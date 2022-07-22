Finance
20-Point Checklist on Web Hosting
When we begin our journey in the ecommerce world, it is easy to fall into traps by simply overlooking most important checklists in our decision making in regards to web hosting. It is easy just to consider the disk space provided when selecting hosting company and other less important features which we do not need in the beginning. All plans look impressive but do we really need those features on offer? It is best to consider the following factors when deciding on your web hosting packages:
1. Established Host
You would not want to get involve with someone not long enough in the business to host your ecommerce or simple personal website. What is more if you are running a full fledge ecommerce with lots of data to back up your operation. Time is of the essence in selecting your host. The longer a host has been around, the more likely the better it would be. You would not want to go down along with the host that also goes down. To sort things out will get real messy.
2. Reliability
This is an important checklist you ought to consider. Reliability is one the most important checklist as one would not want to engage a fly-by-night hosting company. Check the length of time on their response to your email enquiry. It is important to enjoy both after sales and technical services. Some big names with substantial customer base and length of operation may get complacent and not able to provide reliable services while small new companies will try their best to impress. You need to make your own judgment.
3. Space
You need to decide on your disk space requirement. However, a better planning for future expansion is also important so that you need not come back to the hosting company and being charge unreasonably. There is a saying, once hooked, forever hooked even if you do not like it.
4. After-Sales and Technical Supports
You never know what you need after the sales or even after the web is up and running. You like to feel comfortable that after sales and technical support are there, when needed. Time take in responding to email enquiry is a simple indication of the level of services the hosting companies are providing.
5. Up-Time
Most hosting companies offer a 99% uptime. You should select the one offers nothing lees than 99% uptime.
6. Recovery Time
Determine how fast the hosting company recovers from a downtime. Do they have back up procedures? What kind of UPS they use? Where are they located? Are they near any disaster prone area? These are the questions you need answers.
7. Bandwidth
Do not overlook bandwidth limit. Excess bandwidth uses accompanied by excess bill. Do not go over the allocated bandwidth; plan what you want to put in your site. Higher pixel images definitely utilize higher bandwidth.
8. CGI Bin
CGI is used to install scripts and programs; CGI comes standard with any hosting packages.
9. Perl
You must have Perl to run Perl Programs. Paid or free scripts are mostly written in Perl. Make sure you get the latest version or get to upgrade from time to time.
10. SSL
This is the most important criteria to consider especially when you are planning for a ecommerce. Make sure the SSL is included in your hosting packages. You may use third party credit card processor but the provider may not operate in some countries. It is also limited to electronic products only, not physical products.
11. SSI
Server Side Includes is used to minimize time in updating your site. You can edit you page or link section you want to amend without amending all the pages.
12. MySQL
Some scripts and programs require a MySQL database to run. Make sure the charges are not exorbitant and it normally comes with the hosting packages.
13. PHP
Many new scripts and programs require PHP support, and this feature is almost standard for all hosting packages.
14. Domain
You should be able to point your own domain name to the site. Other feature is to make sure you can control you domain because you may not stick with the same hosting companies but your domain remains yours.
15. FTP
Definitely you need a File Transfer Protocol (FTP) to transfer file or make change to your web pages and uploading. You must be given unlimited and unrestricted FTP access to your site.
16. Control Panel
Main feature of hosting is availability of control panel. The level of use ranges from friendly to difficult. Choose the one that suit your technical capability and budget.
17. Statistics
For adjustments on your marketing programs you need a good statistic program. Excellent statistical program enables you to monitor visitors, collect email, and so on so forth to fine tune your marketing programs. Get advanced statistical program from third party if the hosting is not able to provide one, provided the program can be installed.
18. Site Development Software
If you are not a webmaster, or a programmer it is best you consider package with software offered to build you site. Some hosting companies provided this free while other charge a fee.
19. Slow down and take time
Some hosting packages may look excellent but if one feature that is required according to your needs is not offered, then the package may not meet your requirements. Take your time to compare all the features that are on offer. What is good for someone may not be acceptable for you. The important thing is what is your criteria and can the hosting company meets your needs?
20. Last big Step
The following table lists some of the criteria that are normally offered by web hosting company. Do not be alarmed by the long list. As it was mentioned, some features may not be required when you start and it is good to know that those features are offered. You are always ready when the time is up for expansion. At the end of the day, what is important is the hosting that meets your budget and your expectations.
Pricing & Setup (Choose your billing cycle)
Setup Fee N/A
Option 1: Pay Monthly 34.95 USD (e.g)
Unconditional Money Back Guarantee 30 Days
Setup Time 30 Seconds
Quota Allotment
Summary Disk Usage 5000 MB
Summary Traffic 150 GB
Default Disk Space Quota (Adjustable to suit your requirements at no cost) 5000 MB
Domain Resources
Multiple Domain Hosting 10 Domain
Sub Domain 100 Sub Domain
Third Level Domain 100 Third Level Domain
Stopgap Domain 100 Stopgap Domain
Domain Alias 100 Domain Alias
Parked Domain (DNS Hosting) 10 Domain Parked
Mail Domain Alias 10 Mail Domain Alias
Web Services & Tools
CGI with Custom Mapping Free
Own CGI-Bin Directory Free
MS Front Page Support Free
ASP Free
ASP Secured N/A
NET Framework Free
ASP.NET Free
Server Side Includes (w/ custom file extension) N/A
PHP with GD (Latest stable version) N/A
Perl with GD (Latest stable version) Free
Cold Fusion MX 6.1 Free
Redirect URL 100 URL
Custom Directory Indexes Free
Pre-installed Commonly Used Components / DLL Free
Custom DLL Components Free
Server Side Image Map N/A
PhpMyAdmin / PhpPgAdmin Free
Web Shell (Advanced File Management Interface) N/A
Password Protected Directories Free
Site Studio Software
(Best Selling Website Creation Tool, WYSIWYG plus tons of templates and features!) Free
PHP BB 2 Forum Software Free
Custom Error Document Free
MS SQL Server Manager Free
Transfer Log (Access Log) Free
Referrer Log N/A
Agent Log N/A
Error Log N/A
Webalizer Site Statistics Free
Mail Services & Tools
Web Mail Free
Mailbox 1000 Mailbox
Default Mailbox Quota (Adjustable to suit your requirements at no cost) 10 MB
Email Auto Responder 100 Auto Responder
Catch All Email Address Free
Mailbox Alias 100 Mailbox Alias
Mail Forward 100 Mail Forward
Mailing List 10 Mailing List
Own SMTP Server Free
IMAP Support Free
Ecommerce
Dedicated SSL Module Free
Shared SSL Free
OS Commerce Shopping Cart Free
Databases
MySql User 3 User
MySql Database 3 Database
Default MySql Database Quota (Adjustable to suit your requirements at no cost) 50 MB
MS SQL User 3 User
MS SQL Database 3 Database
Default MS SQL Database Quota (Adjustable to suit your requirements at no cost) 100 MB
PgSql User 3 User
PgSql Database 3 Database
Default PgSql Database Quota (Adjustable to suit your requirements at no cost) 50 MB
Advance Features & Others
Anonymous FTP Server 3 Server
FTP Sub Account N/A
Virtual FTP Server N/A
ODBC Service Free
Custom DNS Records Free
Shell Access N/A
Crontab N/A
Dedicated IP Address 3 unit
Daily Backup Free
7 Powerful Secrets To Improve Social Media Marketing Plans
We all are aware of the impact of social media in the present times. It is not the only tool to stay in touch with friends, relatives or acquaintances but its incredible power have even been a strong tool for business marketing.
Social media pages like Facebook, Twitter, Google+ or LinkedIn are some of the widely grown social networking sites throughout the world. In fact, they rank next to any of the search engines. Being active on social media sites is not only a trend confined to likes, dislikes, tweet or status updates. These sites can work as a wonder drug for your business and bring your way a huge number of customers to expand the boundaries of your business and earn huge profits.
Do you know that today high activity in social networking sites has changed the meaning of business perspectives and can make your website, one of those with very high traffic. Yeah, it does increase your SEO ranking but, you must know how to boost your brand over the internet and make your website search engine friendly.
Social Media Marketing Secrets
- Accessing social networking sites is very easy and targeting the final consumers for your business is also not a very big deal by means of these sites. You can open a profile in the name of your product brand and can invite the known contacts to learn about it. It is one of the ways to advertise and that too free.
- Just buy a space or take some in rent for advertisement of your product in the social networking sites. Many users will click on the ad to visit your site and learn about your product and offers. This works as a big boost in the sales of the product. In fact, it is no harm in saying that it is one of the most reliable and apt sales strategy with better results.
- You can post a video related to your product on your profile. This is a wonderful way to attract customers towards your business.
- You can add anything promotional to catch the eyes of the people.
- Do you know that likes, tweets and status updates are one of the best ways to advertise over the social media sites? More likes you get, the changes get bright to attract more people towards your brand.
- You Tube is one of the best ways to highlight your product. Adding a video speaking about your brand can really help to boost your sales.
- Facebook and Twitter are the great sites to share about your brand over the internet to the people.
Today, when even small children know what social media is and so easily the social media can keep the people glued to their chairs, It has become one of the wonderful ways to advertise. Still, a right strategy to make the things work in a right direction is the need for any seller.
Prevalence of Sexual Abuse in Those With Learning Difficulties
Prevalence
This can be difficult to determine; it is believed sexual abuse of people with LD is under-reported due (a) lack of awareness that abuse has taken place; (b) a lack of understanding by victims that they have been victimised; (c) the fear of retaliation, fear of loss of services, fear of further abuse by victims if they do report are just three. McCarthy & Thompson wrote the prevalence of abuse in adults with LD was 61% for women and 25% for men; almost all perpetrators were male with the majority being men with LD themselves. Furthermore, whilst the abuse was revealed by victims, they were often unaware of its social meaning. In a study by Thompson (1997) related to the sexual abuse by men with LD found that their victims also had LD – 54% the majority of whom were female. Those who are perpetrators with LD are more likely to be caught and reported “as they are less skilled than other perpetrators at covering their tracks”.
Research also found that “women and men are at risk… perpetrators are predominantly men and usually known rather than strangers” plus “a significant increase in the proportion of cases of abuse of men with learning disabilities reported” was noted. However, despite increased awareness/information on adult abuse, service agencies have not developed coordinated systems for reporting or recording sexual abuse.
As a result of poor recording, it is difficult to determine prevalence with any certainty. 2007 Research indicated those with intellectual disabilities will be “particularly vulnerable to abuse… [and] people with severe or profound ID are not able to describe what has happened to them” thus placing them at ongoing risk of abuse and also highlights abuse is “rarely prosecuted in the courts… reasons… frequent failures of police, carers, health and social services… in taking victims seriously… [and] difficulties of obtaining evidence, especially from the severely disabled victims”. McCarthy notes difficulties may exist in determining whether sexual intercourse when parties are known to each other is consensual or not particularly if both parties have LD. The BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire Programme attempted to identify the number of reports of sexual abuse among disabled people; request were sent to 152 councils asking for information covering 2013/14 and 2014/2015; 106 responded with a total of 4,748 reports of sexual abuse against adults with disabilities for the two year period. Of these, 63% were against those with learning disabilities.
Prevalence has limited statistical evidence in the UK; Barnardos note in their 2015 report on identified sexual exploitation of young people that 14% of the children in their study had diagnosed learning difficulties. Cambridge et al state actual data is “relatively incomplete and fragmented” and thus any data is likely to be an under-estimate (estimates vary between 10% and 80%. The Health & Social Care Information Centre publishes annual statistics on vulnerable adults; in their 2011 report, the statistics on sexual abuse of vulnerable adults was 11%; in 2012, the figure was 9% and similar in 2013 (at 9.2%). However, changes to the method and terminology (safeguarding adults), sexual abuse is now combined with discrimination and institutional abuse; nonetheless, the [albeit combined] figure is 9% for 2014/15. Additionally, the geographic region with the highest percentage of [combined] abuse is the southwest (12%).
(1) Risk/threat of harm and by whom
The risk of abuse, harassment or neglect of those with learning (and other) disabilities is higher than within the general population; according to Mencap in Behind Closed Doors, the reasons as to why disabled groups are at greater risk include:
• higher levels of low self-esteem and greater dependency on others, i.e. care staff and services over long periods;
• lack of social awareness or education to detect or anticipate abusive situations;
• higher levels of fear to which leads to being unable to challenge abuse and/or those who are acting inappropriately;
• lacking capacity to consent to sexual relations or being unable to recognise they have been victims of abuse or fear to report abuse despite recognition they have been the victims of abuse.
A number of victims will have communication difficulties whilst others fear disbelief; further, feelings of guilt and shame or a lack of approachable and trustworthy people to whom they can discuss abuse especially where abusers are within positions of trust/authority will be likely to impact upon disclosure. Mencap write that abusers tend to be male and work hard to gain positions of trust, seeking employment in areas where vulnerable people are likely to rely solely or mainly on carers; this provides ample and often unimpeded access to their victims. According to a report by the NSPCC, children with disabilities will be likely to be abused by a family member (when compared with non-disabled children); in addition, the report highlights other research which indicates that a significant number of children with harmful sexual behaviour have learning disabilities although cautions over interpretation of findings is advised.
Barnardos’ 2015 report highlighted several factors in relation to why children [and possibly adults] with LD are more likely to be at risk from sexual exploitation/abuse:
• impairment-related factors, including capacity to consent, difficulties associated with recognising exploitation or risk, impulsive behaviours and needs associated with a different understanding of social cues, interaction and communication;
• society’s treatment of people with LD, including overprotection, disempowerment, isolation and not considering individuals as sexual beings which in turn leads to little attention given provide information on healthy sexual relationships;
• a lack of knowledge, understanding and awareness of sexual exploitation of those with LD among professionals, parents and carers, and the wider community;
• a lack of identification of LD and focus on behavioural issues over the identification of exploitation or learning needs;
• a lack of understanding relating to consent and the capacity to provide this as well as a lack of understanding around professionals’ abilities to assess consent;
• the lack of professionals’ training on exploitation and LD; and
• low priority generally given to those with LD by service providers and policymakers.
The report provides a variety of examples where the above issues can cause exploitation and/or abuse (rather than protect from it):
“Ellie is now 23. She has a learning disability and describes herself as naïve and impulsive. Ellie is in a loving, happy relationship, but experienced sexual exploitation shortly after moving into supported living accommodation… her special school insisted that her mum had to pick her up and drop her off every day and that she must not step outside the gate even if she could see her mum coming down the street. Ellie had little opportunity for socialising and was not prepared for adult life… She thought the man she met at her new home was her boyfriend, but he was controlling and isolated her from her family.” (p.44)
In essence, the risk of harm can be great causing cause sexual, emotional and physical trauma (either in isolation or together) originating from those supposed to protect, care and help individuals develop but who are in fact causing harm. Abuse is likely to take place within victims’ home which should be a place of safety and if perpetrated by those in whom they have placed their care/trust, the risk of not being able to disclose may be greater.
(2) Impact on individual and signs to look for
The impact of sexual abuse can be difficult to assess and understand particularly for those who have difficulty in communicating. Sequeira & Hollins write that clinical effects include psychological disturbances, i.e. anger, crying, sexualised behaviour, verbal abuse, anxiety, fearfulness, self-harm, sleep disturbance and panic attacks; clinical symptoms are similar to those suffered by non-LD victims, i.e. poor self-esteem, aggressive/dominant behaviour, inappropriate anger, nightmares, etc. The study referred to by Sequeira & Hollins noted two groups – one with and one without LD and indicated “statistically significant differences between the groups… ” including poor sense of personal safety and little sexual knowledge although the researchers acknowledged such factors may be accurately described as risk factors and not necessarily effects of abuse. Additionally in the study of 119 victims (with information obtained from family members, service providers and in some cases victims) as to whether the victim experienced any social, emotional or behavioural injury plus what if any extent and the nature of trauma suffered. 9.8% with mild/moderate disabilities and 17.7% with severe and profound disabilities experienced withdrawal; 19.6% with mild and moderate disabilities and 31.1% with profound disabilities showed aggressive and/or other behavioural problems, i.e. inappropriate sexual behaviour and 3.9% with mild/moderate disabilities reporting no problems; all those with more severe learning disabilities showed difficulties. However, as there was no control group, researchers acknowledge that they could not be confident as to whether any of these identified difficulties would be present regardless of abuse.
Enable Scotland produced a guide on sexual abuse and learning disability which provides information as to what signs may be an indicator of abuse:
• physical injuries (i.e. cuts, bruises, bleeding in genital areas or inner thighs);
• physical changes (i.e. difference in walking, sitting, discomfort in certain positions);
• environment (i.e. torn, missing or damaged clothing, bedsheets or replacement sheets without explanation);
• behavioural changes (i.e. sleep disturbance, including sleepwalking, nightmares, insomnia, loss of modesty, fear of going out, using sexual terms not previously known/used, self-harm);
• emotional changes (i.e. depression, panic attacks, eating disorders, confidence being lost/lowered, obsessive behaviour).
These may be indicators of abuse but could also be linked to the person’s LD or issues unrelated to abuse; the important point is to look, listen and support. Furthermore, it is important to note that some signs may not be easily identifiable and/or immediately post-abuse. Research in 2006 by Callaghan, Murphy and Clare highlighted a lack of research on adults with severe LD stating focus tended to be on people with mild/moderate issues; the introduction notes: “Such individuals often have extremely limited communication skills so they may be unable to either understand or express what has happened to them”. In some cases, the consequences were pregnancy/abortion and STIs; there may, in addition to physical and emotional impact, be anxiety and trauma associated with giving evidence (or not) in any subsequent investigation and court proceedings. The study, however, did appear to emphasise the emotional trauma by parents/family of abuse victims and relied upon them (and their legal representatives) for disclosure of victims’ response and reaction to the abuse.
Noted in a paper on domestic abuse (which includes sexual abuse), the Tizard Centre in Kent produced a brief summary of research identifying (from surveys of practitioners and police) that individuals with LD may be in violent relationships as they may be considered as easy targets, social isolation and difficult family backgrounds. The research indicated carers and/or family members noted marked increases in the “frequency and severity of emotional, psychological and behavioural symptoms of psychological distress” and whilst some of these alleviated over time, overall psychological functioning all “remained severely compromised”. Callaghan et al also highlight the devastating impact of abuse particularly on those with higher (moderate/severe) levels of LD:
“… She had been able to use a few single words and some signs but all attempts at communication ceased. She appeared depressed and would spend long periods shaking, in a trance-like state, from which she was difficult to rouse. She tried to avoid all activities and places which, it was later learned, had been associated with her experiences, and if she was unable to do so, displayed extreme challenging behaviour, including soiling and aggression. For months, she appeared to re-enact what had happening, demonstrating explicit and specific sexual activity with dolls and attempting to masturbate in front of others.” (p.33, DoH, by Callaghan, Murphy and Clare)
To summarise, the impact of abuse is vast; for those with LD, it may be more difficult to provide support, understanding and therapy due to a lack of understanding as to what precisely occurred. The signs of abuse are not dissimilar to those found in non-LD victims but may be more pronounced or longer-term if disclosure cannot be made due to poor communication skills.
(3) Good practice on encouraging individuals to report sexual assaults
In 2004, the Home Office produced research on developing good practice and maximising potentials for sexual assault referral centres (SARCs); in relation to who reported sexual abuse/assaults to police, it noted “A significant minority (5%, n=193) of the case-tracking sample had a disability, most commonly with mental health or learning disabilities. This may indicate vulnerability to sexual assault among these groups” but provides no further information as to how to encourage reporting. Indeed, the case of Winterbourne View highlights that even where procedures are followed, where relatives and staff make reports of suspected abuse, there may be little if any action taken to address concerns and investigate allegations. Interestingly, whilst guides and toolkits exist for encouraging the reporting of assault and violence against some vulnerable groups (e.g. women, minority ethnic groups, mental health sufferers, male victims of sexual/domestic abuse) there is little guidance for organisations which have a direct or indirect role in dealing with, or on behalf of, those with LD.
The leaflet by Enable Scotland highlights listening and treating disclosure seriously as an important part of encouraging individuals to provide details of their victimisation. It goes on to say using the method of communication victims find most useful and helpful is essential and pressure should not be applied with open questions asked rather than closed; further, it is important to remain calm and not indicate distress as to the acts disclosed. There is no definitive good practice guide on encouraging sexual assault reports – even for victims with no LD issues, reporting can be difficult although highly publicised reports showing victims suffer no adverse impact may help. However, one important practice would be to ensure all and any reports are dealt with seriously; this is particularly so in environments which care for individuals with LD. Whilst guidelines and policies provide a method or actions which care workers and practitioners are to follow, if disclosures are not handled correctly, with no or poor follow-up, a lack of support to both the person disclosing and the person to whom disclosure was made plus inadequate management of allegations, any subsequent disclosures may be ignored.
Senior management/leaders should emphasise and reinforce the requirement to refer matters to relevant authorities to ensure anyone who has abuse disclosed to them knows the matter will be taken seriously and handled appropriately.
The Social Care Institute for Excellence (SCIE) provides some information on vulnerable victims of sexual assault (adults at risk); the “good practice resource” talks about issues to be considered when disclosure is made. Whilst it makes it clear that reporting the incident to police would be preferable it does highlight victims’ wishes should be a priority and that evidence can be obtained from victims without full reporting to police and advises on how to do so. However, the only reference to LD is the last sentence referring to the availability of Independent Sexual Violence Advisors “to assist people with learning disabilities and mental health needs”. Even the charity “Rights for Women” in their From Report to Court document only vaguely mention LD; for victims who “have a disability that affects… ability to communicate… ask for someone else to attend… to ensure that [they] understand what is being said and assist to communicate” (p.40).
Abuse in Care? is a research paper by Hull University developed as a means to help try and prevent abuse of those with learning difficulties who reside in care homes; this ‘guide’ is to assist those who may have concerns that something (not necessarily abuse) is not quite right and how to address those concerns. A project in Wales had the following aims: to develop ways for people with LD so they could find support following abuse and help to prevent abuse; researchers questioned individuals with LD and their findings “Looking Into Abuse” indicate when asked how to keep themselves safe, almost all participants stated they needed to learn to speak up about abuse (p.45) and ensure someone knows where they were at all times. However, the latter point was likely be more helpful to family/friends than those with LD who may view this as overly protective and not providing autonomy. In addition, almost all respondents stated that staying away from ‘nasty’ people was another way to avoid harm however those who may cause harm may not be seen as ‘nasty’ given studies indicate abusers are often well known by victims (i.e. family, friends, carers, etc.). Finally, these researchers note limitations in their research not least given participants in the study were referred from advocacy groups and thus already likely to have at least some awareness of reporting abuse/ seeking assistance. One of the key ways to prevent abuse is to ensure all those with LD understand appropriate behaviour and encouraged to talk about any experience. If taught they will be listened to and their views respected, any person with LD will likely have greater awareness and confidence.
The NSPCC have provided an easy-read guide for children with LD and a version for their parents; in the guide, and using the acronym PANTS, the organisation reminds children that their body belongs to them and is private. (Privates are private; Always remember your body belongs to you; No means no; Talk about secrets that upset you; Speak up, someone can help). The guides are simple and easy to understand and importantly, are designed to help children understand that not only is it alright to say no (even to loved ones or professionals) but that they can and should discuss when they are made to feel uncomfortable. Such guides should be available to all children (via schools, health and GP practices, etc.) and their parents to ensure that the message gets through and help those who have LD that there are boundaries; this may then result in more awareness and the confidence to report any abuse.
(4) Good practice in supporting individuals
The British Institute for Learning Disabilities (BILD) had a series of training events in 2012 and 2013 around safeguarding and protecting those with LD and autism designed to allow attendees to “develop an awareness of the types of abuse, the ability to identify signs of abuse, and have a clear understanding of their roles and responsibilities in responding to suspected or alleged abuse”. Such events – when available – should be attended by all relevant agencies who are involved in safeguarding adults and children such as those on safeguarding boards. The Scottish Government produced a guide for those involved with the criminal justice system (2011) who have LD; it acknowledges reporting and engaging with justice agencies may be difficult (an easy-read version is available although no link is given and was not easily located). The guide is aimed at families/carers, professionals within the care/social services sector, advocates as well as those in the criminal justice profession and of course those with learning disabilities.
Another resource available is the website http://www.stophateuk.org/ which has a detailed page on reporting hate crime relating to LD; they provide a list of contacts for reporting but interestingly are only available in a very limited number of areas being Birmingham, Cambridgeshire, Derbyshire, Devon & Cornwall (plus the Scilly Isles), Essex, Leeds, Lincolnshire, London (Greenwich, Hackney, Harrow, Richmond, Southwark, Sutton), Manchester, Merseyside, North Yorkshire, Oldham, Wakefield. There is also a Yorkshire and Humber regional page for the Roma community. Another resource is from the Foundation for People with Learning Disabilities (FPLD) – their leaflet on the criminal justice system is for those working with people with LD in England/Wales as well as additional fact; however, there is nothing available (through a search on their website) specifically to aid victims of crime with LD.
The justice system (in England/Wales) provides legislative provision for people who may require additional support particularly in court proceedings; special measures is for any vulnerable or intimidated witness including “those with learning disabilities” which is designed to enable them to give best evidence. The CPS has guidance (July 2009) aimed at those with LD who are witnesses or victims of criminality and notes LD victims may well experience particular types of crime, higher than average rates of crime and face particular barriers to justice. Further, the guidance states “successful prosecutions can only happen if victims and witnesses feel confident and capable of giving their best evidence… [which] is more likely to happen if those involved… understand the particular requirements that people with a learning disability may have”.
Not specific to criminal justice, guidance by the Dept. of Health details the Good Practice Project for those involved with individuals with LD (November 2013); the document states those with LD are more likely to be vulnerable to abuse and gives examples which provide “successful, effective services and support”. It also allows for direct involvement of those with LD including where possible any family/friends who know them best to allow for the “designing and delivering [of] services”. These examples show good practice in Norfolk, Gloucestershire and Oxfordshire as well as cross-borough in London. These practices include unannounced visits to facilities to ensure quality assurance, sharing life stories of those with LD who visit other areas to share stores with others particularly in schools. Also noted were examples of personalised services were provided to individuals moving into adulthood and uses various funding streams. Whilst these are not specifically tailored to those who have suffered abuse, the support structures described can be adapted to the victims of abuse.
Nottingham University (for NIHR School for Social Care Research) published best practice for safeguarding adults with LD; this identifies the views of those with LD – and families – as to their perception of abuse. A number of different scenarios were given; respondents were asked whether they considered the example to be good or poor practice, abuse or if they were unsure; the results indicate two main findings: (1) participants found abuse and poor practice difficult to define and (2) participants did not have a shared understanding of acceptable practice, poor practice and/or abuse. Given this anecdotal evidence, there is clearly a lack of understanding as to what is acceptable which needs addressing. If there is no clarity as to what is or is not acceptable, how individuals know if their experiences are poor practice, good practice or even abuse. In the Looking Into Abuse study, 99% of participants stated it is very important that people are “there for them” with 90% stating having someone available to talk to was supportive. For a high number, support in the form of being believed was very important (96%). The study goes further to state that prevalence figures may be very much greater than those reported for individuals with LD as indications were it is common for abuse, when reported, to be ignored or considered false/inaccurate. The study clearly indicates that in order to provide support, listening to and not judging those who disclose abuse (or potential abuse) is essential.
Understanding firstly how those with LD communicate with others is important; terminology should be non-ambiguous; some with LD may appear abrupt and it is vital that those who support victims of abuse are understanding. Not placing one’s own interpretation onto a victim is essential; the independent living Council in Surrey produced a guide to be given to carers of those with LD. Page eight and onwards provides useful tips on communicating with individuals who have LD. However, many guides do not provide specific and detailed information in relation to identifying sexual (or other types of) abuse; furthermore, easy-read or pictorial guides aimed at those with LD are often difficult to find online requiring searches on websites through a multitude of links which can prove frustrating even for a person without LD and so may prove even more so individuals with difficulties.
Dr McCarthy, from the Tizzard Centre, wrote “it is clear that regarding the prevention of male violence to women with [LD] action needs to be taken at the individual and collective, practice and policy levels” and that “women with [LD] need to be enabled to develop higher levels of self-esteem and assertiveness in all areas of their lives. McCarthy also argues LD services should recognise their own role and responsibility to help women lead fuller and independent lives; sex education needs more emphasis on women’s sexual pleasure and autonomy as well as ensuring at policy level the following actions may reduce women’s risk of sexual abuse whilst in LD services:
• stopping the [then] current practice of placing men with very mild/borderline LD who have a history of sexual offending in services for those with LD;
• increase women-only residential services for those who are vulnerable or simply prefer to be in single-sex environments;
• when recruiting staff/volunteers, ensure attention is given to the values/attitudes which they hold relating to sexual abuse; and
• develop effective citizen and self-advocacy for those with LD.
(5) Recommendations for public authorities, i.e. local authorities, health and police
A research project in Wales had the following aims: develop ways for people with learning disabilities so they could find support following (and help to prevent) abuse as well as to disseminate findings. The paper “Looking Into Abuse” noted recommendations in order to ensure agencies have an awareness and understanding of, as well as respond to, those with learning disabilities/difficulties; these included inter alia:
• personal safety courses being more widely available for those with learning disabilities and which should include more than just sexual abuse including;
• courses should be part of a wider aim of helping people with LD to develop increased resilience;
• when people with LD disclose abuse they must be listened to, believed, appropriate action taken and support given;
• people with LD who have been abused should have greater access to counselling/other therapeutic interventions as soon as is appropriate after the abuse although it should also be available to those disclosing years after the event.
• further research be undertaken regarding the relationship between abuse and suicidal thoughts in people with LD concerning the effectiveness of various post-abuse therapeutic interventions.
• consideration be given as to how such understanding can be achieved and the role that people with LD should play in raising awareness.
Before the College of Policing come into effect, the National Policing Improvement Agency (NPIA) provided much of the guidance, research, etc. including guidance in 2014 on how forces should deal with those who have mental health/learning disabilities which indicates that benefits of adopting the guidance include:
• an improved operational response to victims/witnesses (and criminals) who have LD;
• improved working relationships with agencies who will be (or are already) involved with individuals with LD and increase reporting of offences/victimisation;
• a change in police culture to view those with LD with regard to potential vulnerability and needs; and
• overall benefits include increased victim or witness satisfaction as well as being able to defend organisations from criticisms, legal action or complaints.
HMIC’s various reports into child protection, custody and thematic reviews all indicated the need for forces to ensure there is sufficient provision of appropriate adults for those who are vulnerable (including LD); such should be used when police engage with witnesses or victims with suspected or identified LD; the Criminal Justice Joint Inspectorate published recommendations in January 2014 on the treatment of offenders but could be applicable to victims and/or witnesses:
• criminal justices agencies should jointly adopt a definition of learning disability; and
• both the police and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) should ensure police decision-makers and CPS lawyers are provided with information about learning disability when making decisions about charging/prosecution [this again may be reflective of how witnesses/victims will be managed both before and after any court proceedings];
The National Autistic Society (UK) has produced a guide for criminal justice professionals (2011) which discusses how to recognise signs of autism and provides information on how those with autism and LD interact with the criminal justice system giving examples. Such guidance/information should be incorporated into police and other professionals’ training to generate more understanding of how learning difficulties and other disabilities can impact upon a person’s perception of and involvement in the criminal justice system.
Conclusion
Overall, websites which provide services/facilities for those with LD do not make links or information clear and what help is available is often linked with other disabilities or ‘added on’ to comply with legislation rather than to ensure services are easily accessible and importantly identifiable.
Bibliography
• A Prevalence Study of Sexual Abuse of Adults by McCarthy & Thompson (1997)
• Sexual Violence Against Women with LD by McCarthy, et al, (1998)
• The impact of alleged abuse on behaviour in adults with severe intellectual disabilities. Murphy et al (2007).
• Drawing a line between consented and abusive sexual experiences. McCarthy M (2003)
• Exploring the incidence, risk factors, nature and monitoring of adult protection alerts. Cambridge P et al (2006)
• Clinical effects of sexual abuse on people with learning disability Sequeira & Hollins. (2003)
• The psychological impact of abuse on men and women with severe intellectual disabilities. Rowsell, A., et al (2013)
Overview of Shoulder Injuries
This article is an overview of common shoulder injuries in work injury and personal injury cases.
Rotator Cuff Injuries
The rotator cuff (“R/C”) is a common area for injuries that involve weakness, tenderness and pain. The rotator cuff is essentially comprised of the shoulder joint. Tendons are able to slide along an empty sac surrounding the rotator cuff called the bursa. It is also made up of four muscles that surround the shoulder joint. Below are some of the most common RC injuries.
Tendonitis and impingement syndrome
Tendonitis in the RC is caused by impingement. Impingement refers to the act of being squeezed. The RC tendons and bursa can get squeezed when the space between the bone and RC narrows. The result of such an impingement is usually tendonitis.
Calcific Tendonitis
Calcific tendonitis occurs when calcium deposits form in the RC. The formation of calcium deposits in the RC usually causes inflammation of the tendons and the bursa. Thus, calcific tendonitis is essentially the inflammation of tendons and bursa from calcium deposits in the RC.
Rotator Cuff Tear
Older people are more susceptible to RC tears because the RC weakens with age. Tears can occur during activities that put stress on the tendons. It is also possible for a RC to tear in the absence of activity from degeneration.
Arthritis
The shoulder joint is one of the many body parts that are susceptible to arthritis. Symptoms of arthritis include pain and sometimes swelling in the shoulder.
Labrum
The labrum is cartilage in the shoulder that functions to stabilize the shoulder and facilitate movement. The labrum is essential for allowing arm movement. Because the shoulder joint is an extremely shallow ball and socket joint, the labrum forms a cup inside the joint to keep the arm in place while allowing it to move freely.
Labral tear or Bankart lesion.
When a shoulder is dislocated, the labrum usually tears as the shoulder pops out of the joint. A Bankart lesion is specific type of tear when a specific area of the labrum known as the glenohumeral ligament is torn.
Treatment for Bankhart lesions varies depending on whether a patient has reoccurring shoulder instability. Aching, susceptibility to dislocation and catching are the common symptoms of Bankart lesions. Those who experience a Bankart lesion are more likely to dislocate their shoulder again in the future.
We are lawyers, not doctors, but after you’ve handled a few thousand of these cases you get a pretty good understanding of the medicine involved. You also get a good sense as to whether or not one of these injuries is related to an accident or is just the typical decline of the body over time.
5 Benefits of Hiring a Good Digital Marketing Agency
If you are the owner of a business, chances are that you already are aware of the importance of digital marketing for your business. Therefore, you may want to work with a good digital marketing agency, especially if you don’t have the time to run this type of campaign. In this article, we are going to take a look at some of the common benefits of working with a digital marketing agency. Read on to find out more.
1. Follow the Latest Trends
If you want to achieve success, you must always stay tuned to new tactics, strategies, search algorithm updates, and other things like this. Since you are not an expert in this field, we suggest that you hire the services of an expert. This is where the role of a digital marketing agency comes.
Besides, digital marketing covers several aspects, such as social media, paid ads, content, video, search Engine Optimisation, email marketing, and social media, just to name a few. There is a long list of strategies that you must consider. Therefore, it is important to hire a good service provider.
2. Reliability and Accountability
Good marketing agencies offer accountability and reliability. A reliable digital marketing agency will discuss all the matters with you in order to put together an updated strategy. These service providers are trustworthy and follow the best strategies.
As far as accountability is concerned, you are looking for a service provider who you can hold responsible for the campaigns they are going to run. For example, if you are not getting your desired results, you can get answers from the service provider.
3. Growing your In-House Marketing Team
If you already have your in-house marketing team, you can extend this team by hiring the services of a digital marketing agency. This is even more beneficial if you have a small business to run. This can help you save a lot of money as you don’t have to pay a monthly salary to the agency. You will just pay them temporarily for the services you are going to.
4. Focusing on other Business Matters
If you hire a digital agency for your marketing campaign, you can focus on other important matters of your business. Therefore, you will have plenty of time to manage your business if you hire a reliable, experienced, and accountable team of online marketers.
5. Using Advanced Tools
Digital marketers use a number of amazing tools for their work. With these tools, these professionals can get a deeper insight into your search engine rank, search visibility, and customers. But you cannot just invest in these tools as they will cost you a lot of money.
In this case, it makes sense to pay a digital SEO agency. This can help you save a lot of money as you won’t need to purchase expensive tools.
Long story short, these are just some of the primary benefits of hiring a digital marketing agency for your business.
Comparing Business Intelligence and Data Integration by Best-Of-Breed Vendors
To understand the relevance of extract transform and load (ETL) components and how they fit into business intelligence (BI), one should first appreciate what data integration is and the significance of having clean, accurate info that enable successful business decisions. Within the Business Intelligence industry, data integration is essential. By capturing the right information, organizations are able to perform analyses, create reports, and develop strategies that help them to not only survive, but, more importantly, to thrive.
Informatica, a leading provider of enterprise data integration software, defines data integration as “the process of combining two or more info sets together for sharing and analysis, in order to support information management inside a business”. In BI terms, this means that info is extracted in its original form and stored in an interim location, where it is transformed into the format that will be used in the data warehouse. The transformation process includes validating info (e.g., filling in null zip code information in the customer database) and reformatting info fields (e.g., separating Last Name and First Name fields of customer records that are merged in one database but not others). The next step is to load the info into the data warehouse. The information is then used to create queries and information analysis builds, such as on-line analytical processing(OLAP) cubes and scorecard analyses. In a sense, extracting the proper data, transforming it by cleansing and merging records, and loading it into the target database is what allows BI solutions to build analytical tools successfully. It is also the essence of ETL functionality.
Data Integration Components
In order to determine the most suitable ETL solution for them, organizations should evaluate their needs in terms of the core components of the data integration process, as listed below.
• Identification. What information does the organization need to extract and where does it come from? What end result, in terms of the data, does the organization want to analyze? Essentially, answering these questions means identifying the origin of the data, and what the relationship is between the different information sources.
• Extraction. How frequently does the organization require the data? Is it monthly, weekly, daily, or hourly? Where should information storing and transformation activities occur (i.e., on a dedicated server or in the data warehouse, etc.)? Considering these factors identifies the data frequency needs of the organization. For example, analysis of sales information may require the organization to load information monthly or quarterly, whereas some other information transfers may be performed multiple times a day. In determining the frequency of the information loading and transformation in the data warehouse or on the dedicated server, the organization should also consider the amount of information to be transferred and its effect on product performance.
• Standardization. What is the format of the organization’s information, and is it currently compatible with the same data elements in other systems? For example, if the organization wants to analyze customer information and to merge customer buying patterns with customer service data, it must know if the customer is identified in the same way in both places (e.g., by customer identification [ID], phone number, or first and last name). This is crucial for ensuring that the correct data is merged and that the data is attached to the right customer throughout the data standardization process. Another data standardization issue the organization should deal with is identifying how it will manage data cleansing and data integrity functions within the data warehouse over time.
• Transformation. The organization should consider data transformation requirements and the interaction between the transformed data components. The critical questions are how will the data be reflected in the new database, and how will that data be merged on a row by row basis? Answering these questions involves identifying the business and data rules associated with the data to ensure accuracy in data loads.
• Loading. Where will the data be loaded? What data monitoring activities are required? Other data loading concerns are failed data transfer identification, how failed transfers are handled, and how updates occur. For example, will each load involve re-loading the whole dataset, or will updates be made using only updated fields within the data sources?
Traditional ETL
After evaluating the core components of data integration, the organization should investigate its traditional BI needs throughout the organization, and assess how they will evolve or change.
Until recently, ETL involved uploading data at regular (i.e., monthly or weekly) time intervals to drive business performance decisions and identify business opportunities. However, as BI tools become more integrated with overall business functions, including business performance management (BPM) and reporting and analysis requirements, data needs have shifted from monthly or weekly intervals to real time updates. This means that it has become more important for data transfers to accurately reflect real time business transactions, and that there has been an increase in the amount of data transfers required.
Nonetheless, real time ETL doesn’t necessarily refer to automatic data transfer as operational databases are updated. In terms of BI, real time may mean different things to different organizations or even different departments within these organizations. Take, for instance, an automotive manufacturer whose traditional data warehouse solutions (OLAP cubes, etc.) involved capturing data at a given point in time. The automotive manufacturer might, for example, have wanted to track and compare monthly sales with last year’s sales during the same month by region, car model, and dealer size, thus requiring the data warehouse to be updated on a monthly basis. However, as the manufacturer’s business decisions evolved based on this analysis, its numbers needs shifted from a monthly requirement to a weekly one, and on to an ever more frequent basis, eventually creating the demand for real time data. In the case of the automotive manufacturer, real time data may be useful for identifying the movement of car parts within a warehouse relative to their storage locations and comparing this information with the demand for these parts.
Such a shift in data requirements affects both the volume of data required and when the data loading occurs. The end result is that, in order to meet the changing needs of user organizations, ETL and BI vendors have concentrated on moving towards real time ETL and shifting their data loading functionality to accommodate higher volumes of data transfer.
How Do Vendors Handle ETL?
Once an organization has evaluated its BI trough Business Intelligence Software Evaluation and data integration needs, it is ready to investigate BI vendors and the type of ETL functionality that they offer. It is important to note that though, for many vendors, ETL is only a part of their offering, this article will focus strictly on the ETL functionality those vendors provide. When evaluating potential vendors and their ETL functionality, there are two types to choose from. Vendors such as Cognos, SAS, and Information Builders provide integrated ETL functionality built in to their overall BI framework. Data integration or data quality vendors such as DataFlux, Ascential, and Trillium, on the other hand, provide best-of-breed ETL solutions. Which sort of vendor an organization will favor will depend on its data requirements.
In general, BI vendors accommodate customers by providing embedded support for slowly changing data requirements, as well as by allowing users to choose the location of data loads. This helps increase the speed of data transfers, accommodating industry demands for increased data loading in the data warehouse and for a greater number of data loads within a given time period.
Cognos 8 BI Data Manager allows users to extract, merge, transform, and load data in a single pass, as well as to use Web services to construct and schedule process builds and jobs on any server located within the network. Additionally, processes such as hierarchy and data validation definitions are automated, allowing embedded support for slowly changing dimensions and late arriving data. Data Manager enables the data integration process within a simple drag-and-drop environment.
SAS’s Data Integration uses a wizard-driven user interface to provide ease of use for end users. Included in its ETL functionality is the ability for processing to occur natively on any platform and within any database. The solution has built in data load balancing to optimize resources, as well as scalable deployment to take into account growing data transfer needs. This last functionality eliminates the need to redesign processes as data requirements change. In addition, SAS’s product has an imbedded design, test, and production environment, which allow users to synchronize data transfers and conduct testing.
Information Builders’ DataMigrator offers essential ETL functionality, such as the ability to aggregate, join, merge, and apply selection criteria to information from any combination of data sources. DataMigrator can also transform data from raw forms into structured formats based on individual business needs and automatically generated and managed file transfer protocol (FTP) scripts. Additionally, DataMigrator allows for either bulk-loading or row-at-time data inserts, and has a change data capturecapability that allows only changed records to be loaded into the required database, making it easier to achieve near real time results.
The following data integration vendors provide the same functionality as the aforementioned BI vendors, but with an increased focus on data cleansing and integrity.
DataFlux, acquired by SAS in 2000 to extend its data warehousing capabilities, provides a product called dfPowerStudio that can identify data accuracy, validity, and patterns to standardize data. Moreover, dfPowerStudio can monitor and audit data by providing alerts to identify the state of organizational data over time. Alerts are also provided to identify data quality levels and business rule violations. Additionally, dfPowerStudio analyzes and corrects data inconsistencies. It matches data by clustering data into groups, merging duplicates into the best record choice through drag-and-drop functionality. Furthermore, dfPowerStudio’s user friendly interface makes data profiling and data quality management easy.
IBM WebSphere Information Integration (formerly Ascential Software) is a data integration suite that enables organizations to use a single information integration platform to access, cleanse, integrate, transform, and deliver data, as well as to immediately identify data anomalies through an embedded source and target profiling and analysis system. IBM WebSphere software maintains data through the use of a single, open repository on DB2, Oracle, or SQL server platforms; validates business requirements to identify whether they are achievable or not; and ensures disparate data sources support target requirements
Trillium, a Harte-Hanks company, also provides users with a software solution suite that allows them to implement a total data quality solution. The suite, composed of Trillium Software Discovery and Trillium Software System, enables users to identify incorrect data formats, duplicates, misspellings, and redundant and missing values, and to create and define their own business rules to automatically monitor data standards. Also, Trillium software generates entity-relationship diagrams; creates a central repository of data, metadata, statistics, rules, and documentation; and has drill down capabilities down to individual rows of data. Additionally, continuous data profiling, cleansing, and monitoring activities, plus numbers filter and search capabilities are provided.
Conclusion
Depending on an organization’s data requirements and its data integrity standards, the organization must determine whether BI vendors can provide all the appropriate functionality or whether the company should take advantage of the added data quality functionality that is built in to data integration and data quality vendors. In this regard, organizations should realize that “bad” data occurs over time when data is entered inconsistently across disparate systems within an organization. To optimize Business Intelligence solutions, data must be clean and accurate, and this process needs to be maintained over time. Data quality vendors, such as DataFlux, place priority on data cleansing by providing end user features that allow data cleansing activities and monitoring to occur on a regular basis over time. With Business Intelligence vendors offering integrated suites, this is not always the case. Using these integrated BI suites may require an organization to provide in-depth data cleansing functions at the end user level before data is brought into the data warehouse. This not only wastes time in man hours, but also places the burden of maintaining stats standards on end user groups, where data inconsistencies are most likely to occur due to human error. Thus, for many organizations, it is advantageous to invest more money in order to integrate the solutions of both types of vendors, utilizing the enhanced analytical tools of a BI solution and the data integrity and management capabilities provided by best-of-breed data integration vendors.
The Simple Way to Build an Online Business
The biggest advantage to building a business online is that you can very easily measure each action you take and the outcome of those actions. In other words when you advertise online you can tell pretty accurately how many visitors you got from that advertising.
This is not always so offline, if you do radio advertising or advertise in your local paper it can be sometimes difficult to tell how many people will visit your business. Additionally you have to pay for the advertising even if nobody calls or does business with you.
This is not so online, with pay per click advertising you only pay when somebody clicks your ad and goes to your site. This takes some of the risk out of advertising but you still have to turn that visitor into a customer.
The simple way to build a business online is to measure everything you do so that you can build your business based on each result you get, therefore consistently improving. On top of that you don’t have to invest thousands before you open your business.
There are lots of tolls you can use to understand your visitor better and if you use these tools diligently you can really grow your business fast. Free tools such as Google analytics can help you understand what your visitor likes or dislike son your site and you can tell exactly how that visitor found your site.
With conversion tracking you can tell what keyword your visitor used when they cam to your site and made a purchase.
The point is this, all you need to do is simply measure every action you take and build on the results.
