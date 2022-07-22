Water Damaged Venetian Plaster

Pin 0 Shares

If you have spotted a problem with wet Venetian plaster then firstly you will need to locate where the water has come from. This is because whilst it would be easier to fix the problem of the wet plaster, if you do not find the source of the water then the problem will just come back. So you need to locate where the water has come from and repair that before you can move on to the plaster damage.

Why a Leak Could Have Occurred

If you are struggling to find the source of the leak then here you will find the most common places in which leaks usually occur. For example, plumbing leaks are fairly common and these obviously need to be fixed by a professional. It could be that the pipes have burst and they need fixing. Whatever it is get a professional out straight away and that will sort out the leak.

Another type of leak which is fairly common is a roof leak. This is especially true if you have an older house as over time the roof will become weaker. In this type of damage it is the ceiling that suffers the most and it usually shows damage through peeling paint or a sagging ceiling.

If you notice water coming through your walls then it is more than likely down to the masonry exterior wall. Basically a masonry exterior wall is made from brick or stone and the water can get through to the plaster coat and the paint is then likely to bubble. The veneer coat may also start to become loose and your plaster will become powdery.

Finally the cause of the leak could also be a defective rain gutter. If there is something wrong with the gutter then you will notice a leak around the windows or on wood framed walls. It can cause problems such as flaky paint or stains and it will need treating right away.

Once you know what the problem is it is then time to understand how to stop the problem from reoccurring and focus on fixing the plaster. You will need a drywall compound as well as drywall tape. If you use drywall mud then you will find this really useful for filling in gaps and as long as you smooth it over afterwards it does provide excellent results.

Finally if you have stains or scratches then all you have to do is wire brush the area and then wipe it down with a damp cloth. Make sure that you remove all scaling materials and paint over with a stain killer. Next add a paper drywall tape to any cracks and you will find that it is much better to use two coats. Overall fixing the repairs yourself is not all that difficult but if you do struggle then it might be worth hiring in a professional.