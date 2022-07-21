I’m a budget pro – Dollar Tree has a “Plus” section of $5 items and can save you a fortune compared to Walmart

DOLLAR Tree made waves in late 2021 when the discount chain decided to raise most prices from $1 to $1.25.

The store has also committed to expanding its Dollar Tree Plus sections, where shoppers can find more expensive items.

1 Also, aisles are appearing in hundreds more Dollar Tree stores this year

Dollar Tree launched Plus at 100 locations in 2019, and they’ve continued to expand as the chain tries to diversify its products.

Another 500 stores were updated with Plus sections in 2021, and Dollar Tree plans to add Plus items to another 1,500 this year.

“We believe that testing additional price points above $1 for Dollar Tree products over time will allow us to expand our assortment, introduce new products and meet more of our customers’ everyday needs,” said President and CEO Michael Witynski in a statement.

“Our brand promise is that customers get great value for what they spend at Dollar Tree. We will continue to staunchly defend that promise regardless of the price point.”

How Dollar Tree Plus can save you money

Through its plus areas, the dollar shop can sell higher quality products without giving up its identity as a cheaper retailer.

While it’s hard to beat $1.25, the plus prices are still quite low as items typically range from $3 to $5.

And as one shopper pointed out on social media, Dollar Tree’s Plus selection offers many items similar to pricier offerings at other stores.

TikToker and YouTuber Budget_beauty posted a video showing some of the items in stock at their local Dollar Tree’s Plus section.

Jenn, who runs the account, highlighted nine kitchen staples she found, including a $5 bamboo cutting board and non-stick skillet.

For comparison, bamboo cutting boards are $10 to $20 at Walmart, while skillets are around $15.

One of the best deals Jenn found was a $5 metal muffin tin, since she’d just spent $15 on an identical tray at Walmart.

She also spotted two glass baking pans, one 54 square inches and one 117 square inches, both for $5.

Other $5 items included metal coffee mugs, wine glasses, baking sheets, and pizza pans.

In addition to a wide selection of kitchen products, Dollar Tree also regularly stocks its plus sections with electronics, clothing, decor, toys, and more.

Dollar Tree has more than 15,500 stores across the United States and Canada. You can find your nearest one by checking the store locator tool.

By the end of 2024, the chain wants to have Plus branches at 5,000 locations.

The Sun contacted Dollar Tree for comment.

Maximize your savings at Dollar Tree

Whether you’re browsing Dollar Tree’s Plus selection or combing through $1 items, there are ways you can save money at the checkout.

Though Dollar Tree doesn’t have an app, shoppers can find discounts and clip coupons in the chain’s weekly ad.

The store also accepts manufacturer coupons, like those from Proctor & Gamble’s P&G Good Everyday initiative.

However, Dollar Tree doesn’t accept coupons online, so you’ll have to shop in person if you want to stack discounts.

