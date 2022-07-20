Pin 0 Shares

Blog marketing online is a huge thing. Almost every major site online is based as a blog, or has an active and engaging blog attached to it. So why not you? Why aren’t you using a blog as part of your overall online marketing strategy? This is a pivotal question, because there a lot of people who are using a blog SOLELY as their primary way to make money online. So implementing blog marketing online is something that is absolutely vital to your success.

Now some people view blogs as tools that only the entertainment industry and professional chefs use to interact with fans and followers. But that’s not true. You can use blogs for all kinds of reasons, and some of these reasons are what I’m going to talk about today. Never underestimate the power that a blog has to boost sales, boost readership and engagement, and to build your brand.

Here’s 1 simple reason that people choose to implement blog marketing online:

1) Creating a professional blog is EASIER than a website

Do you know HTML? CSS? Javascript? PHP? All of these things are coding languages used by web developers to create websites. With blogs, you can bypass these with simple “themes” that come complete and ready to go. For example, the most popular blogging platform called WordPress has themes that you can customize, and make it look like you paid someone $100’s of dollars to do.

With themes, you simply upload it to your WordPress dashboard, and edit it as you see fit. There are TONS of free and paid ones out there. But you can easily download more for free from within your WordPress control panel. With the option of themes, creating a blog is easier than ever. No more do you have to struggle to learn coding or paying people high fees to get a website done. And you don’t even have to deal with website building software either.

Here’s another reason people implement blog marketing online:

2) It’s great for monetization

“Monetization” simply means how you’re going to make money with your blog, site, product, etc. On a blog, there are a lot of ways that you can monetize it. You can host Google AdSense ads on your blog, you can promote affiliate products (or your own products) on your blog, you can promote your affiliate program on your blog, you can create t-shirts and make them for sale on your blog, and you can even charge people to advertise on your blog. It’s really that simple.

Because I offer services and products, my favorite way to make money with my blog is by promoting my affiliate program on there. This way I can encourage users who are looking to make money to view my advice in my blog posts – and feel confident that my consulting services are even better than the knowledge that I dispense on my blog. Then they go, and become an affiliate of mine, and I get free promotion for my consulting services.

You can do the same also if you sell a product or service – or – you can take a totally different route and promote affiliate items. You can sign up for a CPA program (cost per action), and make money whenever someone clicks on a link or banner on your blog. The options are endless, and the world is your’s when it comes to blog marketing online.

Here’s another reason people use blogs:

3) Video blogs

Video blogs are very popular. These are the kinds of blogs that major entertainment companies and even small-time chefs use to get popular. If you’re a chef, instead of writing about a recipe or how to make something, simply create a video and upload it to your blog, so people can see you actually making it. It will further help you to build the bond with your subscribers and frequent visitors.

If you’re a viewer of a cooking video, wouldn’t you rather see how many ingredients and the proportion of the ingredients to use instead of reading about it? For some people, they just enjoy watching food being cooked. And should the day ever come for them to make the same exact recipe for themselves, they want to know the exact sizes and amounts to put into a pot before they run off and totally make a disaster of the dish.

Video blogs are very popular. But there’s another reason why you should do blog marketing online.

4) Content syndication

It’s one thing to write a blog post, but it’s totally another thing to write a blog post and have it shared and distributed around the internet. Plus, writing articles and uploading them onto a custom website in an organized fashion is hard. When you upload content onto a regular website, you have to worry about URL structure, how it fits on the page, how it fits around ads or Google AdSense content, how to draft a snippet of it, and etc. It can be a hassle.

But with a blog, all of this is taken cared of for you. Great link structure is created and preserved, you can edit your blog posts with ease, you can design your blog post easily around ads, photos, and other links on your site, and more. Plus, you can make it easy for people to syndicate your content easily – and subscribe to your blog – with just 1 simple click. Doing blog marketing online certainly has its benefits.

A blog can be a powerful tool when it comes to boosting your sales and profits. Hopefully now you don’t view blogs as a 1-dimensional tool. It’s definitely multi-dimensional, and how vast you grow it is based solely on your creativity and marketing ingenuity.

Also, be sure to realize that blogs are a great way to build your brand and presence within a niche. As time passes, your blog can become an “authority site” within your niche. People will know all about you and who you are, and you could possibly be contacted for partnerships, interviews, or even deals with top leaders in your niche. All of this can happen when you do blog marketing online, so start doing it today.