History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past

Once the Asian Cricket Council was launched in 1983 as a way to foster goodwill among Asian nations, it was established at the same time. Initially, it was planned to happen every two years. In this article, we will dig deep into the history of the Asia cup, focusing on the winners and losers of the past.

History of the game

As the name implies, the Asia Cup is hosted by cricket-loving Asian nations such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, and Pakistan. Cricket’s One-Day International competition, known as the Cup, has been going on since 1984.

This competition was conceptualized in 1983 by the Asian Cricket Council, a regional administrative body that oversees issues about Cricket on the continent.

The One Day Global Format is used for the competition. The twenty sixteen (2016) Asia Cup was the first to be held in the Twenty20 style.

The Asian Cricket Council announced that the Twenty20 and One Day International competitions would alternate. Asia Cup Winners, Winning Captains, and Prize Money from 1984 to 2022.

Winners and losers of the Asian Cup

UAE hosted the Asia Cup in its inaugural year in 1984. In a round-robin style, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and India competed in the competition.

India took first place in this tournament with two victories, with Sri Lanka coming in second. The hosts won the second competition hosted in Sri Lanka in 1986.

The competition was conducted in Bangladesh later that year, and India earned their second championship there by beating Sri Lanka in the championship game.

From 1990–1991 India hosted the Asia Cup for the first time, and then consequently, over the next few years. They defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the championship game.

The following event was held in the UAE four years later, in 1995. India beat Sri Lanka by eight runs in the championship match. Sri Lanka won the trophy in the next three competitions, three times to Pakistan’s one.

In 2010, India returned to winning ways with an 81wicket margin triumph over Sri Lanka in the championship. In the final of the 2012 edition, Pakistan triumphed by two runs in a thrilling match against Bangladesh. Sri Lanka won their fifth championship in 2014 after defeating Pakistan by five runs in the final. India won the 2016 Asia Cup and played in the T20 format for the first time. In the 2018 version, they kept their title as well.

What’s next for Cricket?

The 14th season of the Asia Cup has been successfully finished. The United Arab Emirates hosts the maiden season of the Asia Cup. Therefore, the 15th Asia Cup is set to take place in 2022. The whole program for the 2022 Asia Cup will be held in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka will host the Asia Cup event for the fifth time.

The timetable initially started in September 2020. The season was postponed to 2022 because of the Covid-19 Pandemic, though. The Covid-19 Outbreak caused numerous domestic and international cricket events to be delayed. Therefore, cricket lovers expect the upcoming Asia Cup season to begin very soon.

Which team has had the most success in the Asia Cup?

India was the most successful team (7 titles), shown over the years as India has been keen on winning the tournaments for the most extended number of times compared to all the other nations propelling their teams to the compensation Arena.

United Arab Emirates’ 1984 season served as the first.

The season prior: 2018 After this season, the tournament was meant to take place after the following two years, which fell in the year 2020, but as fate would have it, that year saw game fanatics experience a shock as the world was hit by a Global pandemic of the covid 19 which saw the tournament rearranged to a later date which fell two years later which is 2022

Season to Come: 2022 having taken four years for the game fanatics to enjoy this tournament, this match will take place in Srilanka and is expected to attract significant interest not only in India but all across the nations that participate in the Asia cup.

Conclusion

