West Godavari Court Recruitment 2022 (eCourts.gov.in) Notification

News
The Yankees are not on the same level as Houston and don’t have a clear path to getting there
In one way, Saturday’s pathetic performance by the Yankees’ batters actually marked an improvement.
The last time they faced Cristian Javier at Yankee Stadium prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, he fired seven hitless innings. In Saturday’s loss, the Yankees were at least able to muster one hit off the right-hander, whose fastball and slider combination presented a deadly matchup for the predominantly right-handed group.
It was both entirely predictable and still a bit surprising to see the Yankees log another game of offensive ineptitude. The Astros’ indomitable pitching has been tough on everybody this season, and they seem to be getting even stronger during this inevitable march to the World Series, but one would think the prideful Bronx Bombers would have come up with something a little better than that.
Instead, for the third consecutive game, the Yankees got a strong outing from their starting pitcher but were undone by a completely lackluster offense. While they only struck out 11 times, better than the 17 and 13 they racked up in Games 1 and 2, the Yankees still finished with an unacceptable three hits. Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo and Gleyber Torres went 0-for-10. At no point did anybody try to slap a ball through the shift or even bunt for a base hit, despite the fact that with each failed power swing, the season was slipping away from them. When the big hit never came, the home team was left with a big goose egg in the run column and a jam-packed weekend crowd was left hoarse after yelling obscenities at their fallen heroes.
Baseball fans in this city will always tell you how they feel. In Flushing earlier this month, with the Mets down for the count in the final game of their Wild Card series, fans left early from a game that wasn’t even sold out. During Game 3 of the ALCS, fans were completely shushed for the first three innings thanks to the Yankees’ failure to get a single hit. When the game unraveled in the Astros’ three-run half of the sixth inning, the solid wall of boos sent an obvious message: we are tired of watching this team, and we don’t believe you can pull this off anymore.
What a departure that is from the early stages of this season, when the Yankees pulled wins out of each other seemingly every night. One of their more joyous wins from the first half came against these very same Astros. On June 23, a ninth-inning rally sparked by Aaron Hicks’ three-run homer pushed the Yankees’ record to 52-18. After that comeback, which at the time made his team look invincible, manager Aaron Boone delivered a statement that now sounds like it’s about a completely different organization altogether.
“There’s a confidence where, if the game is in the balance or within reason, they’re gonna find a way to win,” Boone said.
The exact opposite is true today. Anybody who has watched the Yankees flail helplessly at Astro pitching and thinks they are on the same level as Houston is delusional. The Yankees are a good hitting team, but when pitted against a truly great opponent in this series, they’ve been extremely bad.
Part of that is due to fielding a lineup depleted by injuries, and most of the story here is about how ceaselessly good the Astros continue to be, but a large chunk of the blame has to go to the front office. Rolling with a stopgap shortstop all season — in a year where they were actively trying to win the World Series — finally blew up when Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s play left them no choice but to sit him in favor of two rookies.
Banking on Josh Donaldson to hold up over an entire season was a huge risk that has now proven to be a mistake. They also owe Donaldson a $21 million base salary next year, which may end up being for a bench ornament unless they can sucker another team into taking his salary as part of a larger trade. And for all the offseason chatter about overhauling their approach to become less reliant on slugging, the Yankees have still been doomed all week by an inability to put the ball in play. One particularly eloquent fan summarized the collective frustration by shouting their feelings into the air during the seventh inning, which was the Yankees’ twelfth in a row without scoring.
“Cashman, wherever you are, I hope you get fired!”
The anger is understandable. The Yankees had a pretty solid championship window open during Judge’s rookie season in 2017, which ended in a surprise run to Game 7 of the ALCS. Since then, they’ve brought in supportive stars like Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu, signed Gerrit Cole to be the nine-figure ace, and patched up the rest with some admittedly deft moves (turning Nestor Cortes’ career around, trading for Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta, converting Michael King into an unhittable reliever, developing Jonathan Loaisiga, wringing great first halves out of Jose Trevino and Matt Carpenter in 2022, etc.)
Now that that six-year run is reaching its end, with no World Series appearances to show for it, nobody is left happy. That’s where the Yankees stand now, somewhere between wondering what went wrong and how it went right for so long without any real payoff. The answer, of course, is that Houston is the biggest and meanest bully the block has seen in a while.
Even worse, the Yankees might not have their best counter-puncher next year, as one more loss unofficially marks the beginning of Judge’s free agency. The market does not technically open until after the World Series, something the Yankees thought they’d be participating in, but now they can use those days in late October to create their pitch for Judge to stick around.
There’s also the damning realization that most of the young players that were supposed to help hoist Judge to a championship — Gary Sanchez, Miguel Andujar, Jackson Frazier, Jordan Montgomery, Domingo German and Albert Abreu, just to name a few — either never panned out the way the Yankees envisioned, play for another team now, or both. Because of that, an enormous burden sits on the shoulders of Oswald Peraza, Oswaldo Cabrera and Anthony Volpe to spearhead the next wave, and recent history doesn’t inspire much confidence.
If that next wave comes up dry, and Judge is wearing different colors next year, the giant wound left by three playoff losses to Houston will be hurting for years to come.
()
News
Jets need to prove they can handle prosperity vs. a struggling Broncos team
“The Jets are lucky because they haven’t played anyone.”
“If Tua Tagovailoa had played we would have won by 30 points.”
Those are some of the ridiculous comments from some salty Dolphins fans who are upset the Jets are getting national media love after a 4-2 start to the season. Other fan bases are still not respecting the Jets during their three-game winning streak.
Sure, the Jets have caught some breaks along the way as most teams will throughout the long season. But Gang Green now needs to win against a Broncos team that will be without its starting quarterback and an offense that has struggled.
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will not play against the Jets as he has been dealing with a hamstring injury. Brett Rypien will make the second start of his career as his first start came during a win against the Jets in 2020.
The Jets have been riding high recently, including after last weekend’s 27-10 win against the Packers at Lambeau Field. Because of that stunning victory, Gang Green has garnered some national buzz as they’re currently the No. 6 team in the AFC playoff picture.
But the team isn’t listening to the outside noise as they head to Denver for a critical showdown.
“Our mindset and our thoughts this offseason was to prove where we thought we belong,” linebacker C.J. Mosley said. “That’s our same motivation, same motto since the wins started happening.
“We know how this league goes as we can lose the next two or three and it will be right back to ground zero. It is not our job to really worry about the record, it is not our job to worry about how people view us win or lose, but how we look at each other every single day, how we come to work, how we prepare, how we practice and get better and do the right things out on the field.”
While everything on the field appears to be rosy for the Jets, the team had a bit of a distraction this week as Elijah Moore first tweeted out his displeasure with his role in the team’s offense after Sunday’s win at Green Bay. Then on Thursday, Jets coach Robert Saleh said Moore was excused from practice because of a family matter.
However, later that day, a league source confirmed that Moore requested to be traded, but the Jets denied his request. Moore was considered one of the top threats in Gang Green’s offense entering the season. However, he has just 16 catches for 203 yards in six games.
For a team looking to contend for a playoff spot, Moore’s public unhappiness is the last thing the team wants to hear at the moment.
“I think our locker room is fine, it is a rock-solid group. We all love Elijah. We all understand the business aspect of it,” Saleh said.
“We all know where his heart is and the character that we drafted. Elijah is a great kid. He is out there, he works his tail off. He does everything that’s asked of him.
“Whether or not his patience with ourselves or with other people, this is one of those cases where in my opinion, he’s going to be a great football player in this league for a long time. It is just a matter of being able to stack together a couple of good days.”
The Jets offense will be tested this week as they’re playing one of the best defenses in the NFL. The Broncos are ranked third overall in total defense as they’re allowing 290.3 yards per game. They’re also giving up 105.8 yards per game (13th) on the ground.
For a Jets team that has relied on their rushing attack, Sunday’s game is going to be huge. Rookie Breece Hall has been the catalyst for the Green and White offensively over the last three weeks.
During that span, he has 279 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. He also has recorded six catches for 117 yards.
Because of Hall’s success, the Jets’ passing game has taken a bit of a back seat as Wilson is still trying to gain chemistry and rhythm after returning from knee injuries that kept him on the shelve for seven weeks.
In the three games since his return, Wilson has passed for 572 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while completing 56% of his passes. Eventually, the passing game of the Jets will have to perform much better if they’re going to sniff the postseason. But Wilson says he is fine being a supporting cast member as long as the Jets continue to win.
“I mean, when you’re losing maybe, but when you’re winning the game, there’s nothing better,” Wilson said. “I tell [Mike] LaFleur when you can hand the ball off, as well as we have, it opens up the pass game when we do get some of those opportunities, and then also we just have to do better in the pass game when we do get those opportunities.
“So, for me, it’s just how can we continue to learn and grow, and those opportunities are going to come when we play an opponent that maybe takes the run away, we’re going to have to open up with the pass, so we just adjust with that they’re giving us.”
()
News
3 keys to a Jets win over the Broncos in Denver
1. MORE D-LINE DOMINANCE
One of the major reasons for the Jets’ three-game winning streak has been the play of the team’s defensive line, in particular, Quinnen Williams.
In last week’s win vs. the Packers, Williams recorded two sacks, three tackles, a forced fumble, two QB hits, a tackle for loss, and a blocked field goal on special teams as he was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
The Jets will need another big performance from Williams and their D-line against a Broncos offense that has struggled to score points. Denver has also allowed 20 sacks (sixth most) in six games.
If the Jets can get to Broncos QB Brett Rypien, who is starting for the injured Russell Wilson (hamstring), and also slow down Melvin Gordon and the Broncos rushing attack, they will have a chance to create turnovers.
2. RUN BREECE RUN
If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. The Jets have been riding the Breece Hall train for the last two weeks. Why not continue to utilize the run game until teams can show they can stop it? Hall has rushed for 279 yards and three TDs during the win streak.
The Broncos are average in stopping the run. Not only does Gang Green need to feature Hall in the backfield, but it also needs to display him as a receiver.
Against the Dolphins two weeks ago, Hall had a 79-yard reception that set up a TD. With the Broncos’ No. 5 passing defense (184.5 yards allowed), completing short, intermediate passes to Hall could help move the chains.
3. GET THE PASS ATTACK GOING
The Jets haven’t gotten much going in the passing game since Zach Wilson’s return from injury on Oct. 2 against the Steelers. But this could be a game where the Broncos will commit extra defenders to stop Hall and Michael Carter in the backfield.
To keep the Jets out of third and long situations, Wilson must complete passes on early downs to prevent the Broncos’ defense from committing only to the run.
()
News
How Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka run a flexible, unique Giants offense
The Giants are 5-1 entering Sunday’s game at Jacksonville because they have outscored opponents 87-49 in second halves, overcoming three double-digit deficits.
They’ve scored only 40 first-half points in six games — and 48 in the fourth quarter.
How are they doing it? With a flexible and unique offensive playbook, a detailed game-tracking operation, and a coaching staff humble enough to scrap their plans.
“The adjustments are working,” Saquon Barkley said Thursday.
Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor told the Daily News that head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka have threaded the Giants’ core concepts through various formations, which makes in-game adjustments easier.
Screen passes to Barkley out of the backfield didn’t hit early against the Green Bay Packers, for example. But slipping him out of a slot stack formation in a similar catch-and-run concept busted the game open in the second half.
“It’s easy for us to tweak it and readjust in-game,” Taylor said. “Being able to adjust on the fly and still play true to your scheme and put guys in a position to execute? I’ve been in some offenses where that hasn’t been the case. I think Kaf and Dabes do a great job of putting us in a position to execute whatever the game may dictate.”
Daniel Jones said those adjustments aren’t always made because a play didn’t work, either. Sometimes a call produces a big gain and Daboll and Kafka use their tricks to call the same concept — it just might be out of a different set, to a different player or at their varying speeds of tempo, pace or huddle.
“The whole staff is on the same page with things they want to get to, things that are working, and then finding other ways to run a similar concept that’s worked earlier in the game,” Jones said. “[It might be] out of a different formation or with a different guy doing it. I think they’ve been pretty creative and smart with that kind of stuff.”
Jones has options on lots of plays, too, often with a quarterback running element. Marrying so many concepts together — from play to play and formation to formation — is a calling card of Andy Reid’s offense with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kafka, who calls the Giants’ plays into Jones’ helmet on Sundays, admitted he is strongly influenced by his longtime mentor.
“When I started coaching with Coach Reid he was big on that: showing certain looks, showing formations, certain plays, then complementing those looks off of the action of a personnel grouping,” Kafka said. “That was important to learn that, and I think that’s probably where it started for me is how do you build that? How do you build off of those plays or things that you’ve shown in weeks before to then bring up in a game that the defense is kind of anticipating.”
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said he can see Kafka’s impact on the Giants’ scheme. Pederson was Kafka’s Eagles quarterbacks coach in 2011, and he studied under Reid before blossoming into a Super Bowl-winning head coach.
“It doesn’t surprise me the success that the Giants are having,” Pederson said. “I would put quite a bit on Kafka for that success … I think the world of Mike, and maybe one day he’ll be a head coach, as well.”
The challenge for the Giants’ players when they first arrive is digesting the voluminous playbook. It’s not easy. Starting wide receiver Marcus Johnson, for example, said he spent the first two weeks on the practice squad simply studying and memorizing.
Then he got in the practice huddle, and the calls came in faster, and he had to pick up the information at a higher speed. And eventually, Johnson led the Giants in snaps against Green Bay, made a key third-down catch against the Ravens, and got signed to the active roster.
Some players say even the terminology in Daboll’s and Kafka’s playbook is unfamiliar — and not just a copycat from someone’s coaching tree. They believe that may keep defenses guessing because opponents don’t know what they’re hearing from Jones.
“We try to make some word association things,” Kafka said. One of Jones’ checks at the line against Baltimore, in fact, was: “Andy Reid.”
Defenses can’t always trust what they’re seeing from the Giants, either, with so many players in motion and window-dressing added to move their eyes.
Exhibit A: last week’s wheel route pass to running back Matt Breida had three running backs on the field and multiple players motioning pre-snap before they executed their veering routes.
What happens on the field is just the end result, though, of a detailed process behind the scene of accumulating and assessing data that informs the Giants’ adjustments.
Offensive assistant Christian Jones and quality control coach Angela Baker write down play calls, fill out sheets on opponents’ tendencies, and track stats up in the box. Every coach on the sideline has an assistant supporting from that birds’ eye view.
And in a wrinkle that GM Joe Schoen and Daboll brought from Buffalo, the scout who did the advance scouting report on that week’s opponent joins the coaches in the box as an in-game resource and another layer of quality control.
Sunday, take note of pro personnel scout Nick La Testa standing with Kafka and the coaches when the camera pans. Any given Sunday it could be La Testa, Steven Price, Corey Lockett or director of pro scouting Chris Rosetti, pulled out of the main press box and into the Giants’ command center for the afternoon.
“I think the teams that adjust well at halftime aren’t stubborn,” Taylor said. “Some teams don’t adjust because they don’t have anything else to go to. They’re stuck in their system and trying to pound their system, not necessarily taking into consideration it’s not working.
“Our offensive coaches have done a great job of seeing what may have not gone well in the first half,” he said, “and doing more of what we did have success with.”
OJULARI ON ICE
The Giants abruptly placed edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (calf) on injured reserve Saturday, meaning he will miss the next four games at least. He has only played in two games so far through six weeks
Edge Quincy Roche was signed to the active roster from the practice squad. LB/S Landon Collins and DL Ryder Anderson were elevated from the practice squad.
()
News
Column: Matt Eberflus has dropped enough hints to believe a change on the Chicago Bears offensive line is coming vs. the New England Patriots
Matt Eberflus dropped enough hints during the Chicago Bears’ review of the first six games that it wouldn’t be a surprise if they were to make a change on the offensive line against the New England Patriots on Monday night at Gillette Stadium.
The most likely scenario is Michael Schofield taking over at left guard with Lucas Patrick sliding over to center and Sam Mustipher heading to the sideline.
If so, it will be the fourth lineup the Bears have used on the line in seven games with the team needing to plug a hole while Cody Whitehair is on injured reserve with a sprained MCL in his right knee. Whitehair is sidelined for at least two more games, and the soonest he could return is Nov. 6 against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field.
Despite the ongoing shuffling, the Bears have run the ball extremely well, ranking second in yards per game (170.8) and seventh in yards per carry (5.2) — numbers boosted by Justin Fields, who trails only Jalen Hurst of the Philadelphia Eagles in rushing yards by quarterbacks (293 to 282).
Conversely, the passing game has been a wreck, and there’s ample blame to go around. The Bears are last in passing yards and completion percentage and rank 31st in passer rating. Fields, who is averaging 10.5 completions per game, has been sacked on 20% of his pass attempts, more than double 27 teams and a significantly higher rate than the other four clubs. He’s tied with the Washington Commanders’ Carson Wentz for the most sacks in the NFL with 23, and Wentz has attempted more than twice as many passes — 232 to 115.
“We know we’ve got to get better and we’re working to do that,” offensive line coach Chris Morgan said. “It always starts with us, and we know that. We’re doing everything in our power to keep Justin clear. We know we have to improve.”
Pass protection has been a significant problem, especially in two of the last three games against the Commanders and New York Giants, and schematically the Bears haven’t found a way to help rookie fifth-round pick Braxton Jones hold up at left tackle. They’ve been beaten across the line, and it’s probably unrealistic to believe any reconfiguration would be a cure for all that ails the pass protection. If the coaching staff thought there was, a move would have been made sooner.
The difference between run blocking and pass blocking is striking.
“Pass blocking is one of the hardest tasks in this league,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “Defensive lines in this league … they’re amazing players. I would imagine most evaluators don’t even watch run blocking as much because pass pro is so hard. That’s why you have to run the ball. That’s why you have to use play (action) pass to help alleviate some of that. And then when you get into the obvious passing downs, we have to find different ways to kind of keep them accountable and not just let them run off the ball as fast as (they) can.”
Patrick has struggled playing both guard positions and on Thursday was critical of his performance. Moving him to center would put him where the team originally slotted him when he signed a two-year, $8 million contract in free agency. Patrick couldn’t play there to start the season after suffering a broken thumb on his right snapping hand that required surgery at the outset of training camp.
“If I knew (why I was struggling), I probably would be playing a lot better,” Patrick said. “Just going to keep working and keep checking my process and working things from a ground-up approach and try to build things the right way.”
Patrick rotated with Teven Jenkins at right guard at the start of the season before he was tabbed to replace Whitehair on the left side.
“It’s a different approach (playing different positions), but there’s no excuses,” he said. “If I’m in there playing, the guy I am going against doesn’t care whether I’ve had 1,000 snaps, one snap, playing left, right, whatever. I have to perform. I’m going to work at performing at a higher level.”
The Bears probably would like to look at Alex Leatherwood at some point, but he has had only 10 practices since being claimed off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 31 and then having a four-week stint on the reserve/non-football illness list with mononucleosis. Leatherwood hasn’t been activated to the 53-man roster, and the team has another week and a half to do so. He dropped weight while sidelined so he’s getting back in shape.
The Bears said they had strong grades on Leatherwood when they claimed him and his contract that included $5.9 million in remaining guarantees. Even if the Raiders overdrafted him at No. 17 in 2021, he still could have a bright future.
“He was a very decorated player (at Alabama),” Morgan said. “Big, strong, smart guy and a very productive college player. There was a ton of good stuff on tape to like.”
Schofield played briefly last week when Patrick and Jenkins were sidelined. The Bears signed Schofield just before training camp but cut him to help reach the 53-man roster. When Leatherwood was sidelined, Schofield was re-signed during Week 2. Schofield had a bumpy preseason but has 81 career starts.
“Mike has played a lot of ball,” Morgan said. “He’s an athletic guy, smart guy and he’s got a lot of starts. He brings a lot to the table for our group.”
With 11 days between games, Eberflus laid down enough bread crumbs for a trail leading to a new starting lineup. Leatherwood needs more time to get back into football shape, and the Bears have talked about the possibility of Patrick returning to center since before his thumb healed. It stands to reason the team will keep Jenkins at right guard.
Mustipher has made 29 consecutive starts at center and improved since last season, but he could be the odd man out.
None of what has happened up front is a surprise. The Bears don’t have a lot invested in the line between draft capital and salaries. Morgan repeatedly talks about the process and maintaining focus on improvement each day.
Perhaps the line will be in a better place, or perhaps it will resemble what it did during the first six weeks. Just know Fields, the receivers and the running backs are tied to the production of the passing game — and the Bears have been failing in every area.
Scouting report
Matthew Judon, Patriots outside linebacker
Information for this report was obtained from NFL scouts.
Judon, 6-foot-3, 261 pounds, is in his second season with the Patriots after signing a four-year, $54.5 million contract in free agency following five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. Judon had a career-high 12 ½ sacks last season and is off to a fast start with six this year, tied for second in the league. He also has five tackles for a loss and 12 quarterback hits.
The Ravens drafted Judon in the fifth round in 2016 out of LSU, and he quickly filled the role that Pernell McPhee had before he signed with the Bears in free agency.
“I have never seen Judon as a top-tier edge rusher,” the scout said. “He’s not in the category of Myles Garrett or the Bosas. He needs scheme to help him. That doesn’t mean he can’t win one-on-ones. He can. But he’s not a consistent top-tier producer.
“He fits into the scheme and has the traits within the scheme to create pass-rush disruption and you are seeing that now because (the Patriots) are so heavily schemed on the defensive front. He can rush from a two-point stance. He can play in a three-point. You will see him move around the front, and they use so much slanting and angling and looping, it creates even more pass-rush opportunities for him.
“In terms of winning one-on-ones, he has very good hand usage. He’s very physical. He’s got pretty good short-area burst, enough when he’s going against a young, inexperienced tackle like you see in Chicago. I would be really surprised if (Bill) Belichick doesn’t scheme a bunch of one-on-ones for him where they are going to occupy the guard in protection and make the tackle block Judon. That will give the Patriots favorable opportunities, and Justin Fields better be ready to get the ball out.”
()
News
3 keys to a Giants win over the Jaguars in Jacksonville
1. FORCE TURNOVERS
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has committed eight turnovers in five games. Five of his giveaways came in a Week 4 loss to the Eagles, but he’s prone to mistakes. The Giants lead the NFL in fumble recoveries (seven) and got two fourth-quarter takeaways on the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson last Sunday, including the defense’s first interception by Julian Love. Wink Martindale’s defense leads the NFL in blitz percentage (43.7%). The Giants need to keep bringing the pressure and turn this game’s momentum with huge turnovers.
2. FIND ANOTHER GAMEBREAKER
Saquon Barkley’s right shoulder injury is a concern, even though he downplayed its severity Thursday. Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka will need to get even more creative against Jacksonville to move the ball and score points. That should mean an increased role for wideout Wan’Dale Robinson as both a ball carrier and pass catcher. Barkley might not be able to play Superman anymore. Someone else has to be Daniel Jones’ wingman.
3. START FASTER
The Giants have outscored opponents, 87-49, in second halves this season, but they’ve been outscored, 40-64, in the first. They’ve overcome slow starts in part by outcoaching their opponents with solid in-game adjustments. Jacksonville’s Doug Pederson has won a Super Bowl, however, and he’s a good coach who won’t be fooled by scheme changes. Another slow start will be more difficult to overcome on the road in Florida.
()
