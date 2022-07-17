Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022 (eCourts.gov.in) Notification

Newsletter Sign-Up
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has been charged with “retaliation” which saw three cars brutally wrecked in Las Vegas and a fight between two drivers.
A 95th lap incident between Wallace and defending champion Kyle Larson turned into utter chaos in and out of the cars, and continued in interviews where a reporter was angrily told to “stop to fish”.
Wallace was in a rare first-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway when Larson nailed a three-car slipstream to get his rival moving.
However, as the pair cleared the third car, Larson continued to drive towards Wallace, so much so that the 29-year-old was forced into the outside wall at turn three.
The cars then separated after making contact, and with Larson heading inside the track, Wallace followed him and marked the rear of his vehicle, ending both of their races and that of another driver.
If the scene wasn’t shocking enough, once the two got out of their cars, Wallace chased Larson and began pushing him in what appeared to be an attempt at a fight.
Later, Wallace shared his thoughts with NBC when told that opposing mechanic Cliff Daniels called the reshoot an intentional retaliation.
“Cliff is smart enough to know how easily these cars break,” he replied. “When you got pushed into the fence, deliberately like he did, trying to force me to lift – the steering was gone, and he just happened to be there.
“I hate that for our team. We had a super-fast car – not short-speed, we were sort of backing up there and Larson wanted to make a three-wide dive-bomb out of it.
“He never cleared me. I don’t lift. I know I’m kinda new to running in front, but I don’t lift. I wasn’t even in a place to lift, he never lifted neither and now we’re junk. P *** wrong decision when executing it.
When asked if retaliation was acceptable at such high speed, Wallace replied, “Stop fishing, stop fishing.”
The topic then quickly moved to the inner fight, with Wallace saying, “He knows. He knows what he did was wrong.
“He wanted to question what I was doing, and he never cleared me. I hate that for our team. Our McDonalds Toyota Camry was super strong – just had to find a little short-range and get the balance where we needed it. It would have been like Kansas and now the car is junk.
Wallace was then asked about Christopher Bell who was tagged in the incident and removed from the race and replied: “Sports”.
A slightly more moderate Larson was then asked about the two incidents, saying Wallace had every right to be angry, but chose to end both of their runs, suggesting that Wallace’s claim that “his leadership was part” was wrong.
“No, it didn’t surprise me,” Larson said of the takeout. “I obviously did an aggressive three-step move; came in low, broke loose and chased it down a bit.
“He got to my right forehead, and it pinned him against the wall. I knew he was going to retaliate. He had a reason to be angry, but his race wasn’t over until he fought back.
“That’s how it is. The simple aggression turned into frustration and he fought back.
“I think with everything that’s been going on here lately, with head injuries, fractured ligaments and all that, I don’t think it’s probably the right thing to do.
“We all did it – maybe not all of us – but I did. I also let emotions get the better of me. I know he’s probably still upset. I’m sure with everything going on he’ll know he made a mistake in the retaliation part and I’m sure he’ll think twice next time.
Asked about the angry physical confrontation afterwards, Larson again said it was understandable and that he preferred things to happen outside the cars rather than on the track.
The No 5 said: “I saw him walking so I thought he would do something.
“Like I said, he had every right to be upset. I’d rather he did that [rather] than tearing up our cars in a dangerous way. It’s like that.”
Despite the chaotic scenes, both drivers escaped without penalty in Las Vegas, but NASCAR said it would properly review the incident this week.
The 2022-23 season is only a few games old and goaltending has already become an issue for the Wild.
After starter Marc-Andre Fleury stumbled out of the starting blocks, the Wild turned to backup Filip Gustavsson for Monday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche.
Let’s just say it didn’t go much better for Gustavsson. He made 32 saves against the defending Stanley Cup champions. He also allowed a few soft goals that proved to be the difference as the Wild suffered a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.
With the scored tied at 2-2 midway through the game, Gustavsson bobbled a harmless shot from star center Nathan MacKinnon. In the blink of an eye, winger Mikko Rantanen pounced on the puck, and finished off an easy goal to give the Avalanche a lead they never relinquished.
That’s been the story of the Wild so far this season. They haven’t been able to buy a save to this point and it’s cost them on their way to a disappointing 0-3-0 start.
The game started off on the wrong foot as Minnesota native Ben Meyers scored on a fluky deflection to put the Avalanche in front 1-0. Luckily for the Wild, they responded roughly 45 seconds later as Kirill Kaprizov dropped to bended knee and hammered home a slick pass from Calen Addison to tie the score at 1-1.
That score held into late in the first period when defenseman Samuel Girard managed to sneak a soft backhander past Gustavsson make it 2-1 in favor of the Avalanche.
Though the Wild easily could’ve folded in the face of adversity, especially given the way this season has gone, they responded in the second period and got a goal from Joel Eriksson Ek on the power play to level the score at 2-2.
That energized the home crowd at the Xcel Energy Center only for Gustavsson to suck the life out of the arena a few minutes later by allowing a soft goal.
The sequence started with MacKinnon leading a rush through the neutral zone before casually dumping a puck on net. It should’ve been an easy save for Gustavsson. Instead, the puck floated around the crease and Rantanen cashed in to help the Avalanche regain the lead 3-2.
That lead grew early in the third period as defenseman Josh Manson pinched up in the play and beat Gustavsson with another soft backhander to stretch the Avalanche lead to 4-2.
That stood up as the game-winner. Though the Wild got a goal from Kirill Kaprizov later in the third period to cut the deficit to 4-3, they never got any closer than that.
Maye the most egregious thing that happened in the final frame occurred with the Wild on a delayed penalty. They sent an extra player over the board and got called for too many men on the ice to nullify what would’ve been a power play.
Fittingly, the Avalanche got a goal from MacKinnon late in third period to make it 5-3 before winger Valeri Nichushkin finalized the score at 6-3.
The two drivers killed in a five-car crash in Mansfield on I-495 over the weekend have been identified by police.
Crystal Blake, 32, of Dorchester, and Roland Roberge, 27, of Norton, died at the scene of the crash on Saturday, state police said in a news release Monday.
Two other drivers were slightly injured in the crash, which happened around 4 a.m. Saturday morning on I-495 South. Another driver involved in the accident was not injured.
State police said they are still investigating the incident. The cause of the accident remains uncertain.
Rising global demand is helping push up prices across the country, energy officials said
Natural gas bills are expected to rise in all parts of the United States this winter, with rising demand and colder temperatures potentially forcing Americans to pay nearly 30% more than a year earlier, according to projections. of the US Department of Energy.
A forecast released Monday by the department’s Energy Information Agency (EIA) predicted a significant rise in prices over the winter months, suggesting that some US households will pay an average of $931 for heating during the season. cold, a 28% increase from 2021. Nearly half of all US homes are heated with natural gas.
The agency went on to note that the Midwest will see the largest increase in retail gasoline prices compared to other regions, although the South, West and Northeast will also see rising costs.
While relatively colder temperatures are expected to contribute to higher prices, the EIA has previously said growth “Constraints on liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Europe from Russia” were creating “strong international demand” for American gas. The resulting increase in U.S. exports used “almost all” of the country’s available gas capacity and pushed prices higher, as the United States last April announced its lowest levels of natural gas storage in three years.
Efforts by some European states to cut Russian energy imports in retaliation for the war in Ukraine have also raised fears that residents will not be able to heat their homes this winter. In comments to The Wall Street Journal on Sunday, Italian Energy Minister Roberto Cingolani warned that the coming months could be “dominated by fear and uncertainty”, observing that “The real problem is not the shortage but the price.”
“Citizens may be unable to pay their bills and businesses may close,” he said, although he expressed hope that the continent “Have a good winter” prohibiting everything “disasters” such as unusually cold weather or a large spike in power consumption.
EU leaders are set to meet later this week to discuss a natural gas price cap for the bloc in a bid to avert an energy crisis, with the European Commission apparently planning to create a mechanism to allow it to intervene to lower prices when they exceed a “dynamic” maximum level.
China cuts off key EU energy supplies – Bloomberg
CHICAGO — A few years ago, The Long Room could be quiet as a library until about 8 p.m. without the Chicago bar’s co-owner, Jason Burrell, thinking twice. The rush was still on the way.
Now, that scenario gives him sweats.
“I’d be on pins and needles,” Burrell said. “I’d be like, ‘Come on, I’ve got bills to pay!’ ”
Two-and-a-half years into a pandemic that’s turning endemic, bars and restaurants such as The Long Room are finding they need to do healthy business earlier in the day for a simple reason: Late-night eating and drinking just isn’t what it was. And it may never be again.
Even as business climbs back to pre-pandemic levels for many bars and restaurants, owners say the late-night crowd has remained stubborn and elusive, leading countless establishments to close earlier or even open fewer days during the week.
The Long Room remains open until 2 a.m. as business picked up in the past year — but multiple bar and restaurant owners said it doesn’t make up for the decline in late-night business.
The Long Room remains open until 2 a.m. seven days a week, but can no longer bank on customers strolling in after 10 p.m., as it once did, Burrell said. Before the pandemic, it stayed open until 3 a.m. Saturdays, and regularly greeted customers who had just left other bars at 2:05 a.m. Since reopening last summer after a year of pandemic restrictions, The Long Room has scrapped the 3 a.m. Saturday close, and almost certainly won’t bring it back, Burrell said. There’s just no point.
Instead — and unlike the earliest days of operating The Long Room — Burrell sees opportunity in building daytime and early evening business with coffee service, food and happy hour cocktails.
“Happy hour and early evenings are much more robust than pre-pandemic,” he said. “People are going out earlier and getting home earlier — myself included.”
Pat Doerr, managing director of the Hospitality Business Association of Chicago, a lobbying group that represents bars, restaurants and music venues, said changes in citywide late-night business is difficult to quantify, but “is down from everyone I talk to.
“There were a couple summer nights where people said it was like pre-pandemic, but that’s the exception, not the rule,” Doerr said. “What was a normal weekend is now an exceptional thing.”
In many cases, swooning late-night sales are customer driven. In others, it’s due to a series of factors bar and restaurant owners are navigating, such as concerns about crime and staffing issues.
Either way, many bars and restaurants are recalibrating how late they’re open as they adjust to shifting consumer habits that didn’t necessarily start with the pandemic, but which were no doubt exacerbated by it.
In a particularly jarring example for Chicago’s old-school night owls, the Green Mill, an Uptown jazz club once swinging until 5 a.m. on weekends, closes Sunday through Thursday shortly after 1 a.m., and at 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Before the pandemic, the Green Mill never closed before 4 a.m., operating solely as a late-night bar five days a week.
Once business ramped back up during summer 2021, Green Mill owner Dave Jemilo said, he assumed customers were ready to resume their old habits. Instead, he saw customers filtering out by 1 a.m. The Green Mill shifted to its current earlier hours because “it just wasn’t happening and the writing was on the wall,” he said.
“One o’clock is about it, and when we give last call, it’s not hard getting people out — they’re pretty much done,” Jemilo said.
The irony, he said, is that business is thriving. A recent weekend saw lines around the corner, and bands got standing ovations from people who seemed thrilled to see live jazz, Jemilo said. They just don’t want to see it as late as they used to.
“We’re kicking ass and it’s wonderful, but I’m still scared to go late,” Jemilo said. “I hate not doing it, and I don’t know if someday we will, but if you commit to do it, you’ve got to be in it for the long haul — and you might lose a buttload of money waiting for it to come back.”
The classic 24-hour joints appear less impacted.
A manager at the White Palace Grill south of the Loop said overnight business remains strong. And Cyndee Aiello, general manager of Griddle 24 on the Near North Side, said the restaurant remains “constantly busy at night” thanks mostly to the bar next door.
“Once the bars built back up, so did we,” Aiello said. “It’s just craziness. People come in, they’re drunk and hungry.”
But many bar and restaurant operators see a change in consumer habits and are mostly left to guess why.
Michael Roper, owner of Hopleaf bar and restaurant just south of Andersonville, called it “a perfect storm of a lot of things that have dried up that late-night business.”
Most obvious are pandemic restrictions, which had bars and restaurants closed or limited for indoor business for parts of more than a year, which bred new habits that haven’t gone away with a return to normal operations. Also, countless people continue working from home or in a hybrid model that has them out earlier, even in the middle of the day with a laptop while working.
Roper said he struggled before the pandemic to justify opening at noon during the week because business was so slow; the first customer sometimes didn’t walk through the door for an hour or two. Now customers are often waiting when doors open, he said. Daytime sales have climbed from about 10% of overall business to about 35%, he said.
But late-night business has fallen off a cliff, he said, leading Hopleaf to trim about 20 late-night hours from its pre-pandemic schedule. It was open until 2 a.m. six days a week, and until 3 a.m. Saturdays. Now it closes at 11 p.m. during the week and at midnight Fridays and Saturdays.
“Prior to the pandemic, I would have said it’s absolutely unthinkable that we wouldn’t be open until 2, and 3 on Saturdays,” Roper said.
Other factors likely contributing to the dive in late-night business include the proliferation of home entertainment options such as video streaming services and the state’s legalization of cannabis in 2020, which Roper and other bar owners speculated has people opting for a buzz on the couch instead of at a bar.
“We always felt we were competing with other bars and restaurants,” Roper said. “Now we compete with people’s apartments, which are pleasure palaces. And during the pandemic, people made them even nicer.”
There are other factors, too, like the expense of ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft spiking late at night. Several bar and restaurant operators said they have heard people saying they don’t think public transportation is safe and that ride-share apps become too expensive late at night.
“I have heard people outside at bars at midnight — and I’ve literally heard this in multiple neighborhoods — say, ‘Oh the Uber is only $20, let’s go now before it’s super expensive,’ ” Doerr said.
Jemilo said the cost of ride-sharing influences his decision to close the Green Mill at 1 a.m., both with regard to his customers and his employees; he doesn’t want his workers to spend an outsize amount of the money they make in a night to get home safely at 3 or 4 a.m.
Miller’s Pub, an 87-year-old South Loop bar and restaurant, hasn’t stayed open until 4 a.m. since before the pandemic, even though like the Green Mill, it has a late-night license, and even pays the city an extra $3,000 per year for the privilege. Instead, the longtime late-night beacon for tourists, business travelers and Chicagoans getting off the late shift closes at 2 a.m.
Co-owner Andrew Gallios said he’s not convinced demand for late-night eating and drinking is gone, but for Miller’s, the return of business travel and conferences will be key to staying open later. According to Choose Chicago, the city’s tourism bureau, McCormick Place Convention Center has hosted 74 events through September, compared with 128 across the same time frame in 2019. The city has booked 1.86 million hotel room nights, about 80% of 2019 levels.
Choosing to close at 2 a.m. is fueled by several issues, Gallios said. One is concern for the safety of his staff and customers amid an increase in violent downtown crime.
Another is the difficulty of hiring workers, an issue endemic to the hospitality industry for much of the pandemic. That challenge has had a secondary effect on late-night business, Gallios said — those people aren’t only workers, they’re also his customers.
“A lot of our late-night business was people working at restaurants and hotels that closed at 8 or 10 or 12 or even 2, but if there’s less of those people, it trickles down to us,” he said.
There has also been a shift in the mentality of how to operate a bar or restaurant, Gallios said. Before the pandemic, it was all about the grind, and wringing every possible cent from the operation. Now, restaurant operators manage their staffs more conscientiously.
“We’d probably make money, but I’m not working until 4 a.m. anymore, and it’s hard to put that on my managers,” he said. “It doesn’t seem worth it.”
Reopening after pandemic shutdowns has been a long and slow road; Miller’s only went back to being open seven days a week last month, a milestone Gallios said felt momentous. Staying open until 4 a.m. may be a final step toward normalcy, but it remains “the furthest thing from our minds,” he said.
“It’ll be icing on the cake,” he said. “There aren’t a lot of 4 a.m. options in the Loop, and it’s something we liked to be known for — but maybe it’s more trouble than it’s worth.”
