Now And Then Season 2: What Is The Show’s Future At Apple Tv+? Find Out Here

Tua Tagovailoa finds fuel in criticism; Dolphins players dish on Brian Flores’ return to Miami
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, in his NFL career, has consistently said he doesn’t pay attention to outside criticism.
But ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he showed a different side in an interview with NBC’s Maria Taylor.
“I take receipts,” Tagovailoa said, using the recently popular phrase for keeping tabs on what others have said. “I handle that internally now. Whatever I can use as fuel, whatever I think, ‘Oh, I can use this as fuel for myself,’ I will. If not, I won’t.”
Tagovailoa, in his third season out of Alabama and returning Sunday from a two-game absence due to a concussion, entered the year one of the most polarizing figures in the NFL. He has his staunch group of supporters and devoted critics.
Tagovailoa, who said he hired a mental coach to deal with criticism, revealed he first started experiencing it when his Crimson Tide lost the national championship game to Clemson his sophomore season.
“When I was in college, it would definitely bother me,” said Tagovailoa, who labeled that the time he began trying to stay off social media.
“I had to find a way to where I was trying to strive for excellence and not perfection,” Tagovailoa said. “Because then, for me, I knew I’d be lying to myself because I was never going to be perfect and I was going to be chasing something that wasn’t going to be there for me.
“I know I’m going to make mistakes, but it’s always about knowing better and then doing better.”
Flores’ return
Tagovailoa himself hasn’t had many nice things to say about his experience under the direction of former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in his first two NFL seasons. But, as Flores returned to Miami on Sunday night as a Steelers defensive assistant, several Dolphins players said this past week there are no hard feelings.
“It’s exciting, just to be able to see him in person,” safety Brandon Jones said. “I haven’t talked to him in a while, obviously, but I’m excited.”
“If I see him, I’ll say what’s up,” tight end Mike Gesicki. “I don’t know if we’ll cross paths, but I’ve got no ill will or anything towards coach Flo.”
Right guard Robert Hunt also indicated he would like to greet him.
Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins felt it wouldn’t impact the game.
“It’s just business as usual,” Wilkins said. “We’re preparing to play the Steelers and obviously there’s history there with Flo and everything, but we’re just preparing business as usual getting ready for the Steelers.”
Flores’ straightforward style was enough to maybe sometimes rub players the wrong way, but others appreciated it.
“One thing I’ll say about coach Flo was he always honest,” linebacker Jerome Baker said. “That was the one thing that never changed. He didn’t care if he hurt your feelings. He didn’t care if it got under your skin a little bit. You knew the guy just wanted to be honest and he was going to tell you the truth, and he wanted the best out of you.”
Gesicki described Flores as “super disciplined.”
Flores, who named the Dolphins in a class-action lawsuit against the NFL after his firing in January, told ESPN this past week he doesn’t view Sunday as any sort of revenge game for him.
This story will be updated.
Vikings ‘gathering information’ after Oli Udoh arrest
The Vikings said Sunday the team is gathering information about a reported arrest of offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh late Saturday night in Miami, Fla.
According to a report by South Florida radio host Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640, Udoh was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after following a woman into the restroom of a nightclub.
The Pioneer Press filed a records request with Miami police but wasn’t immediately able to confirm the details, although the Vikings acknowledged the arrest in a short statement to the newspaper.
“We are aware of last night’s arrest of Oli Udoh and are gathering additional information at this time,” the team said.
A sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft, Odoh, 25,has played only three snaps on offense this season, and three on special teams. He has appeared in 30 NFL games, including 16 stats at right guard in 2021.
After last season’s spiral, start to Julius Randle’s campaign ‘has been totally different’
It’s been evident through Julius Randle’s efficiency in the small sample of six games counting preseason, and at least one of his teammates noticed the positive transformation.
“His approach has been totally different,” Derrick Rose said. “The way he’s reading the floor is totally different. His passing has been unbelievable. Understanding that we want to get up a certain amount of 3s and he’s finding the shooters. I can’t complain. He’s been playing great.”
Randle’s partnership with the Knicks fanbase was, to put it mildly, frayed last season. Some of the animosity was unfair and built around the hype over Randle’s replacement, Obi Toppin. But Randle handled it poorly and it bled into his effort and leadership.
There was the thumbs-down gesture. Then the media boycott. The unfounded rumors of a trade request. We don’t need to relive the entire saga.
A big part of the issue was Randle shouldering himself with too much of the offense, too many playmaking duties. He carried a role like LeBron James without being LeBron James. Randle devolved into a ballstopper with a cringy turnover-to-assist ratio.
As the Knicks regrouped in the summer with their new point guard Jalen Brunson, there were questions about Randle’s ego standing in the way of a lesser role. After all, it’s natural for a recent All-NBA selection to resist giving up the ball.
But the early returns are highly positive, even if, as Friday night’s victory over the Pistons demonstrated, the Toppin conundrum isn’t going anywhere.
Through 154 minutes in preseason and the regular season, Randle totaled just six turnovers with 23 assists. The Knicks have promised a new strategy of playing faster and scoring more points, as last season’s slowest squad tries to align with the modern-day NBA tempo.
“I think we can go another level, for sure,” Randle said. “We’re definitely playing at a quicker pace. This is something we practiced from the very beginning of training camp. I think it’s a fun brand of basketball that we’re all enjoying.”
Randle reiterated that his personal transformation was purposeful.
“Watching the playoffs last year and reflecting over the season. Just seeing how the game is transitioning —
there’s a lot more ball movement, cutting, just body movement,” he said.
Of course, it’s easier to play fast and efficient against the rebuilding Pistons. The Knicks have another low-level opponent Monday night with the Orlando Magic (0-3).
The harder tests come later in the week with Milwaukee, Cleveland and Philadelphia.
It’s a homecoming for two of the top New York City prospects of the last decade.
Cole Anthony, a Queens product, and Mo Bamba, a Harlem native, face the Knicks on Monday night as members of the Orlando Magic. Anthony, who attended Archbishop Molloy, missed the season’s first game with an illness and averaged 19.5 points in the next two.
He’s been a confident scorer in the NBA but inefficient at under 40% shooting his first two seasons.
Bamba, who played AAU for the PSA Cardinals, has largely disappointed since getting drafted sixth overall by the Magic in 2018. He remained a reserve center after signing a two-year, $21 million deal in the summer with only the first season guaranteed.
Business People: Dayna Martinez to lead Twin Cities Jazz Fest
OF NOTE — ENTERTAINMENT
The Twin Cities Jazz Festival announced that Dayna Martinez has been named executive director, replacing founder Steve Heckler, who is retiring. The handover will occur after the 2023 event, which is scheduled for June 23-24 in St. Paul’s Lowertown Arts District.
APPAREL
Red Wing Shoe Co., a Red Wing, Minn.-based provider of workplace and leisure footwear and apparel, announced that President Allison Gettings is adding the title and responsibilities of chief executive officer, following the planned retirement of Mark Urdahl, effective Jan. 1. Gettings will become the first woman to lead the company, which was founded in 1905.
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
Financial services provider Northwestern Mutual-Twin Cities announced that Prior Lake-based health technology company UzObi has been selected to participate in and receive investments from the Northwestern Mutual Black Founder Accelerator program, powered by gener8tor. The company was cofounded by Dr. Nneka Sederstrom, who is CEO, and Dr. Serge-Alain Wandji, chief strategy and innovation officer.
ENERGY
Pineapple Energy, a Minnetonka-based provider of solar energy products and services to households and small businesses, announced the hire of Eric Ingvaldson as chief financial officer.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Catholic United Financial Credit Union, Arden Hills, announced that Andrea Ferkingstad has been selected as president, replacing Maureen Daehn, who is retiring. Ferkingstad has been with the organization since 2021, and previously was vice president of operations and marketing at Building Trades Credit Union. … Stearns Bank, St. Cloud, announced that Mohamed Farah, community development coordinator, has been appointed to the Minnesota Emerging Entrepreneur Board by Gov. Tim Walz. Additionally, parent company Stearns Financial Services announced the addition of Dave Senger to its board of directors; Senger, now retired, spent 41 years as an attorney with Moss & Barnett, Minneapolis.
HEALTH CARE
Love Your Melon, an apparel brand focusing on headwear for children battling cancer, celebrated the unveiling of its Million Dollar Wall at M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis, noting the company’s nearly $1.5 million given to the hospital over 10 years in business. … Ecumen, a Shoreview-based nonprofit provider of housing and services for older adults, announced that Scott Bjerketvedt has been promoted to senior vice president, chief financial officer. … Vail Place, a provider of community services for people with mental illness, announced the appointment of Karina Forrest-Perkins as executive director. Vail Place has clubhouses in Hopkins and Minneapolis Uptown. … Children’s Hospital Association, a fundraising arm for Children’s Minnesota, announced that Dr. Gigi Chawla, vice president and chief of general pediatrics at Children’s Minnesota, has received the 2022 Walter Ramsey Award, honoring her career with the organization. Children’s Minnesota operates a Twin Cities chain of hospitals and clinics focused on pediatric care.
LABOR
UFCW Local 663 announced that Southwest Minnesota Packing Director Michael Potter has been appointed special assistant to the president and that Organizing Director Rena Wong was approved to complete current President Matt Utecht’s term. The 17,000-member United Food and Commercial Workers Local 663 represents workers in retail, meat packing and processing, food preparation and manufacturing and health care in Minnesota and Iowa.
LAW
S Burns Legal, St. Paul, announced that founding partner Susan Burns has been named among the Top 200 Global Cannabis Lawyers by The Cannabis Law Report.
NONPROFITS
Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley, announced the following board member appointments: Constance St. Germain, Capella University; Kelly Lindberg, Medica, and Todd Solow, Norwest Equity Partners.
REAL ESTATE
Commercial real estate and property investment firm JLL Capital Markets announced the appointment of Senior Director Bill Krebsbach to its retail investment sales advisory team, based in the Minneapolis office.
TECHNOLOGY
When I Work, a Minneapolis-based provider of workforce management software, announced that Vice President of Talent and Culture LeeAnn Belski has been named the company’s first-ever chief people officer. Belski has been with the company since 2016.
EMAIL ITEMS to [email protected]
Ravens RB Gus Edwards to make season debut vs. Browns; LT Ronnie Stanley, WR Rashod Bateman will play
After a 21-month absence, Gus Edwards is back.
The Ravens running back was activated for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, his first appearance since tearing his ACL before last season. Edwards last played in the Ravens’ season-ending playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills in January 2021.
Edwards returned to practice Oct. 5 and was activated from the physically-unable-to-perform list Saturday. His activation came as Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins returned to the injured reserve with a knee injury.
The Ravens’ offense got more help Sunday with the activation of left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who was questionable after falling ill Saturday; wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot), sidelined since Week 4; and tight end Mark Andrews and fullback Patrick Ricard, both limited in practice by knee injuries last week.
Outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin) will also return to action Sunday, his first game since suffering a strained groin in Week 3.
Reserve offensive lineman Ben Cleveland (foot/illness) was not activated. Wide receiver Tylan Wallace, running back Mike Davis, inside linebacker A.J. Klein and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis are healthy scratches.
For the Browns, starting right guard Wyatt Teller (calf) and starting cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion) are inactive, along with five reserves: quarterback Kellen Mond, wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, offensive Linemen Joe Haeg and Chris Hubbard and defensive end Isaac Rochell.
Raptors’ Koloko on dual ejection with Heat’s Martin, ‘He just stood there looking at me like crazy’
It was a moment that left Caleb Martin at a loss. It also left the Miami Heat power forward wondering how much of a loss.
Stepping into the role of starting power forward this season, Martin found himself caught up in the intensity of Heat-Toronto Raptors in Saturday night’s 112-109 victory at FTX Arena, particularly with 7:46 to play in the third quarter.
That’s when, on a rebound scramble, what Martin perceived as a push from Raptors rookie center Christian Koloko turned into a shove by Martin that sent Koloko into the first row.
While players on both teams rushed to the scene, none apparently left either bench, nor were any punches thrown, removing the prospect of suspensions for Monday’s rematch at FTX Arena. Martin was assessed a loose-ball foul, with both Martin and Koloko receiving technical fouls and ejections.
League review followed, with a further penalty expected.
“I just think that there was a lot of plays like kind of leading up to it, it was a chippy game,” Martin said after his second career ejection. “That’s just typically how it goes with Toronto, it’s chippy back and forth.
“Ultimately, like, you know what I mean, I just think emotions were high, the game was a close game, it was back and forth, and overall I got to be more professional in the way I handle those type of situations.”
Koloko, the native of Cameroon who was selected No. 33 out of Arizona in June’s NBA draft, had started the second half after the Raptors lost Scottie Barnes, last season’s NBA Rookie of the Year, in the first half with a sprained right ankle.
The lanky 7-foot center said after the game he wasn’t sure what happened, at a loss to why he, too, was ejected.
“I feel like everybody saw what happened,” he said. “I got fouled and I fell and I don’t know what he was trying to do. I just stood up for myself, and I get ejected. So that’s what happened.”
Koloko said he never expected on such an innocuous play to wind up prone in the stands.
“I was as confused as you,” he said during his postgame media session. “I had no idea. He just stood there looking at me like crazy. I just stood up. I don’t know.”
The eyes, Koloko said, had it.
“He was looking at me aggressively,” he said. “So I just stood up for myself. I don’t know.”
Koloko said the anger was excessive for the moment.
“I mean, when he fouled me, he was basically grabbing me and pushing me. I don’t know . . . I’m confused,” he said. “I don’t know why. I don’t even know him, so I don’t know what was going on in his head.”
Martin said he had no history with Koloko, asking after the game about Koloko’s background.
Even though he wound up prone on the play, Koloko tried to take the high road afterward.
“I was confused what happened,” he said. “He tackled me and I was on the ground and everybody came and I was looking around like, ‘What’s going on?’ I was just like, ‘What’s going on?’ I was laughing.”
Like Martin, Koloko spent the remainder of the game in the locker room, as the Heat allowed almost all of a 24-point third-quarter lead to evaporate before holding on for their first victory after a pair of season-opening home losses.
“I was watching the game in here and they tried to win the game even though we were playing pretty bad,” Kolloko said. “And we came back in the second half and almost got the win.”
With his tenure with the team dating to a more violent era of such scrums in the playoffs against the New York Knicks in the late ‘90s, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra downplayed the magnitude of the moment.
“It got pretty intense under the backboard,” he said. “I wish it didn’t come to that, but we were able to respond and have a lot of contributions in that fourth quarter.”
Max Strus entered in place of Martin, scoring seven of his 20 points in the decisive fourth quarter.
Spoelstra said Martin expressed remorse in the locker room, glad the spillover into the stands didn’t turn more extreme.
“I don’t want to make light of it; it’s different than the ‘90s, though. Of course, that’s where I immediately go,” Spoelstra said of making sure his bench players remained by the bench. “I’m thinking about getting everybody off that baseline. I thought [assistant coach] Malik [Allen] did a great job of keeping everybody by the bench.
“It’s just one of those emotional things that happen. And thankfully it didn’t escalate. I don’t think it affected necessarily the tenor or emotions after that. It was an isolated incident between two players. Again, like I said, I wish it didn’t happen like that with Caleb. But it did.”
