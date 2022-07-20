Hailakandi Court Recruitment 2022 (eCourts.gov.in) Notification

Damon K. Leverett Special for the Arizona Daily Star
I arrived in Arizona in 2002, adapting to a built environment very different from that of the Midwest where I grew up. Arizona’s architecture reveals itself subtly in terms of dimension and scale. Like the mesa, many buildings tend to be long and wide, stretching across the landscape and touching the sky in picturesque fashion.
My background as an architect is different in that most of my work involves developing large buildings such as hospitals, university structures and gigantic automobile factories.
In the context of the South West I began to ask myself, what is the role or the place of the large building? What is the right mix in response to the environment, site, materials and the important pedestrian and user experience?
The University of Arizona Health Sciences Innovation Building (HSIB) first caught my attention because its shape and location in the emerging urban realm is easy to be drawn to. proudly from the landscape in the form of a nine-story building. How each face of the building is a different combination of materials – glass, concrete, metal and terracotta – thoughtfully distributed in response to the orientation of the sun. However, books, like so many things we experience, are a cover that is only part of the story.
HSIB is a multidisciplinary center for training, research, and simulated practice in medicine and health on the University of Arizona Health Sciences Campus. The 245,000 square foot facility was designed by the partnership of Swaim Associates LTD and CO Architects as a flexible environment for interdisciplinary health education. Program spaces include a clinical and simulation skills center, classrooms and team learning areas, wet and dry research labs, administrative offices, and community event space.
Entering the building on the ground floor through its covered porch, one is greeted by an enormous multi-story space called the Forum which serves as both an auditorium and a gathering place for students. We see the student-centered modality all over the building, the porches, the living rooms, the lofts, the terraces; all types of rooms that we would struggle to find in a typical institutional building.
Floor spaces are designed to be flexible for future modifications and are flanked by additional study spaces for concentrated work as well as soft areas for occasional contemplation and chance encounters with peers and instructors.
The interior represents how spaces react to different conditions and programming that make no two floors alike. There are offices with skylights on the top floor, open-air student lounges, and an incredible grand staircase with its softly designed steps that feel really easy to climb. The staircase is a key wayfinding element that is both visually stunning and surprisingly accessible.
On June 1, 1962, a young Daniel Patrick Moynihan wrote a seminal document on federal architecture for the Kennedy administration entitled “Guiding Principles of Federal Architecture”. Although these principles were intended to increase the importance of architecture in government, over the decades it has come to represent a landmark for institutional structures as well as academic buildings.
HSIB exemplifies the spirit of the expectation that buildings intended for the public and, more importantly, for the education of future generations, should go beyond utility and become places of pride for our community and our society. As Moynihan explains, the buildings we care about and represent our connection to civil society, and in this case higher education, should be of “the best contemporary American architectural thought” exemplified by “form, which stands out and which will reflect the dignity, enterprise, vigor and stability” of society.
Damon K. Leverett is a lecturer in the College of Architecture Planning and Landscape Architecture at the University of Arizona and an adjunct instructor in the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.