Estate Planning Elder Law Guide
Estate Planning: Planning for death to get the assets to whom you want, when you want, the way you want, with the least amount of taxes and legal fees possible.
Elder Law: Planning for disability to get the persons you want to handle your affairs and to protect your assets from being depleted for long-term care.
Introduction to Estate Planning and Elder Law
Practicing estate planning and elder law is one of the most enjoyable and professionally rewarding careers an attorney may choose. Imagine a practice area where your clients respect your knowledge and treat you with kindness and courtesy. They pay your fees in a timely fashion and tell their friends how much they have enjoyed working with you and your firm. At the same time, you are rarely facing the pressure of a deadline, much less an adversarial attorney on the other side of a matter trying to best you. In most instances, you are acting in the capacity of a counselor at law (trusted advisor) rather than an attorney at law (professional representative).
We spend our days meeting with clients, discussing their lives and their families and addressing their fears and concerns. Through our knowledge, training, experience and imagination, we craft solutions, occasionally elegant ones, to the age old problem of passing assets from one generation to another as quickly and painlessly as possible. At the same time, we also seek to protect those assets from being depleted by taxes, legal fees and nursing home costs to the extent the law allows.
The end result of this process is a client who feels safe and secure in the knowledge that, in the event of death or disability, they have all their bases covered. Having achieved peace of mind that their future is well planned and in good hands, they can get on with the business of enjoying their lives. For the attorney, a happy and satisfied client has been added to the practice and another potentially lifelong and mutually rewarding relationship has begun. Let’s look at the strategies and techniques we use to achieve this enviable state of affairs.
Major Issues Facing Senior Clients Today
One of the ways that we help clients is in setting up a comprehensive plan so they may avoid court proceedings upon death or in the event of disability. Trusts are used in place of wills for older persons since they do not require court proceedings to settle the estate. Trusts also avoid the foreign probate proceeding required for property owned in another state, known as ancillary probate. This saves the family time in settling the estate as well as the high costs of legal proceedings. In addition, since revocable living trusts, unlike wills, take effect during the grantor’s lifetime, the client may stipulate which persons take over in the event of their disability. Planning ahead helps maintain control in the family or with trusted advisors and avoids a situation that may not be in the client’s best interest. For example, in the event of a disability where no plan has been put in place, an application to the court may be required in order to have a legal guardian appointed for the disabled person. This may not be the person the client would have chosen. In such a case, assets may not be transferred to protect them from being spent down for nursing home costs without court permission, which may or may not be granted.
Another area in which we assist the client is in saving estate taxes, both state and federal, for married couples by using the two-trust technique. Assets are divided as evenly as practicable between each of the spouse’s trusts. While the surviving spouse has the use and enjoyment of the deceased spouse’s trust, the assets of that trust bypass the estate of the surviving spouse and go directly to the named beneficiaries when the second spouse dies. Tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars, or more, in potential estate taxes may be saved, depending on the size of the estate. Furthermore, the revocable living trust avoids the two probates that would occur were the clients to use wills, as the couple’s estate must be settled after the death of each spouse in order to save estate taxes. We also help to protect assets from being depleted due to nursing home costs. Irrevocable Medicaid trusts may be established, subject to a five-year look-back period, to protect the client’s home and other assets from having to be spent down due to the high cost of nursing home care. We use Medicaid asset and transfer rules to protect assets in the event a client requires nursing home care but has done no pre-planning. Through the use of Medicaid qualifying annuities, promissory notes, and housing and care agreements, significant assets may be protected despite the five-year look-back, even when the client may be on the nursing home doorstep.
Five Steps to Estate Planning for Seniors
1. Understanding the Family Dynamics
The first step in an elder law trusts and estates matter is to gain an understanding of the client’s family dynamics. If there are children, which is usually the case, we need to determine whether or not they are married. Is it a first or second marriage? Do they have any children from a previous marriage or do their spouses? What kind of work do they do, and where do they live? Do they get along with each other and with the parent clients? We are looking to determine which family members do not get along with which others and what the reasons may be. This goes a long way toward helping us decide who should make medical decisions and who should handle legal and financial affairs. Should it be one of them or more than one? How should the estate be divided? Is the client himself in a second marriage? Which children, if any, are his, hers, or theirs? Sometimes all three instances may occur in the same couple. Here, further exploration of the family functioning will be needed as the potential for hurt feelings, conflicts of interest, and misunderstandings multiplies. In addition, great care must be taken to develop a plan for management, control, and distribution of the estate that will not only be fair to the children from a previous marriage but will be seen to be fair as well. At times, the assistance of the professional advisor in acting as trustee may be invaluable in helping to keep the peace between family members. Finally, this step will also flesh out whether there are any dependents with special needs and which family members and assets might be best suited to provide for such children.
2. Reviewing Existing Estate Planning Documents
The second step in an elder law trusts and estates matter is to review any prior estate planning documents the client may have, such as a will, trust, power of attorney, health care proxy and living will, to determine whether they are legally sufficient and reflect the client’s current wishes or whether they are outdated. Some basic elder law estate planning questions are also addressed at this time such as:
a. Is the client a US citizen? This will impinge on the client’s ability to save estate taxes.
b. Is the client expecting to receive an inheritance? This knowledge helps in preparing a plan that will address not only the assets that the client has now but what they may have in the future.
c. Does the client have long-term care insurance? If so, the elder law attorney will want to review the policy and determine whether it provides an adequate benefit considering the client’s other assets and income, whether it takes inflation into account, and whether it is upgradable. This will allow the practitioner to decide whether other asset protection strategies may be needed now or later.
d. Does the client need financial planning? Many clients that come into the elder law attorney’s office have never had professional financial advice or are dissatisfied with their current advisors. They may need help understanding the assets they have or with organizing and consolidating them for ease of administration. They may also be concerned with not having enough income to last for the rest of their lives. The elder law attorney will typically know a number of capable financial planners who are experienced with the needs and wishes of the senior client, including (1) secure investments with protection of principal, and (2) assets that tend to maximize income.
3. Reviewing the Client’s Assets
The third step is to obtain a complete list of the client’s assets, including how they are titled, their value, whether they are qualified investments, such as IRA’s and 401(k)’s and, if they have beneficiary designations, who those beneficiaries are. Armed with this information, the advisor is in a position to determine whether the estate will be subject to estate taxes, both state and federal, and may begin to formulate a strategy to reduce or eliminate those taxes to the extent the law allows. This will often lead to shifting assets between spouses and their trusts, changing beneficiary designations, and, with discretion, trying to determine which spouse might pass away first so as to effect the greatest possible tax savings. Ideally, the attorney should have the client fill out a confidential financial questionnaire prior to the initial consultation.
4. Developing the Estate Plan
The fourth step is to determine, with input from the client, who should make medical decisions for the client if they are unable to and who should be appointed to handle legal and financial affairs through the power of attorney in the event of the client’s incapacity. Next, we will consider what type of trust, if any, should be used, whether a simple will would suffice, who should be the trustees (for a trust) or executors (for a will), and what the plan of distribution should be. In order to avoid a conflict, the trustees who are chosen in lieu of the grantor should be the same persons named on the power of attorney. At this point, great care should also be taken to ensure that the feelings of the heirs will not be hurt. Good estate planning looks at the client’s estate from the heirs’ point of view as well as the client’s. For example, if there are three children, it may be preferable that one be named as trustee or executor, as three are usually too cumbersome and if the client chooses only two, then they are leaving one out. If there are four or five children, we prefer to see two trustees or executors chosen. This way, the pressure will be reduced on just the one having to answer to all the others. More importantly, the others will feel far more secure that two siblings are jointly looking after their interests.
If the distribution is to be unequal, it may need to be discussed with the affected children ahead of time to forestall any ill will or even litigation after the parents have died. By considering the relative ages of the children, where they live, and their relationships amongst each other and with their parents, the advisor will generally find a way to craft a plan that accommodates the needs and desires of all parties concerned. Some of the techniques we find useful in this context are to offer a delayed distribution, such as twenty percent upon the death of the grantor, one-half of the remaining balance after five years, and the remainder after ten years. These same percentages may also be used at stated ages, such as thirty, thirty-five, and forty. Also, when leaving percentages of the estate, unless it is simply to the children in equal shares, it is often useful to determine the monetary value of those percentages in the client’s current estate. This will allow the client to see whether the amount is truly what they wish to bequeath. Percentage bequests to charities should be avoided so that the family may avoid having to account to the charity for the expenses of administering the estate.
In terms of the type of trust, we are generally looking at several options for most clients. It is important to determine whether there should be one trust or two. In order to avoid or reduce estate taxes, there should be two trusts for spouses whose estates exceed or may at a later date exceed the state and/or federal estate tax threshold. Should the trust be revocable or irrevocable? The latter is important for protecting assets from nursing home expenses subject to the five-year look-back period. Primary features of the irrevocable Medicaid trust are that neither the grantor nor the grantor’s spouse may be the trustee and that these trusts are income-only trusts. Most people choose one or more of their adult children to act as trustees of the irrevocable trust. Since principal is not available to the grantor, the client will not want to put all of their assets into such a trust. Assets that should be left out are IRA’s, 401(k)’s, 403(b)’s, etc. The principal of these qualified assets are generally exempt from Medicaid and should not be placed into a trust, as this would create a taxable event requiring income taxes to be paid on all of the IRA. If the institutionalized client has a community spouse, up to about one hundred thousand dollars may also be exempted. Notwithstanding that the home is exempt if the community spouse is living there, it is generally a good idea to protect the home sooner rather than to wait until the first spouse has passed, due to the five-year look-back period. It should be noted that the look-back means that from the time assets are transferred to the irrevocable trust, it takes five years before they are exempt, or protected from being required to be spent down on the ill person’s care before they qualify for Medicaid benefits. What if the client does not make the five years? Imagine that the client must go into the nursing home four years after the trust has been established. In such a case, by privately paying the nursing facility for the one year remaining, the family will be eligible for Medicaid after just the remaining year of the five-year penalty period has expired.
Although the Medicaid trust is termed irrevocable, the home may still be sold or other trust assets traded. The trust itself, through the actions of the trustees, may sell the house and purchase a condominium in the name of the trust so that the asset is still protected. The trust may sell one stock and buy another. For those clients who may wish to continue trading on their own, the adult child trustee may sign a third party authorization with the brokerage firm authorizing the parent to continue trading on the account. The trust continues to pay all income (i.e., interest and dividends) to the parent grantor. As such, the irrevocable trust payments should not affect the client’s lifestyle when added to any pensions, social security, and IRA distributions the client continues receiving from outside the trust. It should also be noted that while no separate tax return is needed for a revocable trust, the irrevocable trust requires an “informational return” which advises the IRS that the income is “passing through” to the grantors and will be reported on their individual returns.
If there is a disabled child, consideration will be given to creating a supplemental needs trust, which will pay over and above what the child may be receiving in government benefits, especially social security income and Medicaid, so that the inheritance will not disqualify them from those benefits.
Finally, with the size of estates having grown today to where middle class families are leaving substantial bequests to their children (depending, of course, on how many children they have), the trend is toward establishing trusts for the children to keep the inheritance in the bloodline. Variously termed inheritance trusts, heritage trusts, or dynasty trusts, these trusts may contain additional features, such as protecting the inheritance from a child’s divorce, lawsuits, creditors, and estate taxes when they die. The primary feature of all of these trusts for the heirs, however, is to provide that when the child dies, in most cases many years after the parent, the hard-earned assets of the family will not pass to a son-in-law or daughter-in-law who may get remarried, but rather to the grantor’s grandchildren. On the other hand, if the client wishes to favor the son-in-law or daughter-in-law, they may choose to provide that the trust, or a portion of it, continue as an “income only” trust for their adult child’s surviving spouse for their lifetime, and only thereafter to the Grantor’s grandchildren.
5. Applying for Medicaid Benefits
In the event the client requires home care or institutionalized care in a nursing home facility, an application for Medicaid benefits may be required. Due to complex asset and transfer rules, the application should be made with the aid of an experienced elder law attorney. Again, it is useful in this context for a confidential survey of the client’s assets, as well as any transfers of assets, to be filled out prior to the initial consultation. This form of financial survey will be significantly different from the one used for estate planning purposes. As a combined federal and state program, Medicaid asset and transfer rules vary significantly from state to state. A few techniques, nevertheless, will be widely applicable. First, in the event an adult child takes the parent into their home in order to care for them in their later years, a housing and care agreement should be executed so that assets may be legitimately moved from the parent to the child prior to any nursing home care. The adult child will be required to report any payments received under the agreement as earned income on their tax returns. Also, since the family home is usually the most significant asset, consideration will need to be given as to whether the home should be deeded to the client’s adult children while retaining a life estate in the parent or whether the irrevocable Medicaid trust should be used to protect the asset.
While the deed with a life estate will be less costly to the client, in most cases it offers significant disadvantages when compare to the trust. First, if the home is sold prior to the death of the Medicaid recipient, the life estate value of the home will be required to be paid towards their care. If the house is rented, the rents are payable to the nursing facility since they belong to the life tenant. Finally, the client loses a significant portion of their capital gains tax exclusion for the sale of their primary residence as they will only be entitled to a pro rata share based on the value of the life estate to the home as a whole. All of the foregoing may lead to a situation where the family finds they must maintain a vacant home for many years. Conversely, a properly drafted irrevocable Medicaid trust preserves the full capital gains tax exclusion on the primary residence and the home may be sold by the trust without obligation to make payment of any of the principal towards the client’s care, assuming we have passed the look back period. It should be noted here that both the life estate and the irrevocable Medicaid trust will preserve the stepped-up basis in the property provided it is only sold after the death of the parent who was the owner or grantor. Upon the death of the parent, the basis for calculating the capital gains tax is stepped up from what the parent paid, plus any improvements, to what it was worth on the parent’s date of death. This effectively eliminates payment of capital gains taxes on the sale of appreciated property, such as the home, after the parent dies. Both the revocable and irrevocable trusts also preserve any tax exemptions that the client may have on their home, such as senior and veteran’s exemptions.
Finally, even with a client already in a nursing home, significant assets may be saved through advanced techniques that are beyond the scope of this guide. Please consult your elder law attorney for further information if you or a family member is in this situation.
Major Mistakes in Estate Planning and Elder Law
1. Failure to address all of the issues.
A comprehensive review of the client’s situation should address planning for disability as well as for death, including minimizing or avoiding estate taxes and legal fees and proceedings. A plan should be in place to protect assets from nursing home costs. Like a chess player, counsel should look ahead two or three moves in order to determine what may happen in the future. For example, attorneys will too often place a majority of the assets in the wife’s name or in her trust in light of the husband having significant IRA assets in his account. However, since the husband is often older and has a shorter life expectancy, this may result in the IRA assets rolling over to the wife, all of the couple’s assets ending up in the wife’s estate, and no estate tax savings effected. Another example would be where the client’s children are in a second marriage but have children (the client’s grandchildren) from a previous marriage. Unless planning is done with inheritance trusts for the client’s children, a situation may occur one day where the client’s child predeceases their second spouse, all assets pass to the second spouse, and the client’s grandchildren, from a son or daughter’s prior marriage, are denied any benefit from the grantor’s estate.
2. Failure to Regularly Review the Estate Plan
At a minimum, each client’s estate plan should be reviewed every three years to determine whether changes in the client’s personal life, such as their health, assets, or family history (births, deaths, marriages, divorces, etc.) impact the plan. It is unrealistic to expect a plan established today to be effective ten, twenty, thirty, or more years in the future. Over time, clients will want to change their back-up trustees or plan of distribution. They may wish to add inheritance trusts for their children. They might, after a number of years, wish to change from a revocable trust to an irrevocable trust because they were unable or unwilling to obtain long-term care insurance. The attorney will benefit from the additional legal work needed, and the client will benefit from having a plan better suited to their current needs at any given time.
Conclusion
Despite the knowledge, earnestness and even charm of some of the finest practitioners in the land, clients occasionally do not act on the advice given. As experienced attorneys, we know not to take it personally when clients choose to ignore our advice or perhaps choose other counsel. We know that people don’t always do what they need to. They do what they want to and, even then, only when they want to. Recently, a ninety-three year old client told us that she “wanted to think about it” so far as planning her affairs. Experience tells us that this client is not ready to plan at the present time, despite her advanced years, and we respect that choice. On the other hand, we recently had a client come in to see us eleven years after their initial consultation stating that they were now ready to proceed. We prepared their estate plan.
Perhaps the best approach to the estate planning and elder law practice is to follow the four SW’s. Some will, some won’t, so what, someone’s waiting. We move forward, help those who will allow themselves to be helped by us and keep turning towards those to whom our firm’s services are appreciated, admired, and sometimes even considered heroic.
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Whether you are leading a booming company with huge annual turnover or owning a small business house, you can’t ignore daily meeting with investors, clients & your employees. The advance formulas of conferencing solutions will help you in attending to these meetings from anywhere in the world.
These days, the conference calling services are increasingly used by trade houses to engage multiple parties in an audio/video conference meeting regardless of their distance from the place of conference call. The conferencing solutions have made it possible for them to interact with business associates all over the world during an emergency.
For making conference calls a company will have to buy or hire the conference calling services from either a web conferencing solutions provider or telephone company. The organizer of the conferencing call will have to inform about its schedule to all of the attendees in advance & they need to trace the call in the said time. The conferencing call can be arranged to make all the attendees hear what the presiding authority will have to say or express their opinions on the discussed matter.
If you are seeking an entry into the interactive world of conference call you may feel confused to find so many conferencing solutions providers in market. Just like a perfect business man you would like to compare them & have the best conference calling services matching to your business needs & budget.
You will have to take into consideration a number of factors while choosing from a number of conference call companies. First of all you’ll have to find out the number of people that can participate in a conference call. In most of the cases the number is found to be falling in a range of 20-150. Since there are different types of conference calling you will have to choose the one that will prove out to be most convenient & effective for you. For example, the web conferencing call will enable you to display important presentations & data to other attendees in a system. If you want to make the conferencing call at your free time then you can use the option of Reservationless conference call.
When you analyze the competence of conferencing solutions companies, don’t get overwhelmed by the term “free conference call”. It is a fact that a sign up account with a conferencing call company will make you access its service for free but all the parties involved will have to pay for the long distance call charge for a specific duration.
The conferencing call has led the way to powerful & interactive corporate meetings where nobody is required to be present physically. These conference calls are easy & more than one can be made at a time. Thus business men can conference with his counterpart from India, China, Africa or Spain at once.
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Upon establishing your presence in the internet by creating your website, the next thing to do is promote to have higher ranking and better popularity. There are many ways to promote a website: you can have the organic way of acquiring traffic like using different SEO strategies or paid advertisements.
If you are want to get visible results in no time, then Google AdWords is the one for you. It is a pay per click (PPC) platform developed by the popular search engine to provide better ad placement services to advertisers.
Basically, Google AdWords is composed of text lines for an ad copy that usually appears on the right side of related search result pages. It easily boosts your website’s popularity as your ads are easily visible.
It might cost you a bit as you pay for every click made on your ad copy but other online marketers who are using this platform for quite some time now have a technique on how to save on the marketing cost. And this is by availing a Google AdWords coupon.
A Google AdWords coupon is a voucher that offers discounted or even free services that let you save big time on the PPC program. Usually, the banners that are regularly used will be replaced by keywords.
To avail a Google AdWords coupon, all you have to do is find websites through the use of search engines that give away such coupons for free.
However, these websites give the coupons for free but along with a purchase so you will still be spending some money. But if you find the product interesting, then you can do some calculations and when you have proven that you can still save with what the site offers, you can do the purchase and enjoy the Google AdWords coupon.
You can also join a business network that uses Google AdWords. Being a member of such network, you can also avail the incentives that Google provides to the whole network.
To utilize your Google AdWords coupon, you must ensure that your site is interesting and worthy of visit. If it is, then you can offer Google to use several parts of your site to be used as advertising space.
But make sure that your website has been established for quite some time now and has already earned a number of followers so you can assure them that the ads posted will get good number of clicks. Moreover, having an interesting website can lure more people visiting your site thus making the ads more visible – remember that people become interested once you are able to stir their curiosity.
Now, acquiring a Google AdWords coupon that can save you from expensive operational costs is easy.
Choosing an Affiliate Business Internet Marketing Program – The Journey Begins!
The most commonly asked question I hear is how to choose a marketing program for a new online venture among all the affiliate program business opportunities. The question is valid. Online is just about the only place you can decide where you want your business to go.
It is scary and every doubt you ever had seems to come slithering out of your mental woodwork.
Here’s how you can go about it without taking years off of your life:
1. Unless you were born with a silver spoon in your mouth, you want to keep your launch on the cheap. I know there is all kinds of guru advice about Pay Per Click and all that, but the truth of the matter is that unless you know your way around PPC or PPL, you can lose money very quickly, sometimes a large amount.
You want to learn the ways of the internet so that:
- You will know how to generate organic free traffic.
- An opt-in list is the way to make really good money. On average, it takes seven visits before someone buys something on the internet. An opt-in keeps you in their face. You want to know how to create one.
- A beautiful way to generate long term, free traffic is to build web pages properly. Over a period of time, your site becomes known as an authority site.
2. Web hosting is critical and just about everybody is trying to do some. Go only with reputable companies. An even better step is to go with a company that gives you all kinds of free training. Get a company that shows you about search engine optimization, web traffic, organic traffic and article marketing.
3. The best internet marketing program is one that is built on free traffic. That means good quality web pages on your site, a well designed list of keywords and long tailed keyword phrases. It should include software to optimize your affiliate business internet marketing program.
Can you see now the basics of what you need for your small business? Highly targeted traffic generated free from the engines should be the bedrock of your program.
Pro and Con List For Deciding Whether to Sue For a Car Accident
If you are unable to reach a settlement you are comfortable with the insurance company after a car accident you will have to decide whether or not you wish to pursue your case in Court by filing a lawsuit. As with all other major decisions there are pros and cons that need to be weighed in advance in order to make the best decision for you.
Pro
Filing a lawsuit can take the decision making authority away from the insurance company and vest it in a neutral judge or jury. The insurance company professional adjusters make decisions in the best interest of the company. A Court should make a decision based on an application of the law.
Con
It is not unusual for cases to take several years to reach trial after a lawsuit has been filed. During this time the insurance company earns interest on the money, not you.
Pro
After a lawsuit is filed frequently the adjuster initially assigned to the case is replaced by a more experienced litigation adjuster, who may revalue the case and be willing to continue negotiations. The majority of cases eventually settle, and you may not have to wait years for a trial if you are able to come to an agreement.
Con
Litigation is expensive. Even if your lawyer is working on a contingency basis you are still going to be responsible for paying for filing fees, process servers, depositions, and witness appearance fees.
Pro
A judge or jury may be willing to consider other forms of damages that an insurance company will tell you they won’t. This may include lost income from a second job, loss of spousal companionship or punitive damages.
Con
At the conclusion of a lawsuit if either side is not satisfied with the result they may file an appeal. This may add years onto the process and an additional layer of cost onto the case.
Pro
Once a lawsuit is filed you have the ability to conduct what is called pre-trial discovery. This may include a compulsory process for interviewing witnesses and the ability to issue subpoenas for important evidence.
Con
You may have to appear for depositions and court proceedings that are scheduled at inconvenient times.
Pro
In serious cases you will have the ability to obtain a judgment in excess of the insurance policy limits and may be able to collect directly from the assets of the at-fault driver.
In order to determine if you should, or should not sue, you will have to carefully weigh these options. You have to consider not only your desire for the maximum award possible but also how quickly you need your case resolved. An experienced car accident attorney who has trial experience will be your best source of guidance in making this decision.
NetSuite and Google Analytics: How Can You Distinguish a Customer From a Visitor?
Over the last decade, online businesses have grown from boutique online retailers to market players such as Amazon and eBay. As the online market share continues to grow relative to traditional retail, and as the online experience becomes a crucial part of all business planning, web analytics and analysis will move to the forefront for tracking growth and revenue.
For website analysis, the standard that most everyone uses is the free Google Analytics tool. By applying some simple codes to your web pages, Google can track referrals, visitors, time on site, search keywords, on page clicks, and many other valuable pieces of data. Most everyone uses Google Analytics because it is good and quite comprehensive – and considering that it’s free, it represents a great value. Google Analytics has a great system for reading referral traffic; and considering that Google is the standard for pay per click, it is easy to hook up PPC campaigns and track their performance.
The challenge with Google, however, is the same challenge one faces when using Salesforce.com. In most instances, once someone places an order, we have to move to a different system to track that order. This same issue crops up when working in an ecommerce environment and the analytics are disconnected from the order system.
Some of the benefits of a NetSuite based ecommerce system is that NetSuite can track most, if not all, of what Google Analytics tracks, including search keywords. For example, to match up keyword conversion tracking from Google to NetSuite, you define all the keywords you want to use in Google and then manage the inventory in NetSuite which will generate unique campaign URLs that reference your landing pages. These URLs are then used as landing pages for keyword campaigns in Google. Once you do this, as people click through PPC ads, NetSuite will track the information. Now that you have both NetSuite and Google Analytics tracking the same data, you can use both reporting systems to compare results to get a comprehensive perspective of your web site visitor behavior.
NetSuite’s Reporting Goes Beyond Google Analytics
NetSuite can also go further because it can distinguish between a visitor and a customer. Because NetSuite is an integrated CRM and ERP, the reports will have information on customers and their order history, and is capable of giving a more comprehensive view of how a visitor and customer behaves on your site. Simply, NetSuite’s offers more data, providing a more robust reporting structure.
Lead conversion is available because we are tracking the speculative activity on the shopping system, as well as the orders taken. From here, we can view conversion percentages – this is where Google may have a difficult time tracking. Even though there are ways Google can do this, such as by setting up analytics scripts on receipt pages and informing Google of the order and the amount, in experience, they are often inaccurate. NetSuite’s holistic system provides a more error free environment to analyze conversion data and metrics.
Bottom line, when using web analytics on a NetSuite eCommerce site, you will want to code for both NetSuite and Google Analytics, and compare the data. That way, you will be getting the best of both worlds, and have more comprehensive – and insightful – web reports.
Copyright © Marty Zigman 2011
Small Business Internet Marketing Tips
Small business internet marketing is when you promote and try to sell your product or service on the internet. Marketing your company on the internet is very simple, but there are a variety of tasks involved in developing a successful marketing strategy. It’s not about putting up banner ads and graphics. Developing a online presence is about presenting good, quality information. When done right, your business will flourish and you can have an enjoyable career. There are a variety of ways to market your small business on the internet. We will go over four marketing strategies, Pay Per Click(PPC), Press Release/Ezine Marketing, Comment Marketing, and Social Website Marketing.
Pay Per Click Advertising
PPC is the process of signing up with large traffic sites and putting an advertisement on their site. You get charged a set amount each time a visitor to the site clicks on your ad. You will compete against other advertisers for a particular phrase or keyword. This strategy is guaranteed traffic. People want to come to your site or they would not have clicked on the ad. PPC is great at obtaining feedback for your business. PPC is a professional tool that tracks each ad and how well it is working. PPC is simple, its quick and cheap. PPC is a great tool for small business owners regardless if you are a web based businesses or a brick and mortar store. Don’t forget to sign up with your local phone company. Local customers will find you online now because its faster then pulling out the huge phone book they send to your front door. PPC is attracting new businesses everyday. PPC is not going anywhere any time soon. With the way it is going right now, PPC advertising will one day be the majority of listings on all sites. PPC is flexible as it allows for guaranteed placement of your ads without requiring any web site changes. PPC is an easy way for any business to generate lots of traffic and promotion.
Press Release/Article Marketing
Press releases and article marketing are similar in some ways. They both promote your organization and its products. Essentially you write an article/press release about your product or service and submit it to article or press release sites that send your information across the internet. For the most part you can get this done for free. There are a lot of sites that can be easily found with a quick search. Sending releases and articles frequently works effectively as a marketing tool. You can use this internet marketing strategy again and again to build your small business. It is a quick and easy way to get your company noticed.
Comment Marketing
Comment marketing is a little known tool that when used properly can promote a website all over the internet for free. This is one strategy that needs to be enforced. Pretty much how this marketing concept works is you find sites over the internet that are like yours and you leave a comment about something they wrote and put a link back to your site in the comment section. If the site you are leaving a comment on get’s a lot of traffic your site will be get a link from the search engines. You also have the opportunity to have that sites visitors click on your link too. If you are a small business owner, you should get in the habit of doing this every time you are on a site you read for pleasure or business.
Social Website Marketing
Social website marketing is becoming very popular. This is the practice of making a account with a social website such as myspace or Facebook and making a page about your small business. Some sites will not allow you to do this, but there are ways around it. Make your own personal page and put links to your business website from it. Get your friends to put links to your business or start a group that is all about your product. Its very simple to do. Make sure you stay within the sites guidelines. A lot of larger companies are asking their employees to put links to the companies website on their personal site. It helps with free traffic and the search engines like links. Make this apart of your internet presence and you will see results in traffic and sales.
The four internet marketing strategies are unique in their own way. PPC is the only one that costs any money, and the best part is that you pay as you go. Article Marketing/Press Releases, Comment Marketing, and Social Website Marketing are cheap and effective ways to get your company noticed. Small business owners should include all of these internet marketing strategies to get their business up and running.
