LAPD warns residents, tourists to stop flashing expensive jewelry as violent robberies rise

3 months ago

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a warning to residents and tourists to stop flashing expensive diamond jewelry and watches

UCLA doctor James Heaps found guilty of sexually abusing his patients : NPR

3 mins ago

October 21, 2022

UCLA gynecologist James Heaps appears in Los Angeles Superior Court in 2019.

Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP


Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP

UCLA gynecologist James Heaps appears in Los Angeles Superior Court in 2019.

Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP

A former obstetrician-gynecologist who spent more than three decades working for the University of California, Los Angeles, has been convicted of sexually abusing his patients.

A jury on Thursday found Dr James Heaps guilty on five counts, including three counts of sexual assault by fraud and two counts of sexually penetrating an unconscious person, according to the LA County District Attorney’s Office.

Heaps’ 2019 arrest led to thousands of women claiming sexual abuse from the doctor, and to date UCLA has spent approximately $700 million in lawsuit settlements for his alleged role in covering up the abuse.

LA jurors were hanged on nine counts

A 2020 UCLA special investigative report alleged that Heaps used painful vaginal examination techniques, unnecessarily groped and touched patients during exams, and made inappropriate sexual comments to patients and staff.

Heaps faced 21 counts in total.

He was acquitted of three counts of sexual assault by fraud, three counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person and one count of sexual exploitation of a patient.

Jurors were unable to rule on nine other counts, including three counts of sexual assault by fraud, four counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person and two counts of sexual exploitation of a patient.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement he was “obviously disappointed” with the acquitted counts, but thanked the jurors for bringing “some measure of accountability to Dr. Heaps”. .

Gascón’s office said it has not yet decided whether to retry the suspended accounts.

“The trauma Dr. Heaps inflicted on the very people he was sworn to care for is immeasurable,” Gascón said.

Heaps’ sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 17.

Two victims of UCLA gynecologist Dr. James Heaps hold hands during a press conference in May (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP


Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Two victims of UCLA gynecologist Dr. James Heaps hold hands during a press conference in May (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

UCLA agreed to pay more than $700 million in lawsuits

Defense attorney Lenny Levine argued that Heaps’ actions were medically appropriate and conducted in the presence of female personnel, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“He’s either a doctor doing his job or a freak sex maniac seeking sex whenever he can,” Levine said during oral argument. “Those are your two choices.”

The charges against Heaps all relate to incidents that occurred between 2009 and 2018, a period that falls within the statute of limitations for criminal charges.

Since Heaps’ arrest in 2019, thousands of women have come forward to claim he abused them through legal action.

College medical abuse represents the latest wave of the #MeToo movement

For one such lawsuit, settled in 2020 for $73 million, UCLA agreed to set up a fund to pay more than 5,500 victims participating in a class action lawsuit. Payments to individual accusers would range from $2,500 to $250,000.

The women alleged in the lawsuit that the university ignored decades of complaints and intentionally covered up the abuse before it began investigating Heaps in 2018.

A state investigation and subsequent UCLA internal review both reported that the university repeatedly failed to investigate the allegations, allowing Heaps to continue practicing.

Hundreds of women who allege doctors sexually assaulted them have also filed lawsuits against the University of Michigan, University of Southern California, Michigan State University, Ohio State University, Johns Hopkins University and Columbia University.

Allegations of sexual misconduct in college doctors’ offices have been touted as the latest wave in the #MeToo movement, which started five years ago this month and continues to spread around the world.

Twins hope (and need) to have Byron Buxton back in center field to start next season

9 mins ago

October 21, 2022

Can you guess who played the most games in center field for the Twins in 2022?

All due respect to Gilberto Celestino, the answer was not the guy the Twins were hoping it would be. In the first year of Byron Buxton’s seven-year, $100 million deal, the 23-year-old Celestino finished the season with 90 games in center field to Buxton’s 57.

But when Buxton was on the field — and in the lineup — he put up all-star numbers. But once again his season was cut short by injury.

2022 RECAP

Buxton, 28, provided his fair share of highlight-reel plays in 2022 — from a walk-off home run off White Sox closer Liam Hendriks to a pivotal home run at the All-Star Game to help lift the American League to victory to a starting an 8-5 triple play, the first of its kind in Major League Baseball history.

But Buxton’s season was disrupted by knee pain — the Twins called it a severe case of tendinitis — that bothered him from the beginning. To help him cope with it, the Twins carefully managed his workload, giving him days off and days where he served as the team’s designated hitter to lighten the stress on his knee.

While Buxton said he would spend hours — sometimes as many as 4 1/2 — in the training room and doing other things to prepare him to play, that plan did succeed at keeping him on the field until August, when a hip strain forced him to the injured list for the first time all season.

Buxton played in 92 games, falling just shy of reaching the 100-game mark for the second time in his eight-year career. During those games, he posted a .833 OPS and hit a career-high 28 home runs. Of his 76 hits, 44 went for extra-bases. In the process, he earned his first all-star nod. He also posted a 4.0 bWAR (Wins Above Replacement per Baseball Reference), which was third on the team despite the amount of time he missed.

The Twins finally placed Buxton on the injured list on Aug. 23 and he never returned, missing a crucial month of September that spiraled away from the Twins. Buxton’s season ended with an arthroscopic clean-up surgery in his right knee that the Twins hope will eliminate the issues moving forward.

In his absence, Celestino primarily handled center field duties. While he took a step forward from his 23-game 2021 season, Celestino made his fair share of mental mistakes, especially on the basepaths. One even earned him a benching from manager Rocco Baldelli, a drastic measure that the manager typically does not resort to.

2023 OUTLOOK

The recovery process for his surgery, Buxton said before undergoing the knife, was expected to be about six to eight weeks, and at this point, it has been about a month since he had his surgery.

Buxton said he was anticipating a relatively normal offseason, and president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said some of the reason they did the surgery when they did was so they would have more time to assess Buxton’s running gait and style to see if there was anything they could potential adjust to prevent further injury.

The hope is that when Buxton reports to camp in February, his knee issue is behind him.

Celestino and even Nick Gordon can spell Buxton when he needs time off, but the Twins could also opt to search for another outfielder whom they feel comfortable plugging in if Buxton misses a prolonged again period of time next year.

Yankees need to know it’s not the wind making them come up short

15 mins ago

October 21, 2022

The Yankees come home now after scoring just two earned runs in two games at Minute Maid Park, then talking afterward about the roof being open and a mean old wind blowing through there on Thursday night, allegedly helping the Astros and hurting them because Aaron Judge’s ball wasn’t a Yankee Stadium home run in the 8th inning. It was determined afterward that Judge’s ball would have been a homer only at the Stadium, and only at the Stadium. Maybe so. Maybe he’ll hit them far enough at the Stadium this weekend and look like the home run king of baseball and keep the Yankees from getting rolled by the Astros again.

Here is the chance for the Yankees to prove, once and for all, that the Astros simply aren’t better than they are. Better, deeper, more talented.

Five years ago, the Yankees came home after losing the first two in Houston and won three straight on 161st St., coming as close to making it to the World Series as they have since 2009. Now they have to get at least two, with their two best pitchers going, to change the narrative with the Astros once and for all. Or they go home again being not good enough to beat Houston, and not good enough to make it to the Series, and just plain not good enough, period.

By the time the weekend is over we will know if these Yankees are something more than the champs of being pretty good, of only being able to dominate the American League Central at this time of year; if they’re about fall short of the Fall Classic. Again.

This much, though, we know already: When you don’t hit, you’re not supposed to leave town giving a weather report. Maybe this is the weekend when the Yankees look like a more complete team than the Astros, who have become the kind of perennial contender the Yankees ought to be.

“Who would have thought, I think the roof open kind of killed us,” Aaron Boone said when it was over, for now and maybe for good, in Houston. “I think it’s a 390[-foot] home ball [that Judge hit] … I didn’t think he smoked it like a no-doubter, but it felt like his homers to right.”

So Judge didn’t get a Yankee Stadium home run in Houston on Thursday. Giancarlo Stanton just missed one Wednesday. Now they all get the chance to change things around with their season on the line. They get the chance to win tough games at home the way the Astros just did. But they sure can’t do it sounding like Al Roker with their post-game analysis. What they need to show, truly, is that they can hit Astros pitching when these games are on the line.

Five years ago, even after they won three straight at the Stadium and everything felt like a Yankee October rising again, they went back to Houston and scored one run over the last two games. They went back to Houston this week and scored just four runs in two games because Framber Valdez gifted them with a couple of runs on a ball hit back to him that he turned into Great Adventure.

The Astros weren’t great in Houston. They weren’t. The Astros got to pitch their ace, Justin Verlander, in Game 1 and the Yankees had to wait for Gerrit Cole to pitch Game 3. But the Astros hit three homers in Game 1 and Alex Bregman made the biggest swing of the series so far with his three-run shot off Luis Severino. Valdez and the Astros’ bullpen did the rest. And the Yankees left Houston, for now, acting as if the answers they needed were somehow blowing in the wind.

As well as the Guardians played against the Yankees in the division round, the way they pushed the Yankees to five games, it is clear that the Yankees are up against the varsity now, not just the best team in their league this season but, over time, the best team in the league for a long time, whether they stole signs or not. And by the way? It’s probably past time for Yankee fans to stop litigating the past with the Astros, because they’ve got their hands full right now, needing to get a couple of games and four out five against Houston if they want to make it to their second World Series in the past 19 seasons.

The Astros? They’re trying to make it two in a row and four over the last six seasons. For now, all the Astros have done is win two close games at home. They’ve been better so far, by just enough. Now the Yankees throw their ace at them, and another guy – Nestor Cortes – who looked more like their ace across much of this season. They won three in a row, Games 3 and 4 and 5, five years ago. They can do it again.

Once and for all, they get their chance to show that the Astros aren’t better, and not just at this time of year. There’s no roof at Yankee Stadium. But if the Yankees do fall short again, in a season that began 64-28, then there will still be the idea that the roof has come crashing down on them again in the baseball month they owned for most of the last century.

You want to finally be better than the other guys? Be better now. Or never.

This grand building on the U of A campus has a welcoming presence

21 mins ago

October 21, 2022

Damon K. Leverett Special for the Arizona Daily Star

I arrived in Arizona in 2002, adapting to a built environment very different from that of the Midwest where I grew up. Arizona’s architecture reveals itself subtly in terms of dimension and scale. Like the mesa, many buildings tend to be long and wide, stretching across the landscape and touching the sky in picturesque fashion.



Damon K. Leverett


Jandro Davalos


My background as an architect is different in that most of my work involves developing large buildings such as hospitals, university structures and gigantic automobile factories.

In the context of the South West I began to ask myself, what is the role or the place of the large building? What is the right mix in response to the environment, site, materials and the important pedestrian and user experience?

The University of Arizona Health Sciences Innovation Building (HSIB) first caught my attention because its shape and location in the emerging urban realm is easy to be drawn to. proudly from the landscape in the form of a nine-story building. How each face of the building is a different combination of materials – glass, concrete, metal and terracotta – thoughtfully distributed in response to the orientation of the sun. However, books, like so many things we experience, are a cover that is only part of the story.

HSIB is a multidisciplinary center for training, research, and simulated practice in medicine and health on the University of Arizona Health Sciences Campus. The 245,000 square foot facility was designed by the partnership of Swaim Associates LTD and CO Architects as a flexible environment for interdisciplinary health education. Program spaces include a clinical and simulation skills center, classrooms and team learning areas, wet and dry research labs, administrative offices, and community event space.



Health Sciences Innovation Building_10.Jpg

The 245,000 square foot facility was designed by the partnership of Swaim Associates LTD and CO Architects as a flexible environment for interdisciplinary health education.


Jandro Davalos


Entering the building on the ground floor through its covered porch, one is greeted by an enormous multi-story space called the Forum which serves as both an auditorium and a gathering place for students. We see the student-centered modality all over the building, the porches, the living rooms, the lofts, the terraces; all types of rooms that we would struggle to find in a typical institutional building.

Floor spaces are designed to be flexible for future modifications and are flanked by additional study spaces for concentrated work as well as soft areas for occasional contemplation and chance encounters with peers and instructors.

The interior represents how spaces react to different conditions and programming that make no two floors alike. There are offices with skylights on the top floor, open-air student lounges, and an incredible grand staircase with its softly designed steps that feel really easy to climb. The staircase is a key wayfinding element that is both visually stunning and surprisingly accessible.



University Of Arizona Health Sciences Innovation Building

The University of Arizona Health Sciences Innovation Building is a multidisciplinary center for training, research, and simulated practice in medicine and health education on the University of Arizona Health Sciences campus. Arizona.


Rebecca Sasnett, 2021 Arizona Daily Star


On June 1, 1962, a young Daniel Patrick Moynihan wrote a seminal document on federal architecture for the Kennedy administration entitled “Guiding Principles of Federal Architecture”. Although these principles were intended to increase the importance of architecture in government, over the decades it has come to represent a landmark for institutional structures as well as academic buildings.

HSIB exemplifies the spirit of the expectation that buildings intended for the public and, more importantly, for the education of future generations, should go beyond utility and become places of pride for our community and our society. As Moynihan explains, the buildings we care about and represent our connection to civil society, and in this case higher education, should be of “the best contemporary American architectural thought” exemplified by “form, which stands out and which will reflect the dignity, enterprise, vigor and stability” of society.

Damon K. Leverett is a lecturer in the College of Architecture Planning and Landscape Architecture at the University of Arizona and an adjunct instructor in the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.

Dave Hyde: History’s team, the 1972 Miami Dolphins, are ours to celebrate perhaps one final time

34 mins ago

October 21, 2022

They are our national treasure. Nothing less. That was underlined again last Sunday night when NBC announcer Cris Collinsworth framed the Philadelphia Eagles winning their opening stretch of games this season like so:

“It’s not like it’s time to talk about the ‘72 Dolphins,’ he said.

The implication was more than everyone across America knows the 1972 Miami Dolphins are the only undefeated team in NFL history. It was how they’re a part of the national sports vocabulary, too, as their 50th anniversary is celebrated Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

The mere mention of the ‘72 team defines the idea of perfection, of a team sitting on a resolute mountain that shouldn’t be bothered by a challenger with a trifling six wins to start a season, such as the Eagles.

And they’re ours.

They’re still all ours after all these years.

If single-name athletes are unusual in sports — Babe, Ali, Michael, Serena — singular teams that define something just in the mentioning are even less frequent. There’s the 1927 New York Yankees and baseball greatness. The Dream Team of the 1992 Olympics and modern fame. The 1919 Black Sox define corruption. The Miracle on Ice team at Lake Placid in 1980 are the patron saints of underdogs.

The 1972 Dolphins define perfection.

“It wasn’t the stars, it wasn’t the coaches, it wasn’t the trainers — it was all of us, everyone, a team,’ Hall of Fame fullback Larry Csonka said.

It is so easy now, a half-century after their season, living in an age of instant classics and tomorrow’s technology, to dismiss the grainy videos of that 1972 season or, worse, to consider reunions like Sunday as tiresome rituals from yesteryear.

We should treasure this time. We should cherish this team for perhaps the final time.

“This is probably our last time being together as a group,’ Hall of Fame guard Larry Little said.

Seventeen players and all seven coaches, including Hall of Fame coach Don Shula, have died. That will lead to some quiet moments of noticing the empty chairs at their meetings this weekend, even while remembering their success.

Theirs is a football story, but it’s not just football. It’s a story of failure, as their motivation as redeeming themselves from a Super Bowl loss the previous year. It’s a story of perseverance, as every offensive lineman — two whom reached the Pro Football Hall of Fame — was given up on by another team before landing with the Dolphins.

This team was assembled in a changing America, when Shula roomed Blacks with whites for the first time upon arriving to the Dolphins in 1970. That meant a Black kid raised in the rural Florida like Maulty Moore, who had never been around many white people, became lifelong friends with a white kid from rural Iowa like Vern Den Herder, who had never been around many Black people.

They played when sports operated on the human scale, too. Players didn’t make much more money than the fans watching them. The $23,000 in playoff bonuses that season more than doubled salaries for roughly half the team. That included coaches, too, as offensive coordinator Howard Schnellenberger used that extra money to pull himself out of debt for the first time in his life.

Most of all, of course, Boys of ‘72 are a story about winning in such a unique way they’re still winning today. For years, they were criticized for celebrating their success too hard, for glaring from the sideline in 1985 as the Dolphins beat the previously 12-0 Chicago Bears, or for toasting champagne when the final undefeated team lost in a season, as neighbors Nick Buoniconti and Dick Anderson did starting in 1991.

It was just the champagne on ice, not their lives. Look at their successes after football. Buoniconti became CEO of two fortune 500 companies before co-founding the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis when his son, Marc, was paralyzed playing football. Anderson started a string successful companies, some of which he still operates, while becoming a state senator and community leader.

Doug Swift took his medical school exam the day before a Dolphins game in New England and retired early to become a doctor. Bob Griese became the lead analyst of college football, when he wasn’t running an insurance company. Howard Twilley owned 29 Athlete’s Foot stores in his native Kansas. Larry Csonka had an outdoors show on ESPN for two decades.

Go down that roster, and keep going, and you’ll find success stories right to Shula, who became the winningest coach in NFL history.

“He was so obsessed, we thought he was on drugs,’ Csonka said.

Football and nostalgia don’t often go hand-in-hand, in part because of what you see too much looking back. Mangled bodies. Damaged minds. That’s part of this team’s story, too. Reserve quarterback Jim Del Gaizo left the locker room before each game because he got queasy seeing so many pain-killing shots administered to players.

Bill Stanfill took so much cortisone, his hips had to be replaced in his 50s, and his fused neck meant he couldn’t do simple things, like tipping back to drink the last half of a soda can. He was one of seven players from the 1972 team diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a degenerative brain disease linked to repeated head trauma that can only be detected posthumously.

So there is pain here, life-long pain, though even that became a marker for this team’s special quality as time moved on. Shula, in a wheelchair, still met Griese regularly for lunch, $5 bets and updates on children and grandchildren at Gulfstream Park in his final years. Mercury Morris drove an hour every few weeks to the assisted living facility in Broward where Jim Kiick spent his final years, just to be a good teammate to him.

Each funeral of the 1972 Dolphins, starting with the first one for tackle Wayne Moore in 1989, was met with a swell of support. Tim Foley, the former defensive back, delivered Moore’s eulogy in South Miami. A quarter-century later after defensive coordinator Bill Arnsparger’s funeral, players retired to a bar in rural Kentucky to tell stories about him. Some were of his strategic genius. Some were how his clothes often didn’t match.

During that 1972 season, New York Jets running back John Riggins said that Miami team, “plays more like a college team than any pro team I’ve seen. I’ve never seen a pro team with so much togetherness, so much desire.”

Fifty years later, that togetherness remains, even as their bodies ache and too many of their friends are missing. New York doesn’t get to welcome the ‘27 Yankees. On Sunday, probably for the last time, we get to celebrate our national treasure, the ‘72 Dolphins.

New 20/20 Tonight: Episode Explores Manhunt For Peter Chadwick After Wife’s Murder, Mexico Escape

40 mins ago

October 21, 2022

It was just another quiet day in an exclusive residential area of ​​Newport Beach, California, where it seemed like nothing could go wrong, let alone being the backdrop for a gruesome murder.

A neighbor of Peter and QC Chadwick noticed that the couple’s children had not been picked up after school.

Both children were found waiting at the bus stop on that fateful day in October 2012. The next chain of events would involve a story of kidnapping, the murder of QC Chadwick and a manhunt for a killer.

“The Chadwicks are not the kind of couple who forget about an obligation to their children,” Jen Manzella, Newport Beach Police Department press officer, told 20/20. “So she [the neighbor] stop immediately, pick them up and take them home.”

When they arrived at the Chadwick home, it was empty and word quickly spread through the neighborhood that something was wrong, according to their neighbor Heidi Pascal.

When Newport Beach police searched the home, showing up for a welfare check, they found blood in the master bathroom and the open and empty family safe. There was no sign of Peter or QC Chadwick.

US Marshals Detective Craig McCluskey shows ABC News’ Bob Woodruff the payphone near the Mexican border from which Peter Chadwick first called the police.

Investigators had no leads until Peter Chadwick called 911 early the next morning and told officers his wife had been killed and he had been kidnapped.

Peter Chadwick had called from a gas station a few miles from the Mexican border, two hours south of Newport Beach.

A “20/20” special airing Friday, October 21 at 9 p.m. ET delves into the murder of QC Chadwick and the tireless efforts of law enforcement to find his killer.

At the San Diego Police Department, Chadwick’s story began to unravel. “One thing was noticeably missing,” Manzella said. “And it was concerns about his children.”

Peter Chadwick claimed that a man he hired for a paint job killed QC in the couple’s bathroom while Peter was at home. He told authorities he heard screaming, and when he went to see what was happening, the man held a pocket knife to Peter’s neck and forced him to help wrap Peter’s body. QC, putting her in the car, then heading to the Mexican border. But investigators could not corroborate his story. Rather, the facts seemed to indicate that Chadwick had committed the murder.

“It becomes clear that regardless of the other details, QC was killed and her husband Peter was involved,” Manzella said.

On October 11, Peter Chadwick was arrested for homicide.

Seven days after QC disappeared, Peter Chadwick’s lawyer called the police to tell them that Peter would reveal the location of QC’s body.

He told police his wife’s body was in a dumpster at a place called Wildcat Canyon near San Diego.

When authorities finally located the dumpster, they found his body.

This undated booking photo provided by the Newport Beach, Calif., Police Department shows Peter Chadwick. (Newport Beach Police Department via AP)

“She had extensive injuries,” said medical examiner handling the case, Dr Robert Stabley. “My first impression is that she suffered some kind of trauma shortly before her death.”

During the autopsy, Stabley said she found evidence that she had been strangled. “I believe she put up a good fight, was significantly traumatized by blunt force injuries, and then the ultimate assault was strangulation.”

Peter Chadwick pleaded not guilty and paid bail, which was set at $1 million.

QC’s friend Karen Thorp said there may have been trouble in the marriage. “She wanted to please him,” she told 20/20. “But he was very controlling.”

“He’s in Santa Barbara with his dad,” ABC News contributor and crime reporter Pat Lalama said of Chadwick after his arrest. “He has a relationship with his children. And for two years he shows up at hearings.”

“He makes his court appearances,” Manzella said. “Until one day he doesn’t.” It was in January 2015.

Chadwick had emptied his safe and traveled, authorities would find out years later, to Mexico.

In 2018, after the case had essentially cooled down, a new Newport Beach Police Department sergeant, Court Depweg, would bring new energy to the case.

Newport Beach Police Officer Jen Manzella during an interview with ABC News.

He contacted police spokeswoman Jen Manzella and asked if she had any ideas on how the department could republish the story. Manzella decided to create a podcast.

The first episode of “Countdown to Capture” took place on September 17, 2018. The department began receiving calls with tips and Peter Chadwick was placed on the US Marshals 15 Most Wanted Fugitives list. A reward of $100,000 for his capture was offered.

At the end of the podcast’s final episode, Sgt. Court Depweg sent a final appeal, speaking directly to Peter Chadwick who, by then, had been on the run for over three years.

“Peter, stop it now,” he said. “We are coming for you. This begins your countdown to capture.”

With the help of law enforcement agencies, including the US Marshalls and the Mexican Federales, tips and good old-fashioned police work, investigators learned that Peter had escaped to Mexico.

Police were able to locate him, based on a call he made from a payphone in Cholula, Mexico, nearly 2,000 miles from Newport Beach, California. At the time of his arrest and extradition to the United States in August 2019, Peter had been on the run for nearly five years.

