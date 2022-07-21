Bitcoin Miner Revenues Continue To Plunge, But Will The Rally Change This?

Bitcoin miner revenues have been plummeting ever since the price of BTC peaked back in November. This has put miners in a tight spot, causing a good number of them to sell their BTC holdings in order to keep financing their operations. The same was the case for last week, where miner revenues were once again in the red. However, as the tide begins to change in the crypto market, there may be light at the end of the tunnel for miners.
Miner Revenues Down 4%
For the past month, daily miner revenues have been trending above $18 million but continued recording losses with each passing week. Last week would put an end to this trend when miner revenue fell once again, this time by 4.03%, causing average daily revenues to drop below $18 million. Reports show that miners saw an average of $17.7 million in revenues, more than 60% down from its peak back in November.
What followed this was a sell-off from bitcoin miners across the space. As the profitability plummeted, more BTC had to be offloaded by miners to provide cash flow for their operations. In June alone, miners had sold off 25% of their holdings, and with the prices remaining low, reports for July are expected to show even higher sales for the month of July.
For the last two months, bitcoin miners have been selling more BTC than they were producing. For the month of May, they had sold more than 100% of the BTC produced. This number had jumped 400% in June when public miners sold approximately 14,600 BTC when they had only produced a total of 3,900 BTC, accounting for 25% of all of their holdings.
Surprisingly, fees per day were up 12.61% last week, which brought the percentage of revenue gotten from fees to 2.59%, a 0.38% increase from the prior week.
Will The Bitcoin Rally Help?
The recent rally in the market has seen the price of bitcoin reclaim key technical levels and reach one-month highs. The digital asset had even briefly touched above $24,000 before trending back down, and the first half of the week had been green for the digital asset.
Since the profitability of bitcoin mining is directly tied to the price of the digital asset, it is safe to assume that there may be some uptick in miner revenues for this week. Given that price was trending around $19,000 for most of last week, an increase above $22,000 will see public bitcoin miners realize more revenue from their mining operations.
However, given that the price had not recovered by a wide margin, the rise in daily miner revenue is expected to remain under double-digits. It is also important to note that there is more demand for block space, leading to higher transaction fees on the network, contributing more to the daily miner revenues.
State securities regulators in Texas, New Jersey, Kentucky, and Alabama issued orders.
Slotie runs gambling games in more than 150 different online casinos.
State securities agencies in four jurisdictions have joined forces to accuse a metaverse casino of breaking the law. By offering for sale NFTs that are considered securities.
Slotie NFT, a virtual gambling entity based in Tbilisi, Georgia, claims to be “the largest and fastest growing online casino network on the blockchain.” But on Thursday, state securities regulators in Texas, New Jersey, Kentucky, and Alabama issued emergency cease-and-desist orders against the company.
Claim of NFTs as Securities
Slotie runs gambling games in more than 150 different online casinos. And the company offers NFTs that purport to provide buyers an ownership stake in those establishments. Along with passive stake in the company’s gaming income. Slotie released 10,000 NFTs, with the rarer ones supposedly entitling their holders to a larger portion of the casino’s profits. A huge number of NFT initiatives on the market currently provide holders with the same or comparable services and revenue-sharing benefits.
It was determined by state authorities that the NFTs were unregistered securities issued in contravention of state law. Four states have sought orders requiring Slotie to immediately stop selling its NFTs.
If Slotie doesn’t comply with the instructions by the end of the 30-day period, its owners may face two to ten years in prison in addition to penalties. Meanwhile, the gaming corporation hasn’t publicly addressed the allegations and is even more adamant about its supposedly unlawful operations on Twitter today.
The move is being made at a time when tensions between U.S regulators and NFTs are at an all-time high. Although authorities have been notoriously tight-lipped about their intentions to treat NFTs as securities, recent events suggest that this might soon change.
Bullish STORJ price prediction is $0.4921 to $1.3211.
The STORJ price will also reach $2 soon.
Bearish STORJ price prediction for 2022 is $0.3279.
In Storj (STORJ) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about STORJ to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Storj (STORJ) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Storj (STORJ) is $0.411241 with a 24-hour trading volume of $16,199,403 at the time of writing. However, STORJ has decreased to 0.1% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Storj (STORJ) has a circulating supply of 143,787,438 STORJ. Currently, STORJ trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Mandala Exchange, OKEX, CoinTiger, and BKEX.
What is Storj (STORJ)?
Storj (STORJ) is an Ethereum token that controls the Storj DCS (Decentralized Cloud Storage) network for developers. When a customer uploads a file to Storj DCS, fragments of that file are distributed to a global network of independent nodes.
Storj, one of several competing crypto-powered cloud storage platforms. It was launched in 2014 and its latest version V3 was launched in 2019. The platform allows any computer running its software to rent out untouched hard drive space to users looking for file storage.
Storj (STORJ) Price Prediction 2022
Storj (STORJ) holds the 361st position on CoinGecko right now. STORJ price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contract points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Horizontal channels provide a clear and systematic way to trade by providing buy and sell points. The longer the horizontal channel, the stronger the exit movement will be. There is frequently a price on the channel after exit. the exit often occurs at the fourth contact point on one of the horizontal channel’s lines.
Currently, Storj (STORJ) is at $0.411241. If the pattern continues, the price of STORJ might reach the resistance level of $0.6040, $1.0001, and $1.6893. If the trend reverses, then the price of STORJ may fall to $0.3611.
Storj (STORJ) Support and Resistance Level
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Storj (STORJ).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Storj (STORJ).
Resistance Level 1
$0.4921
Resistance Level 2
$0.7950
Resistance Level 3
$1.3211
Support Level 1
$0. 3279
The charts show that STORJ has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, STORJ might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $1.3211.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the STORJ might plummet to almost $0.3279, a bearish signal.
Storj (STORJ) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Storj (STORJ) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of STORJ lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Storj (STORJ) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the STORJ price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an downward trend. Currently, STORJ is in a bearish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of STORJ at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the STORJ is at a level of 42.21 This means that STORJ is nearly oversold state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
Storj (STORJ) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Storj (STORJ). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Storj (STORJ). Currently, STORJ lies in the range of 16.4511, so it indicates a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Storj (STORJ). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of STORJ lies above 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, STORJ’s RSI is at 42.21, thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of STORJ with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Storj (STORJ).
From the above chart, we can interpret that ETH, BTC, and STORJ are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and STORJ increases or decreases respectively.
Storj (STORJ) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Storj (STORJ)might probably attain $3.5 by 2023.
Storj (STORJ) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Storj (STORJ) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, STORJ might rally to hit $4.6 by 2024.
Storj (STORJ) Price Prediction 2025
If Storj (STORJ) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, STORJ would rally to hit $6.1.
Storj (STORJ) Price Prediction 2026
If Storj (STORJ) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, STORJ would rally to hit $6.9.
Storj (STORJ) Price Prediction 2027
If Storj (STORJ) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, STORJ would rally to hit $7.7.
Storj (STORJ) Price Prediction 2028
If Storj (STORJ) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, STORJ would hit $8.4.
Storj (STORJ) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Storj (STORJ), it would witness major spikes. STORJ might hit $9.7 by 2029.
Storj (STORJ) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in Storj ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Storj (STORJ) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Storj (STORJ) might hit $10 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in Storj network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for STORJ. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Storj (STORJ) in 2022 is $1.3211. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Storj (STORJ) for 2022 is $0.3279.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in Storj ecosystem, the performance of Storj (STORJ) would rise to reach above its new all-time high (ATH) of $3.81 very soon. But, it might also reach $2 if the investors believe that STORJ is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Storj (STORJ)?
Storj is a layer-2 scaling solution that enables off-chain transaction handling.
2. Where can you purchase Storj (STORJ)?
Storj (STORJ) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Mandala Exchange, OKEX, CoinTiger, and BKEX.
3. Will Storj (STORJ) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within Storj platform, Storj (STORJ) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Storj (STORJ)?
On March 28, 2021, Storj (STORJ) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $3.81.
5. Is Storj (STORJ) a good investment in 2022?
Storj (STORJ) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Storj in the past few months, STORJ is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Storj (STORJ) reach $2?
Storj (STORJ) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Storj (STORJ) will hit $2 soon.
7. What will be Storj (STORJ) price by 2023?
Storj (STORJ) price is expected to reach $3.5 by 2023.
8. What will be Storj (STORJ) price by 2024?
Storj (STORJ) price is expected to reach $4.6 by 2024.
9. What will be Storj (STORJ) price by 2025?
Storj (STORJ) price is expected to reach $6.1 by 2025.
10. What will be Storj (STORJ) price by 2026?
Storj (STORJ) price is expected to reach $6.9 by 2026.
It’s time to listen to the other side. Fat Man Terra used to be a cog in the Terra machine, but nowadays he’s the protocol’s biggest critic. He’s also a researcher, and his investigation lead him to believe that Terra was a scam from the very beginning. Of course, Laura Shin’s Do Kwon interview rubbed Fat Man Terra the wrong way. So, exercising his right to reply, he went to the same platform and told his side of the story.
If what Fat Man Terra says is true, the Terra/ Luna story is a horror film.
A court will probably decide if he’s right or wrong, though. Let’s explore his allegations, taking into account that this is just the investigator’s interpretation of the facts. He might know more about the Terra/ Luna case than everyone on Earth, though.
This is the introduction to the episode titled “Fat Man Terra Speaks: Do Kwon Is a ‘Sociopath’ and a ‘Charismatic Manipulator”:
“Fat Man Terra, the anonymous Twitter account dedicated to bringing Do Kwon to justice, reacts to my recent interview with Do Kwon and says what he thinks it revealed about his personality.”
This is the video:
Fat Man Terra Presents The Case
According to the pseudonymous investigator, the Terra creators were “unfairly enriching themselves” and failed to disclose critical information to investors. On purpose.
Regarding his interview with Shin, Fat Man Terra thinks Do Kwon was “dancing around questions” and didn’t answer directly several of them.
He thinks Do Kwon was “intentionally lying” about Terra’s breakup with Chai. Both when it happened and during the interview. At best the situation was “heavily mishandled.”
Fat Man Terra claims that on-chain data shows that TerraForm Labs cashed out billions of dollars. They were always cashing out.
He also thinks there’s proof that the organization has “hundreds of millions stashed away.”
According to the pseudonymous investigator, at the time Terra claimed that the protocol was attacked, but could not find “proof of fraud.”
The investigator also thinks that Do Kwon is “not able to stick to one story.” That’s a characteristic that fraudsters often exhibit. And he claims there’s a reason that regulators all over the world are looking at Terra specifically. Some things don’t add up, and this case is far from over.
Opinions About Do Kwon’s Character
Respectfully, Fat Man Terra goes for the throat. He’s been studying Do Kwon and his diagnosis is that the man is:
A “sociopath with little regard for people’s feelings.”
“Avoiding law enforcement” and “definitely on the run.”
An idiot. Apparently, Do Kwon held all of the company’s bitcoin reserves in a single wallet.
A liar. He had to know that his involvement in the failed algorithmic stablecoin Basis Cash was relevant and should have disclosed it.
A thief. Do Kwon was pretending to believe in Terra over everything and promoting it as such to retail. In reality, he was “simultaneously pulling out” hundreds of millions.
According to Fat Man Terra, it all comes down to that. “If you really believe in UST, why did you cash out so much,” he asks Do Kwon. Also, why did he made up statistics and inflated the network’s numbers?
The investigator will “start to believe he’s sorry” when Do Kwon starts making affected Terra investors whole from his own pocket.
Fat Man Terra Is Still Optimistic
The parasites will always be there, surrounding the crypto space. According to Fat Man Terra, if the industry wants to survive we have to start “calling out scammers” and “pushing for justice.” He believes the industry will develop “failsafe mechanisms” to filter out bad actors and, in general, he’s “optimistic about the future of the space.” Make no mistake, though. Despite the optimism, the investigator claims that “Terra was a scam at every level.”
According to Laura Shin, Do Kwon will be back to answer the allegations in the future.
Solana continues to paint its charts in red, registering declines on its intraday, weekly, biweekly, monthly and year-to-date price metrics.
Solana loses over 7% of its value over the last seven days
SOL’s extended bearish movement will likely pull the asset below $25
Solana’s current TVL is less than a billion
The crypto has already lost 89.3% of its November 6, 2021 all-time high (ATH) of $259.96 and is currently trading at $27.81 according to tracking from Coingecko at the time of this writing.
Over the last seven days, the altcoin dropped by 7.4%. On a 14-day period, Solana declined by over 15% as it failed to make any kind of recovery for quite some time now.
As if the cryptocurrency hasn’t suffered enough already, its analysis points indicate it is due for a bearish pull in this extended crypto winter.
Solana Seen Dropping Before Bouncing Back
After Solana fell below the crucial $30 marker, its chart had red candlesticks for three straight days, putting its trajectory into a further decline.
The digital asset’s problems became bigger when it dropped below $28 as its 20 and 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicated sellers having a huge advantage this time.
A piece of good news, however, is that despite having another bearish run, Solana managed to keep its hopes of making a bounce back intact.
A massive downward pull will likely put the altcoin in $26.3 support which will give sellers the opportunity to do their work and deflate SOL’s price further, all the way to $24.
After this, the digital coin is seen to have some breathing room and prepare for an upward price rally which will target the $27 to $29 range.
If Solana manages this, it will recover some of its losses over the last week. Analysts, however, are seeing a slow moving phase for the crypto asset.
Solana’s DeFi Locked Value Plummets To Under A Billion
Solana used to rival some of the more prominent blockchains in terms of its Decentralized Finance (DeFi) total value lock (TVL).
Just last year, the network’s TVL recorded a massive surge as it reached over $10 billion. However, at press time, that value significantly dropped and is at just above $860 million.
Not only did Solana’s TVL dried up, it is in danger of going down even more as the DeFi industry has lost a lot of its momentum.
It would appear not many people are willing to gamble and take risks in a market that is under a bearish streak.
If this continues, SOL will likely end-up falling below the $25 marker and will lose any chance of triggering a bullish rally on the way to hitting another all-time high.
Yuga Labs, makers of Bored Ape Yacht Club, rake in the highest NFT royalties.
Roughly 27% of all Ethereum NFT royalties were distributed to the top 10.
The creators of Ethereum NFTs have earned $1.8 billion in royalties from their creations’ secondary sales on exchanges like OpenSea, according to a new analysis published by Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital.
Researchers Sal Qadir and Gabe Parker from Galaxy Digital discovered that the average royalty charge for NFT writers on OpenSea (the biggest overall marketplace by transaction volume) had doubled, going from 3% to 6%. They made this observation based on research data.
Key Players Rake in the Most
The researchers also found that the vast majority of royalties were collected by only 10 organizations, which implies that control over the NFT economy may be more tightly concentrated than previously believed.
Roughly 27% of all Ethereum NFT royalties were distributed to the top 10, equivalent to nearly half a billion dollars. The research uses data from Flipside Crypto to assert that 482 NFT collections generated 80% of all market royalties in total.
The “minting” or first sale of NFTs, which are proprietary blockchain tokens, often takes place on a separate website built by the NFT producers or on a specific launchpad made accessible by some markets. NFTs may be resold via various online markets once they have been minted.
Yuga Labs, makers of Bored Ape Yacht Club, rake in the highest NFT royalties. The $4 billion company has made over $147 million in royalties since it shifted its attention to producing blockchain games. This is hardly unexpected given that Yuga’s big Otherside metaverse land mint earlier this year generated $561,000,000 in sales in only 24 hours.
Ethereum completed its shift from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) via the highly anticipated “merge” last September 15, 2022.
But after more than a month from that historic event, Bitcoin’s closest rival still has nothing to show for as its price flat-lined as it failed to take off despite the hype that surrounded the second largest cryptocurrency before the merge.
Ethereum struggles to breach and sustain the $1,300 marker
ETH is caught in a pattern that will extend its bearish momentum
A bullish run is still possible with $1,400 as the immediate target
At press time, according to tracking from Coingecko, Ethereum is trading at $1,297 and while it managed to increase by 3.6% over the last 30 days, it is still nowhere near the level it was expected to be after its blockchain’s transition.
The coming days could prove to be more challenging for the digital asset as there’s a possibility it could experience severe price dump.
Ethereum Could Be Looking At $1,000 As Support
The altcoin’s daily technical chart shows its price established a symmetrical triangle pattern which accelerates prevailing trend movement.
In Ethereum’s case, this is not favorable news considering it has been on a consistent decline over the last few weeks.
With its current bearish momentum, ETH could end up being in a steep fall all the way to support range of between $1,200 and $1,000.
The asset’s volatility is also high, but this could work either way as it presents an opportunity for an upward break in the trendline that could trigger a price rally up to $1,400.
If Ethereum manages to keep $1,400 as a resistance marker and continue with a bullish movement, it could prime itself to test the $1,550 levels.
The King Of Altcoins Can Still Surge
While some sectors in the crypto space has called the Merge as a dud, Ethereum still has a lot of fight left in it as there is still chance for it to surge and be back in conversations of being at par with Bitcoin.
In fact, even if BTC price remains in status quo and consolidates for a while, ETH’s could start its own rally to surge and invalidate the previous bearish thesis about its trajectory.
If the conditions are met and Ethereum manages to flip the crucial $1,730 resistance marker, it will revisit the psychological $2,000 level.
If that happens, the digital asset will be several steps closer to its all-time high of $4,878 which was attained in November of last year.
