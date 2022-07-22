News
Jan. 6: Trump spurned aides’ pleas to call off Capitol mob
WASHINGTON — Despite desperate pleas from aides, allies, Republican congressional leaders and even his family, Donald Trump refused to call off the Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol, instead “pouring gasoline on the fire” by aggressively tweeting his false claims of a stolen election and telling the crowd of supporters in a video address how special they were.
The next day, he declared anew, “I don’t want to say the election is over.” That was in a previously unaired outtake of a speech he was to give, shown at Thursday night’s prime-time hearing of the House investigating committee.
The committee documented how for some 187 minutes, from the time Trump left a rally stage sending his supporters to the Capitol to the time he ultimately appeared in the Rose Garden video, nothing could move the defeated president, who watched the violence unfold on TV.
Even a statement prepared for Trump to deliver — which said, “I am asking you to leave the Capitol Hill region NOW and go home in a peaceful way.” — could not be delivered as written, without Trump editing it to repeat his baseless claims of voter fraud that sparked the deadly assault. “So go home,” he did say, adding, “We love you. You’re very special. … I know how you feel.”
He also had wanted to include language about pardoning the rioters in that speech, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified previously.
“President Trump didn’t fail to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a fellow Republican but frequent Trump critic who flew fighter jets in Iraq and Afghanistan. “He chose not to act.”
Plunging into its second prime-time hearing on the Capitol attack, the committee aimed to show a “minute by minute” accounting of Trump’s actions that fateful day, how he summoned the crowd to Washington with his false claims of a stolen election and then dispatched them to fight for his presidency.
With the Capitol siege raging, Trump poured “gasoline on the fire” by tweeting condemnation of Mike Pence’s refusal to go along with his plan to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory, former aides told the Jan. 6 investigating committee in a prime-time hearing Thursday night.
Two Trump aides resigned on the spot.
“I thought that Jan. 6 2021, was one of the darkest days in our nation’s history,” said former White House aide Sarah Matthews testifying before the panel. “And President Trump was treating it as a celebratory occasion. So it just further cemented my decision to resign.”
The committee played audio of Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reacting with surprise to the former president’s reaction to the attack.
“You’re the commander-in-chief. You’ve got an assault going on on the Capitol of the United States of America. And there’s Nothing? No call? Nothing Zero?” he said.
Earlier, an irate Trump demanded to be taken to the Capitol after his supporters had stormed the building, well aware of the deadly attack, but then returned to the White House and did nothing to call off the violence, despite appeals from family and close adviser,, witnesses testified.
At the Capitol, the mob was chanting “Hang Mike Pence,” testified Matt Pottinger, a deputy national security adviser for Trump, as Trump tweeted his condemnation of his vice president.
Meanwhile, recordings of Secret Service radio transmissions revealed agents asking for messages to be relayed telling their families goodbye.
Pottinger said that when he saw Trump’s tweet he immediately decided to resign, as did former White House aide Matthews, who said she was a lifelong Republican but could not go along with what was going on. She was the witness who called the tweet “pouring gasoline on the fire.”
The hearing aimed to show a “minute by minute” accounting of Trump’s actions that day and how rather than stop the violence, he watched it all unfold on television at the White House.
“He refused to do what every American president must,” said Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the panel’s Republican vice chair.
“And for hours, Donald Trump chose not to answer the pleas from Congress, from his own party and from all across our nation, to do what is required,” she said.
An irate Trump demanded to be taken to the Capitol after the supporters he sent laid siege, well aware of the deadly attack and that some in the mob were armed but refusing to call it off as they fought to reverse his election defeat, witnesses told the committee.
Trump had dispatched the crowd to Capitol Hill in heated rally remarks at the Ellipse behind the White House, and “within 15 minutes of leaving the stage, President Trump knew that the Capitol was besieged and under attack,” said committee member Elaine Luria, D-Va.
She said the panel had received testimony the confirming the powerful previous account of former White House aide Hutchinson of an altercation involving Trump as he insisted the Secret Service drive him to the Capitol.
Among the witnesses testifying Thursday in a recorded video was retired District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Mark Robinson who told the committee that Trump was well aware of the number of weapons in the crowd of his supporters but wanted to go regardless.
“The only description that I received was that the president was upset, and that he was adamant about going to the Capitol and that there was a heated discussion about that,” Robinson said.
Chairman Bennie Thompson, appearing virtually as he self-isolates with COVID-19, opened Thursday’s hearing saying Trump as president did “everything in his power to overturn the election” he lost to Joe Biden, including before and during the deadly Capitol attack.
“He lied, he bullied, he betrayed his oath,” charged Thompson, D-Miss.
After months of work and weeks of hearings, Cheney said “the dam has begun to break” on revealing what happened that day, at the White House as well as in the violence at the Capitol.
This was probably the last hearing of the summer, but the panel said they will resume in September as more witnesses and information emerges.
“Our investigation goes forward,” said Thompson testifying remotely as he isolates after testing positive for COVID-19. “There needs to be accountability.”
The hearing room was packed, including with several police officers who fought off the mob that day. The panel is arguing that the defeated president’s lies about a stolen election and attempts to overturn Biden’s election victory fueled the attack and have left the United States facing enduring questions about the resiliency of its democracy.
Ahead of the hearing, the committee released a video of four former White House aides — press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, security aide Gen. Keith Kellogg, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and executive assistant to the president Molly Michael — testifying that Trump was in the private dining room with the TV on as the violence unfolded.
Some Cabinet members were so alarmed they discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.
While the committee cannot make criminal charges, the Justice Department is monitoring its work.
So far, more than 840 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. Over 330 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors. Of the more than 200 defendants to be sentenced, approximately 100 received terms of imprisonment.
No former president has ever been federally prosecuted by the Justice Department.
Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday that Jan. 6 is “the most wide-ranging investigation and the most important investigation that the Justice Department has ever entered into.”
Five people died that day as Trump supporters battled the police in gory hand-to-hand combat to storm the Capitol. One officer has testified that she was “slipping in other people’s blood” as they tried to hold back the mob. One Trump supporter was shot and killed by police.
“The president didn’t do very much but gleefully watch television during this time frame,” Kinzinger said.
This despite countless pleas from Trump’s aides and allies, including his daughter Ivanka Trump and Fox News host Sean Hannity, according to previous testimony and text messages the committee has obtained.
Zach LaVine scores 23 in his season debut, but the Chicago Bulls fall flat in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. 6 takeaways from the home opener.
Zach LaVine made his season debut for the Chicago Bulls in the home opener Saturday at the United Center, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 128-96 loss.
The Bulls have lost two straight after falling to the Wizards on Friday night in Washington.
Here are six takeaways from the game.
1. Zach LaVine shows promise in return
After missing the first two games to manage a left knee injury, LaVine seemed to be back in peak form against the Wizards. He drained a 3-pointer on the second Bulls possession and finished with 23 points on 9-for-16 shooting and added four assists.
LaVine played 28 minutes, attacking double teams and ripping up the lane for searing layups in the first half. But he faded in the second half, scoring only six points while shooting 2-for-6 from 3-point range.
Coach Billy Donovan said LaVine would play free of a minutes restriction, but it was clear the Bulls were hoping to keep their All-Star guard under the 38-minute cap the coach previously revealed.
LaVine opened the game with a dominant 10½-minute stretch, tallying eight points, three assists and two rebounds before exiting with some visible fatigue. He played only six minutes in the second quarter to balance the early load but still finished the half with 17 points.
That production, however, dropped off in the second half as the Bulls offense floundered.
2. The Bulls bench unit was ‘disappointing’
The Bulls struggled mightily any time the second unit took the court, allowing the Cavaliers to go on their largest streak of the game during a stretch between the first and second quarters without LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević on the court.
Donovan shifted rotations in the second half to prevent the team from having a full secondary lineup on the court, ensuring that LaVine or DeRozan was in play until the final minutes of the loss.
“I was disappointed because that’s not been the group that’s been in training camp,” Donovan said. “That was the one thing that happened in that game that I thought was uncharacteristic. … We need each other and I thought that group in particular didn’t help each other enough. I felt we got stagnant and we just kind of stood. We didn’t cut and move, and that group has been really good doing that. That was the part that was surprising and disappointing.”
3. Patrick Williams nears time for change
It might be time for Donovan to make a change at power forward after a third straight lackluster performance from Williams, who managed only two points in 11 minutes before subbing in for the final four minutes of the game.
Javonte Green and Derrick Jones Jr. both played more meaningful minutes than Williams. If Donovan decides to pull Williams from the starting lineup, Green is the most likely replacement.
Green scored six points off the bench, throwing down a pair of galvanizing dunks in the first and third quarters that provided the Bulls with much-needed energy boosts.
“That’s what he (Green) do,” DeRozan said. “The energy that he brings, the effort that he brings, it’s definitely contagious. You have to feed off that because every time he comes in the game that’s something he’s going to do.”
4. The Bulls’ 3-point shooting is still inconsistent
If the Bulls are going to win games, they aren’t going to get it done through 3-pointers. Even with LaVine’s return, Saturday’s game highlighted a continuation of long-range shooting concerns dating to last season.
The Bulls finished 24.1% from behind the arc. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers were 16-for-27 (59.3%) on 3s. The disparity created a clear momentum shift for the Bulls, who couldn’t dig themselves out of the deficit with perimeter shooting.
Despite recognizing 3-point shooting as a weakness last season, the Bulls made only one shooting acquisition in the offseason — veteran guard Goran Dragić. After a hot start in Miami, Dragić finished 0-for-1 against the Cavaliers.
5. First back-to-back of the season
The opening week posed a physical challenge for the Bulls, who played three games in three cities in four nights. Saturday’s game was the second of a back-to-back after they lost to the Wizards on Friday in Washington.
The Bulls were visibly exhausted after a pair of physical games against the Miami Heat and the Wizards. But they’ll need to learn how to adapt to those challenging series — the Bulls are slated for three more back-to-backs in the next three weeks.
6. Dalen Terry makes his NBA debut
The rookie played for the first time this season Saturday, running the offense at point guard for the last three minutes of the loss. Terry didn’t touch the statline, but cracking a rotation is an important step.
Terry made an impression in the preseason with his frenetic defensive energy and ability to push the ball in transition. He could work his way into more minutes, particularly as the team deals with LaVine’s availability.
Gophers men’s hockey: North Dakota rallies to edge top-ranked U in OT
MINNEAPOLIS — On Saturday the University of Minnesota sold more than 10,000 tickets to a hockey game. The fans in attendance got that, and also got a drama class for free.
Mark Senden shoveled a puck over the goal line in overtime as North Dakota fell behind by two goals, rallied to take a two-goal lead, saw it slip away and found a way to win 5-4 anyway.
The Gophers (4-2-0) led 2-0 in the second period, before a parade to the penalty box swung all the momentum to the visitors’ side. It started when Rhett Pitlick scored his first goal of the season for Minnesota and celebrated by tossing his stick into the crowd, drawing a 10-minute misconduct.
A short time later, North Dakota scored three goals in 1:12 to take the lead, and had a 4-2 advantage late in the second period.
But goals by Connor Kurth and Jimmy Snuggerud re-knotted the game at 4-4 before the final bit of drama.
Owen Bartoszkiewicz made his second career start in goal for the Gophers, but was pulled in the second period after 10 saves on 14 shots. Justen Close finished the game in the Minnesota net with nine saves.
For the Fighting Hawks (3-2-1), goalie Drew DeRidder was once again brilliant with 37 saves in the win.
Both teams had extended power plays in the game, as North Dakota’s Tyler Kleven was ejected for contact to the head, and Minnesota freshman forward Logan Cooley was tossed for face masking a Fighting Hawks player in the middle period.
Heat go from cruise to chaos, hold on for 112-109 victory over Raptors for season’s first win
No, not a must-win game. Not three games in.
It just felt that way Saturday night for the Miami Heat.
After dropping the first two games of their season-opening four-game homestand the Heat regained their offensive rhythm and were able to shake off a shaky finish to hold off the Toronto Raptors 112-109 at FTX Arena.
Now all the Heat need to do before heading out for a three-game western swing is to do it again, with the teams also meeting Monday night at FTX Arena.
It is a rematch that figures to feature added spice after Heat forward Caleb Martin and Raptors center Christian Koloko were ejected in the third quarter after a shoving match sent both into the stands.
With energy up even while playing on the second night of back-to-back home games, the Heat got the type of balance lacking in Wednesday night’s loss to the Chicago Bulls and Friday night’s loss to the Boston Celtics to prevent a collapse from a 24-point third-quarter lead.
It was balance in terms of inside play and 3-pointers.
Balance in terms of standing up to the length of the Raptors.
Balance in terms of the even keel needed after a blowout turned competitive.
And balance in the scoring column, with Jimmy Butler with 24 points, Max Strus 20, Kyle Lowry 17 and Tyler Herro 14.
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat led 38-33 at the end of the first period, 71-50 at halftime and then pushed to a 24-point lead early in the third quarter.
And then the Raptors came roaring back, fueled seemingly by the Martin-Koloko fracas, with a 19-2 run that drew them with seven, before the Heat went into the fourth up 92-83.
Toronto eventually got within 92-86 with 10:59 remaining, before the Heat moved ahead 107-97 with 4:29 to play.
But with 64 seconds left, after Herro was tied up for a jump ball off a Heat inbounds attempt, Pascal Siakam converted a layup to draw Toronto within 109-103.
A driving Lowry layup with 41 seconds left then provided needed breathing room appeared to prove needed breathing room. But a Butler travel with 21 seconds left led to an OG Anunoby 3-pointer and a 111-108 game.
That sent Butler to the line with 10.2 seconds left and both teams out of timeouts, converting only the first, for a 112-108 lead. Butler then fouled former Heat center Precious Achiuwa, who missed the first free throw to effectively end it.
2. Hostile act: A lopsided game took a heated turn with 7:46 left in the third quarter, when, with the Heat up 81-59, Martin and Koloko tangled on a rebound battle, with Martin’s lunge sending both into the front row.
Martin was called for a loose-ball foul, with the two each called for a technical foul and ejected. Strus then entered for Martin.
Martin, who started for the third consecutive game at power forward, closed with eight points and five rebounds in his 22 minutes, with possible league scrutiny to follow.
3. Strus boost: For the second time in three games, Strus provided a significant boost in his new bench role, this time with five points early in the fourth quarter after the Raptors inched closer.
Strus played particularly well off of Butler, positioned for 3-pointers when Butler drew added attention.
Strus’ 14th point was the 1,000th of his career, with a dunk following with 2:25 to play that put the Heat up 109-99.
Strus scored 22 points Wednesday against the Bulls before being limited to two Friday against the Celtics.
4. Range finder: After shooting 5 of 20 in the first two games, Lowry opened 3 of 3 on 3-pointers, with one of the conversions turning into a four-point play.
Lowry briefly had to leave in the first two minutes to treat a facial laceration, with Gabe Vincent stepping in in the interim to convert a 3-point and then assist on a Herro 3-pointer.
Lowry was back to his typical feisty self, receiving a technical foul after he was called for a take foul in the third quarter, it was the first time the Heat have been cited for the NBA’s new rule on intentional fouls designed to stop play.
5. Do it again: The Heat figure to get a motivated Fred VanVleet in Monday’s rematch, but now there is uncertainty whether they again will see Scottie Barnes, the University School and Florida State product who was last season’s Rookie of the Year.
Barnes sprained his right ankle on a dramatic second-quarter dunk over Herro and was unable to make it out for the second half, with X-rays negative.
Koloko, the second-round pick out of Arizona, started the second half in place of Barnes.
VanVleet was called for his fourth foul with 66 seconds left in the second quarter and his fifth 20 second into the third. His first points came on the free throws for Lowry’s take foul and technical foul with 7:55 left in the third.
Gophers losing streak reaches three games in 45-17 loss at Penn State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Gophers football team can’t black out what happened in the White Out game against Penn State on Saturday night.
Minnesota got blown out 45-17 by 16th-ranked Nittany Lions in their festive, annual theme game at Beaver Stadium.
Minnesota is slumping in a month they wish they could redact from the record. The Gophers have lost three straight games for the first time since dropping four consecutive in 2018. They have also lost 12 straight games to ranked teams on the road and are 1-33 in that category since 2001.
When the Gophers lost to Purdue on Oct. 1, the U’s running game was missing in action. When they fell to 18th-ranked Illinois last week, their passing game didn’t show up.
On Saturday, the once-steady defense broke down, too. The bleeding didn’t stop with Penn State eclipsing 40 points in the fourth quarter. It was the most points allowed since Ohio State scored 45 in the 2021 season opener.
Minnesota was forced to turn to backup quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis after longtime starter Tanner Morgan was ruled out pregame with a concussion suffered last week.
Minnesota trailed 24-10 in the third quarter when Kaliakmanis threw a deep pass to Mike Brown-Stephens, who appeared to be tripped by Kalen King but there was no flag.
Ji’Ayir Brown picked off the pass and Penn State would go on to extend their lead to 31-10. Minnesota was forced to punt and the Nittany Lions pounced on a blown coverage to make it 38-10.
Kaliakmanis was able to throw his first career touchdown in the fourth quarter when he found Brevyn Spann-Ford.
Minnesota didn’t have any positives on offense until the final two minutes of the first half. They had a stunning five false start penalties put drives asunder, many can be chalked up to the deafening noise from the announced crowd of 109,817 at Happy Valley.
After going 0 for 6 on third down, Kaliakmanis broke the drought with a pinpoint, 33-yard completion to Lemeke Brockington. It jumpstarted a 90-yard drive finished by Mo Ibrhaim’s 3-yard touchdown run.
The score moved Ibrahim into a tie with Darrell Thompson in the U’s record book for total touchdowns (43).
Minnesota took a 3-0 lead after the first quarter, but that was due to cornerback Justin Walley’s interception of Sean Clifford and returned it 37 yards to Penn State’s 14. Compared to anything the U offense did.
With great field position, Minnesota went backward with three runs and a false start penalty and had to settle for a 35-yard field goal.
Terell Smith could have had the U’s second interception, but dropped a pass thrown to him by Clifford. Penn State took the break and answered with a field goal drive of their own to tie game at 3-3.
The Nittany Lions exposed the Gophers’ linebackers and safeties with big completions to tight ends over the middle. Clifford found Tyler Warren for a 38-yard completion to take a 10-3 lead. Then Clifford connected with Theo Johnson on a 18-yard score to make it 17-10.
Those two touchdowns and a field goal ended Minnesota defense’s 69-quarter streak without allowing 10 points. It was nearly double the second-best consecutive streak (Cincinnati at 36).
The Gophers then gave up 21 points in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Gerrit Cole stunned by Aaron Boone’s early move: ‘I was not ready to come out’
Gerrit Cole was very good in Saturday’s Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.
But, continuing a trend that has defined the whole series, the Houston Astros were flat-out better. Cole’s five-plus innings, seven strikeouts and three earned runs don’t read as particularly troublesome, and a night like that is something a manager will gladly take in a playoff game. But in Cole’s eyes, the night came down to a few specific pitches.
“Tonight we made two and a half mistakes,” he said. Cole then detailed the pitch that led to Alex Bregman’s leadoff double in the sixth — the inning where his outing eventually ended with the bases loaded and nobody out — the walk to Kyle Tucker immediately afterward, and the fastball that Chas McCormick hit over the short porch in the second inning.
“The changeup to Bregman that he hit for the double was supposed to be a ball,” Cole explained. “McCormick’s leaked a little more over the plate than we wanted to, and I would have liked the [3-2] curveball to Tucker to be a little more competitive.”
Asked what makes Houston such a harrowing assignment, Cole gave an answer that also sums up the difference between the Yankees and Astros right now.
“Their ability to hit good pitches.”
Cole’s night finished with some light drama, as the Yankees held a mound visit after the walk to Tucker, and when Yuli Gurriel’s subsequent single put runners at every base, a second one made his removal mandatory.
“I was not ready to come out,” Cole said in one of many short postgame answers. “But to my knowledge, the second trip is what it is.”
There was also a slight pause from manager Aaron Boone before he crossed the first base line, which triggered the official mound visit that forced Cole’s exit. Boone said that he paused because he wanted to buy more time for reliever Lou Trivino to get ready.
As for Cole, the tough loss puts his team in a situation where the odds are historically stacked against them. A total of 39 teams in major league history have fallen behind 0-3 in a postseason series. The 2004 Red Sox are still the only one that has come back to win. Knowing that, Cole was in a pretty sour mood while addressing the media following Game 3.
“I’m about as frustrated as you can get.”
Being down 0-3 is the entire tree of Cole’s frustration. The roots are the Astros’ hitters, who have a unique ability to get under a pitcher’s skin by counteracting everything they’re trying to do. Sometimes, they even accept what a pitcher is doing and simply execute better than them. Cole also grabbed a talking point off the shelf that Boone and Luis Severino have gone to during this series, noting that the Astros are getting a little dose of batted ball luck.
“We threw consecutive pitches on the edge all night and they put really good, convicted swings on pitcher’s pitches,” Cole said. “They obviously had a little bit of luck go their way, especially to right field. Top to bottom, that’s what they did all night.”
Pitching in defense of hitters that have been zombie-like all series is no easy task for a pitcher either. That’s what Cole, Severino and Jameson Taillon have had to do in the first three ALCS games. Cole said they knew the hitters would have a tough job against Houston and the starters would have to do everything in their power to help out a Yankee offense that is down horrendously.
“I feel like it’s going to be a tight game against the Astros no matter what,” Cole unwound. “Especially in playoff baseball, it’s always going to come down to a handful of pitches that tips the balance of the game either way. As a pitcher, that balance is often irrelevant to what you’re trying to do out there. There’s a little bit of, like, a motivation factor to try to pitch better and be the guy that picks people up.”
One group that absolutely was not going to provide that pick-me-up on Saturday were the fed up Yankee fans. The stadium started gradually clearing out after the Astros’ put up a three-spot in the sixth inning and by the end of the game, all the noise coming from the seats was characterized by anger. Cole was asked directly if he feels like the Bronx faithful have given up on the 2022 Yankees, or if he noticed their mass departure.
“I was unaware of that,” the pitcher said.
The people who are planning to attend Game 4 bought tickets for a baseball game, but they might end up getting a funeral instead.
