Arming Your Field Force with Wireless Enhancements
Introduction
In today’s competitive environment, companies are under constant pressure to improve customer service while reducing costs; in field operations this drives a necessity for businesses to optimize their business process. With the passing of each competition-charged day, the corporate IT mandate grows clearer. Successful companies know that a well-trained, highly motivated and efficiently connected field force is critical to their continued growth and success.
Mobile field workers can be found in different range of industries including product service and support, management and architecture, transportation and parcel delivery and utilities. They are in general field service employees from various industries who collect data and accomplish tasks/jobs while moving from point to point within a city, district or region.
Communication can be a real challenge for organizations that have to keep contact with employees in the field. Traditional methods of recording work done or reporting faults rely on batch transfers or paperwork completed at the end of a shift, so are often slow, inefficient and prone to error. Field force workers are the lifeblood of many businesses; they can deliver enhanced services that go far beyond data collection and repair through new mobilized devices and applications. These enhanced service capabilities better serve clients’ needs and provide additional revenue opportunities for companies.
This White Paper will discuss how the benefits of mobile solutions, are empowering Enterprises and their employees to improve revenue, engage in industry best practices and offer the best practices possible with its new features, functions and capabilities.
Field Force Workers–A Largely Untouched Market
The market potential is tremendous for mobilized computing solutions. According to research from IDC, there are 99 million field and 145 million on-location workers in the world today. Currently, only a very small percentage of companies are using mobilized solutions to conduct business. There is a vast area of opportunity for companies and ISVs to transform the productivity and performance of these workers. Figure 1 depicts the size of the potential market for both field and on-location work forces.
Field Force Automation – Technology Enhancements and Innovations
New and innovative technologies can significantly improve field force efficiency. These approaches can:
- Reduce the overload of data
- Provide actionable information where and when needed
- Enable field force to receive and complete automated tasks while on the road
Mobile field workers – Early adopters of wireless technology
With field force automation solution, mobile field workers would be more effective in management as well as operation by connecting to their back-end systems via a wireless device.
Mobile field workers always have a need for receiving and transmitting information. This could not be handled by normal phone services. Making trips back to the service stations to get the needed information costs time and delays work process.
Field force automation provides complete access to all the activities conducted by a mobile field force worker.
Key Functions include
- Fleet management
- Inventory and asset management
- Warehouse automation
- Asset tracking
- Quality Control (tracking and counting articles)
- Packaging
- Security and access control
- Hazardous material management
- Advertising and promotion
- Delivery
- Smart-card-based payment systems
Wireless Field Force – A new paradigm
A wireless mobile field force can make use of real time synergies between the enterprise, customers and suppliers leading to significant business benefits such as cost reductions and improved customer satisfaction.
Wireless field force automation is transforming the way organizations conduct business, enabling them to be more profitable, competitive and faster to market. Wireless FFA closes the information gap between the service organization and the field force representative by augmenting every component of the field service cycle, from initiation to closure of a service request.
Examples – Mobile Field Force
- Field service technicians go to a customer site to repair a piece of capital equipment or conduct regular scheduled maintenance on an asset or machine
- Completing a detailing visit in a retail setting and sending a detailed report back to the database
- Medical Representatives distributing a sample of a drug to a physician
- Insurance claims adjusters process claims electronically at the customer location
- Parcel or expedited delivery service drivers receive customer location pick-up instructions throughout the course of the day
- Cable or appliance installers receive customer account instructions while on the road, and can access technical data as needed to support an installation process
Top Field Force Deployment Challenges
- How do I get this new device to work?
- How can I rapidly deploy 20,000 devices?
- How do I centrally configure my networks?
- Is my connection secure?
- One of our devices is reported lost; can I disable it?
- What are the connectivity holes in my network?
- Why is my network so slow?
- How do I apply OS patches / application updates?
- Why is my device acting funny?
- Why aren’t my batteries lasting long enough?
- How can I make mobile applications work better?
Source: Managing the Mobile Edge: The Unique Challenges and Requirements for Successful Management of Mobility Solutions
Top Challenges to Mobile Field Force Success
To remain competitive and increase productivity, no matter what type of business they are running, organizations ensure that they and their employees do not exist in isolated islands. To keep pace with its competitors, organizations are investing in their technical infrastructure to offer mobile field professionals more ubiquitous, secure and rapid access to corporate information. However, this evolution is not without its challenges.
High Cost of Mobile Solutions – Despite improved price-to-performance models of today’s mobile field service solutions, the day-to-day time and costs associated with managing mobile solutions, from mobile devices to wireless infrastructure, is significant. According to a recent Gartner study, capital costs are only 25% of the total cost of ownership (TCO) of a mobile device. The remaining 75% is spent on deploying, managing and supporting these devices, as well as configuring the wireless network. This is particularly daunting for mid-sized firms.
Technology integration with back-office system – The top challenge for mid-sized companies is technology integration, which reflects a very different mindset from larger companies. Larger firms understand that no measure of technology can sustain long-term performance gains without sound business processes that steadily improve and evolve over time.
Insufficient IT structure and personnel to support mobile deployment – Mobile field force deployments includes integration with back-office systems, configuring software applications to run on mobile devices, and even customizing interfaces for specific business processes and mobile workers usability.
Information Security Risks – Security concerns prove to be the key challenge for field force deployments. A strong encryption system is necessary to protect proprietary enterprise and customer data. All users accessing back-end systems should authenticate themselves before accessing corporate data.
Mid-Sized companies continue to struggle due to these and other prevalent challenges over field force solutions. Field force workers in front of customers need instant support, not confusion over the source of the problem – the mobile device or the wireless infrastructure. Mid-Sized organizations often sustain expensive latencies in their field force operations from customer dissatisfaction, overcharges, glitch in performance, revenue delays and missed cross-sell and up-sell opportunities.
Why Field Force Deployment?
Why would companies consider expanding its field force deployments with all these difficult challenges? Mobility to field force offers very significant return on investment (ROI) to companies that do it well.
- Field workers can read meters, report on their location and status and receive service information and updated instructions while in the field
- Warehouse workers with scanner-equipped devices eliminate the double entry keying of previously paper-oriented systems, allowing for greater accuracy and accelerated billing
- Route drivers carrying handhelds show an increase in sales and an ability to make more stops in a day via efficient routing
All of these instances of mobile-equipped field force workers provide ROI benefits to organizations. By taking the complexity and technological hassles out of its field workers across all lines of business will exhibit major bottom line advantages.
Future Technology Accelerators
Tablet PC
Tablet PCs combine the touch screen and handwriting features of the PDA with the computing power of a notebook computer in a compact and light weight design. End-user experiences the same look and feel in the office as in the field. Other advances in battery life and wireless capabilities are also eagerly anticipated.
Voice
Emerging technologies that allow natural text to speech dictation will allow easier data capture by both sales professionals and other members of the sales channel. Such services can run on mobile devices or via telephone services to a central server. Such solutions will tie directly into sales and marketing applications and can help increase the amount of useful data that can be captured in the field.
Extending into Field Analytics
As wireless networks improve, our ability to access information throughout the enterprise increases. Through integration of analytics into a mobile environment, we bring the sales professional in closer contact with the home office and help them to better highlight customer needs. We will be able to better measure and predict behavior and the interactions with the customer and, in turn, support changes in the business landscape, such as product launches and formulary changes.
RFID [Spell out] – Radio Frequency Identification
An RFID system comprises three main elements: electronic tags, tag readers and software to store collected data.
The tags, which consist of a silicon chip and an antenna, provide each individual object to which they are attached with a unique identifier. When scanned, the tag transmits a wireless signal to the reader, which in turn sends the data to a database. The reader can also write information to the tag if required.
RFID technology is becoming prevalent in logistics where the movement of mobile tags, for example on pallets of consumer goods, is read by static readers, say, in goods in/out bays of a warehouse. However, for Sales Force Applications, this concept is reversed: the tags are static and the readers are mobile, i.e. carried by the sales professional. Tags can be attached, say, to a fixed location for proof of attendance, or to a specific item of machinery to be checked.
Impact of RFID technology in Business Process
The adoption of RFID across industries is fast moving from trials towards plans for large-scale deployment. Tag reader when combined with a communication device, such as mobile phones, RFID technology can give field service companies a much greater degree of control over what happens in the field.
For example, warehouse engineer who has to check the overall items is now able to inspect each item with a phone or reader, and that information is immediately transmitted to the back-office system. The user, if required, using client software on the phone can enter additional relevant information. This indicates
- There is proof that the job entitled has been completed
- Real-time information is displayed in the back-office systems
- The potential for error is reduced because data is entered only once and the majority of data is extracted automatically by the reader from the tag or entered using a menu-driven interface
- A faulty item is identified instantly and so can be dealt with more quickly, increasing customer service
Phone/Reader has to be very easy to use, eliminating the potential for error and minimizing training. It also has to be robust so as to withstand the rigours of field work
Readers can also be used to read an RFID personnel badge, so a field employee can log in each day, linking a reader to a specific person. The tasks the employee carries out can then be time-stamped, and an alert raised if a task isn’t carried out at an appropriate time or in the right sequence.
Sample Case Study
Challenge
To thrive in market, Seattle Insurance Corporation (SIC) needed to improve the efficiency of its field force to meet the needs of current and potential customers. A key goal for all service-focused businesses is to continually improve customer service, while facing sales and cost pressures that generally translate to fewer resources. SIC realized it needed to transform its field service and sales processes to respond quickly – whether it was a service call or a new business opportunity.
Solution
SIC engaged ZSL to deploy a workforce management solution, from ZSL’s Partner Ameri Concepts Inc. The Mobile Field Force Automation integrated with Eye Module enables the Insurance Adjustors to capture and store the damaged vehicles’ part with the remarks. It also enables dynamic schedule optimization by allowing the Adjustors to view their daily schedule and update their status from their Handspring Visor Prism.
SIC uses ZSL’s middleware technology to capture the photos of the damaged vehicles and other information like the vehicle information, claim details, estimate and repair details by the Insurance Adjustors on their Palm OS based Handspring Visor Prism with Eye Module and then synchronize those data and the images to the Desktop application. The Desktop application in turn sends the data to the Oracle8i database, was mounted on the Windows 2000 environment.
Results
- Improved productivity for field workers, resulting in a more than 30% increase in service call completion rates
- Improved responsiveness to customer service needs, resulting in higher satisfaction and customer retention
- Improved ability to target existing and new customers with customized service bundles
- Shorter sales cycle due to the availability of mobile sales tools
About ZSL’s Mobile Field Force Automation
Even though there are a lot of challenges for mobile field force automation, the good news is that ZSL is making mobility easier and safer, as well as more manageable, reliable and affordable for small and medium businesses than ever before.
Key features include
- Anywhere, anytime, any device Access to the business data
- Task list or sales appointments browsing while on the go
- Real Time sales and information update
- Remote Status update
- Pushing critical information over SMS or WAP Push
- Offline or Disconnected area client to hold the data for later synchronization
- Secured access to the corporate email, calendar and contacts
Supported Devices
- Palm OS based Handspring or Palm Devices
- Win CE/Pocket PC OS based Handheld
- WAP and J2ME Phones
- RIM’s Blackberry Smart Pagers
ZSL realizes that field workers are mobile by definition. ZSL uses technology to make field workers more focused and successful. ZSL’s solution is customized in such a way that mobile workers get the direction they need and managers get the information they need. The bottom line is increased profits.
Conclusion
Field Force Automation is the next evolution of optimizing revenue in business. Organizations have an enormous opportunity to transform how business, employees and customer interact.
Wireless technology has emerged as a potent enabler of industry convergence. Mobile field workers are the early adopters of wireless technology. Mobile workers need to send and receive the information again and again to be more efficient. Trips back to the service depots to get the required information wastes time and delay the work process. Wireless FFA closes the information gap between the service organization and the field force representative by augmenting every component of the field service cycle, from initiation to closure of a service request.
With Synchronization feature, mobile workers are equipped with real time and updated information, which in turn helps them to provide customers with up-to-date prices and inventory available. Remote order entry capabilities reduce the burden of entering the data again in the database residing at the server and help them to close the sale quickly and efficiently.
RFID-based systems provide a simple and effective way of ensuring that field data is collected and transmitted in real time, with guaranteed accuracy. The employees need not phone back to the office to report where they are with automatic time-tracking and location-tracking feature.
Companies can achieve higher levels of benefit to provide better service at a lower cost and increase their own profitability by adopting an integrated strategy. In a rapidly moving world, modern business know that their customers expect them to be more flexible, more responsive and more efficient than ever before. Mobile equipped field force workers provide ROI benefits to organizations.
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Whether you are leading a booming company with huge annual turnover or owning a small business house, you can’t ignore daily meeting with investors, clients & your employees. The advance formulas of conferencing solutions will help you in attending to these meetings from anywhere in the world.
These days, the conference calling services are increasingly used by trade houses to engage multiple parties in an audio/video conference meeting regardless of their distance from the place of conference call. The conferencing solutions have made it possible for them to interact with business associates all over the world during an emergency.
For making conference calls a company will have to buy or hire the conference calling services from either a web conferencing solutions provider or telephone company. The organizer of the conferencing call will have to inform about its schedule to all of the attendees in advance & they need to trace the call in the said time. The conferencing call can be arranged to make all the attendees hear what the presiding authority will have to say or express their opinions on the discussed matter.
If you are seeking an entry into the interactive world of conference call you may feel confused to find so many conferencing solutions providers in market. Just like a perfect business man you would like to compare them & have the best conference calling services matching to your business needs & budget.
You will have to take into consideration a number of factors while choosing from a number of conference call companies. First of all you’ll have to find out the number of people that can participate in a conference call. In most of the cases the number is found to be falling in a range of 20-150. Since there are different types of conference calling you will have to choose the one that will prove out to be most convenient & effective for you. For example, the web conferencing call will enable you to display important presentations & data to other attendees in a system. If you want to make the conferencing call at your free time then you can use the option of Reservationless conference call.
When you analyze the competence of conferencing solutions companies, don’t get overwhelmed by the term “free conference call”. It is a fact that a sign up account with a conferencing call company will make you access its service for free but all the parties involved will have to pay for the long distance call charge for a specific duration.
The conferencing call has led the way to powerful & interactive corporate meetings where nobody is required to be present physically. These conference calls are easy & more than one can be made at a time. Thus business men can conference with his counterpart from India, China, Africa or Spain at once.
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Upon establishing your presence in the internet by creating your website, the next thing to do is promote to have higher ranking and better popularity. There are many ways to promote a website: you can have the organic way of acquiring traffic like using different SEO strategies or paid advertisements.
If you are want to get visible results in no time, then Google AdWords is the one for you. It is a pay per click (PPC) platform developed by the popular search engine to provide better ad placement services to advertisers.
Basically, Google AdWords is composed of text lines for an ad copy that usually appears on the right side of related search result pages. It easily boosts your website’s popularity as your ads are easily visible.
It might cost you a bit as you pay for every click made on your ad copy but other online marketers who are using this platform for quite some time now have a technique on how to save on the marketing cost. And this is by availing a Google AdWords coupon.
A Google AdWords coupon is a voucher that offers discounted or even free services that let you save big time on the PPC program. Usually, the banners that are regularly used will be replaced by keywords.
To avail a Google AdWords coupon, all you have to do is find websites through the use of search engines that give away such coupons for free.
However, these websites give the coupons for free but along with a purchase so you will still be spending some money. But if you find the product interesting, then you can do some calculations and when you have proven that you can still save with what the site offers, you can do the purchase and enjoy the Google AdWords coupon.
You can also join a business network that uses Google AdWords. Being a member of such network, you can also avail the incentives that Google provides to the whole network.
To utilize your Google AdWords coupon, you must ensure that your site is interesting and worthy of visit. If it is, then you can offer Google to use several parts of your site to be used as advertising space.
But make sure that your website has been established for quite some time now and has already earned a number of followers so you can assure them that the ads posted will get good number of clicks. Moreover, having an interesting website can lure more people visiting your site thus making the ads more visible – remember that people become interested once you are able to stir their curiosity.
Now, acquiring a Google AdWords coupon that can save you from expensive operational costs is easy.
Choosing an Affiliate Business Internet Marketing Program – The Journey Begins!
The most commonly asked question I hear is how to choose a marketing program for a new online venture among all the affiliate program business opportunities. The question is valid. Online is just about the only place you can decide where you want your business to go.
It is scary and every doubt you ever had seems to come slithering out of your mental woodwork.
Here’s how you can go about it without taking years off of your life:
1. Unless you were born with a silver spoon in your mouth, you want to keep your launch on the cheap. I know there is all kinds of guru advice about Pay Per Click and all that, but the truth of the matter is that unless you know your way around PPC or PPL, you can lose money very quickly, sometimes a large amount.
You want to learn the ways of the internet so that:
- You will know how to generate organic free traffic.
- An opt-in list is the way to make really good money. On average, it takes seven visits before someone buys something on the internet. An opt-in keeps you in their face. You want to know how to create one.
- A beautiful way to generate long term, free traffic is to build web pages properly. Over a period of time, your site becomes known as an authority site.
2. Web hosting is critical and just about everybody is trying to do some. Go only with reputable companies. An even better step is to go with a company that gives you all kinds of free training. Get a company that shows you about search engine optimization, web traffic, organic traffic and article marketing.
3. The best internet marketing program is one that is built on free traffic. That means good quality web pages on your site, a well designed list of keywords and long tailed keyword phrases. It should include software to optimize your affiliate business internet marketing program.
Can you see now the basics of what you need for your small business? Highly targeted traffic generated free from the engines should be the bedrock of your program.
Pro and Con List For Deciding Whether to Sue For a Car Accident
If you are unable to reach a settlement you are comfortable with the insurance company after a car accident you will have to decide whether or not you wish to pursue your case in Court by filing a lawsuit. As with all other major decisions there are pros and cons that need to be weighed in advance in order to make the best decision for you.
Pro
Filing a lawsuit can take the decision making authority away from the insurance company and vest it in a neutral judge or jury. The insurance company professional adjusters make decisions in the best interest of the company. A Court should make a decision based on an application of the law.
Con
It is not unusual for cases to take several years to reach trial after a lawsuit has been filed. During this time the insurance company earns interest on the money, not you.
Pro
After a lawsuit is filed frequently the adjuster initially assigned to the case is replaced by a more experienced litigation adjuster, who may revalue the case and be willing to continue negotiations. The majority of cases eventually settle, and you may not have to wait years for a trial if you are able to come to an agreement.
Con
Litigation is expensive. Even if your lawyer is working on a contingency basis you are still going to be responsible for paying for filing fees, process servers, depositions, and witness appearance fees.
Pro
A judge or jury may be willing to consider other forms of damages that an insurance company will tell you they won’t. This may include lost income from a second job, loss of spousal companionship or punitive damages.
Con
At the conclusion of a lawsuit if either side is not satisfied with the result they may file an appeal. This may add years onto the process and an additional layer of cost onto the case.
Pro
Once a lawsuit is filed you have the ability to conduct what is called pre-trial discovery. This may include a compulsory process for interviewing witnesses and the ability to issue subpoenas for important evidence.
Con
You may have to appear for depositions and court proceedings that are scheduled at inconvenient times.
Pro
In serious cases you will have the ability to obtain a judgment in excess of the insurance policy limits and may be able to collect directly from the assets of the at-fault driver.
In order to determine if you should, or should not sue, you will have to carefully weigh these options. You have to consider not only your desire for the maximum award possible but also how quickly you need your case resolved. An experienced car accident attorney who has trial experience will be your best source of guidance in making this decision.
NetSuite and Google Analytics: How Can You Distinguish a Customer From a Visitor?
Over the last decade, online businesses have grown from boutique online retailers to market players such as Amazon and eBay. As the online market share continues to grow relative to traditional retail, and as the online experience becomes a crucial part of all business planning, web analytics and analysis will move to the forefront for tracking growth and revenue.
For website analysis, the standard that most everyone uses is the free Google Analytics tool. By applying some simple codes to your web pages, Google can track referrals, visitors, time on site, search keywords, on page clicks, and many other valuable pieces of data. Most everyone uses Google Analytics because it is good and quite comprehensive – and considering that it’s free, it represents a great value. Google Analytics has a great system for reading referral traffic; and considering that Google is the standard for pay per click, it is easy to hook up PPC campaigns and track their performance.
The challenge with Google, however, is the same challenge one faces when using Salesforce.com. In most instances, once someone places an order, we have to move to a different system to track that order. This same issue crops up when working in an ecommerce environment and the analytics are disconnected from the order system.
Some of the benefits of a NetSuite based ecommerce system is that NetSuite can track most, if not all, of what Google Analytics tracks, including search keywords. For example, to match up keyword conversion tracking from Google to NetSuite, you define all the keywords you want to use in Google and then manage the inventory in NetSuite which will generate unique campaign URLs that reference your landing pages. These URLs are then used as landing pages for keyword campaigns in Google. Once you do this, as people click through PPC ads, NetSuite will track the information. Now that you have both NetSuite and Google Analytics tracking the same data, you can use both reporting systems to compare results to get a comprehensive perspective of your web site visitor behavior.
NetSuite’s Reporting Goes Beyond Google Analytics
NetSuite can also go further because it can distinguish between a visitor and a customer. Because NetSuite is an integrated CRM and ERP, the reports will have information on customers and their order history, and is capable of giving a more comprehensive view of how a visitor and customer behaves on your site. Simply, NetSuite’s offers more data, providing a more robust reporting structure.
Lead conversion is available because we are tracking the speculative activity on the shopping system, as well as the orders taken. From here, we can view conversion percentages – this is where Google may have a difficult time tracking. Even though there are ways Google can do this, such as by setting up analytics scripts on receipt pages and informing Google of the order and the amount, in experience, they are often inaccurate. NetSuite’s holistic system provides a more error free environment to analyze conversion data and metrics.
Bottom line, when using web analytics on a NetSuite eCommerce site, you will want to code for both NetSuite and Google Analytics, and compare the data. That way, you will be getting the best of both worlds, and have more comprehensive – and insightful – web reports.
Copyright © Marty Zigman 2011
Small Business Internet Marketing Tips
Small business internet marketing is when you promote and try to sell your product or service on the internet. Marketing your company on the internet is very simple, but there are a variety of tasks involved in developing a successful marketing strategy. It’s not about putting up banner ads and graphics. Developing a online presence is about presenting good, quality information. When done right, your business will flourish and you can have an enjoyable career. There are a variety of ways to market your small business on the internet. We will go over four marketing strategies, Pay Per Click(PPC), Press Release/Ezine Marketing, Comment Marketing, and Social Website Marketing.
Pay Per Click Advertising
PPC is the process of signing up with large traffic sites and putting an advertisement on their site. You get charged a set amount each time a visitor to the site clicks on your ad. You will compete against other advertisers for a particular phrase or keyword. This strategy is guaranteed traffic. People want to come to your site or they would not have clicked on the ad. PPC is great at obtaining feedback for your business. PPC is a professional tool that tracks each ad and how well it is working. PPC is simple, its quick and cheap. PPC is a great tool for small business owners regardless if you are a web based businesses or a brick and mortar store. Don’t forget to sign up with your local phone company. Local customers will find you online now because its faster then pulling out the huge phone book they send to your front door. PPC is attracting new businesses everyday. PPC is not going anywhere any time soon. With the way it is going right now, PPC advertising will one day be the majority of listings on all sites. PPC is flexible as it allows for guaranteed placement of your ads without requiring any web site changes. PPC is an easy way for any business to generate lots of traffic and promotion.
Press Release/Article Marketing
Press releases and article marketing are similar in some ways. They both promote your organization and its products. Essentially you write an article/press release about your product or service and submit it to article or press release sites that send your information across the internet. For the most part you can get this done for free. There are a lot of sites that can be easily found with a quick search. Sending releases and articles frequently works effectively as a marketing tool. You can use this internet marketing strategy again and again to build your small business. It is a quick and easy way to get your company noticed.
Comment Marketing
Comment marketing is a little known tool that when used properly can promote a website all over the internet for free. This is one strategy that needs to be enforced. Pretty much how this marketing concept works is you find sites over the internet that are like yours and you leave a comment about something they wrote and put a link back to your site in the comment section. If the site you are leaving a comment on get’s a lot of traffic your site will be get a link from the search engines. You also have the opportunity to have that sites visitors click on your link too. If you are a small business owner, you should get in the habit of doing this every time you are on a site you read for pleasure or business.
Social Website Marketing
Social website marketing is becoming very popular. This is the practice of making a account with a social website such as myspace or Facebook and making a page about your small business. Some sites will not allow you to do this, but there are ways around it. Make your own personal page and put links to your business website from it. Get your friends to put links to your business or start a group that is all about your product. Its very simple to do. Make sure you stay within the sites guidelines. A lot of larger companies are asking their employees to put links to the companies website on their personal site. It helps with free traffic and the search engines like links. Make this apart of your internet presence and you will see results in traffic and sales.
The four internet marketing strategies are unique in their own way. PPC is the only one that costs any money, and the best part is that you pay as you go. Article Marketing/Press Releases, Comment Marketing, and Social Website Marketing are cheap and effective ways to get your company noticed. Small business owners should include all of these internet marketing strategies to get their business up and running.
