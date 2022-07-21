As lieutenant governor, Fetterman oversees Pennsylvania’s five-person Board of Pardons, which has seen dozens of commutation recommendations under his leadership. Between March 2019 and April 2022, the council sent at least 46 recommendations to Governor Tom Wolf (D), while the Philadelphia plaintiff‘s Julia Terruso reported in May.
I’m a budget pro – Dollar Tree has a “Plus” section of $5 items and can save you a fortune compared to Walmart
DOLLAR Tree made waves in late 2021 when the discount chain decided to raise most prices from $1 to $1.25.
The store has also committed to expanding its Dollar Tree Plus sections, where shoppers can find more expensive items.
Dollar Tree launched Plus at 100 locations in 2019, and they’ve continued to expand as the chain tries to diversify its products.
Another 500 stores were updated with Plus sections in 2021, and Dollar Tree plans to add Plus items to another 1,500 this year.
“We believe that testing additional price points above $1 for Dollar Tree products over time will allow us to expand our assortment, introduce new products and meet more of our customers’ everyday needs,” said President and CEO Michael Witynski in a statement.
“Our brand promise is that customers get great value for what they spend at Dollar Tree. We will continue to staunchly defend that promise regardless of the price point.”
How Dollar Tree Plus can save you money
Through its plus areas, the dollar shop can sell higher quality products without giving up its identity as a cheaper retailer.
While it’s hard to beat $1.25, the plus prices are still quite low as items typically range from $3 to $5.
And as one shopper pointed out on social media, Dollar Tree’s Plus selection offers many items similar to pricier offerings at other stores.
TikToker and YouTuber Budget_beauty posted a video showing some of the items in stock at their local Dollar Tree’s Plus section.
Jenn, who runs the account, highlighted nine kitchen staples she found, including a $5 bamboo cutting board and non-stick skillet.
For comparison, bamboo cutting boards are $10 to $20 at Walmart, while skillets are around $15.
One of the best deals Jenn found was a $5 metal muffin tin, since she’d just spent $15 on an identical tray at Walmart.
She also spotted two glass baking pans, one 54 square inches and one 117 square inches, both for $5.
Other $5 items included metal coffee mugs, wine glasses, baking sheets, and pizza pans.
In addition to a wide selection of kitchen products, Dollar Tree also regularly stocks its plus sections with electronics, clothing, decor, toys, and more.
Dollar Tree has more than 15,500 stores across the United States and Canada. You can find your nearest one by checking the store locator tool.
By the end of 2024, the chain wants to have Plus branches at 5,000 locations.
The Sun contacted Dollar Tree for comment.
Maximize your savings at Dollar Tree
Whether you’re browsing Dollar Tree’s Plus selection or combing through $1 items, there are ways you can save money at the checkout.
Though Dollar Tree doesn’t have an app, shoppers can find discounts and clip coupons in the chain’s weekly ad.
The store also accepts manufacturer coupons, like those from Proctor & Gamble’s P&G Good Everyday initiative.
However, Dollar Tree doesn’t accept coupons online, so you’ll have to shop in person if you want to stack discounts.
The Sun spoke to a Dollar Tree superfan who shared her must-buy items and those to avoid.
For more of the best ways to save money at Dollar Tree, we’ve rounded up these four shopping tips.
I'm a budget pro – Dollar Tree has a "Plus" section of $5 items and can save you a fortune compared to Walmart
Jets’ Elijah Moore gets long-awaited chance to play
Denzel Mims has been waiting for his opportunity with the Jets, and he might finally get one Sunday in Denver.
Head coach Robert Saleh said the underused receiver will be active for the first time this season against the Broncos, replacing fellow receiver Elijah Moore, who requested a trade on Thursday and will not play in the game.
Mims also requested a trade in August, but the Jets did not accept the third-year wide receiver’s request. Instead, they gave him a healthy zero for their first six games. Both Mims and Moore have been unhappy with their lack of offensive involvement during their careers with the Jets.
“He comes and works. He does his job,” Saleh said of Mims ahead of practice on Friday. “He’s leading the scout team, he’s getting extra reps with the team, so he’s ready to play. He’s prepared to play and he’s going to take his opportunity.
The amount of opportunities Mims will have this week remains unclear. Saleh wouldn’t commit to him being in the starting lineup. Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson, Braxton Berrios and likely Jeff Smith remain ahead of Mims on the depth chart.
Mims, who declined to speak to the media Friday, had just eight receptions for 133 yards in 11 games last season.
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has been limited to practice this week due to a hamstring issue. It’s expected to be a game-time decision, but Saleh said he “fully expects” Wilson to play.
“Ultimate competitor,” Saleh said. “There’s no way he’s letting go of what hurts him [to keep him out]. It must be broken enough not to play. So I expect him to play.
DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle) remains out for the Jets and S Ashtyn Davis (hamstring) will be a game-time decision, according to Saleh.
The Jets welcomed 12-year-old NFL veteran DT Linval Joseph, who played for the Giants from 2010 to 2013, during a visit Friday. He played 14 games with the Chargers last season.
Magic’s limit reaching but fall to Hawks, Jalen Suggs exits with ankle injury
After Wednesday’s season-opening loss to the Detroit Pistons, one of coach Jamahl Mosley’s messages to the Orlando Magic was simple.
“Stop reaching,” Mosley said. “If you trust your positioning and get there on time, you don’t have to reach for the basketball.”
The message was precise because, to Mosley, the solution to one of the issues the Magic had in Detroit wasn’t complicated and could have been amplified leading into Friday’s 108-98 loss to the Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
“It’s very simple,” Mosley said. “On closeouts, sit down, understand who it is you’re guarding and don’t reach for the basketball. Play positional defense, get your chest in front of the guy and sit down and guard.”
The message was heard.
“It’s just discipline,” guard Terrence Ross said. “Got to learn from when guys are driving, no need to reach. Keep your hands out, keep your hands up.”
While the execution was better Friday compared to Wednesday, the Magic still have work to do in other areas.
Reaches weren’t the only issue that plagued Orlando against the Pistons. Turnovers and defensive rebounding were also problems. Giveaways remained an issue against Atlanta, with the Magic having 19 turnovers for 24 Atlanta points, including 16 in the final three quarters for 22 points.
The Magic’s tendency to reach despite having good defensive positioning undid them against Detroit with Orlando committing 24 fouls — 7 in the fourth — and the Pistons attempting 24 free throws.
The Magic did a better job of defending without fouling against the Hawks, who have what Mosley called a “dynamic backcourt” in Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.
Orlando fouled the Hawks 19 times, limiting them to 16 free throws.
“We did good with defending without fouling,” Paolo Banchero said. “That was one of the good things we did.”
Young is especially skilled at drawing fouls, finishing in the top 10 of free-throw attempts per game the previous three seasons.
The Magic did a great job defending Young in the first half (2 points — 0-of-7 and 0-of 5 on 3s — 8 assists and 3 turnovers) but he got loose in the second, finishing with 25 points (7-of-24, 4-of-11 on 3s), 13 assists and 6 turnovers.
Murray had 20 points, 9 assists, 9 rebounds, 3 steals and 7 turnovers. John Collins recorded 23 points (9-of-14, 3-of-4 on 3s) and 13 rebounds. Atlanta shot 41.9% on 3s (13-of-31) compared to Orlando’s 23.5% (8-of-34).
Cole Anthony, who made his season debut Friday after sitting out Wednesday’s game and Thursday’s practice because of an illness, led Orlando with 25 points (8-of-12, 4-of-5 on 3s) in 28 minutes.
Paolo Banchero had 20 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double in addition to 3 blocks.
“That’s always going to be our game keys,” Mosley said. “That’s part of showing your hands, positional defense first. And forcing the contested tough shot. Not necessarily going to get the block but contest the shot first. Now you’re in a position for our other guys to help rebound.”
Anthony, who came off the bench for the first time since April 14, 2021, had been a game-time decision heading into Friday, with Mosley saying that Anthony was able to go through “a little bit” of Friday morning’s shootaround.
Jalen Suggs left Friday’s game in the third quarter with an ankle injury, later being ruled out.
He landed awkwardly on his foot after taking a foul on a drive in the third. He originally went right to the bench but hopped back to the locker room with team trainers.
The Magic ruled Suggs out in the fourth, saying Suggs sprained the ankle.
Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee rehabilitation), Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined.
The Magic will play the Boston Celtics in their home opener Saturday at Amway Center to conclude their back-to-back.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Fetterman lambasted after man exonerated of murder allegedly involved in another murder
Republicans are castigating Pennsylvania’s Democratic candidate for the US Senate, Lt. Governor John Fetterman because a man – exonerated from a murder conviction and released from prison by the US Attorney’s Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU) Philadelphia district Larry Krasner, whom Fetterman supports — was allegedly involved in another murder in September.
On Thursday, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported that Jahmir Harris, 32, who was released from prison last year, is wanted for his alleged role in the murder of Charles Gossett, 50, in September.
‘Prosecutors say Harris was identified by security footage as the driver of a vehicle from which two gunmen exited before shooting Charles Gossett, 50, in the back of the head at around 2 a.m.’ , Steve Keeley and Kelly Rule of Fox 29 reported. On Friday afternoon, Keeley tweeted in which Harris traveled.
This is what John Fetterman argues. He has blood on his hands!!!
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 21, 2022
Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter to slam Fetterman, saying that’s what the Democrat is “backing” and “he’s got blood on his hands!!!”
Republican strategist Arthur Schwartz also tore Fetterman apart. Schwartz posted Harris’ photo and asked Fetterman, “Is that Morgan Freeman?” The Democrat drew criticism for suggesting the 1994 film The Shawshank Redemptionin which Freeman starred, justifies the release of convicted killers from prison.
Hey @JohnFetterman. Is it Morgan Freeman? #Not in
—Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 21, 2022
Fetterman tried to distance himself from Krasner the other day a bit, but said one thing he still supports is Krasner’s campaign to exonerate prisoners. Here’s how it goes
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 20, 2022
🚨 This man was RELEASED by DA Larry Krasner’s so-called ‘Conviction Integrity Unit’, which John Fetterman called ‘truly groundbreaking’ pic.twitter.com/HXaO7k0g9a
— Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) October 20, 2022
“VOTE REPUBLICAN,” tweeted Stephen Miller, senior adviser to former President Donald Trump.
VOTE REPUBLICAN.
—Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 21, 2022
Just another day in @JoshShapiroPAfrom Pennsylvania
— ShapiroExposed.com (@JackPosobiec) October 20, 2022
Harris was convicted of the December 2012 murder of Louis Porter, who was shot in the head in front of his own five-year-old son. He was sentenced to life without parole in 2015, but was cleared and released by Krasner’s CIU last year, which Fetterman praised earlier this week while speaking with Semafor’s David Weigel:
There are plenty of things I agree with him on. One thing about him that I supported is that he is released, I think it is about two dozen innocent individuals who have spent decades in prison. I think that’s really fair. It’s not hard on crime to allow innocent people to die in prison. But there are other issues on which we disagree.
.@DA_LarryKrasner an unwavering commitment to systemic criminal justice reform has been resoundingly affirmed with a *true mandate.*
His efforts literally saved innocent people from death in prison.
Its sentencing integrity unit model should be mandatory in all 67 counties in the PA.
— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) May 19, 2021
“It’s relative to only six in Wolf’s first termnone under former Republican Governor Tom Corbett, and only five during former Democratic Governor Ed Rendell’s eight years in office,” Terruso wrote.
Fetterman also said Pennsylvania should have released convicts ‘from the start’ during the 2020 Chinese coronavirus breakout and said he believed Pennsylvania could empty its prisons by a third ‘and not return anyone. less secure”.
Timberwolves fall to Utah in overtime
Rudy Gobert is an eraser of errors. The big man is the most dominant interior defensive player and rebounder in the entire NBA. That’s why Minnesota paid such a ransom to Utah to acquire his services this offseason.
Gobert’s impact has been obvious through two games. He controls the paint and the glass, as advertised. But his impact can only take Minnesota so far if no one else is going to carry their weight in the nitty gritty areas that ultimately determine games.
The Timberwolves nearly experienced that reality in their season opener, and then indeed suffered defeat Friday, falling 132-126 in overtime to Utah (2-0) on Target Center to drop to 1-1 on the season.
Minnesota screamed out to a 17-point first-half lead, as the Timberwolves forced Utah turnovers and used transition to turn those giveaways into easy buckets on the other end.
That pace led to an offensive flow that allowed Minnesota to score 41 first-quarter points.
The Wolves led by nine at the break. But as was the case in their season opener Wednesday against Oklahoma City, the third quarter spelled trouble.
The Timberwolves trailed by seven with 1 minute, 20 seconds to play, but they closed regulation on a 7-0 run, highlighted by the game-tying bucket by D’Angelo Russell, where the guard put defender Mike Conley on his butt before calmly nailing a mid-range jumper with four seconds to play.
Lauri Markkanen got a good look on the other end to close regulation, but was off the mark.
But Utah closed the game out in overtime. Minnesota trailed by two with less than 30 seconds to play when Karl-Anthony Towns found Gobert on the interior. Gobert missed the dunk, but was fouled. However, he missed both free-throws. Utah gained possession, and Markkanen delivered the dagger on the other end.
BRIEFLY
Wolves forward Kyle Anderson left the game in the first half with back spasms after just one minute of action and did not return.
Wall Street Courts, Hong Kong strongman John Lee
US finance CEOs will attend a conference in Hong Kong featuring the man who crushed dissent and the rule of law in the city.
