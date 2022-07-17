News
Mahendragarh Court Recruitment 2022 (eCourts.gov.in) Notification
Mahendragarh Court : Narnaul is a city, a Municipal council, and headquarters of Mahendragarh district in the Indian state of Haryana. It is one of the very few Districts in India with the name of the District different from the name of the main town in the District. It is a Yadav-dominated region. The Distance […]
Minnesota elections 2022: Arden Hills races
ARDEN HILLS RACES
MAYOR
David Grant
- Age: 65
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As mayor for the past 12 years, I know Arden Hills. I have added trails, businesses, jobs, and held the line on city taxes. My MBA provides a framework to plan and evaluate city operations. Budgeting for infrastructure and capital improvements is made annually. I partner with other government units for cost savings. I value listening to residents.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Development of TCAAP to provide diverse housing choices, employment, amenities and a diversified tax base. Ensure ongoing property tax revenue covers costs. Keep city taxes low while adding trails and enhancing and maintaining city services. Maintain our unique and inclusive neighborhoods. Improving our aging sewer and water infrastructure.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Serve the diverse needs of residents including; police and fire, providing quality streets, sewer, water, parks, trails and recreational programs. This requires extensive financial planning for future expenditures to ensure adequate funding for repairs, replacement, or cost increases. Expand public and private partnerships for cost savings.
- Website or contact: ReelectMayorDavidGrant.com
Gregg Larson
- Age: 74
- What qualifies you to hold this position? City Planning Commission, 5 years; City Council, 9 years; administrative responsibilities for clinical trial network in 35 countries at the U of MN School of Public Health; leadership of public and non-profit organizations, including the MN Board of Assessors and the boards of the Lake Johanna Fire Department and the MN Charities Review Council.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Negotiate a compromise agreement between the City and Ramsey County that moves the TCAAP/Rice Creek Commons project forward and protects the fiscal and public good interests of the City; complete key, safe trail connections that residents want without having to wait decades; and build more transparency and public participation in City governance.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? City government provides essential services for residents: public safety, including law enforcement and fire protection; public works, including capital improvements and maintenance of streets, utility, and park/trails infrastructure; and administration of zoning, licenses, and permits. City government should be transparent and fiscally prudent.
- Website or contact: advanceardenhills.com
CITY COUNCIL (ELECT 2)
Emily Rousseau
- Age: 39
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I use my MBA in the private sector as a Legal Privacy Manager. Previously, I was the Data Practices Compliance Officer at the Minneapolis Park Board. I value the private rights of citizens and government openness. I analyze laws and develop enterprise policies and strategies. I have extensive experience with committees and want to develop ours.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? To move Rice Creek Commons forward, to improve communication, and to build up and support our committees. Rice Creek Commons is an incredible opportunity for economic development. However, it is a big project and our community needs to be provided with information, given more opportunities to provide input, and receive guidance from our committees.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Government establishes written rules for society. At a local government level “rules” are policies and ordinances. They should be based on the well-being of residents and reflect their input and available resources. Local government also plays a critical role for providing public works, parks, and services such as public safety and snow removal.
- Website or contact:
Tena Monson
- Age: 36
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As a renewable energy developer for the last 9 years, I have extensive experience working with cities, townships, counties, and state boards across the country. This provides me with the skill set needed to progress large projects, like TCAAP, forward. My energy expertise will provide a foundation of sustainability for TCAAP and other city efforts.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priority is to break the stalemate with the County on TCAAP/Rice Creek Commons. The development is an important growth engine for the city and would provide jobs, housing, and commercial opportunities, from retail shops to restaurants. It is the future of Arden Hills. Another priority is to connect and provide safe walking trails.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? I believe the primary role is to provide and maintain public services and safety. As work becomes more remote, providing public amenities that make life more comfortable is becoming a larger role for the government. This includes attracting jobs and businesses, finding ways to provide a variety of housing options and safe trails for use.
- Website or contact: www.advanceardenhills.com
Fran Holmes
- Age: No response given
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As a 16 year Council member, I am the most experienced and the best qualified. I have enjoyed working with the residents to make our City an even better place to live. My accomplishments have resulted in proactive planning decisions that have led to dynamic retail growth and commercial expansion, while improving the quality of life for residents.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Keeping taxes one of the lowest in the metro area by advancing business growth; Achieving a Rice Creek Commons (TCAAP) development that fits Arden Hills’ vision and budget; Providing quality amenities by enhancing our parks and adding trails for a more walkable/bike-friendly community; and Focusing on environmentally sustainable practices.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? My primary role is to reach decisions by listening to residents, discussing consequences, and doing what is best for the City. My leadership effectively ensures that Arden Hills remains a City where all are welcome to live here, be part of the community, and prosper. My decisions promote residents’ visions and values to move Arden Hills forward.
- Website or contact: franholmesforardenhills.com
Steve Scott
- Age: 70
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am actively engaged in our community events and committed to living up to the highest expectations of representing the office. With six years of council experience, I have a track record of positions I have supported or opposed. I listen respectfully and will continue to advocate for an inclusive community in which to live, work and play.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? It is no secret that crime is a rising concern in our normally quiet suburbs. Providing for public safety will always be my top priority. I will also strive to maintain the city’s infrastructure and proactively maintain or replace our aging infrastructure before it become an emergency crisis and disrupts service to our residents or businesss.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of local government besides providing for basic utility, safety, transportation and recreational services is to provide an open platform for citizen engagement while formulating policies and ordinances which enhance the quality of life issues for all.
- Website or contact: scottforardenhills.com
CITY COUNCIL (SPECIAL ELECTION)
Tom Fabel
- Age: 76
- What qualifies you to hold this position? My long legal career included service as a Deputy Attorney General, a Hennepin County prosecutor, an adjunct law professor, a tribal judge, and a Deputy Mayor for the City of St. Paul. These experiences assure that I will be a wise and flexible negotiator, qualities now absent from the Arden Hills City Council, causing the deadlock on TCAAP.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Securing a just and equitable agreement with Ramsey County for TCAAP development, assuring much needed housing along with parkland, commerce and employment opportunities. Increasing fiscal responsibility by recovering the public investment in TCAAP while increasing the tax base to support additional improvements and public safety.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Local government must assure public safety, which has been a focus during much of my career. Another role is land use regulation, which must be flexible to accommodate new development opportunities and changing needs, while protecting neighborhood integrity.
- Website or contact: Advanceardenhills.com, [email protected]
David Radziej
- Age: 61
- What qualifies you to hold this position? In January 2022 I was selected to fill the open seat on the City Council. I am a graduate of Mankato State with three majors – Construction Mgmt., Finance, and Int’l Bus. Volunteered time to the city since 2012, serving on the Economic Development and Finance Councils, plus various ad-hoc planning groups on the development of Rice Creek Commons.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My goals are to develop Rice Creek Commons (TCAAP) while protecting the City’s property taxpayers. Work with Ramsey County Sheriff’s Officers to protect our citizens and do what I can to build a new Fire Station in Arden Hills with the cooperation of North Oaks and Shoreview as all three cities contract with Lake Johanna Fire Department.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Maintaining the infrastructure of our community – safety of our citizens. I do support moving us all forward and I tell others that Arden Hills – We are open for business. Come and enjoy the 20 miles of paved trails, 7 lakes, 14 parks in addition to fortune 500 companies and 2 outstanding Universities.
- Website or contact: Call/text 651-356-5928
Minnesota elections 2022: House District 47A
House District 47A
Amanda Hemmingsen-Jaeger
- Age: 38
- Party: DFL
- City: Woodbury
- What qualifies you to hold this position?
I have a unique blend of education and experience in science and policy, allowing me to evaluate policies fully and comprehensively before voting on them. I listen to understand and believe in bringing people together, gathering as much information and perspectives as possible, and leading with community to make the best policy decision together.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?
Families across Minnesota should have access to quality education no matter their zip code, income, or background. Every person deserves clean air and water; I will focus on clean energy and environmental justice. All Minnesotans deserve access to affordable healthcare and paid time away from work to care for themselves and their families.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone?
I am a passionate person who listens to understand. As a scientist, I value bringing multiple perspectives together to create and implement policy that serves people of Minnesota. I believe in viewing issues independently, am comfortable engaging in difficult conversations while finding common ground, and centering policy decisions around people.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Bob Lawrence
- Age: 51
- Party: GOP
- City: Woodbury
- What qualifies you to hold this position?
I am a husband, father, servant leader, veteran, small business owner, employer, plumber, former union member and contractor, and active volunteer. I am not a politician.
I have lived in Woodbury for 17 years, and other than my time at Marquette University, have been a resident of the eastern suburbs my entire life.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?
Crime – Support and increase law enforcement. Pressure prosecutors and judges to hold criminals accountable.
Economy – Attract businesses to Minnesota by reducing taxes, crime, and regulations.
Education – Focus on fundamentals that prepare our youth for prosperity as adults.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone?
Every challenge conquered and achievement gained in my life has been through collaboration with others. People want to feel safe, have a good job, save money, and see their kids do a little better than they did. We just have different ideas on how to accomplish this. I will listen and work with all stakeholders to achieve these goals.
- Website or contact:
Election 2022: White Bear Township candidates
SUPERVISOR (SEAT B)
Ron Denn
- Age: 57
- What qualifies you to hold this position? My 17 years as a building contractor and work as project manager for senior living technology during which time I learned a great deal about the needs and impacts of our senior populations and the changes to our communities as they make choices in living locations. I am Chair of the WBT Planning Commission and the Treasurer of the Cable Commission.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? I believe that the residents of White Bear Township want to live in a community that maintains a small town feel while still navigating the complexities of being a suburb of the larger metropolitan area. If elected I will make keeping our uniqueness as a community a priority of my leadership and to listen to the residents so they have a voice.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of Government is to hear the voices of our residents and to make sure that the choices we make are always in the best interest of the residents. We also need to be certain that we are making decisions that will keep our community safe and that we are meeting residents needs.
- Website or contact: None provided
Scott McCune
- Age: 63
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have brought a strategic viewpoint during my tenure as Board Supervisor, preferring to build consensus through open and collaborative discussions. I also have leveraged my background in financial operations to provide meaningful perspectives when reviewing operating budgets and the annual tax levy, emphasizing long-term benefits to the Township.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Number one is continued fiscal stewardship through responsible budgets and levies. Second is maintaining quality-of-life improvements through long-term capital investments. Third is promoting resident and local business participation in township governance. Finally is protecting Township interests during various county-wide development projects.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Ideally government balances the varied interests of constituents in a thoughtful and prudent manner, listening to understand while making decisions with a long-term perspective. Local government especially should focus on ensuring the community provides residents a safe and comfortable environment, with regular feedback guiding decisions.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Minnesota elections 2022: District 55B
House District 55B
Kaela Berg
- Candidate responses not available
Van Holston
- Age: 74
- Party: GOP
- City: Burnsville
- What qualifies you to hold this position?
I was an attorney in private practice for 36 years and early in my career I was on the staff at the Minnesota House of Representatives.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?
My priorities would be lowering personal and business income taxes, elimination of the tax on social security benefits, increasing the criminal sentencing guidelines for felonies and raising the reading and math scores for students in our schools.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone?
Always conduct myself with civility and honesty towards all players.
- Website or contact: VanHolstonforHouse.com
Former Giants cornerback Antonio Dennard shot and killed at 32
Antonio Dennard, a former NFL cornerback who played for the Giants, died Sunday in a shooting in Pennsylvania, according to reports.
Dennard was shot at the Legends bar in Muhlenberg Township and pronounced dead at a hospital after 3 a.m., local news station WFMZ reported Monday, citing the Berks County coroner.
His death was ruled a homicide, and an autopsy is set to take place Tuesday.
The coroner’s office didn’t immediately respond to a Daily News request for comment.
Dennard, who was 32, also suited up for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers during his NFL career.
Authorities haven’t publicly identified any suspects or released a possible motive for the shooting. An investigation into Dennard’s death is ongoing.
()
Chris Perkins: Dolphins grades, plus stock up, stock down for 24-16 loss to Vikings
Injuries are officially taking their toll on the Dolphins. The hardest hit positions are quarterback, cornerback and offensive tackle, but injuries are noteworthy at a few other positions, and that will make the soft part of the Dolphins schedule a bit harder.
The AFC East standings illustrate how things have flipped the past few weeks with Buffalo (5-1) at the top, followed by the Jets (4-2) and then the Dolphins (3-3) and Patriots (3-3).
The Dolphins get quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back this Sunday for the 8:20 p.m. game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hopefully he’ll provide enough of a spark to overcome what will likely be another week of tough injury problems.
In the meantime, the Dolphins will try to revive their once-seen running game, find a way to score touchdowns consistently, get the defense producing turnovers and tighten up their special teams.
Passing game: D
The fourth-quarter Jaylen Waddle fumble and the porous pass protection bring down a command performance by Tyreek Hill (12 receptions, 177 yards) and some otherwise solid play by Waddle. Waddle’s fumble cost the Dolphins a chance to win. The pass protection allowed six sacks and 13 quarterback hits. Oh, and let’s not forget it contributed to rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson being knocked out of his first career start in the second quarter with a right thumb injury. The Dolphins swapped sides for their offensive tackles from a week ago, putting Greg Little on the left side and Brandon Shell on the right side. It didn’t help. They need starting left tackle Terron Armstead (toe) back. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater did what he could, but this passing game struggles if Hill, and to a lesser extent, Waddle, doesn’t get it done. Injuries are a factor, but the Dolphins can’t afford to lose fumbles and have starting quarterbacks removed due to injury for three consecutive games. They also had a pass-interference penalty and an ineligible-man-downfield penalty that were costly.
Running game: D
Unfortunately, things are back to what’s become normal. The Dolphins totaled 73 yards rushing on 20 carries, an average of 3.7 yards per carry. Raheem Mostert had 49 yards on 14 carries to lead the way. The ground game didn’t do anything meaningful after a promising first quarter. The Vikings took away primary running lanes as well as cutback lanes. Much of the blame here falls on the blocking. There are no holes. The Dolphins average just 81.2 yards rushing per game. This is a major problem for the offense and the team. Coach Mike McDaniel can’t figure this one out so far, and the answers don’t seem likely to emerge soon. The way things have gone so far, it appears the Dolphins need a power back, someone who can create his own holes, as opposed to the speedy backs on their roster.
Defending the pass: B
The big problem is zero turnovers. Aside from that, good things happened here despite the growing injury concerns that now include cornerbacks Nik Needham (Achilles) and Keion Crossen (knee) and linebacker Trey Flowers (foot). Cornerback Xavier Howard kept Justin Jefferson (six receptions, 107 yards) in check for the most part. A 47-yard reception late in the third quarter was the difference between a good day and so-so day for Howard. Quarterback Kirk Cousins (20 for 30, 175 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, 104.2 passer rating) was decent. But the Dolphins kept pressure on him, with three sacks and seven hits. They also had five passes defended. The secondary is about as thin as it can get right now. Penalties such as the roughing the passer against defensive tackle Christian Wilkins are extremely punitive.
Defending the run: B+
Wilkins (four tackles) and linebacker Elandon Roberts (seven tackles) did a nice job leading an effort that held the Vikings to 78 yards, most of it on Dalvin Cook’s 53-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Cook ended with 77 yards on 13 carries and was kept in check for almost the entire day. The Vikings totaled just 11 first downs, two on the ground. And don’t be fooled by the 4.6 yards per carry. It was all built on Cook’s long run. The Dolphins did very nice work here. This is one of the healthiest units on the team. The only negative is they must create turnovers, and they didn’t. It’s a heavy burden but that’s the way this complementary football thing works.
Special teams: C-
Kicker Jason Sanders, who made a 44-yard field goal, was wide right on a 52-yard attempt. You’d like to get that one, but it’s always a bit dicey on kicks longer than 50 yards. But when you combine that miss with a muffed punt by safety/punt returner Jevon Holland and allowing a 25-yard punt return, well, now things appear shaky. The fake punt with the direct snap to safety Clayton Fejedelem on fourth-and1 from the Dolphins’ 34-yard line was worth a try, but it didn’t work. He was stopped for no gain. Hill had a punt return for minus-2 yards, which isn’t a big deal on its own, but when lumped into the group with other special teams plays, it looks worse. Punter Thomas Morstead continues to be a baller (six punts, 51.2-yard average, two inside the 20). However, the special teams unit continues to struggle overall. The Dolphins need a boost here, and it’s not happening. Injuries are a factor.
Coaching: C-
Injuries and the quarterback situation make it tough. But you can’t have 10 penalties for 97 yards. And you can’t give away three points in the form of that 34-yard field goal by Minnesota right before halftime. McDaniel was at his own 11-yard line with 28 seconds remaining and trailing 7-3. The Dolphins were getting the second half kickoff. McDaniel got greedy and went for the points, but Bridgewater threw an interception the Vikings converted it into points. McDaniel is trying. He also went for it on fourth-and-5 and converted with a Bridgewater pass to Hill. And we already mentioned the fake punt. Still, the Dolphins must continue to figure ways to manufacture yards. Depth is being tested right now, and the Dolphins are most likely beyond their comfort level. This is where coaches need to wring every ounce of talent out of their roster.
Stock up: Tyreek Hill
This guy continues to prove he’s the team MVP, and the distance gets greater by the game. Hill totaled 177 yards on 12 receptions against the Vikings and displayed great route-running skills, outstanding hands and an almost unmatched ability to get yards after catch. The man is almost impossible to defend. His 701 receiving yards represents 32% of the Dolphins’ offense (2,197 yards). If Hill wasn’t on the team, they’d never score. That’s no disrespect to Waddle, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa or anyone else. It’s just obvious that Hill is The Man. He can do it all. It makes you really eager to see how he gets that Ping-Pong table decorated.
Stock down: Pass protection
There’s not much more to say here aside from look at the quarterback situation. We’re not necessarily talking about injuries. Remember, Bridgewater took a big hit due to a scheme error. Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was unblocked and hit Bridgewater in the ribs, causing the intentional grounding, safety and (wrongful?) entrance into concussion protocol. The bigger picture is Dolphins quarterbacks remain under duress. The pressure is relentless. Pass protection involves tight ends and running backs, so this isn’t solely on the offensive line. But that’s where pass protection starts. Injuries are a factor here, considering tackles Armstead and Austin Jackson are sidelined. But the Dolphins must figure out a way to keep their quarterbacks upright.
()
