History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Once the Asian Cricket Council was launched in 1983 as a way to foster goodwill among Asian nations, it was established at the same time. Initially, it was planned to happen every two years. In this article, we will dig deep into the history of the Asia cup, focusing on the winners and losers of the past.
History of the game
As the name implies, the Asia Cup is hosted by cricket-loving Asian nations such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, and Pakistan. Cricket’s One-Day International competition, known as the Cup, has been going on since 1984.
This competition was conceptualized in 1983 by the Asian Cricket Council, a regional administrative body that oversees issues about Cricket on the continent.
The One Day Global Format is used for the competition. The twenty sixteen (2016) Asia Cup was the first to be held in the Twenty20 style.
The Asian Cricket Council announced that the Twenty20 and One Day International competitions would alternate. Asia Cup Winners, Winning Captains, and Prize Money from 1984 to 2022.
The ACC Asia Cup is an international cricket competition that determines which side will represent Asia as champion. The Asian Cricket Council was created in 1983 to foster goodwill among Asian countries. The only Cricket continental competition at the moment is the Asia Cup. It alternates between the ODI and T20I formats every two years.
The victors of each Asia Cup edition will be listed on this page.
Winners and losers of the Asian Cup
UAE hosted the Asia Cup in its inaugural year in 1984. In a round-robin style, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and India competed in the competition.
India took first place in this tournament with two victories, with Sri Lanka coming in second. The hosts won the second competition hosted in Sri Lanka in 1986.
The competition was conducted in Bangladesh later that year, and India earned their second championship there by beating Sri Lanka in the championship game.
From 1990–1991 India hosted the Asia Cup for the first time, and then consequently, over the next few years. They defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the championship game.
The following event was held in the UAE four years later, in 1995. India beat Sri Lanka by eight runs in the championship match. Sri Lanka won the trophy in the next three competitions, three times to Pakistan’s one.
In 2010, India returned to winning ways with an 81wicket margin triumph over Sri Lanka in the championship. In the final of the 2012 edition, Pakistan triumphed by two runs in a thrilling match against Bangladesh. Sri Lanka won their fifth championship in 2014 after defeating Pakistan by five runs in the final. India won the 2016 Asia Cup and played in the T20 format for the first time. In the 2018 version, they kept their title as well.
What’s next for Cricket?
The 14th season of the Asia Cup has been successfully finished. The United Arab Emirates hosts the maiden season of the Asia Cup. Therefore, the 15th Asia Cup is set to take place in 2022. The whole program for the 2022 Asia Cup will be held in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka will host the Asia Cup event for the fifth time.
The timetable initially started in September 2020. The season was postponed to 2022 because of the Covid-19 Pandemic, though. The Covid-19 Outbreak caused numerous domestic and international cricket events to be delayed. Therefore, cricket lovers expect the upcoming Asia Cup season to begin very soon.
Which team has had the most success in the Asia Cup?
India was the most successful team (7 titles), shown over the years as India has been keen on winning the tournaments for the most extended number of times compared to all the other nations propelling their teams to the compensation Arena.
United Arab Emirates’ 1984 season served as the first.
The season prior: 2018 After this season, the tournament was meant to take place after the following two years, which fell in the year 2020, but as fate would have it, that year saw game fanatics experience a shock as the world was hit by a Global pandemic of the covid 19 which saw the tournament rearranged to a later date which fell two years later which is 2022
Season to Come: 2022 having taken four years for the game fanatics to enjoy this tournament, this match will take place in Srilanka and is expected to attract significant interest not only in India but all across the nations that participate in the Asia cup.
Conclusion
The Asia cup has grown tremendously over the years. With this Cup bringing together a big part of the Asian continent’s share, it is predictable that this is not only an exciting area for the game fanatics https://parimatch.in/en/cricket/asia-cup-t20-d9fbff92609d46c089fcc610dc14ea84/prematch but also a prime area for the business-oriented fanatics.
With sites like Parimatch offering an excellent betting experience to a more keen-on-the-game lover, anyone wishing to reap big even as we approach the 2022 match should consider checking out sites like these.
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
In FIFA 23, EA Sports updated the foundations of making penalties, and if you’ve already played the game, you’ve undoubtedly noticed that it no longer looks the same as it did previously. Here, we’ll explain the new method so you can increase your chances of converting penalties into goals, and have a good command of it as long as you will play it for the whole year around. Don’t miss out.
Tutorials on Taking Penalties
The penalty system in FIFA 23 has been altered to make it more fluid and to better reward players who have good timing and precise shooting.
At first, there is a circle that appears to expand around the ball, and then it begins to shrink again. This is referred to as the Composure Ring. When the ball is enlarged, it will be just barely visible under the ball, and when it is compressed, it will appear scarlet.
The second step is to use the Left Stick to aim your shot. You don’t even have to hold it; all you have to do is aim it in the direction you want the shot to go. It is important to note that in FIFA 23, your aim is locked in, meaning that after you let off of the Left Stick, you won’t have to worry about your shot recentering.
Third, when you are ready to shoot, press O/B, and your objective is to time the length of time that the Composure Ring is in its green and miniature state.
Finally, stopping the ring and putting this into place requires pressing O/B. If you push it while the scarlet Composure Ring is still visible, the ball will fly past the goal.
Tutorials on How to Score From Every Penalty
Things get much simpler when penalties are discussed. When you have a chance for a penalty kick, you will observe that a ring below the ball shrinks and then vanishes before reappearing in a much larger size.
In FIFA 23, you must aim slightly to the right or left, utilize all of your force, and take the time for your shot with the green circle to score every penalty.
This demonstrates how accurate your shot was. When the ring is in its smallest form, hit the shot button to ensure that your shot lands precisely where you want it to. Hold O/B until it reaches maximum strength when the circle appears, then wait till it turns green. Aim gently to the right or left with the Left Stick.
Aiming is also rather easy. The player will shoot the ball wherever you aim, even though there won’t be an obvious arrow on the screen for you to use as a guide. Remember that there is no auto reset for aiming. This indicates that your shot will continue to go to the side you first targeted, even if you aim at another and then release the aiming stick. This will result in a shot that is extremely potent, difficult to spot, and nearly impossible to stop unless the other player dives in front of you.
Use one of the meta Lengthy players if you’re seeking players that can assist you in getting penalties, these players are big and strong, making it simple to win a ball in the box and stay aggressive to force an error from your opponent. If you want to improve your team’s ability to fire accurately and forcefully from the penalty spot in the game, you might be willing to spend some FIFA 23 coins on one of the top strikers available for FIFA 23 where some online outlets are eligible to help.
Stat & Attributes That Impact Penalties
Additionally, a player’s characteristics might influence how effectively a penalty is received. There are three key categories of statistics that you should pay attention to. First, we discuss the composure attribute, which determines how quickly the composure ring contracts and expands. The window for a flawless shot is larger the higher the composure attribute. The Shot Precision Penalty Attribute comes next, and it has an impact on how accurately you position your shot when you successfully time it with the Composure Ring. The Shot Power Attribute comes in last but not least, and it holds higher this stat, the more powerful your shot may be without running the risk of going over. High Shot Power Attribute players may confidently fire cannons at the goal.
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
The Crypto world isn’t only about investing and trading various cryptocurrencies. You can enjoy sophisticated games and feel the thrill of a coming big win.
Test Bitcoin casinos and try out their unique features. As many areas around cryptocurrencies have grown, crypto gambling has become more popular. Nowadays, you can choose from numerous sites offering casino games and sports betting with this digital money.
Crypto casinos offer a similar game selection as FIAT casinos. Plus, you can take advantage of unique features, bonuses, and original games.
These are the main re several reasons to take a plunge into crypto gambling sites.
Crypto Games
Crypto casinos offer many games. Some of them are the same as FIAT gambling sites provide, and others will be novel and unique to the players.
Many Bitcoin casinos have developed original versions of known games. These titles usually run with a high RTP (Return-to-player stat). Enjoy boosted chances of winning as you receive up to 99% of the stake back in the long run.
The following games belong to the In-house Games category:
- Crash Game – Fly as far as you can withstand
- Dice – Roll your way up to the 9,900x win
- Plinko – Balls looking in between the pins for the path to the highest multiplier
- And many other simple games
Then you can hunt large multiplier wins with slots. Third-party providers usually create these. List of well-known game vendors:
- Playson
- Pragmatic
- BGaming
- And more established companies
The last games category is Live Casino and Live Shows. Hop into the live play with real dealers and other players. Sit with them at the same table and compete in real time.
Join in the following games:
- Blackjack
- Roulette
- Baccarat
- Crazy Time
- Monopoly and other exciting live shows
Provably Fair Games
Always try to participate in games with a Provably Fair badge only. The protocol is built on blockchain technology to secure the fairness of the game outcomes.
Verify the results with the hash (server seed) used in the particular game round.
Most in-house games on crypto casinos run on the Provably fair protocol, so don’t worry about being cheated by the operator.
Stablecoins Gambling
Are you familiar with crypto markets? Then you know that the price swings can be brutal sometimes. Don’t be scared away from crypto gambling by these characteristics.
There’s a way to access crypto casinos and shield yourself from losing money due to the bear market.
Hold your crypto funds in stablecoins. These are 1:1 pegged to the US dollar value and backed by USD reserves.
USDT (Tether), USDC (USD Coin), or BUSD (Binance USD) belong among the most used and trusted stablecoins.
Many Bitcoin casinos support these tokens, so you retain access to the crypto games and features.
If you want to avoid crypto price fluctuations, try this method.
Special Features and Games
There are several perks unique to Bitcoin casinos. Due to the innovative blockchain technology, the new project can implement brand-new features.
Sign up at Bitcoin casinos to experience extraordinary traits:
- Dividends – Earn native tokens (BFG, CHIP, and others) and receive daily dividend payouts (a fair share of casino profits)
- NFT Gambling – Deposit NFT to the casino and receive a special bonus. Or choose desired NFT on the Opensea website and try to win it in the game.
Bonuses
It’s usual for FIAT casinos to offer large welcome bonuses. With crypto gambling sites, not so much. But that doesn’t mean crypto sites aren’t generous.
The bonus program structure is different. The more you wager, the better bonuses and greater rewards you’ll receive. Loyal players reap the most benefits.
- Rakeback – Get a portion of the wagered amount back. No matter if you win or lose.
- Cashback – Recieve a cut of your losses in daily or weekly installments.
- Wager Races – Finish at the top of the wagering leaderboards and squeeze generous rewards. Stake casino runs daily races with a $100K prize pool. Casinos distributed massive prices via these.
- Coupons – Claim daily or monthly coupons worth up to hundreds of dollars.
Conclusion
As you can see, crypto casinos have a lot to offer. You can build passive income by playing in casinos with dividends. Or experience a long session on dice games with advanced strategies.
Fund your account with Bitcoin, Ethereum, or stablecoins and go for your first gigantic win. Be loyal to one or two sites to receive sizeable rewards.
Always look for tested and trusted gambling sites only.
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
The relationship between journalists and football coaches can be quite difficult on some occasions. Yet, the professionals of the communications are expected to keep their professionalism at all times. The excellent betting online available on 1xBet can be used for wagering on matches where the best coaches in the entire world are featured.
However, there are a few occasions when journalists take the initiative, and they have no problems in showing the disagreements they may have. This is exactly what happened in 1997 when Daniel Passarella, who at the time was the coach of the Argentinian national side, had an argument with a journalist. The available betting options on 1xBet online can be used to wager on all matches played by this powerful South American squad.
Reviving an old controversy
It is well known that the most powerful South American football teams feel quite uncomfortable when visiting the Bolivian national side. The reason is because the Bolivians play most of their home matches in the city of La Paz, which is located at almost 4,000 meters of altitude. The most amazing football betting online is on 1xBet, and punters can use the available options to wager on the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
Argentina was going to play against Bolivia in La Paz on the 2nd of April 1997. Prior to the match, Passarella showed his concerns when playing at this altitude. He stated that doing so represented an unacceptable health risk for players. Of course, the Bolivians were less than impressed by those remarks. Currently, on 1xBet it is possible to find a wide range of online football betting chances, where all matches of Argentina and Bolivia are also featured.
A strong response
After Passarella’s words, the Argentinians knew that they were not going to be received in a too friendly manner when they arrived into Bolivian territory. Before matches that face these two football teams begin, you can go to the website http://1xbet.com/en/slots and try the great available games.
Bolivian journalist Fernando Salaberry was in the press conference the day before the match. He requested to ask a question to the coach. However, rather than asking something, he decided to directly call Passarella a “coward”. Many colleagues of the journalist and Bolivians in general applauded him, while the manager decided to terminate the conference immediately.
Eventually, Bolivia won the match 2-1. The goals were scored by:
- Marco Antonio Sandy;
- Fernando Ochoaizpur;
- Néstor Gorosito.
It seems that Argentina, whose matches are on 1xBet, really has problems when visiting Bolivia. It should also be remembered that a decade later, they were defeated 6-1 in another match played in the same city.
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
The greatest advantage of wagering in an online casino is the availability of a wide variety of engaging and entertaining games. Whether you like playing games based purely on luck or more competitive titles that require strategy and skills, you can find hundreds of games to sample. The advancement of gaming technology is ensuring that players can play these games on a verity of Legit Gambling Sites.These three top-ranking online casino games have become quite popular over the years, with millions of players choosing them for various reasons.
Online Pokies/ slots
Slots have existed for over a century, originally played on physical machines. In Australia, these games are also known as online pokies, and they’re purely based on luck without requiring any complex betting strategies.
On online pokies, the players get three or more reels, which have symbols on them to indicate when a player wins after spinning the lever. The biggest part of the game’s appeal is its ease to play, wide availability and fast pace, with almost every casino site featuring many pokies.
With online pokies, the wagering amount is generally reduced than in other casino games, and the price amounts are rewarding. However, casino players will normally play many games in a single sitting.
Roulette
Roulette traces its origin to Europe hundreds of years ago and has spread throughout the globe. In this game, a ball is thrown into the spinning wheel with several numbered pockets. Players can wager on whether the ball will land in an odd/even number or whether it will end up in a red or black space.
Like other casino games that feature different variants, roulette has two variations – American and European roulette. American roulette comes with 38 numbers, with 0 and 00, while the European version has 37 numbers and only a single zero.
Many online casinos offer live-streamed roulette games, which gives the players an enhanced gaming experience that’s quite exciting to enjoy. The experience is comparable to playing the games in person, from the convenience and comfort of your home.
Poker
Poker is among the most well-known and popular online and offline casino games. It’s a game of skill and chance, and mastering it requires a certain amount of experience and patience.
This multiplayer card game involves players competing to see who has the best hand according to the rules. It also comes in several variations, with Texas Hold ’em being the most popular. Other variations include 5-Card Omaha, Omaha-Hi, Chinese Poker, 7-card stud, Omaha-Low, 7 Card Stud, and others.
All these variations are available online, and some casinos even offer live poker games streamed from a physical location. You can interact with the dealer in these games just like in a traditional casino. Some of the best poker players compete professionally in events such as the World Series of Poker or the World Poker Tour.
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Online gambling is a very exciting activity associated with vivid emotions and euphoria during victories. But, at the same time, users should adhere to the basic rules to avoid losing money and not worry about missed opportunities. The fact is that long gambling sessions are like a roller coaster, which means you need to be on alert to make the right decisions in time. But how to stop on time and not lose your winning when gambling online? Here’s what you need to know to win more often and reduce your gambling risks.
Make a Good Game Choice
First, you should choose good online slots that will allow you to win more often. Look for games with high volatility and a good RTP rate. Such a strategy will allow you to avoid long gambling sessions and rash actions. You will unlikely want your money to disappear because you decide not to stop and play longer. Pick a good game, and you won’t have to experiment with time slots.
Set a Budget and Stick to It
Here is another way to stop in time and not lose money, even if emotions prevent you from seeing the whole picture objectively. Let’s say you have a certain amount and are determined to win. For starters, use no more than 5% of the deposit for each spin. You should also set a limit you are not willing to risk. As a rule, experienced gamblers are ready to lose no more than 30% of the initial deposit at a time.
Imagine that today is not your day, and you are faced with an unsuccessful gambling session. Stop when the number of losses comes close to your daily limit. Such a strategy will allow you to stop even when you want to play more and cannot objectively assess the situation. As a rule, following pre-set rules helps gamblers save money.
Know You Won’t Win Every Time
Imagine that you have chosen the “wolf gold slot,” and you are lucky. You earn a good amount within 10-20 minutes, and the euphoria keeps you going no matter what happens. At this stage, you should stop, and there is one simple reason for this. Any gambler is not a magician. You will not be able to receive winnings by playing for a long time. At some stage, you will start to lose, and your carelessness will lead you to the loss of winnings. You should stop if your gambling activity has led to a good win. Lock in your income and enjoy the results.
Know When to Take a Break
Now let’s look at a life hack that will help you save your winnings from unexpected incidents. What if you had a two-hour gambling session and were able to earn money? You are probably happy with your results. But continuous extreme concentration greatly affects the ability of the brain to make quick decisions. That is why you are better off taking breaks every 30-40 minutes. Drink coffee or tea or take a walk outside. You need to switch your attention to third-party activities that are in no way related to gambling. Such a strategy will give you a good chance of keeping your winnings.
Do Not Double Up
Surely you have ever found yourself in a situation where Fortune smiles at you. What if you win a good amount and can now double down? Many slots provide this option, but it comes with many risks. For example, you can lose everything you won during the previous gambling session. That is why you should not be greedy and try to win all the money in the world! Limit your max bet, and do not double up.
There’s No Need to Chase Losses
Sometimes minimizing losses is comparable to winning. That is why you should adhere to the basic principles of money management. There is nothing wrong with wanting to win every day. The problem is that your desire is difficult to implement since the algorithms of the slot machines are unknown. That is why sometimes you can lose. What if a couple of your bets turned out wrong, and you lost ten dollars?
You should not take twenty bucks and try to play further. By chasing your losses, you risk exacerbating your financial situation. Say no to the Martingale or Fibonacci method. All such tricks have nothing to do with responsible gambling and are only aimed at quickly losing money. So you should fix the loss and pause if something goes wrong. This strategy is the only correct one for gamblers.
Final Words
As you can see, keeping what you have won is not difficult. However, you need to stick to the basic strategy and not do anything rash. All the above tips will let you enjoy the victories and minimize the risks. So, get ready for a new gambling session and enjoy your success. Smart gambling will allow you to avoid force majeure.
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Traditional currencies are slowly losing their hold amongst many Canadian traders. Today, the world is moving towards a more cashless and diverse payment means. Therefore, this field has seen significant superiority over fiat currency transactions, and hard currencies’ ownership drops quickly.
Cryptocurrencies have been the ruling power among the various means of processing transactions and making payments. For this reason, crypto gambling has become a dominant force in the Canadian gambling industry. Furthermore, cryptocurrency’s ability to fit into any sector that requires daily and consistent cash usage has further increased crypto gambling’s importance.
This article is for punters who have wondered why crypto gambling is preferred amongst crypto gamblers. Nevertheless, we will discuss in detail the top reasons for its dominance. In addition, we will also explain a few of the most popular coins bettors can use for gambling.
The Effect of Digital Currency on the Various Means of Betting.
Cryptocurrencies can not still be regarded as relatively new, with some coins being around for quite some time. However, its popularity amongst bettors for usage in betting came to the limelight recently. Therefore, there is now a massive scurry amongst Canadians to use the different digital currencies for gambling.
Crypto gambling has touched all betting sectors, whether sports gambling or casino gambling. Also, it has gone as far as to include lotteries and horse betting. In addition, these betting sectors have witnessed positive changes that have helped increase their reach to all gamblers.
Sports betting has been ridiculed with various transaction issues or payment delays, which has hurt its stance among many Canadian gamblers. However, with digital currency, this issue has dramatically reduced, prompting a more effortless and stress-free means of gambling. Furthermore, it has also helped propagate sports gambling to a broader audience due to its worldwide popularity.
Also, in the case of casino gaming, cryptocurrencies have helped lessen the stigma attached to placing bets on casinos. In addition, it has also promoted a more inclusive and legal means of gambling, with various countries modifying their laws about casino betting, including Canada.
Five Most Sought-After Coins For Use In Crypto Gambling
The crypto market is flooded with different types of coins, all available to Canadian bettors. Today, Canada can be regarded as a significant force in advancing cryptocurrency-based transactions. In addition, with so many coins in the market to choose from, the decision to select a coin should not be made on a whim but rather carefully. Therefore, discussed below are five coins every Canadian bettor interested in Bitcoin gambling should know.
1. Bitcoin
The Bitcoin currency is now a household name among many old and new bettors. It is the first-ever digital currency making its usage for Bitcoin gambling ever more significant. In addition, it has a reasonably stable value in the crypto market, meaning it is less susceptible to sharp declines and fluctuations in the market. However, the only downside of bitcoin is its high value making it very difficult for some bettors to use.
2. Ethereum
The Ethereum currency is the second coin to enter the crypto market. The most important aspect of Bitcoin gambling is its speed, which Ethereum brings to the table. Therefore, it is believed to possess a faster transaction time than bitcoins. So if the main thing you need from a Bitcoin gambling platform is speed, then ethereum might be a great try.
3. Litecoin
Litecoin is one of the most preferred coins used for gambling among many bettors in Canada and worldwide. This value is because it provides nearly all the characteristics the major cryptocurrencies offer their owners. For example, its speed and low market value make it a reasonable option for many Bitcoin gambling establishments.
4. Tether(USDT)
Tether has made a name for itself, especially in the casino gambling scene. It is built on an open blockchain, offering its owners transparency.
5. Dogecoin
Many Canadians are aware of Dogecoin due to the rounds it keeps making on various social media platforms. However, despite its popularity, many Canadians are not aware it is a perfect coin for betting.
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Since the involvement of cryptocurrency in the gambling industry, it was inevitable that Bitcoin gambling would take center stage in the industry. Some of the reasons behind this dominance are listed below.
● The issue of the Wagering limit is Non-existent.
Many bettors who have been gambling on fiat currency platforms are quite aware there is a limit to the amount of money you can deposit. Therefore, this condition dramatically limits the chances for gamblers who believe in staking high amounts.
These bookies usually put this criterion to control their customer’s bets. However, for crypto gambling, there is typically no limit to how much you can wager. So, Canadians who love staking high can take advantage of this opportunity.
● Cryptocurrency-based Bonuses and Rewards
If you were to compare the bonuses you get with fiat currency to that of digital currency, the difference would be enormous. Cryptocurrency bonuses like that of bitcoin and ethereum are worth more to bettors than traditional currencies. Therefore, these high-value rewards associated with crypto gambling have further increased their importance in the Canadian gambling industry.
● Zero or Minimal Commissions Attached to Winnings.
There is a saying amongst many gambling institutions that the house is always entitled to a percentage of your winnings. Although this may be true many traditional currency bookies always take advantage of this opportunity.
They usually incur high charges on your transactions, whether when making deposits or withdrawing your winnings. Therefore, for crypto gambling platforms, these exorbitant commissions are low and, in some cases, non-existent.
● Crypto Gambling Platforms Are Secure And Hacker-Proof.
Bitcoin gambling dominance in the Canadian gambling scene can be attached to the anonymity and security it offers its customers. Their platforms are resistant to hacking, ensuring their registered customers’ safety. Furthermore, since Bitcoin gambling is a decentralized form of betting, bettors can benefit from a high degree of anonymity.
Conclusion
The dominance of Bitcoin gambling in the Canadian gambling scene is not unexpected. Also, with the introduction of new coins and the improvement of various gambling means, this dominant stint is expected to go on for a long time. However, punters have solid reasons to choose crypto websites as their preferable gambling option.
