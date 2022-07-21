News
Anuppur Court Recruitment 2022 (eCourts.gov.in) Notification
Anuppur District Court Jobs : District and Sessions Judge Anuppur has released the official website of Anuppur Court Recruitment for interested candidates in Anuppur Court Vacancy has uploaded the latest notification for the posts of Peon, Process Server, Sweeper, Typist, LDC, Stenographer, Assistant Grade-III, Driver, Mali, Liftman, Clerk, DEO, etc. Interested candidates have to download […]
Magic feel for injured Jalen Suggs, who sat for home opener vs. Celtics
There was a subdued feeling emanating from the Orlando Magic after their 108-98 Friday loss to the Atlanta Hawks — and not just because it was their second down-to-the-wire loss to open the season.
Second-year guard Jalen Suggs left in the third quarter with an ankle injury, with the Magic saying he sprained it and that he’d get evaluated further once they got back to Orlando on Saturday for their home opener against the Boston Celtics at Amway Center.
He sat for Saturday’s game, joining Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee rehabilitation), Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot).
Suggs appeared to have twisted the ankle on the drive before landing awkwardly on his right leg after being fouled.
He took 2 free throws and Wendell Carter Jr. committed a take foul on Clint Capela so Cole Anthony could sub in for Suggs, who originally went to the bench but hopped back to the locker room with team trainers before being ruled out in the fourth.
“My heart goes out to the kid,” said coach Jamahl Mosley. “He’s working and continuing to battle no matter what happens. He’s continued to put the work in despite injuries. He’s doing the work with the film. He’s a resilient, tough kid. He’s going to continue to bounce back.”
Suggs isn’t too far removed from a left knee injury — a capsule sprain and bone bruise — he suffered during the Magic’s preseason win over the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 7.
He missed the final two preseason games but was cleared for the regular-season-opening loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, scoring 21 points (8 of 11 shooting, 4 of 6 on 3s) in 25 minutes before fouling out in the fourth.
Suggs, who primarily guarded Trae Young while on the floor, was a significant reason why the All-Star struggled in Friday’s first half (2 points — 0-for-7, including 0-for-5 on 3s with 8 assists and 3 turnovers). He also was active in the passing lanes, grabbing 3 steals in 16 minutes. Young, who started to find his rhythm as a scorer after Suggs’ exit, finished with 25 points (7 of 24, including 4 of 11 on 3s), 13 assists and 6 turnovers.
“It’s tough seeing all the work he did to get back from the knee sprain,” rookie Paolo Banchero said. “To have that happen, you just feel for him. He’s a competitor. He wants to be out there. He was playing well, too. To see him go down like that, you never want to see that.”
Resiliency has been necessary for Suggs, especially with the injury misfortunes he’s had since being drafted with the No. 5 pick in 2021.
Suggs had an up-and-down rookie season in part because of injuries that limited him to 48 games.
He was sidelined for 20 games from early December through mid-January after fracturing his right thumb and dealt with injuries to his right ankle that sidelined him for 13 of the final 18 games. Suggs had surgery to address a stress fracture in his right ankle — the same one he injured Friday — early in the offseason, limiting how much he could participate in basketball activities.
In the long run, the Magic are confident he’ll be OK but displayed empathy with him getting injured again.
“You never want to see anyone get injured, especially your brother who you work with every day,” Anthony said. “Definitely sucks just knowing how hard the kid works. I wish he didn’t get hurt. I know when he’s back, he’ll be ready. He’ll be good.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Joe Harris accepts new role: ‘This is what it will be’
After coming off the bench in his regular-season debut, longtime starter Joe Harris says he will help his team in whatever capacity they ask.
Harris played 18 minutes and shot one-of-three from the field in only his second bit of NBA action since Nov. 14, after which he underwent two surgeries on his ailing left ankle. He played in the Oct. 2 preseason opener before experiencing soreness in his left foot, then sat the remainder of the preseason and the regular-season opener.
In his absence, offseason acquisition Royce O’Neale has started. O’Neale appears to have earned the starting job for good and cemented that status by hitting the game-winner against the Toronto Raptors on Friday.
Harris said in the locker room he isn’t concerned with the role he has.
“However it is man,” he said after the game. “If I continue to play these minutes, this is what it will be. If I play more, I’m basically just going to do whatever I can to help the team: trying to do all the little stuff, knock down shots. And you know, just provide hopefully a little bit of glue just doing some of the dirty work and the stuff that’s really gonna help us win at the end of the day.”
He also added that “everything felt fine” and that his ankle didn’t inhibit his play on the court.
“I was definitely a little winded, lungs were burning,” he said. “But that’s to be expected and just keep building from there.”
The Nets missed Harris, who has led the NBA in three-point percentage twice in the last five seasons. They were severely shorthanded during the preseason and in the season-opener because Seth Curry is also out rehabbing after offseason ankle surgery.
Nets point guard Ben Simmons said he’s excited to get Harris back on the floor.
“I love Joe, man. I just know how he plays already, playing against him so often,” Simmons said. “Being on the other side of that now, it’s gonna be fun. Just getting that communication, going, that rhythm, so looking forward to playing with him.”
SIXTH MAN
Nets star Kevin Durant credited Brooklyn’s fans for helping his team beat the Raptors on Friday.
“Since I’ve been here, Nets World’s been loud,” he said. “We get a bad rap for our fans saying we don’t got a lot, saying they don’t come to support us, but I feel like every game I played since I’ve been here has been loud and they’ve been cheering for the Nets.
Durant also offered an explanation as to why so many fans cheer for the opposing teams at Barclays Center.
“It’s also New York City,” he said. “So there’s other teams and other fanbases here as well, but we always hear Nets loud and clear, and we’re going to need that going forward.”
BREAKOUT GAME
Simmons had his best game in a Nets jersey, finishing with six points, eight assists, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Nash has maintained Simmons must stay aggressive if this team is going to be successful.
“Just attack. That’s just me,” Simmons said. “It’s easy to say, but to go and do it, it’s tough, but that’s on me. Keep pushing myself.”
Wild place winger Jordan Greenway on IR with upper-body injury
BOSTON — Jordan Greenway’s return to the Wild lineup lasted exactly 2 minutes, 58 seconds.
Not long into his highly anticipated season debut in Thursday’s game at Xcel Energy Center, the 6-foot-6, 230-pound winger left the game after a collision with Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson in the neutral zone. He suffered an upper-body injury and did not return.
Though the timeline for recovery is still unclear, Greenway did not travel for the 10-day road trip, and the Wild placed him on injured reserve ahead of Saturday’s game against the Boston Bruins. That means he’s going to be out for the foreseeable future.
It’s an unfortunate situation for Greenway in a vacuum and even worse when considering what he went through this past offseason. He had three separate operations — one to fix his shoulder, one to take out his wisdom teeth, and one to remove a cyst from his ankle — and had to work extremely hard to get back to full strength.
Now he’s on the shelf once again.
Asked to give an update following Thursday’s game, coach Dean Evason said it’s not the same injury that plagued Greenway last season. Perhaps that’s some good news in the grand scheme of things.
In response to Greenway’s injury, the Wild recalled gritty winger Mason Shaw from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League. He was a healthy scratch for Saturday’s game.
Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley questionable to play vs. Browns
Starting Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns after being added to the injury report Saturday with an illness.
Stanley, who missed the Ravens’ first four games while recovering from his second straight season-ending ankle surgery, has been one of the team’s best players over the past two weeks. The 2019 All-Pro has yet to allow a quarterback pressure in his 44 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
Stanley’s illness adds further uncertainty to the Ravens’ offensive tackle situation entering a crucial AFC North game. Starting right tackle Morgan Moses (heel) was listed as questionable Friday after a limited week of practice. Patrick Mekari replaced Moses after he was carted off the Ravens’ loss Sunday to the New York Giants, leaving him unable to share snaps at left tackle with Stanley, whose ramp-up the team has monitored carefully.
If Stanley and Moses are unavailable Sunday, Mekari and rookie Daniel Faalele would likely start at tackle against a potent Browns edge rush. Myles Garrett has five sacks in five games, and fellow defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has 1 1/2 sacks in three games.
Reserve Ravens guard Ben Cleveland is also questionable. A foot injury limited him in practice this week, and he was designated with an illness Saturday along with Stanley.
St. Paul tech companies join forces to help build employee engagement in a world of remote work
A pair of St. Paul tech companies are combining forces after a multi-year partnership in a new effort to make remote work more engaging for employees and employers across the globe.
Augeo and Structural announced the move earlier this month: “We have partners around the world … but we found the best one, one ZIP code over,” said David Kristal, the founder and CEO of Augeo.
Kristal and Scott Burns, founder and CEO of Structural, met years ago through shared volunteer work and the entrepreneurial community of St. Paul. Before Augeo acquired Structural, the two companies were partners for nearly four years and shared multiple clients, yet they never saw each other as competitors.
Although Augeo is a St. Paul-based company, they have offices all over the world and work with dozens of Fortune 500 companies to create employee recognition and loyalty rewards such as gift cards, trips, incentive programs and more.
Structural is also a company that calls St. Paul its home base. They work toward forming connections among colleagues within the same organization through a discovery software that allows employees to find those who share similar interests, challenges and skills.
“Think of it as creating that kind of digital space that accomplishes a lot of the things companies have always wished they could do, that leverages technology to make it possible to do it without any geographic or office constraints,” Burns said.
QUIET QUITTING
Both companies were established prior to COVID-19, but the pandemic has led to more hybrid workplace settings and more potential for personal disconnection. Finding innovative ways for people to form relationships with each other has become especially important, Burns said. When employees struggle to engage at work, some choose to quietly quit without explanation.
The companies together want to “take advantage of this moment to actually make the workplace more connected than ever, and make work and family life easier to balance and more productive,” Burns said.
Kristal said Structural will help add an entirely new technology to Augeo’s platform that will help create stronger communities within their clients’ organizations.
“The idea of a profile, which seems so common now in the world of social platforms, isn’t very common in the world of the workplace,” Kristal said. “For very large organizations who have tens of thousands of employees, where employees have their own profile … it enables them to find others like them within the organization for them to make connections.”
The moment of change has motivated companies to invest in new solutions for employee engagement and retention, Burns said.
“They want the optimistic path forward, not the gray resignation and quiet-quitting path forward,” Burns said.
Russian authorities advise civilians to leave Ukraine region
By ANDREW MELDRUM and JOANNA KOZLOWSKA (Associated Press)
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian-installed authorities in Ukraine told all residents of the city of Kherson to leave “immediately” Saturday ahead of an expected advance by Ukrainian troops waging a counteroffensive to recapture one of the first urban areas Russia took after invading the country.
In a post on the Telegram messaging service, the pro-Kremlin regional administration strongly urged civilians to use boat crossings over a major river to move deeper into Russian-held territory, citing a tense situation on the front and the threat of shelling and alleged plans for “terror attacks” by Kyiv.
Kherson has been in Russian hands since the early days of the nearly 8-month-long war in Ukraine. The city is the capital of a region of the same name, one of four that Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed last month and put under Russian martial law on Thursday.
On Friday, Ukrainian forces bombarded Russian positions across the province, targeting pro-Kremlin forces’ resupply routes across the Dnieper River and preparing for a final push to reclaim the city. Ukraine has retaken some villages in the region’s north since launching its counteroffensive in late August.
Russian-installed officials were reported as trying desperately to turn Kherson city — a prime objective for both sides because of its key industries and ports — into a fortress while attempting to relocate tens of thousands of residents.
The Kremlin poured as many as 2,000 draftees into the surrounding region to replenish losses and strengthen front-line units, according to the Ukrainian army’s general staff.
The wide Dnieper River figures as a major factor in the fighting, making it hard for Russia to supply its troops defending the city of Kherson and nearby areas on the west bank after relentless Ukrainian strikes rendered the main crossings unusable.
Taking control of Kherson has allowed Russia to resume fresh water supplies from the Dnieper to Crimea, which were cut by Ukraine after Moscow’s annexation of the Black Sea peninsula. A big hydroelectric power plant upstream from Kherson city is a key source of energy for the southern region. Ukraine and Russia accused each other of trying to blow it up to flood the mostly flat region.
Kherson’s Kremlin-backed authorities previously announced plans to evacuate all Russia-appointed officials and as many as 60,000 civilians across the river, in what local leader Vladimir Saldo said would be an “organized, gradual displacement.”
Another Russia-installed official estimated Saturday that around 25,000 people from across the region had made their way over the Dnieper. In a Telegram post, Kirill Stremousov claimed that civilians were relocating willingly.
“People are actively moving because today the priority is life. We do not drag anyone anywhere,” he said, adding that some residents could be waiting for the Ukrainian army to reclaim the city.
Ukrainian and Western officials have expressed concern about potential forced transfers of residents to Russia or Russian-occupied territory.
Ukrainian officials urged Kherson residents to resist attempts to relocate them, with one local official alleging that Moscow wanted to take civilians hostage and use them as human shields.
Elsewhere in the invaded country, hundreds of thousands of people in central and western Ukraine woke up on Saturday to power outages and periodic bursts of gunfire. In its latest war tactic, Russia has intensified strikes on power stations, water supply systems and other key infrastructure across the country.
Ukraine’s air force said in a statement Saturday that Russia had launched “a massive missile attack” targeting “critical infrastructure,” adding that it had downed 18 out of 33 cruise missiles launched from the air and sea.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later said that Russian launched 36 missiles, most of which were shot down.
“Those treacherous blows on critically important facilities are characteristic tactics of terrorists,” Zelenskyy said. “The world can and must stop this terror.”
Air raid sirens blared across Ukraine twice by early afternoon, sending residents scurrying into shelters as Ukrainian air defense tried to shoot down explosive drones and incoming missiles.
“Several rockets” targeting Ukraine’s capital were shot down Saturday morning, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging service.
The president’s office said in its morning update that five suicide drones were downed in the central Cherkasy region southeast of Kyiv. Similar reports came from the governors of six western and central provinces, as well as of the southern Odesa region on the Black Sea.
Ukraine’s top diplomat said the day’s attacks proved Ukraine needed new Western-reinforced air defense systems “without a minute of delay.”
“Air defense saves lives,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said on Telegram that almost 1.4 million households lost power as a result of the strikes. He said some 672,000 homes in the western Khmelnytskyi region were affected and another 242,000 suffered outages in the Cherkasy region.
Most of the western city of Khmelnytskyi, which straddles the Bug River and had a pre-war population of 275,000, was left with no electricity, shortly after local media reported several loud explosions.
In a social media post on Saturday, the city council urged local residents to store water “in case it’s also gone within an hour.”
The mayor of Lutsk, a city of 215,000 in far western Ukraine, made a similar appeal, saying that power in the city was partially knocked out after Russian missiles slammed into local energy facilities and damaged one power plant beyond repair.
The central city of Uman, a key pilgrimage center for Hasidic Jews with about 100,000 residents before the war, also was plunged into darkness after a rocket hit a nearby power plant.
Ukraine’s state energy company, Ukrenergo, responded to the strikes by announcing that rolling blackouts would be imposed in Kyiv and 10 Ukrainian regions to stabilize the situation.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, the company accused Russia of attacking “energy facilities within the principal networks of the western regions of Ukraine.” It claimed the scale of destruction was comparable to the fallout earlier this month from Moscow’s first coordinated attack on the Ukrainian energy grid.
Both Ukrenergo and officials in Kyiv have urged Ukrainians to conserve energy. Earlier this week, Zelenskyy called on consumers to curb their power use between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. and to avoid using energy-guzzling appliances such as electric heaters.
Zelenskyy said earlier in the week that 30% of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed since Russia launched the first wave of targeted infrastructure strikes on Oct. 10.
In a separate development, Russian officials said two people were killed and 12 others were wounded by Ukrainian shelling of the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod region near the border.
Kozlowska reported from London.
Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine:
