Finance
A Brief History of E-learning and Distance Education
E-learning is a very broad term. It is used to describe any type of learning environment that is computer enhanced. There are multiple technologies that can be employed in E-learning. It has become one of those types of words that are so general as to have lost some of its meaning. Distance learning is something that has evolved from Elearning. It is used to describe a learning environment that takes place away from the actual traditional classroom and campus.
E-learning began at just about the same time that a computer was developed that was practical for personal use. In fact, the concept and practice of distance learning predates the computer area by almost 100 years. In England, in 1840, shorthand classes were being offered by correspondence courses through the mail. The improvements to the postal service made this method of distance learning popular in the early part of the last century. This led to a large number of “through the mail” type of educational programs. The computer only made distance learning easy and better. Television, video recorders, and even radio have all made a contribution to distance learning.
E-learning and distance learning are not quite the same thing. The basic thing that distinguishes distance education is the physical separation of the student from the instructor and the class room. E-learning, however, became part of the classroom environment from the beginning. The early use of computers was geared to help the classroom instructor. Gradually, as more and more personal computers became available, the idea of online classes was explored by some pioneering Colleges and Universities. The early attempts at distance education were hampered by resistance from traditionalist within the education field.
Some invoked what they called the philosophy of education to demonstrate that the teacher was essential to the educational process. This resistance led to the early online degrees being considered inferior to traditionally obtained degrees. This prejudice extended to the personal departments of major employers. When choosing between two otherwise equally qualified applicants, preference was shown to the person holding the traditional degree. In recent years this has changed drastically. The improvements in E-learning technology and the ability to create virtual classrooms and a virtual learning environment (VLE) has gradually broken down the resistance. This process has been helped by the emergence of a new generation that was weaned on the computer. It would not be surprising if within another generation, the pendulum shifts completely and the online degree is the one that is respected and coveted.
Finance
Five Types of Personal Injuries That May Lead to Compensation
Have you been injured or harmed through another party’s negligence? Here are five types of personal injury claims that often lead to compensation pay-outs.
1. One of the biggest causes of personal injuries is a road traffic accident. Whether in a car, on a motorcycle, bicycle or in a heavy goods vehicle, if you have been injured when somebody else was to blame, you could be entitled to make a claim. Injuries caused by road traffic accidents tend to fall into three categories – slight, serious and fatal.
2. Accidents at work are very common, from head and hand injuries to bad knees, eyes or hearing. However, because people are reluctant to make a claim against an employer, they often go by without being dealt with. However, by ignoring the problem, the same injury could be caused to other employees. On the other hand, by making a successful claim you could get the compensation to cover any medical bills and loss of earnings, while the problem could get rectified to avoid it happening to anyone else.
3. Industrial disease cases, particularly those relating to asbestos-related illnesses are sadly more common than they should be. If you were exposed to asbestos for many years or repeatedly over a short time period, you may only find out about its impact many years later. Asbestosis, mesothelioma, plaque thickening and lung cancer are all diseases associated with asbestos, so make a claim if you have suffered from them. Other industrial disease claims include dermatitis and occupational deafness.
4. One of the most common personal injuries are trips and falls, which have gained widespread coverage in recent years. From broken footpaths and wet floors to dodgy ladders and hazardous obstacles, there are numerous causes of these injuries – which can include broken limbs, hip injuries, back problems and sprains.
5. When you go on a package holiday, you may feel lost and alone if you encounter a personal injury. However, no matter where you are in the world, it’s important to know that if the accident was not your fault, you may still be entitled to make a claim. Problems at the hotel, with the transfer, at the airport, or even out and about could all lead to the compensation you’re entitled to.
So, if you’ve suffered a personal injury or developed a serious disease because of a company’s negligence, then you may be entitled to make a claim. Why not speak to a personal injury specialist to find out more information about the situation?
Finance
MPLS Fiber Ethernet Service Providers
Using the circuits provided by MPLS Fiber Ethernet service providers for internet access gives an exceptionally high speed connection. The connection is always a symmetrical bandwidth solution of full duplex and has extremely low overheads. It also has great throughput and an upscale reliability than any other broadband service. For this reason, it is has become one of the best type of connection and provides the most reliable internet connection and site to site connectivity.
As a result of the unimaginable transition of commercial telecommunication, Ethernet is today the most widely accepted replacement for other leased line technologies that are more traditional. It offers a scalable and flexible bandwidth options that range from 10Mb to an unimaginable 1 GB internet access. Its circuits may also be used in point-to-point connections or even in providing private and confidential MLPS (multiprotocol label switching) networks that have shared internet access break-out.
Many leading Ethernet providers across the globe have a wide range of products and customer customizations. Some key features of these services include XDSL backup options, project management, SNMP monitoring, managed preconfigured routers, guaranteed SLAs that have service credits amongst others. Some of the providers also have an extensive experience in technologies like VoIP and are leading providers of SIP trunks.
Fiber Ethernet circuit has some identifiable features that make it absolutely unique from other service providers. These features include the ease in using dedicated fiber access circuits, a wide range of bandwidths, an unlimited allocation of IP address and a guaranteed bandwidth. Others include highly resilient and reliable internet connections and the provision of direct site to site internet or connectivity.
Additionally, the internet connection provided here is cost effective with a high speed data interface. For business, the connectivity is critically conscious and provides diversely routed alternatives. This is so in the sense that its customers are able to utilize a privately managed network of data directly linking numerous sites to a core network through a myriad of circuits.
Unlike the costly VPNs or leased lines, the connection of multiple sites to one hub is more user-friendly, resilient, flexible and cost-effective. Through this, a new site is easily added into an existing network. This process is as easy as ordering one circuit through the new address. The connection is then automatically linked to an existing multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) network to allow a secure data transfer without having to install firewalls.
MPLS is a routing protocol that is mostly used in very highly performing networks and labels every packet with a generally virtual label. The labels are then used to transfer packets effectively from one private or public network node to the next. This system works in a completely understandable manner. Instead of utilizing whole IP addresses, the forwarding decisions of the system is entirely based on the many labels initiated and this gives a faster protocol.
The most outstanding benefit is that their hosted firewalls allow a centralized internet connection. Additionally, there are also lower overall costs and resilient, flexible and secure multi-site solutions.
Finance
Cheap Car Insurance – Where to Find the Best Deals
So, you’re a young driver, or maybe the parent of a teen driver. Fortunately, you’ve already worked out the time or monetary aspects of sharing a vehicle or purchasing an additional vehicle for the new driver in your home. However, you’re now worrying about the hundreds of dollars you will have to spend for additional insurance coverage.
The bad news is that insurance companies automatically expect the worst from young drivers. Considering them as higher risks, despite how reliable the actual driver is, means more money out of your pocket. Don’t worry, there’s good news, too. Finding cheap car insurance for young drivers is not impossible; you just have to know where to look!
Shopping for the most affordable car insurance available isn’t just smart, it’s necessary. In these tough economic times, be aware that insurance companies are also trying to cut costs and increase revenue. Local agents have been discontinuing special offers and discounts they once used to gain customers, but you can still get competitive rates if you know where to look. My first recommendation is to cut out the local agents who are very commission-oriented. You can find much better offers online, without ever having to leave the house.
Several websites are available that make shopping for the best prices on auto insurance much more simple and less time consuming. In fact, many of these sites offer side-by-side quotes for easy comparisons. Last time I was shopping for quotes, I was able to pull up the different rates for at least ten companies that serve my state. These quotes each reflected my state requirements along with my vehicle information, driving record, and credit history. I was able to find all of this information from just one comparison site, and it really made the experience as pain-free as possible.
If you’re in the market for cheaper car insurance, I highly recommend starting online. Do some comparison shopping and find the best deal. If you want to call a local agent afterwards to compare, I’m willing to be you will be surprised by just how much you can save by buying online.
Finance
Five Powerful Customer Service Secrets to Growing Your Business During Challenging Times
We are all faced with challenges during these changing economic times. How we overcome them and what leadership we provide will make the difference between success and failure.
The secret weapon for being successful during this changing time is customer service. Outstanding customer service will make you stand out from the competition and make your organization successful. Whether your organization is for profit or non-profit, a private or government agency; or a big corporation vs. a small business, the following five customer service secrets will help you succeed in any situation:
1. Grow Your Business with Customer Service Basics – Joy and I were looking to purchase a new cell phone and walked into a retail store. When we walked into the store, the young lady did not look up and acknowledge our presence. When she finally looked up, she asked without a smile and without emotion, “Can I help you?” To make a long story short, every question we asked was appeared to be a bother to the clerk and we quickly left without purchasing anything. We went to another store less than a mile away, and as soon as we walked in the store the clerk had a smile on his face and was attentive to our needs and questions. Within a matter of minutes, we had purchased two cell phones and were happy with our purchase.
Realize that the customer has many options to spend their money and you may have only one opportunity to impress that customer. Treat the customer as the key to making your organization successful and value their time.
Get back to the basics of customer service whether you are in front of the customer or talking to the customer by phone. Greet the customer with a smile, talk with the customer with enthusiasm, and take a sincere interest. Really listen to the customer’s wants and needs so that you can work towards finding a solution. Make eye contact when speaking with the customer. If you ask the customer a question, wait to hear the answer before doing anything else. These basics show the customer you really want to provide a solution for them.
2. Grow Your Business By Going the Extra Mile – I have a membership and exercise at a local gym where I pay extra for their team-training program. One day I was running late and missed the last team training session. The trainer asked me to wait to see what he could do for me. He came back a few minutes later and shared that he would be willing to personally train Joy and me for one hour at no extra cost. We were impressed with the offer and the personal attention we received for the hour.
Joy and I mentioned to the training director that we would like to train in the team training area by ourselves during the off hours. We like to do this because it is quiet in the room and we are able to think while we exercise. As a result of this conversation, the training director decided to initiate a rule that only team training members can use the exercise room during off hours.
By going the extra mile in both cases, this business was able to please two members and made them feel special. Because of this special treatment, we will keep our membership, tell other potential members about the customer service, and the training director was able to initial a special “value-added” service to sell future potential team members when explaining why they should join team training.
Challenge plus Opportunity equals Business Success
What extra customer service can you give your customers so that they will continue to do business with you?
3. Grow Your Business With the Ultimate Customer Experience – We continue to shop at a local grocery store chain that has higher prices, yet provides a combination of customer service tools that create the ultimate customer experience. They always have fresh, high quality produce and meats; they provide superior customer service every step of the way; and they give us the opportunity to save by offering double and triple coupons. Management is always visible to answer questions and assist the customer in any way possible. The clerks are always happy to look in the stockroom when asked. They create an enjoyable shopping experience every time. When was the last time you had a truly enjoyable customer experience?
4. Grow Your Business By Hiring the Right Customer Service Personnel – We use a mailing retail establishment that is two miles further than the same establishment one mile away. Why do we do this? Because the business further away took the time to connect with us. They hire clerks with personality, who are excited to help us with our business. When we come to the store, they greet us by name and move quickly to retrieve our mail. When I call on the phone to see what mail has arrived, they are quick to find out and tell me exactly what mail arrived, thus saving me drive time.
As with previous examples, these companies hire right the first time and will not accept employees who don’t meet their standards.
Are your business frontline people helping you grow your business or putting you out of business?
5. Grow Your Business By Getting Involved With Your Customers – Whether you own your business or are a manager for a business, get involved with your customers so that you can meet their goals. Take time to reach out to your customers by asking them about their customer experiences in your establishment. If needed, send surveys and offer a bonus for responding. The more your customer sees that you care about them, the more they will care about your business and increase your bottom line.
Apply these five customer service secrets to grow your business and your business will be even more successful during any economic environment.
Finance
Be Sure to Take All Your Health Savings Account Write-Offs
Having a Health Savings Account (HSA) essentially makes all of your qualified medical expenses tax-deductible, so read this article carefully to make sure you aren’t over paying your taxes. Remember, there is no virtue in paying more taxes than you really owe.
Qualified Medical Expenses
The main purpose of your HSA is to enable you to pay for qualified medical expenses with tax-free dollars. Qualified medical expenses are defined under Section 213 of the IRS Code (See IRS Publication 502: Medical and Dental Expenses). Most people remember to pay for doctor visits and prescription drugs from their HSA (or save the receipts and reimburse themselves later), but there are many medical expenses that people simply pay for, without realizing that because they own an HSA the expense is tax deductible. These are the most common:
Over-the-counter medications. Remember, your medicine does not necessarily have to be prescribed to be considered a qualified medical expense. Any time you buy a bottle of aspirin, cough syrup, bandages, or zit medicine for your teenager – save the receipt, so you can reimburse yourself from your HSA.
Dental expenses. Dental fees are typically the most expensive item that people forget to pay for from their HSA. From cleanings, to crowns, to dentures, all of your medically necessary dental work is eligible to be paid from your HSA.
Eye glasses and contacts. Annual eye exams along with prescription glasses, contact lenses, and other prescription eye glass expenses can be paid from your HSA tax-free. Also, remember that prescription sunglasses are considered to be a qualified medical expense.
Physical therapy. Most individual and family health insurance plans have very limited coverage for physical therapy. So you can pay for those expenses out of out of your available HSA funds.
Medical massage therapy. Yes, you can use funds from your HSA to pay for a massage, as long as your health care practitioner recommends it as treatment for a particular health condition.
Chiropractor visits. Remember that your HSA can be used for medically necessary expenses. If you go to your chiropractor due to a particular injury or functional problem, it is a qualified expense. The chiropractor’s charges would NOT be considered eligible if you are getting adjustments for general health maintenance.
Mental Therapy
In some circles, seeing a therapist is reason for embarrassment, whereas in other parts of the country people brag about seeing their therapists. The reality is that mental therapy should be neither a symbol of shame nor a status symbol – it is simply another mode of treatment that can help people live healthier and happier lives.
Psychiatry, psychology, psychoanalysis, and psychotherapy – all of these modes of treatment can be paid for from your HSA. Keep in mind that qualified expenses are those that pay for treatment or prevention of a medical condition. If you are seeing a therapist strictly in order to save your marriage or improve your business skills, these would not be qualifying expenses.
Alternative Medicine
More and more people are disillusioned with the way conventional medicine is practiced. The focus often seems to be on treating symptoms rather than reaching the root cause. Many physicians are very quick to prescribe the latest drug, when less expensive, safer, and often more effective natural remedies may work better.
However, the people who do rely on alternative medical treatments rarely receive reimbursement from their health insurance for these expenses. This is one of the reasons that HSA plans have become so popular among people who do favor natural and/or alternative medical treatments. Here is just a very small sampling of the types of treatment that would be an HSA-qualified expense:
Acupuncture. Some think the beneficial results of acupuncture are strictly due to the placebo effect. My veterinarian wife would tell you differently. Though she mostly practices conventional veterinary medicine, she does do a good bit of acupuncture on dogs and cats, and gets some amazing results.
Homeopathy. Though controversial, approximately one out of 50 Americans currently uses homeopathy. Whether using the services of a professional, or simply buying homeopathic remedies from the natural food store, remember that these expenses can be paid for from your HSA.
Traditional Chinese Medicine. Chinese medicine has been practiced for thousands of years, and is becoming ever more popular in the United States. Of course, treatment modalities that originated in other countries, such as Ayurveda (from India), would also be considered a qualified expense.
Faith healing, shamanism, energy medicine, and other (perhaps) far out stuff. Yep, almost any type of treatment could be considered an eligible expense. Keep in mind that the procedure must be related to the treatment or prevention of a specific health condition. Services designed to raise your chi, balance your chakras, or strengthen your aura might be more than the IRS will allow.
Every Dollar Counts
Every medical expense you incurred counts, so don’t forget to save your receipts. If you don’t, it’s like paying an extra 25% each time. Even some retailers like Target are starting to mark on your receipts which items are health related. That should make it even easier to get every tax break you deserve.
Finance
Texas Real Property Law for Commercial Landlords
I have found that landlords generally face the same set of issues and have the same set of questions pertaining to their rights, duties and obligations as landlords under Texas law. The answers to these questions depend on whether residential tenants or commercial tenants are involved. Although commercial and residential property ownership and operation have some similarities, the differences are numerous and diverse enough to justify separate treatment for each area. This article is intended to discuss issues related to commercial property with commercial tenants only. This article is my attempt to create a quick and very general reference guide on the rights, duties and obligations of commercial landlords and operators under the Texas Property Code. It is by no means complete, but hopefully is informative enough to assist the reader in asking informed questions of legal counsel and thus be more efficient and economical while consulting legal counsel.
You should not take this article as legal advice, and I strongly urge you to seek competent legal advice for your specific situation. The Texas legislature updates and passes new laws relating to landlord/tenant issues on a regular basis. In addition, Texas courts regularly interpret these laws. Thus, the laws discussed in this article are in effect as of December 2005. I have not assumed any duty or obligation to update this article beyond this date.
I. Duty to Mitigate
If a tenant abandons the leased premises in breach of the lease, the landlord has the duty to mitigate (lessen) the damages that the landlord would experience as a result of the abandonment. Thus, the landlord should not let the premises lie vacant in hopes of being able to recover lost rents from the tenant. This duty to mitigate damages may not be waived by the tenant, so any provision in the lease that tries to waive this duty or exempt the landlord from liability is void.
II. Security Deposit
A security deposit is any advance of money, other than a rental application deposit or an advance payment of rent, that is intended primarily to secure performance under a lease.
III. Retention of Security Deposit
Before returning the security deposit, the landlord may deduct from the deposit damages or charges for which the tenant is obligated under the lease or resulting from a breach of the lease. However, normal wear and tear (does not include deterioration that results from negligence, carelessness, accident or abuse) may not be withheld from the security deposit.
If the landlord retains any portion of the security deposit, the landlord must refund the balance of the security deposit and give the tenant a written description and itemized list of all deductions. However, this description and itemized list is not required if the tenant owes rent and no controversy exists concerning the amount of rent owed. The refund and written description and itemized list of all deductions is not required until the tenant gives the landlord a written statement of the tenant’s forwarding address for the purpose of refunding the security deposit. However, failure to provide a forwarding address does not cause the tenant to forfeit its right to receive a refund or a description of deductions.
IV. Refund of Security Deposit
A landlord must refund the security deposit not later than the 60th day after the date the tenant surrenders the premises and provides notice of the tenant’s forwarding address.
V. Change of Landlord/Owner and the Security Deposit
The new owner or landlord of the leased premises is liable for the return of the security deposit starting from the date title to the leased premises is acquired, except where the new owner acquired the premises by foreclosure through a real estate mortgage. However, the former landlord or owner remains liable for the security deposit received while the person was the owner or landlord until the new owner delivers to the tenant a signed statement acknowledging that the new owner has received and is responsible for the tenant’s security deposit and specifying the exact dollar amount of the deposit.
VI. Liability of Landlord for Security Deposit
A landlord who in bad faith retains a security deposit is liable for an amount equal to the sum of $100, three times the portion of the security deposit wrongfully withheld, and the tenant’s reasonable attorneys fees incurred in a suit to recover the deposit. It is presumed that a landlord who fails to return a security deposit or to provide a written description and itemized list of deductions on or before the 60th day after the date the tenant surrenders possession is acting in bad faith.
VII. Preventing Access to Leased Premises
A landlord may not intentionally prevent a tenant from entering the leased premises except with permission of the court unless such prevention results from (i) bona fide repairs, construction or an emergency, (ii) removing the contents of the leased premises abandoned by a tenant or (iii) changing the door locks of a tenant who is delinquent in paying at least a part of the rent. The lease may alter this provision.
VIII. Changing Lock Due to Delinquent Payments
If a landlord changes the door lock due to delinquent rent payments, the landlord must place a written notice on the tenant’s front door stating the name and address or telephone number of the individual or company from which the new key may be obtained. The new key is only required to be provided during the tenant’s regular business hours and only if the tenant pays the delinquent rent. The lease may alter this provision.
IX. Landlord’s Removal of Property After Abandonment by the Tenant
A landlord may remove and store any property of a tenant that remains after the premises has been abandoned. The landlord may also dispose of the stored property if the tenant does not claim the property within 60 days after the date the property is stored. The landlord must deliver by certified mail to the tenant at the tenant’s last known address a notice stating that the landlord may dispose of the tenant’s property if the tenant does not claim the property within 60 days after the date the property is stored. A lease may alter this provision.
X. Abandonment by the Tenant
A tenant is presumed to have abandoned the premises if goods, equipment or other property, in a substantial enough amount to indicate a probable intent to abandon the premises, is being or has been removed from the premises and the removal is not within the normal course of the tenant’s business. The lease may alter this provision.
XI. Interruption of Utilities
If the tenant pays for utility services directly to the utilities companies, the landlord may not interrupt or cause the interruption of such services unless the interruption results from bona fide repairs, construction or an emergency. A lease may alter this provision.
XII. Removal of Doors, Windows, Locks, Hinges, Etc.
A landlord may not remove a door, window, attic hatchway, lock, hinge, hinge pin, doorknob or other mechanism connected to a door, window or attic hatchway cover from the leased premises. Additionally, a landlord may not remove furniture, fixtures or appliances furnished by the landlord from the leased premises. However, the landlord may remove these items for a bona fide repair or replacement, which must be promptly performed. A lease may alter this provision.
XIII. Landlord May Terminate Lease Due to Public Indecency Conviction of Tenant
A landlord may terminate a lease signed or renewed after June 15, 1981 if the tenant or occupant uses the property for an activity for which the tenant, occupant or any of their agent or employee is convicted of public indecency (prostitution, promotion of prostitution, display or distribution of obscene materials, sexual acts with persons under the age of 18, etc.) and such person has exhausted or abandoned all avenues of direct appeal from the conviction. Notice of termination must be by written notice within six months after the right to terminate arises. The landlord obtains the right to possess the property on the 10th day after the date of notice is given.
XIV. Notice Requirement Prior to Eviction
The landlord must give a tenant who defaults or holds over beyond the end of the term at least three day’s written notice to vacate the premises before the landlord files a forcible detainer suit, unless the parties contracted for a shorter or longer period of time in a written lease or agreement.
The notice to vacate must be given in person or by mail at the premises in question. If notice is delivered in person, it may be by personal delivery to the tenant or any person residing at the premises who is 16 years of age or older or personal delivery to the premises and affixing the notice to the inside of the main entry door. Notice by mail may be by regular mail, by registered mail or by certified mail, return receipt requested, to the premises in question. The notice period starts from the day on which the notice is delivered.
Copyright 2005, Tri Nguyen
