BTC) operates free of any central control or the oversight of banks or governments. Instead, it relies on peer-to-peer software and cryptography. A public ledger records all Bitcoin transactions and copies are held on servers worldwide. Every transaction is publicly broadcast to the network and shared from node to node. Every ten minutes or so these transactions are collected together by miners into a group called a block and added permanently to the blockchain. 

Bitcoin can be exchanged for cash just like any asset. There are numerous cryptocurrency exchanges online where people can do this but transactions can also be carried out in person or over any communications platform, allowing even small businesses to accept Bitcoin. 

When Bitcoin was first launched it was possible almost instantaneously to mine a coin using even a basic computer. Miners also choose which transactions to bundle into a block, so fees of varying amounts are added by the sender as an incentive. 

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis

BTC price analysis on July 17 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.

BTC/USDT Ascending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

An ascending channel is defined as the price action contained between two parallel upward-sloping lines. This price pattern is distinguished by higher highs and lower lows. An ascending channel is created by drawing a lower trend line that connects the swing lows and an upper channel line that connects the swing highs.

Price does not always remain entirely formed within the parallel lines of an ascending channel, but instead shows areas of support and resistance that traders can use to set stop-loss orders and profit targets. A breakout above an ascending channel may indicate a continuation of the upward trend, whereas a breakdown below an ascending channel may indicate a change in trend.

Currently, the price of BTC is $21248.92. If the pattern continues, the price of BTC might reach the resistance level of $22005 and the buy level of BTC is $21230. If the trend reverses, then the price of BTC may fall to $19665, and the sell level of BTC is $20430.

Bitcoin (BTC) Moving Average

The BTC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, BTC is in a bullish state. However, BTC’s price lies above 50 MA (short-term), and also lies above 200 MA. So currently BTC completely in a  bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Cosmos Clings To $12 As Price Struggles, Will This Region Act As Strong Support?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 18, 2022

By

Cosmos Clings To $12 As Price Struggles, Will This Region Act As Strong Support?
google news
  • ATOM’s price shows strength as price breaks bounced off from $12 with good volume with eyes set to reclaim $13. 
  • ATOM breaks out of a downtrend as the price resumes a bullish structure. 
  • The price of ATOM continues to trade above 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) in the four-hourly timeframe. 

The price movements of Bitcoin (BTC) have hurt most altcoins, with Cosmos (ATOM) finding its price at key support as bulls defend this region with blood and sweat. The recent Consumer Price Index news had a significant impact on the crypto market, as the price of BTC fell to a low of $18,200 before rebounding to $19,300, with many altcoins struggling to keep up, but Comos (ATOM) proved resilient. (Data from Binance)

Cosmos (ATOM) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.

Despite experiencing some great price movement in recent weeks due to so many traders and investors becoming interested in the various projects built on the Cosmos ecosystem, this, in a way, serves as a huge catalyst for such price movement.

After the price of ATOM dropped to a weekly low of $6, the price rallied from this low to a high of $17, where the price faced resistance to breaking above this region to a height of $20.

The price of ATOM faced a rejection to a low of $11.5, where the price bounced and rallied to a high of $12, reclaiming this region as it has been a key support for ATOM prices. 

ATOM’s next weekly candle closed bearish, but the new week’s candle opened with bullish signs as the price of ATOM could be set for a rally to a region of $13, where the price will face resistance to break higher. 

Weekly resistance for the price of ATOM – $13.

Weekly support for the price of ATOM – $12.

Price Analysis Of ATOM On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily ATOM Price Chart | Source: ATOMUSDT On Tradingview.com

In the daily timeframe, the price of ATOM continues to trade below key resistance despite breaking out from its downtrend after the price got rejected from a high of $17. 

The price of ATOM has shown strength, as the price broke out from a descending triangle as the price tries to break above 50 EMA at $12.75, acting as resistance for ATOM price. If the price of ATOM reclaims 50 EMA, we could see more price action to a region of $13-$14.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for ATOM price on the daily timeframe looks good after rallying from a region of oversold, which indicates good buy volume for ATOM

Daily resistance for the ATOM price – $13.

Daily support for the ATOM price – $12.2.

Featured Image From BitcoinKE, Charts From Tradingview

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

BitNile Holdings Reschedules Investor Webcast and Conference Call Regarding Planned Spin-Offs Creating Four Public Companies

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 18, 2022

By

Bitnile Holdings Reschedules Investor Webcast And Conference Call Regarding Planned Spin-Offs Creating Four Public Companies
google news

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AP #Ault_Alliance—BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”), today announced that, due to logistical issues, it has rescheduled its Investor Webcast and Conference Call Regarding Planned Spin-Offs Creating Four Public Companies previously scheduled for today, Monday, October 17, 2022. The Company announced the new time for the conference call is Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM Pacific Time.

Conference Call Registration

For those that have previously registered, there is no need to register again as the registration confirmation will be automatically updated.

The conference call will be open to the public. Stockholders, investors, and interested parties who would like to participate in the webcast should use the following link to register in advance. Registration link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1OdJkANdRZ-9c8AW9TKdrA

Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the conference call to BitNile via e-mail, at [email protected], or by calling 1-888-753-2235.

For more information on BitNile and its subsidiaries, BitNile recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read BitNile’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.BitNile.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About BitNile Holdings, Inc.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including oil exploration, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, karaoke audio equipment, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.BitNile.com.

Contacts

[email protected] or 1-888-753-2235

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Crypto Won’t See Bull-Run Anytime Soon, Expert Explains Why

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 18, 2022

By

Bitcoin Btc Btcusdt Crypto
google news

The crypto market is stuck in a tight range as larger cryptocurrencies are unable to break above key levels of resistance. The sector has been mostly inclined to the downside since September when Ethereum completed “The Merge”.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $19,500 with a 2% profit in the last 24 hours while Ethereum records a 3% profit over the same period. Other cryptocurrencies follow a similar trajectory during today’s trading session with XRP and Cardano amongst the worst-performing assets in the sector.

BTC’s price moving sideways on the daily chart. Source: BTCUSDT Tradingview

Crypto And Global Markets Close To A Bottom, But Far From A Bull

The successful completion of “The Merge” left the crypto market without a narrative of its own. Thus, the nascent asset class has been moving in tandem with traditional equities and major indexes.

Macroeconomic forces have been dominating the price action in risk-on assets, most of crypto and equities, as the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) rushes to slow down inflation. The financial institution has been hiking interest rates unleashing a bear market that has rippled across the financial world.

In this situation, every market participant wants to know when crypto will finally bottom out. In order for this to happen, equities must find a bottom first, and according to Jurrien Timmer, Director of Macro for Fidelity, this might be close to happening.

Via his official Twitter handle, Timmer compared the current situation with the 1940 to 1947 inflationary periods in the United States. The North American country was going through a period of high inflation after World War II.

Timmer referred to this situation as a fiscal/monetary cocktail, the country was recovering from a major conflict with most of the world in ruins, still hurting from the massive expending and low resources. At that time, the S&P 500 saw a 30% decline.

Right now, this index is approaching those lows as it follows a similar trajectory. As seen in the chart below, the S&P 500 proceeded to move sideways for multiple years as inflation peaked at 19.6%. In comparison, today’s inflation stood at 8.9% at its highest month-to-month metric. Timmer said:

The 1946-49 bear market had a nominal decline of 30% and a real decline of 46% (amid 20% inflation). It was entirely a driven by valuations. The analog suggests we are near the bottom, but a long way from the next bull.

Crypto Bitcoin Btc Btcusdt Chart 2
Source: Jurrien Timmer via Twitter

Other experts expect a similar scenario for Bitcoin and the crypto market. This might be positive news for long-term holders looking to accumulate at current levels, but not for those betting on a new bull run in 2022 or even 2023.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Justin Sun Reportedly Transferred Over $100M Worth of USDT

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 18, 2022

By

Justin Sun Reveals Holding Millions Of Huobi’s Ht Token
google news

13 mins ago |