National Green Tribunal Recruitment 2022 » Steno, Driver Post
NGT Recruitment 2022: National Green Tribunal, New Delhi (NGT) has issued the latest notification for the National Green Tribunal recruitment 2022 of Assistant (Judicial), Stenographer Grade-I, Hindi Translator, Librarian, Stenographer Grade-II, Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade) Vacancy at 27 Posts in NGT Jobs. Interested candidates can apply to NGT Recruitment 2022 through the official website […]
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is feeling in his life’s form ahead of the World Cup and thriving from competing in England with Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope
Jordan Pickford believes he is heading into the World Cup in the shape of his life and thriving with the competition he now has for his place in England.
The Everton goalkeeper was Gareth Southgate’s first-choice keeper between the sticks and helped his country reach the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and Euro 2020 final.
He now has serious competition for his place with Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale who hasn’t been wrong since joining the Gunners last year.
Nick Pope has also been excellent for Newcastle this season and came on in Pickford’s absence for the Three Lions in their last two games before the World Cup in September.
However, it would be a big surprise if Pickford weren’t number one in Qatar, given his reliability for Everton and for Southgate.
And Pickford admits he will enter the World Cup next month full of confidence having been a model of consistency for club and country over the past few years.
Speaking to talkSPORT’s Micky Gray in an exclusive interview, the Everton star said: “I feel my own form has been good.
“I think I’ve continued and been consistent for the past two years now and I’m still striving to get better and better.
“I feel like I started well, unfortunately I missed the games against England and a game against West Ham due to injury.
“But I worked hard to get back on the pitch as quickly as possible.
“My own form is good and I keep building and building and every game I’m ready for.”
When asked if he was in the best shape of his career, he replied: “The most consistent over the last two or three years, yes.”
England have never had so many solid options in goal, but Pickford are embracing the competition they now have at international level.
“You always want competition. I thrive on competition. It pushes me to get better,” he said.
“If they push you, I have to take the next step, so they have to push you even further.
“For me it’s just about being the best, having a good group of goalkeepers for England, because we always want the best for each other. I think we’re all okay with that, if it’s Popey, Rammers, Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, we’ve got plenty.
“It’s just about being the best I can be and the guys keep pushing me to get better. I really appreciate that competitive pressure behind me.
Pickford is already one of England’s most successful goalkeepers, and he believes his experience of dealing with high-pressure moments in previous tournaments will stand him in good stead in Qatar.
“Being a young boy from Washington and growing up making his England debut is your dream,” he continued.
“I have 45 caps now and I’ve come a long way and worked hard for it.
“To be in the final, to be in the semi-finals in two big tournaments, it puts a lot of pressure on you and I feel like I’m handling that well. But it’s about continuing, improving, never being just happy to reach a final or a semi-final, it’s about winning it and being in a winning team, and I think with this English team we have this great opportunity.”
And what about England’s chances of glory this winter?
“I’m really confident,” Pickford said. “We have a great squad, we felt like we were beaten in the final and semi-final.
“We had this disappointment and this defeat by not going all the way, by not getting the winner’s medal.
“I think you can only learn from this, you can learn from the negatives.
“We know what defeat looks like now, so it’s about us being a group and stepping up and going all the way.
“We know there’s so much competition in the World Cup, but when we’re in our A game I feel like we’re a top team.”
You can listen to Everton vs Crystal Palace from Jordan Pickford live on talkSPORT 2 this Saturday, kick off at 3pm
Mike Preston: For Ravens team lacking identity, game vs. Browns will be a true test of character | COMMENTARY
The Ravens are still searching for their identity on both offense and defense, but a defining moment of the 2022 season will come Sunday when they face the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.
It’s a character game.
A week ago, the Ravens (3-3) dominated the New York Giants for nearly four quarters, but they were penalized 10 times for 74 yards and committed two turnovers in the last six minutes in a 24-20 loss.
The defeat was embarrassing and humiliating, especially since the Ravens were beaten by much-maligned quarterback Daniel Jones.
“Our attitude … we’re pissed off about losing — everyone is,” Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said. “Our fans are pissed off and all of us are pissed off, but at the same time, we can’t dwell on it. We’ve got to move on here and get focused on the Browns. And the young guys, they’re dialed in, as well. Everybody is focusing up. We’re just ready to go out there and put on a show, because we’re so mad — real talk.”
Every season has moments like this, when a team either shows grit and perseverance after a tough loss or the players shrink and curl into the fetal position. The Ravens need to show some resolve.
They are playing at home, where two weeks ago they ended a five-game losing streak at M&T Bank Stadium. They are playing an AFC North opponent, a team built in their own likeness with the league’s No. 1 rushing attack. The Browns (2-4) also trail the Ravens by a game in the division race.
“I think the only frustrations I sense is that we know how good we can be, and we know that a lot of these issues are self-inflicted,” Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley said. “When you are your own biggest enemy, I think that’s really something that can frustrate anyone. We know how much talent we have on this team, and we’re going to pull it together. That’s kind of the frustration everyone has.”
This is a good time for such a test. After facing the Browns, the Ravens have a short week of preparation with basically one day of practice before travelling to Tampa Bay on Thursday night.
But after meeting the Buccaneers (3-3), the Ravens play at the New Orleans Saints (2-5) on “Monday Night Football,” have a bye week and then face a run of losing teams including the Carolina Panthers (1-5), Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4), Denver Broncos (2-4) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4). A win against Cleveland would give the Ravens some confidence before taking on future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, and then maybe they can halt their current pattern of win-loss, win-loss, win-loss … which puts them near .500 at the end of the season.
That may or may not be good enough to get into the postseason, but the Ravens don’t want to sweat it. It all starts with a game against the Browns at a time when the Ravens are in search of their own identity.
In the previous three seasons under offensive coordinator Greg Roman, the Ravens were known as a running team, but they haven’t been as dominant on the ground this year. All teams strive for balance, but the good ones have a go-to strength in a time of need.
Are the Ravens a running team (157 carries) or a passing one (181 attempts)? They signed speedy veteran receiver DeSean Jackson this week, which is amusing because the Ravens have a history of bringing in receivers past their prime. If Lamar Jackson had been more accurate in the last three games, Devin Duvernay would have three more touchdown catches and fellow wideout Tylan Wallace and tight end Mark Andrews would each have one, and there would be no need for the former Philadelphia Eagles star.
On defense, the Ravens are having a similar identity crisis. Under former defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, the Ravens were pressure oriented, which left their cornerbacks exposed in one-on-one matchups. In crunch time, Martindale would blitz from anywhere on the field.
It’s different with first-year defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. He is mixing and matching but doesn’t seem to have a major strength, especially with so many injuries in the secondary. It’s hard to tell if the Ravens are playing more zone or more man-to-man coverage. They seem confused at times, which is why they have allowed three fourth-quarter comebacks this season, including four touchdowns in a Week 2 meltdown against the Miami Dolphins.
The Ravens are prepared to move on and face Cleveland running back Nick Chubb, who leads the league in rushing with 649 yards and has seven touchdowns on 110 carries.
“The thing about Nick Chubb is his downhill [style] is just a combination of explosiveness and power,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “You’re not going to throw an arm in there, you’re not going to throw a shoulder in there, an elbow or something like that, and knock him down. You have to bring everything you’ve got. You have to wrap him up, and then everyone else has to come too, because he’s going to be running and bringing it 100 miles an hour with a lot of power.”
The Browns also have a strong offensive line and are extremely athletic on the defensive front with ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. But Cleveland has lost three straight since starting 2-1, and quarterback Jacoby Brissett has been inconsistent. That’s usually a big deal, except the Ravens lost to Jones last week.
But that’s all irrelevant to the Ravens now. They want to win. They need to win.
Their character is at stake.
Sainted: May you receive the same kindness you showed my husband
Sainted
Sainted to the guests and staff at Kowalski’s in White Bear Lake on Monday morning, Oct. 17.
My husband has a condition that affects his mobility; sometimes it can worsen dramatically within a short period of time. Earlier this week I had him at Kowalski’s to enjoy a Starbucks coffee while I shopped. As he tried to navigate the short walk into and around the store he suddenly could barely move his legs. The kindness, patience and respect by everyone in the vicinity as he inched his way forward helped him maintain his dignity; something very important to a senior who is very aware of his disability.
May all of you, and the seniors you love, be the recipient of the same kindness that you showed my husband.
Barbara Romstad, White Bear Lake
Sainted
Thanks to everyone who attended and helped with the luncheon on Oct. 13 for the remaining members of Stillwater’s Korean War-era H & H Last Man’s Club. It was a fitting tribute to the club members being honored and, with more than 65 community and military leaders present, it also marked the conclusion of a remarkable 136-year tradition in Stillwater.
The Korean War is sometimes referred to as a “forgotten war.” We are grateful that the service of these particular Stillwater veterans was not forgotten. A special thanks to Richard and Judy Anderson of the Lowell Inn, whose generosity made the event possible.
Jack Johnson and Mike Polehna, co-hosts of the H & H Last Man’s Club 69th Annual Reunion Luncheon
Sainted
To the Inver Grove Heights Fire Department for the terrific Open House on Sunday Oct. 16 at the new headquarters on Courthouse Boulevard. How proud and thankful we are of all the service people who keep us safe.
They welcomed us into an informative, enlightening experience. The setup, the demonstrations of the equipment and participation of adults and children of all ages was very impressive. Citizens of our community should all be appreciative of who they are and what they do.
Barbara Scheuble, Inver Grove Heights
Sainted
I want to give a big Sainted to my great friend Lisa O. She drove me to Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater this past Tuesday for my surgery and stayed the entire time with me. She picked up my prescriptions for me. She got me home and got me all settled in. I can never thank her enough for her help.
Laura McGinn, St. Paul
ASK IRA: Is small ball leaving Heat headed for a fall?
Q: The Heat are missing defense, toughness and physicality in the frontcourt. How could they not have found a suitable replacement for P.J. Tucker? — Brian.
Q: Pat Riley needs to get on the phone with James Jones in Phoenix and get Jae Crowder back in Miami ASAP. Our lack of size is problematic. – Greg, Jacksonville.
A: Agree and agree (but not sure if the Heat have anything to entice the Suns when it comes to Jae Crowder). While the rebounding numbers look competitive, the Heat’s size deficit puts them at a deficit at the moments of truth. And the same can be said when it comes to defensive deterrence. And the thing is, Friday is a game where you could make an argument for going smaller, with the Celtics playing Jayson Tatum at power forward. But as foul trouble, such as Friday’s, shows, you need to not only have a Plan B, but maybe a Plan C, as well. For the Heat, that was Haywood Highsmith. The Heat’s shortcoming to this stage have plenty to do with their short . . . coming.
Q: I feel like Tyler Herro forced his way into the starting lineup and the Heat succumbed to his demands. By removing Max Strus, we lose shooting and spacing. Tyler Herro was the Sixth Man of the Year and worked perfectly against second units. His new contract shouldn’t matter, it’s not what’s best for the team. He still got his minutes and we won with Max Strus starting and Herro coming off the bench. – Brian.
A: Or you could simply start Jimmy Butler at power forward, and then feature both Tyler Herro and Max Strus in the starting lineup. But that also is a matter of appeasing a player, since Jimmy made clear he does not want to be the Heat’s starting power forward. So there always are going to be personality and contractual elements in play, factors beyond what makes the best strategic sense. But, yes, Tyler with the second unit certainly provided benefits the current mix is missing.
Q: I’ve got a crazy trade proposal for you Ira. Russell Westbrook and the two Lakers’ first-round picks for Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson. The Lakers are desperate for 3-point shooting, so let’s offer them one of the NBA’s best. Both Lowry and Robinson have bad contracts we can escape. And those Lakers picks will be high. – David.
A: And I’ve got a crazier response. If the Lakers were to bite, I think you would have to consider it.
Charlie Kirk needed a friend
Kirk finally came out and did this. But at least initially, his most important allies and friends weren’t other teenagers. They were donors, many of whom were in their 70s and 80s, who were also his financial supporters. He had met them on the Tea Party circuit, in hotel ballrooms and country club meeting rooms, at fundraisers for local politicians and the suburban rallies where he often stood, nervously, at the debut, in an oversized suit and tie to say a few words about the country’s future and its desire to bring young Americans together in the GOP.
At first, even to them, Kirk wasn’t that suave. At first — according to Joe Walsh, then a Republican congressman from Illinois who eventually fell out with Kirk and became a vocal Never Trumper — many aging GOP donors thought Kirk looked like a jerk. Walsh says he was “a kiddie bean” with an awkward facial twitch. Still, there was something about him that they began to like. Kirk grew up with you. You would take him out to dinner and he would devour the food like he hadn’t eaten in weeks. You would give him advice on what to watch and he would watch it. You invite him to an event and he comes. Many people in conservative Chicago circles who met Kirk at the time became eager to help a child with boundless energy who supported the larger cause of saving America from Obama-ism. Eventually they started to think that Charlie Kirk was actually cool. And they wanted to hang out with him. Kirk had finally found his clique: old people with money.
Kirk loved the scene. Betrothal to the rich agreed with him. The two biggest events at the time were CPAC, the conservative political action conference held annually at the end of February, and Restoration Weekend, a gathering of political buffs, donors and newcomers who gathered each November to chart America’s path. coming.
But between those events there was a lot of socializing for him and a group of other energetic conservative supplicants looking to raise money for their groups. All aimed to rub shoulders with donors at every opportunity. They knew where to go. Palm Beach was warm during the winter season. Manhattan was hot all the time. (Kirk would tell a friend that $10,000 was like lunch money for the average donor there, thanks to the high cost of living.) Wyoming was teeming with deep-pocketed hunters at the height of elk season. from September to December.
Kirk likes to tell the story of his first encounter with Foster Friess, the politically incorrect born-again Christian who once told a TV reporter that women could avoid getting pregnant by holding aspirin between their knees, keeping thus their legs closed. Before arriving at the 2012 Republican National Convention in Florida where he met Friess, Kirk memorized the names and faces of the country’s top far-right supporters. He was a guy who was now doing his homework. He would bump into Friess in a stairwell and Friess would end up cutting Kirk off his first big check. But there were many others. Kirk’s early fans included a suburban jeweler, a pavement tycoon, and local Tea Party activists.
As time passed and Kirk’s star rose, his list of supporters began to look more impressive. Eventually, he befriended a politically hip Palm Beach couple, Lee and Allie Hanley. The Hanleys weren’t like some of his former supporters who wore sport golf shirts and were sometimes gruff. They were a couple from Greenwich, Connecticut, always exquisitely dressed, who summered on Fishers Island, WASP’s ultra-exclusive enclave off the Connecticut coast, and wintered in Palm Beach in a Mediterranean style house designed by the iconic architect Maurice Fatio. Lee, the heir to a brick-and-oil fortune, was a Yale alumnus and track star.
Charlie Kirk has become a familiar face in their Palm Beach neighborhood where, on oceanfront porches and patios during “social season” from October to May, he and other fundraisers have arrived in ongoing, and millions of dollars have been pledged to Conservative candidates and causes.
With Allie’s influence on him and a stylish new wardrobe, Kirk got the “makeover” he needed, Walsh recalled. He replaced his outdated suits with expensive sports coats, which he paired with starched white oxfords and cool streetwear sneakers or leather lace-ups the color of desert sand. Soon he would be donning hip-patterned socks and sporting a trendy hairstyle. His tic subsided and the Chicago twang dissipated.
It wouldn’t be long before the Reagan-loving kid from suburban Chicago was content to hit the rich for cash. He hung out with them in their sprawling vacation homes, hunting and fishing with them, attending their lavish birthday parties, and conversing with God on their boats. A fundraising manager, almost twice as old as Kirk, recalls arriving at a donor’s beach house for a meeting and noticing Kirk pacing in the backyard. court on his cell. He was there as a guest. Kirk would soon also be included in important strategy sessions with conservative power brokers desperate to overcome Obama-ism and take back Washington in 2016. These would occur in lavish living rooms with expensive period furniture and museum-quality artwork, a far cry from the McMansion-dotted suburbs where Kirk had grown up.
Champions! Los Gatos too much for Wilcox, win league crown
LOS GATOS — Exceptional defensive effort coupled with the ability to hit the long pass were the key ingredients Friday for Los Gatos in a 28-7 win over Wilcox.
This victory secures Los Gatos (6-2, 4-0) the SCVAL/PAL De Anza Division championship. The Wildcats play in Mountain View next Friday before wrapping up the regular season with a crossover game against Menlo-Atherton.
“It’s awesome,” Los Gatos quarterback Jake Boyd said. “It always comes down to us and Wilcox. It feels good to walk away with the victory for the league championship.
Boyd completed 6 of 9 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown, a 74-yard bomb to Will Brennan that gave Los Gatos a two-touchdown lead with 5:20 left in the third quarter.
Then, after a Henry Masters interception got the ball back for the Wildcats, Boyd handed the ball to Jaylen Thomas, who stopped and threw to Brennan, all alone past Wilcox’s secondary for a touchdown. of 73 yards which served as the proverbial icing on the cake.
“We’ve been working on this game all year,” Los Gatos coach Mark Krail said. “We put them in a lineup where there was a guy there on our receiver. As soon as he jumped on the run, we knew we had them.
With sack yardage factored in, Wilcox held Los Gatos to 42 rushing yards. But seven completions amassed 255 yards in the air.
“You have to run to be able to pass,” Boyd said. “The way we headed the ball earlier this season is what got us those big passing plays tonight.”
Wilcox (7-1, 3-1) entered the game averaging 38 points per outing.
“Holding this team to seven points was incredible,” Krail said. “We were able to prevent the big play. They had to gain every yard they gained. We had a few turnovers and that’s what you have to do against them or they’ll just chew the clock.
Wilcox, a program renowned for its ground game, ran 63 plays from scrimmage compared to 38 for Los Gatos. The Chargers finished with 125 rushing yards and 122 assists.
“Our coaches gave us the tools we needed,” Los Gatos linebacker Luchi Casale said. “It was all about preparation and focus.”
Joseph Matthews and Nicolas Ramos had bags for Los Gatos. Ryan Bernat and Masters made interceptions. Jeramiah Lewis had a bag for Wilcox.
The teams traded touchdowns early. Los Gatos went for 59 yards on their first possession. Emiliano Mejia’s 3-yard run was set up by a 42-yard pass. Wilcox returned with an 80-yard drive that ended on a one-yard run by Elijah Walker, who finished with a record 83 rushing yards.
Boyd joined Thomas twice for 49 yards and scored on a 2-yard run to give Los Gatos a 14-7 halftime lead.
Wilcox had a drive on his first possession of the third quarter, but an apparent 16-yard touchdown by Walker was called off due to a catch. Practice ended with a failed field goal attempt.
“It was the turning point of the game when our touchdown to tie the game was called up,” Wilcox coach Paul Rosa said. “It’s a big problem; in a game like this.
Wilcox hosts Homestead and plays Santa Clara in its final two regular season games.
California Daily Newspapers
