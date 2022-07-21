Finance
A Short Synopsis Of Cybercrime
To many involved in criminal dense, cyber crime is the bane of the 21st Century. It accounts for millions in ill-gotten earnings each year. Vast criminal networks spanning the global are now actively involved in cyber crimes of one sort or another. The potential for future earnings is almost unlimited and the relatively safety that the Internet provider cyber criminals means that it is extremely hard to catch. Victims mount up. However, things were not always this way.
In the early days of cyber crime the world of cyber crime was seen as a rather harmless prank by computer geeks showing off how much they knew about the working of computer networks. It was tantamount to a dare, you say it cannot be done and we will show you how it can. Relatively little harm was intended and criminal defense lawyers did not have their work cut-out showing this. Indeed, few if any specific criminal laws were on the statutes that regulated cyber crimes in the early days and most of the criminal defenses were bog-standard.
As times changed, so did the nature of the cyber crime. More technological advances and cheaper access to hardware and software meant that the Internet became a domain anyone could access. More sinister fraud came to the attention of the authorities. Child related crimes, such as child pornography, became known widely. With the escalation of the criminal element of the cyber crime, new laws were needed and specialist criminal defense lawyers were required.
However, even only as recently as the last five years cyber crime was still controllable. Cyber crime was not a major revenue earner for criminal gangs in the late 20th Century. It has only been since the millennium that things have changed.
Nonetheless, without globally implement criminal sanctions in place against the actions of cyber criminals, the ultimate criminal defense still exists, namely jurisdiction. Unlike a crime committed in the real world, it is physically possible for a criminal to be in two places at once when it comes to cyber crimes. You can commit a crime in the US while you sit comfortably in your apartment in Russia. Consequently, universal laws will be needed if a criminal defense mechanism is going to be put in place to combat these growing problems.
Fortunately for the cyber criminal another perfect criminal defense still remains, the apathy of government to unite to combat this growing problem.
Video Marketing 2.0
Video marketing is the new king on the block among popular marketing channels – not without good reason. You may be familiar with commercials from the television era, which progressed to commercials and ads on the Internet during the current era of web 2.0. By now people have developed a resistance that blinds them automatically to repeat commercials when they recognize that “hey, this is not information I am searching for but an advertisement trying to sell me something I may not need!” Marketing videos on the other hand are power packed with product information, visual description, and sometimes instruction on how to use the product. They come in the form of customer reviews, video landing pages, or streaming videos on websites. Why this can be powerful medium to draw interested buyers into your market base is discussed in this article.
Power of visual communication
The adage “a picture is worth a thousand words” has been proved true in this age of visual displays and merchandizing. Psychologists claim that more than 93% of communication is nonverbal. More than 90% of Internet users prefer watching a video to reading an article and statistics show that 6 out of every 10 customers watch streaming videos that is, almost 60% of your customer base.
On the Internet the average attention span of a user is measured in seconds. What is the best way to arrest the attention of someone who intends to just pass on from your website? Visual videos with a catchy attention grabbing title will do the trick. This is a powerful reason for you to consider introducing a video about your product or business (not necessarily professionally created) onto your website, YouTube, or as a paid for SEO video. You can make the foray into video marketing by making a video for some of the following purposes.
SEO video landing pages: Landing pages are all about concentrated content for the purpose of converting an interested customer into a buyer. Having a video on your landing page conveys the message with impact and can drive decisions that lead to a sale.
YouTube, social video sharing sites, Yahoo! video: To make your video all that you need is a video camera or cell phone, video making software, and a free YouTube account. Is that really simple or what? Your video can also be made by converting your already written article into slides with relevant pictures or graphics while you talk the content, or if you have a new product to market, such as a custom built chicken coop, you can demonstrate it in your own backyard and talk about its great features, how its handy, and other useful tips for aspiring chicken farmers. Top off your video with the link to your website were the actual product can be bought online.
Viral videos: Videos are great viral marketing tools. People love to forward interesting, helpful, or funny videos. Everyone can enjoy the visual medium hence videos are immediately forwarded when they strike a chord. When it comes to no expense marketing, you cannot beat the viral kind.
The Pomegranate phone video (though an expensive one) is an example of how something that does not even exist got such wide coverage the world over that a Wikipedia page was written about it saying, this was part of a place-branding program of the government of Nova Scotia to attract people to come stay and do business there. The website is said to have received more than 1,100,000 visits from 201 countries/territories since its launch on September 2008, and the campaign was considered to be very successful. Now that demonstrates the power of a good concept video.
Streaming videos: Having an introductory video or a product demonstration video right on your website alongside your articles or promos is a great way to gain attention of those who would otherwise pass through without bothering to read through your written content. You can let your in-depth article complement your 15-sec say-it-all video.
You may realize that video marketing is a powerful tool that you should not pass up in your online marketing strategy. This is a great way to say it all in a short span of time. Be imaginative and present the information creatively and you will have the potential of reaching a larger chunk of your customer base at no cost at all, if you plan it right. If you have a marketing budget then it will not be a loss to have your video professionally edited. Put up your videos consistently and watch your web traffic, make sure you have the right conversion tools handy.
The Power of Publicity – Finding Your Media Niche
Whether you are the owner, manager, or public relations director of a company, chances are, you’re always looking for ways to get your name in the public eye. While advertising is a great start, enhancing your advertising with publicity creates a perfect marriage of exposure for your company. What is publicity? It’s non-paid communication to promote your company in a positive light using media vehicles like television, radio, magazines, and newspapers. Through publicity you build mutually beneficial relationships between your business and the public on whom your success or failure depends.
When it comes to publicity, most people believe they can write a press release, send it to a TV station, radio station or newspaper and just wait for the avalanche of phone calls. But time goes by… and after they realize there aren’t any reporters beating down their door, they make a few phone calls to the newsroom only to discover that no one even read the press release. All of that time and work goes down the drain. You’re back to square one and you start over, but to no avail. So how do you end the vicious cycle of disappointment?
Research can make or break your pitch
Research. Plain and simple, you need to know your audience and know your media market. And research is the key to both.. So first and foremost you need to take a look at your message and ask yourself a few questions–is it newsworthy? Is it consumer-related? Does it have a local twist? Is it a visual story? What demographic am I targeting–how old is my audience and what is their target household income? The answers to these questions will help you craft your ‘pitch’ and determine which media outlets you should target.
While most people go for the saturation effect, seeking radio, television and print media simultaneously, the reality is that your message might not be a good fit for all media. So that brings us back to the research table. Now it’s time to do a little homework and figure out where your message stands the best chance of garnering media attention.
How do I get on TV?
TV newscasts communicate to their audience through pictures and conversation. Producers look for newsworthy topics that are visual and entertaining or informative ‘how-to’ segments. They want compelling conversation and pictures that will grab the viewers’ attention. They don’t want a ‘talking head’ rattling off statistics or blatantly plugging a new book.
Worried that your message isn’t visual? Try this- ask yourself how you’d explain your message to a child? Did that help you think of any pictures or simple words that fit your message? Those pictures or simple words can translate into graphics for a TV story. We once had a life insurance agency that wanted us to arrange local and national TV appearances for their CEO. The pitch we created offered interviews discussing the importance of life insurance and why it’s vital for women to protect themselves for the future. Sounds like you could sleep right through it, right? But we offered more than just the interview. We had the client prepare graphs and bullet points with short information snippets showing the mortality rate of women versus men. The TV stations turned them into graphics and voila– it became a very powerful visual story that was successful for our client and the media.
Keep in mind too, that the morning, noon and evening newscasts are each geared towards a different audience. The early morning shows are usually watched by working adults and families getting ready for school. Notice how the news formats shift into more of a talk and lifestyle segment that’s sprinkled with news ‘updates’ after 8AM when most commuters have already left for work?
Saying Your Piece on Talk Radio
Radio talk shows engage their audience through words rather than photographs. Most radio stations are turning to local angles for interviews. So it’s important to figure out if your message has a local tie-in or is important to your community.
Because radio doesn’t require visual props or photos, it’s a great fit for just about any message, so long as you can discuss your topic for a good 30 minutes. Because what you’re really doing is having a conversation with the listeners, you need to be well-versed in your topic and able to handle plenty of questions. Your message should be topical too; something people want to talk about at the office water cooler or over coffee.
Radio talk shows, which are found mostly on the AM dial, also vary from morning to night. Morning shows have shorter interviews during this “drive time” to work. Talk show hosts don’t have time for a 30 minute interview because morning shows are jam-packed with news, weather and traffic updates.
Midday shows were once known to target women, but that’s changed because so many people listen to the radio at work. Now, you’ll find many business shows air during typical daytime work hours. After work, you’ll find the second “drive time” of the day. Unlike in the morning, listeners are more relaxed. They’re on the way home from a long day at work and there’s more time to air a 30 minute interview.
During the evening, it’s a mixed audience of people listening from home. And don’t discount the reach of overnight interviews–while you may think no one is listening, think again! Overnight talk shows (from midnight to 5 a.m.) are very important due to overnight jobs that bring in listeners – 2nd and 3rd shift factory workers, public service employees and many other industries that operate all night long.
Getting Yourself in Print
Print publicity includes magazines and newspapers. While they are two different vehicles, their requirements are similar to television. Your pitch needs to be newsworthy, entertaining, informative, and in some cases, even visual. Newspapers work on tight deadlines, so make sure you don’t wait a week after a hot story is released to offer your expertise or an interview on the topic. Magazines, on the other hand, often have a 30 to 60 day lead time. Research the publication you want to contact and make sure they have a reporter who covers your topic or message. It’s also helpful to offer quality visuals. For example, restaurants offering a recipe, a gym offering tips to a tighter tummy, even the latest trends in jewelry, can all be accompanied by photographs to support the story.
I’ve Narrowed the Search, Now What?
Once you know the types of media you want to target, how do you know which TV stations, radio stations, or print publications are in your area? You can always subscribe to some sort of media list, but why would you do this when the internet is full of free media information? Some websites you may find helpful are www.radiolocator.com, www.usnpl.com, www.newspapers24.com , www.mondotimes.com and www.newslink.org. You can also use a basic search engine and search for your city + media, for example type in “Tampa Media.” You’ll find a whole list of media outlets at your fingertips.
Now that you’ve found a list of media contacts, you’re well on your way to creating a Power Publicity campaign to drive business to your company. Now that you understand why it’s so important to find your media niche, next up in our series, we’ll focus on creating a powerful message. To be successful at publicity, you must create your message specifically for your target audience and then find the best media vehicle to drive your message home. That’s why pushing those standard press releases didn’t work for you in the first place.
Getting a DID Number: Key Considerations
There is no doubt that deciding to change the communications system for your business is a big decision. Therefore, before you decide to implement any system into your business, let alone a direct inward dialing (DID) system, you need to take the time to consider what is involved and how it will benefit your business moving forward.
Consideration 1 – Cost
Cost is always one of the most important considerations for any business. No matter how good a specific system or strategy may be, it has to fit within your budget. The good news is that getting a DID number is actually cheaper than your current phone service, in most cases. Once you register, you will not be charged for any set up, administration, or cancellation fees. You are only charged for the DID service package you select.
Consideration 2 – Ease of implementation
If implementing something new into your business is time consuming and tedious, then the odds are you will not be as willing to move forward with it. However, registering with a DID service provider is easy. Everything can be done online by filling out the necessary personal and payment information.
Select the DID service that suits your business best and:
• Select your telephone number region and area code.
• Select a forwarding number region where you want your number to be forwarded to
• Enter your personal and contact information
• A confirmation email will be sent to the email address you provided. By responding to that email, your sign-up is complete and your account will be activated.
Implementing a DID number into your business is that easy and will not take up much of your time.
Consideration 3 – Ease of cancellation
Opting out of a DID service is also painless. Since most of these companies offer it as a month-to-month service, you can cancel at anytime by providing an ample amount of notice. If you do decide to let your subscription expire, your registered number will be recycled, usually within two months of inactivity.
Consideration 4 – Service accessibility
Once you implement a service into your business, you want to have access to your service account. Most DID services companies will provide you with a personal page that gives you all the information and features necessary to manage and monitor your account. At your personal page you are able to see your account information, status, and call history. Therefore, you will be able to assess how the service is working for you.
Consideration 5 – Customization
One of the best features of DID services is that you have the option of entering the last 4 digits of the number of your choice. What a great option to personalize your number. However, if the number is already taken, the system will automatically provide you with 3 alternative numbers close to the number you chose from. This allows you to create vanity style numbers that are specific to your business and easy to remember.
Once you get a DID number you will be well on your way to making your companies communications system more efficient and cost effective. You will be in a better position to effectively serve your customers by ensuring they connect with the right person as quickly as possible.
Know Your Auto Insurance Needs – Simple Tips For Help
Just because your state requires a minimum amount of insurance doesn’t mean that’s exactly what you should purchase. For the better determination of your auto insurance needs, here are some useful tips.
Knowing Local Laws
If you are in United states then you must remember that forty-seven states require that you purchase liability insurance. Liability insurance is a payment for bodily injury and other damage when confronted with second party or driver. It is notable that Fifteen states including Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey also require you to buy Personal Injury Protection (PIP). This coverage pays for your medical expenses and lost wages in the event of an auto accident. Your insurance minimum will most likely be determined by state law, but many people are encouraged to purchase more than is required.
Knowing Available Options
What options are there for you? You must analyze and work this out accordingly. A lot of car insurance options are available but effective only if you know what you most likely will need becomes the key to making sure you are appropriately covered. Do you want coverage for a rental car if your car is damaged? Do you want an extended warranty to pay for parts and labor if your car breaks down? If your car is leased, you will probably need gap insurance which pays for the difference between what your insurer pays and what you owe on your lease if the car is completely totaled. Some other factor are highlighted below.
- Knowing How Much Money You Want to Spend
- Knowing Your Vehicle
- Knowing About Your Other Insurance
It must be remember that the best way to figure out your own auto insurance needs is to examine potential policies and know how much you are willing to gamble. For instance, it may not be worth it to you to purchase collision insurance if your car is not incredibly valuable and would therefore cost less to fix than to keep insured. Knowing all these things will make sure that you save time and money and above all energy.
Online Degree Program: Best Way of Attaining Higher Education
It is observed that only few years back the only way to complete college and earn a degree was to attend the colleges personally. But nowadays a much easier and faster option has emerged where people can attain higher education with the help of internet. The people can get bachelors ad post graduate degree much easily without wasting much of our precious time. Therefore with the help of online degree programs one can get quality education and training which students do in campus.
It is quite wrong to think that online degree does not involve dynamic process. It is a true fact that any goal which does not involve a plan does not work out effectively. In case one fails to plan then they are definitely preparing themselves to fail. Therefore it is a must for every individual to assure that they make use of their precious time wisely and effectively. For the purpose online education one is required to possess highly reliable computer as the process of education completely based online and the computer must possess all the latest features that are reliable for online studies.
While selecting any degree program one must assure that they have selected the course that is categorized under accredited online degree programs. It is so that it is of no use to spend time and money on the course does not offer any employment scope in the near future. One must select the online school that possess sound record and experience in providing online degrees. Therefore after selecting the right online school one must pay attention to the schedule as well before seeking admission in an online degree program as it is very important to manage the time effectively.
One must carefully understand each and every aspect of the course and institute selected by them and the most important thing that needs to be considered are technical support offered by the college as the lectures are conducted online and all the sources depend upon the internet therefore the student may require assistance of experts anytime as and when required by them. Lastly one must assure that the course selected by them is accredited online degree program that offers wide career opportunity to them. The main aim of the student must be to attend online school and they must carefully search over net for the careers that have wide scope and can be attained by online degree program.
Comprehensive Insurance – Is a Comprehensive Auto Insurance Policy Recommended?
Q: I am looking for car insurance and my boyfriend wants me to buy comprehensive auto insurance, while I just want to get the minimum coverage. Is the comprehensive policy worth the extra money?
A: We think you should compromise between the budget auto insurance you want and the comprehensive auto insurance your boyfriend suggests. It’s a big decision to make and ultimately it’s your choice.
If you decide to go with the comprehensive policy make sure that it is truly comprehensive. Have the agent put in writing what exactly is covered.
Since comprehensive means all people often assume that they will have zero out of pocket expenses in the event of an accident, but this is rarely the case so don’t be caught off guard.
If you decide to buy the least expensive car insurance be sure the company is reliable, the coverage is enough, and the customer service is what you expect. This is especially when shopping for budget insurance. Many companies cut costs by having less people available to assist you.
Thank you for your question and we hope we’ve been able to answer your question about comprehensive auto insurance.
We strongly recommend that you shop around for the best auto insurance rates online. The Internet makes it extremely easy to save money by comparing quotes from various companies.
After you obtain several quotes, simply compare them and choose the policy that offers the best coverage at the cheapest price. Saving money on car insurance doesn’t get any easier than that!
